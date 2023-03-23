Remember the final words of Rick Blaine (played by Humphrey Bogart) at the end of the undying classic, Casablanca? “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” This is a phrase that precisely describes all the unlikely friends you are about to see in this article. Animal friendship is always funny and endearing to watch, but when we encounter two (or more) absolutely different species being best of buddies, it somehow adds to the cuteness.

For some reason, we by default expect animals to be best friends only with their own species or with us humans. But ever so often, you become a witness to unlikely animal friendships budding and blooming right in front of your eyes that leave you wondering how that could even happen. Surely, one thing we can learn from every unexpected friendship between animals is to be more accepting of each other’s differences and stay kind.

For this article, we collected photos of cute animal friends from all over the world wide web to brighten your day. Do you have any animal best friends living in your household or neighborhood? We want to see pictures, so head over to the comment section and share them with us.