Chris Hemsworth Addresses Rumors About Quitting Hollywood After Twisted Alzheimer’s Headlines

Chris Hemsworth said he was “pissed” after the world wrote him off for having Alzheimer’s and declaring that he would be quitting Hollywood.

The Thor actor, 40, addressed how news headlines in 2022 reported that he had a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s and how the world assumed he would no longer be gracing the big screen with his presence.

It was during a revealing 2022 episode of the National Geographic docuseries Limitless when Chris confronted the health revelation that he was genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. This is not the same as being diagnosed with the disease, as it simply means he is at a higher risk of having Alzheimer’s than others.

The discovery of him having his own copies of the APOE4 gene coincided with his plans of taking some time off and pausing his acting career.

Chris Hemsworth addressed rumors about him quitting his Hollywood career in an interview with Vanity Fair

However, media speculation and the rumor mill began saying that Marvel’s God of Thunder would be withdrawing from the spotlight and burying his acting career.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair published on April 30, the Australian heartthrob discussed the rumors and said he wanted the world to know that he doesn’t have the medical disorder and had no plans of ending his career.

“It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this,” he told the outlet. “No matter how much I said ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on.”

“I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he’s retiring and comes back,’” he smiled and said.

The Thor actor discovered a couple of years ago that he had a gene that put him at a higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

After the Men in Black: International actor discovered that he had the APOE4 gene, his family went through genetic testing as well. Not only does his father, Craig Hemsworth, carry the gene, but his grandfather also passed away last year after living with the disease, which is a debilitating condition that is the most common cause of dementia, according to Mayo Clinic.

“I know my dad is going through a transition of acceptance around ‘I’m not this big, strong man with all the answers who everybody looks to for guidance now,’” he said.

“He’s much more the observer now, rather than leading the pack. It’s a reminder to me because those are exactly the qualities I need: stillness, observation, absorption, a respect for the present moment,” he added.

The Furiosa actor admitted that he was “floored” by the Limitless revelation.

Husband to Elsa Pataky and father to three children, Chris Hemsworth said he has been making lifestyle changes since discovering that he has the APOE4 gene

“You’re constantly thinking you’re going to live forever, especially as a young individual,” he told Men’s Health last year. “Then to be told that this might be the thing that might take you out was like, whoa—it kinda floored me.”

Married to Elsa Pataky, 47, Chris is a father to a daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, and twin boys, Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth.

The doting husband and father revealed he has been undertaking different doctor-recommended tactics to lower his risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“Now, I’m incorporating more solitude into my life,” he told the outlet. “I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness.”