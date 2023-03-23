Remember the final words of Rick Blaine (played by Humphrey Bogart) at the end of the undying classic, Casablanca? “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” This is a phrase that precisely describes all the unlikely friends you are about to see in this article. Animal friendship is always funny and endearing to watch, but when we encounter two (or more) absolutely different species being best of buddies, it somehow adds to the cuteness.  

For some reason, we by default expect animals to be best friends only with their own species or with us humans. But ever so often, you become a witness to unlikely animal friendships budding and blooming right in front of your eyes that leave you wondering how that could even happen. Surely, one thing we can learn from every unexpected friendship between animals is to be more accepting of each other’s differences and stay kind. 

For this article, we collected photos of cute animal friends from all over the world wide web to brighten your day. Do you have any animal best friends living in your household or neighborhood? We want to see pictures, so head over to the comment section and share them with us.

#1

My Friend's Cat And Rat Are Best Buddies

My Friend's Cat And Rat Are Best Buddies

Vincent_Penning Report

#2

Nice To Have A Buddy When You're Down & Out

Nice To Have A Buddy When You're Down & Out

kelldog24 Report

#3

Two I Haven't Seen Hang Out Before

Two I Haven't Seen Hang Out Before

ladkim Report

#4

Cat And Goat

Cat And Goat

Evelyn Fernandez Report

#5

A Dog, Kitten, And Two Chickens Peeping Into A Kitchen Window

A Dog, Kitten, And Two Chickens Peeping Into A Kitchen Window

table4chairs Report

#6

Chaos Comforting His Brother Diesel During These Scary Storms Today

Chaos Comforting His Brother Diesel During These Scary Storms Today

ineedvitaminsea Report

#7

A Follow Up To My Earlier Post Because Everyone Agrees Dogs And Ducks Make Great Bros

A Follow Up To My Earlier Post Because Everyone Agrees Dogs And Ducks Make Great Bros

reddit.com Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

The sequal to duck duck goos: duck duck dog! :)

#8

Sharing A Meal

Sharing A Meal

reddit.com Report

#9

Best Buddies Mojo The Dog And Arthur The Pig

Best Buddies Mojo The Dog And Arthur The Pig

lnfinity Report

#10

A Neighbor's Pig Took A Real Liking To My Horse Skinnier And Wouldn't Leave His Side

A Neighbor's Pig Took A Real Liking To My Horse Skinnier And Wouldn't Leave His Side

SegaDog Report

#11

68mm Of Rain Just Fell, Flushing All The Cane Toads Out Of My Brothers Dam. Some Of Them Took The Easy Way Out, Hitching A Ride On The Back Of A 3.5m Python

68mm Of Rain Just Fell, Flushing All The Cane Toads Out Of My Brothers Dam. Some Of Them Took The Easy Way Out, Hitching A Ride On The Back Of A 3.5m Python

professorhojoz Report

#12

Not Part Of The General Crowd

Not Part Of The General Crowd

Rastifanxxx Report

#13

Jasper Giving His Best Friend A Sweet Hug

Jasper Giving His Best Friend A Sweet Hug

instagram.com Report

Mister Dave
Mister Dave
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Whispering: "If I could steal you, I would."

#14

Capy Calm And Carry On

Capy Calm And Carry On

Lets_Earn26 Report

#15

Them Observing The Visitor

Them Observing The Visitor

Lets_Earn26 Report

#16

These Two Are Inseparable

These Two Are Inseparable

Magwired Report

#17

My Cat And My Roommate's Dog Are So Sweet Together

My Cat And My Roommate's Dog Are So Sweet Together

kcasaurus Report

#18

The Best Of Friends

The Best Of Friends

lnfinity Report

#19

Kitten Sleeping With Newborn Goat Kids

Kitten Sleeping With Newborn Goat Kids

dynamitegizmo94 Report

#20

Unlikely Daily Cuddle Buddies

Unlikely Daily Cuddle Buddies

b12ftw Report

#21

Finally Got To Ride A Horse! It Was Pretty Scary But Mommy Held Me From Behind And Gave Me My Favourite Treat For Being So Brave

Finally Got To Ride A Horse! It Was Pretty Scary But Mommy Held Me From Behind And Gave Me My Favourite Treat For Being So Brave

vincent.hedgehog Report

#22

Very Cute Friends

Very Cute Friends

AmandaSirex Report

#23

Golden Retriever And Deer

Golden Retriever And Deer

redditorium Report

#24

Couldn’t Get Another Dog But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend

Couldn't Get Another Dog But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend

PokeManiac16 Report

#25

Spaghetti De Meatboll (Cat) And Tulip (Dog) Are Besties

Spaghetti De Meatboll (Cat) And Tulip (Dog) Are Besties

gravebandit Report

#26

Everyone Needs A Cuddle Buddy Like This

Everyone Needs A Cuddle Buddy Like This

HarmlessNarration Report

#27

Salem Taught Roger To Use The Catio, Took 6 Months Of Coaching. Great Way To Wake Up!

