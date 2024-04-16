Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home
110
Animals, Dogs

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

107

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly the magpie has fluttered back home to his pet parents and their canine companions.

Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen, who live in Australia, were overjoyed to watch the feathered friend reunite with their pet dogs, Peggy and Ruby, weeks after he was forcibly taken away by officials from Queensland’s Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI).

“WE HAVE THE BEST NEWS. MOLLY IS HOME!!!!,” read an update posted on the widely followed peggyandmolly Instagram page.

“We are overwhelmed with emotion right now. I have been visualizing & looking forward to this day for what feels like a lifetime,” wrote Molly’s pet parents. “It was a very exciting reunion at the Dept this morning for us with a little cry of happiness from Molly.”

After weeks of anticipation, Molly the famous magpie has returned home to his beloved canine companions

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

Image credits: peggyandmolly

It was a delightful medley of barks and chirps as Molly returned home to Peggy and Ruby, the Queensland couple’s Staffordshire bull terriers.

“When we arrived home the Peggy & Ruby wiggly bottoms were in full force and a few excited noises from Molly,” the update said. “We are so grateful to you our supporters, QLD Premier Steven Miles & the DESI for allowing us to get our licence & to be reunited with Molly again. We look forward to life settling back down to normal very soon.”

It was a joyful tail-wagging reunion as couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen welcomed Molly back home

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly’s story captured hearts across the world soon after he was rescued by Juliette and Reece after falling from his nest. The couple nursed Molly back to health and had the pleasure of watching him form an unbreakable bond with their canine, Peggy.

The magpie quickly became an integral part of the family, and his sweet friendship with Peggy garnered fans worldwide, amassing more than 850K followers on Instagram. However, Molly’s story took a nosedive after DESI officials seized the bird because Juliette and Reece didn’t have the required permit to keep the winged internet star at their home.

Molly rose to fame as the couple shared the sweet friendship between the bird and their pet dogs online

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

Image credits: peggyandmolly

Molly’s seizure stirred up an online battle with netizens demanding his reunion with the family and especially his doggy BFF, Peggy.

Now, weeks after Molly was separated from the family, Juliette and Reece can finally watch the friendship between the magpie and the terriers continue to bloom.

Fans of the adorable animal friends were happy to hear that the magpie was finally back with his family.

People online were elated to hear the news of Molly’s heartwarming homecoming

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

Molly The Magpie Reunites With Family After Forcibly Being Taken Away From Home

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

107

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

107

Open list comments

8

Binitha Jacob
Binitha Jacob
Binitha Jacob
Binitha Jacob
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Animals Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
farmgirl_1976 avatar
Mrs.C
Mrs.C
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So happy to read this!! I just wish they'd have left Molly where he was while they got the family licensed. He was obviously well cared for and thriving. I can't imagine how confusing it was to be taken from his home.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the people from the wildlife authority couldn't leave him there, because the law had been breached, and it's their job to respond to such breaches. They had no choice in the matter. But, you can bet that the staff of that same dept would have been giving advice to the 'owners' and to the govt as to how things could be resolved to the bird's best advantage (i.e, to legally return him). They're not stupid, they're not monsters, and they would have wanted the best for the animal.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
farmgirl_1976 avatar
Mrs.C
Mrs.C
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So happy to read this!! I just wish they'd have left Molly where he was while they got the family licensed. He was obviously well cared for and thriving. I can't imagine how confusing it was to be taken from his home.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the people from the wildlife authority couldn't leave him there, because the law had been breached, and it's their job to respond to such breaches. They had no choice in the matter. But, you can bet that the staff of that same dept would have been giving advice to the 'owners' and to the govt as to how things could be resolved to the bird's best advantage (i.e, to legally return him). They're not stupid, they're not monsters, and they would have wanted the best for the animal.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda