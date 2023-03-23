88 Unexpected But Beautiful Animal Friendships
Remember the final words of Rick Blaine (played by Humphrey Bogart) at the end of the undying classic, Casablanca? “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” This is a phrase that precisely describes all the unlikely friends you are about to see in this article. Animal friendship is always funny and endearing to watch, but when we encounter two (or more) absolutely different species being best of buddies, it somehow adds to the cuteness.
For some reason, we by default expect animals to be best friends only with their own species or with us humans. But ever so often, you become a witness to unlikely animal friendships budding and blooming right in front of your eyes that leave you wondering how that could even happen. Surely, one thing we can learn from every unexpected friendship between animals is to be more accepting of each other’s differences and stay kind.
For this article, we collected photos of cute animal friends from all over the world wide web to brighten your day. Do you have any animal best friends living in your household or neighborhood? We want to see pictures, so head over to the comment section and share them with us.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Friend's Cat And Rat Are Best Buddies
Nice To Have A Buddy When You're Down & Out
Two I Haven't Seen Hang Out Before
Cat And Goat
A Dog, Kitten, And Two Chickens Peeping Into A Kitchen Window
Chaos Comforting His Brother Diesel During These Scary Storms Today
A Follow Up To My Earlier Post Because Everyone Agrees Dogs And Ducks Make Great Bros
Sharing A Meal
Best Buddies Mojo The Dog And Arthur The Pig
A Neighbor's Pig Took A Real Liking To My Horse Skinnier And Wouldn't Leave His Side
68mm Of Rain Just Fell, Flushing All The Cane Toads Out Of My Brothers Dam. Some Of Them Took The Easy Way Out, Hitching A Ride On The Back Of A 3.5m Python
Not Part Of The General Crowd
Jasper Giving His Best Friend A Sweet Hug
Capy Calm And Carry On
Them Observing The Visitor
These Two Are Inseparable
My Cat And My Roommate's Dog Are So Sweet Together
The Best Of Friends
Kitten Sleeping With Newborn Goat Kids
Unlikely Daily Cuddle Buddies
Finally Got To Ride A Horse! It Was Pretty Scary But Mommy Held Me From Behind And Gave Me My Favourite Treat For Being So Brave
Very Cute Friends
Golden Retriever And Deer
Couldn’t Get Another Dog But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend
Spaghetti De Meatboll (Cat) And Tulip (Dog) Are Besties
Everyone Needs A Cuddle Buddy Like This
Salem Taught Roger To Use The Catio, Took 6 Months Of Coaching. Great Way To Wake Up!
They've Been Best Friends Since Day One
Hey Hey, Hey Hey, Hey Hey?
Azizi And Storm Cuddle Time
Freyja The Pup & Florence The Pig
I Said ‘No Spoilers’
Just A Quick Cat Nap Then
Playing With My Brother
Wild Mule Deer Saying Hello To A Wild At Heart House Cat
They Are Comfortable With Eachother
My Bearded Dragon And My Roommate's Kitten Are Buddies
Nadine And Smokey
Farm Friends ️
Charlie Meets With His Sheeple
Hen Taking Care Of Kittens During Storm
Helen, The Blind Buffalo, And Her BFF Uma At Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary
My Lamb And Kitty Shared A Kiss This Morning
Creed Netting His New Piggy Sister
Neptune & Moxy
Dogs Aren’t Just Man’s Best Friend! They Can Be A Ferrets Best Friend Too
The Cutest Duo
Unlikely Friends But Muffin Is So Fascinated By Smaug
Three Baby Raccoons And One Patient Cat Friends
Anyone Else Have A Weird Animal BFF Combination In Their Home?
Cybil The Wonderdog
Snoozin
Turtle And Doggo
Cat Really Likes The Guinea Pigs
Iris The Siamese And Guppet The Puppet
Two Napping Pals
Butter And Jack Are Best Friends
Our Dog And A Baby Squirrel Just Hanging Out
Who Would Have Thought
What The Heck Is This In My Yard?! His Bark Is A Little Croaky
My Aunt Is Rehabing A Calf Whose Mother Abandoned Her, Their Donkey Is Helping Her With Her Walking Therapy
Family Portrait
We Needed To Keep The Kids Warm, So We Took Them To The Warmest Place Of The House
Animal Friendship
Z: "Little pimple. You need to know this is MY stick, ok?"
Garlic: "You know nothing."
Checking Out Her Aquatic Cousin
Just Hangin With My Friends The Gangs All Here
I Got A Brother Fish Today... I’m Not Impressed. Haven’t Seen Hims Sit, Shake, Or Speak So I Gibs Him 3/10
Our Cat Doesn’t Like Cats And Our Dog Doesn’t Like Other Dogs-They Make A Good Pair
My Bird And Cat Hanging Out Together
Post-Bath Parsley & Snuggles
When They First Met About 10years Ago. Rescued African Grey Daisy Getting Aquatinted! I Promise No Cat Or Parrot Was Harmed In The Making Of This Friendship
Elijah And Henri Are Both Rescues
Pim And Toby… Best Friends Don’t Have To Be The Same Species
My Pitbull Mix Pup Ronin And My New Kitten Nox. We Were Worried They Wouldn’t Like Each Other
The Best Of Friends
This Mama Dog
Who’s puppies had recently been weaned, saved this raccoon’s life by nursing and caring for him after his mother was hit by a car shortly after he was born. Their bond is adorable.