Salem Taught Roger To Use The Catio, Took 6 Months Of Coaching. Great Way To Wake Up!

Asakoffun Report

#28

They've Been Best Friends Since Day One

They've Been Best Friends Since Day One

squidwardsfupa Report

#29

Hey Hey, Hey Hey, Hey Hey?

Hey Hey, Hey Hey, Hey Hey?

kawauso_sakura Report

#30

Azizi And Storm Cuddle Time

Azizi And Storm Cuddle Time

firewoodisland Report

#31

Freyja The Pup & Florence The Pig

Freyja The Pup & Florence The Pig

lozzie13 Report

#32

I Said ‘No Spoilers’

I Said 'No Spoilers'

ABC Australia Report

#33

Just A Quick Cat Nap Then

Just A Quick Cat Nap Then

instagram.com Report

#34

Playing With My Brother

Playing With My Brother

_hammstagram_ Report

#35

Wild Mule Deer Saying Hello To A Wild At Heart House Cat

Wild Mule Deer Saying Hello To A Wild At Heart House Cat

Antscannabis Report

#36

They Are Comfortable With Eachother

They Are Comfortable With Eachother

thehimalayanviews Report

#37

My Bearded Dragon And My Roommate's Kitten Are Buddies

My Bearded Dragon And My Roommate's Kitten Are Buddies

imgur.com Report

#38

Nadine And Smokey

Nadine And Smokey

Modern-Moo Report

#39

Farm Friends ️

Farm Friends ️

Accomplished-Pay-689 Report

#40

Charlie Meets With His Sheeple

Charlie Meets With His Sheeple

b12ftw Report

#41

Hen Taking Care Of Kittens During Storm

Hen Taking Care Of Kittens During Storm

WDNCh Report

#42

Helen, The Blind Buffalo, And Her BFF Uma At Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary

Helen, The Blind Buffalo, And Her BFF Uma At Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary

b12ftw Report

#43

My Lamb And Kitty Shared A Kiss This Morning

My Lamb And Kitty Shared A Kiss This Morning

soph0809 Report

#44

Creed Netting His New Piggy Sister

Creed Netting His New Piggy Sister

kelsobrown4 Report

#45

Neptune & Moxy

Neptune & Moxy

lacedilla Report

#46

Dogs Aren’t Just Man’s Best Friend! They Can Be A Ferrets Best Friend Too

Dogs Aren't Just Man's Best Friend! They Can Be A Ferrets Best Friend Too

mowglimatherstherealslimslinky Report

#47

The Cutest Duo

The Cutest Duo

speedy_boxturtle Report

#48

Unlikely Friends But Muffin Is So Fascinated By Smaug

Unlikely Friends But Muffin Is So Fascinated By Smaug

thisismycats_account Report

#49

Three Baby Raccoons And One Patient Cat Friends

Three Baby Raccoons And One Patient Cat Friends

Shadynurse Report

#50

Anyone Else Have A Weird Animal BFF Combination In Their Home?

Anyone Else Have A Weird Animal BFF Combination In Their Home?

piccolowerinstrument Report

#51

Cybil The Wonderdog

Cybil The Wonderdog

Cybil the Wonderdog Official Fan Club Report

#52

Snoozin

Snoozin

Madcat41 Report

#53

Turtle And Doggo

Turtle And Doggo

MoScottVlogs Report

#54

Cat Really Likes The Guinea Pigs

Cat Really Likes The Guinea Pigs

Soulfood13 Report

#55

Iris The Siamese And Guppet The Puppet

Iris The Siamese And Guppet The Puppet

misterbassett Report

#56

Two Napping Pals

Two Napping Pals

lnfinity Report

#57

Butter And Jack Are Best Friends

Butter And Jack Are Best Friends

environart Report

#58

Our Dog And A Baby Squirrel Just Hanging Out

Our Dog And A Baby Squirrel Just Hanging Out

my_life_with_dogs Report

#59

Who Would Have Thought

Who Would Have Thought

_bajablast Report

#60

What The Heck Is This In My Yard?! His Bark Is A Little Croaky

What The Heck Is This In My Yard?! His Bark Is A Little Croaky

laikamaple Report

#61

My Aunt Is Rehabing A Calf Whose Mother Abandoned Her, Their Donkey Is Helping Her With Her Walking Therapy

