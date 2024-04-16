Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly the magpie has fluttered back home to his pet parents and their canine companions.

Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen, who live in Australia, were overjoyed to watch the feathered friend reunite with their pet dogs, Peggy and Ruby, weeks after he was forcibly taken away by officials from Queensland’s Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI).

“WE HAVE THE BEST NEWS. MOLLY IS HOME!!!!,” read an update posted on the widely followed peggyandmolly Instagram page.

“We are overwhelmed with emotion right now. I have been visualizing & looking forward to this day for what feels like a lifetime,” wrote Molly’s pet parents. “It was a very exciting reunion at the Dept this morning for us with a little cry of happiness from Molly.”

After weeks of anticipation, Molly the famous magpie has returned home to his beloved canine companions

Image credits: peggyandmolly

It was a delightful medley of barks and chirps as Molly returned home to Peggy and Ruby, the Queensland couple’s Staffordshire bull terriers.

“When we arrived home the Peggy & Ruby wiggly bottoms were in full force and a few excited noises from Molly,” the update said. “We are so grateful to you our supporters, QLD Premier Steven Miles & the DESI for allowing us to get our licence & to be reunited with Molly again. We look forward to life settling back down to normal very soon.”

It was a joyful tail-wagging reunion as couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen welcomed Molly back home

Molly’s story captured hearts across the world soon after he was rescued by Juliette and Reece after falling from his nest. The couple nursed Molly back to health and had the pleasure of watching him form an unbreakable bond with their canine, Peggy.

The magpie quickly became an integral part of the family, and his sweet friendship with Peggy garnered fans worldwide, amassing more than 850K followers on Instagram. However, Molly’s story took a nosedive after DESI officials seized the bird because Juliette and Reece didn’t have the required permit to keep the winged internet star at their home.

Molly rose to fame as the couple shared the sweet friendship between the bird and their pet dogs online

Image credits: peggyandmolly

Molly’s seizure stirred up an online battle with netizens demanding his reunion with the family and especially his doggy BFF, Peggy.

Now, weeks after Molly was separated from the family, Juliette and Reece can finally watch the friendship between the magpie and the terriers continue to bloom.

Fans of the adorable animal friends were happy to hear that the magpie was finally back with his family.

People online were elated to hear the news of Molly’s heartwarming homecoming