My Aunt Is Rehabing A Calf Whose Mother Abandoned Her, Their Donkey Is Helping Her With Her Walking Therapy

reddit.com Report

#62

Family Portrait

Family Portrait

pritidope Report

#63

We Needed To Keep The Kids Warm, So We Took Them To The Warmest Place Of The House

We Needed To Keep The Kids Warm, So We Took Them To The Warmest Place Of The House

Muditasanctuary Report

#64

Animal Friendship

Animal Friendship

Z: "Little pimple. You need to know this is MY stick, ok?"
Garlic: "You know nothing."

sarah_m_bernier Report

#65

Checking Out Her Aquatic Cousin

Checking Out Her Aquatic Cousin

Mama_Comic Report

#66

Just Hangin With My Friends The Gangs All Here

Just Hangin With My Friends The Gangs All Here

diariesofoliver Report

#67

I Got A Brother Fish Today... I’m Not Impressed. Haven’t Seen Hims Sit, Shake, Or Speak So I Gibs Him 3/10

I Got A Brother Fish Today... I'm Not Impressed. Haven't Seen Hims Sit, Shake, Or Speak So I Gibs Him 3/10

lilbark_thedoodle Report

#68

Our Cat Doesn’t Like Cats And Our Dog Doesn’t Like Other Dogs-They Make A Good Pair

Our Cat Doesn't Like Cats And Our Dog Doesn't Like Other Dogs-They Make A Good Pair

Alskardig Report

#69

My Bird And Cat Hanging Out Together

My Bird And Cat Hanging Out Together

Quisssa Report

#70

Post-Bath Parsley & Snuggles

Post-Bath Parsley & Snuggles

JaredLetoApproves Report

#71

When They First Met About 10years Ago. Rescued African Grey Daisy Getting Aquatinted! I Promise No Cat Or Parrot Was Harmed In The Making Of This Friendship

When They First Met About 10years Ago. Rescued African Grey Daisy Getting Aquatinted! I Promise No Cat Or Parrot Was Harmed In The Making Of This Friendship

reddit.com Report

#72

Elijah And Henri Are Both Rescues

Elijah And Henri Are Both Rescues

b12ftw Report

#73

Pim And Toby… Best Friends Don’t Have To Be The Same Species

Pim And Toby… Best Friends Don't Have To Be The Same Species

FlyingOctopus_33 Report

#74

My Pitbull Mix Pup Ronin And My New Kitten Nox. We Were Worried They Wouldn’t Like Each Other

My Pitbull Mix Pup Ronin And My New Kitten Nox. We Were Worried They Wouldn't Like Each Other

mrsfite Report

#75

The Best Of Friends

The Best Of Friends

anneofalltrades Report

#76

This Mama Dog

This Mama Dog

Who’s puppies had recently been weaned, saved this raccoon’s life by nursing and caring for him after his mother was hit by a car shortly after he was born. Their bond is adorable.

Unbiased_Insanity Report

#77

What The Creatures Get Up To When You’re At Work

What The Creatures Get Up To When You're At Work

morgans__world Report

#78

Just Finished A Mutual Groom Session, Now Settling In For A Nap

Just Finished A Mutual Groom Session, Now Settling In For A Nap

u/GirlsLoveDirt Report

#79

Any Of Your Poodles Obsessed With Aquariums? Daisy Keeps Coming Back To Look At The Fish

Any Of Your Poodles Obsessed With Aquariums? Daisy Keeps Coming Back To Look At The Fish

karecorner Report

#80

Acorn My Kitty Loves To Cuddle With His Big Brother Cosmos

Acorn My Kitty Loves To Cuddle With His Big Brother Cosmos

DiabeticCarin Report

#81

Misty Thinks Peggy Is A Kitten And I Will Never Tell Her Otherwise

Misty Thinks Peggy Is A Kitten And I Will Never Tell Her Otherwise

u/aixoia Report

#82

My Cat Is BFF With A Hummingbird

My Cat Is BFF With A Hummingbird