ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel and DC not only rival one another on the basis of their comics and movies, but it would appear that even the actors who play their heroes like to take a dig at each other.

Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth have engaged in a playful social media war which saw them having muscle show-offs.

Jason, who plays DC’s Aquaman, recently shared a video that went viral where he dismissed Chris, who plays Marvel’s Thor, for flaunting his muscles.

“What’s up, Hemsworth?” Jason filmed himself taunting the 40-year-old Australian actor while flexing his bicep and laughing. “You had to work out; I didn’t!”

Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth engaged in a playful TikTok war which saw them having muscle show-offs

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Shortly after the 44-year-old actor’s lighthearted provocation, Chris responded with his own TikTok video, filming himself doing bicep curls with resistance bands.

“That’s a lovely padded costume you got there, Jason. I prefer a skin suit myself, mate,” the Thor star quipped as he breathed heavily through his reps. Nevertheless, he concluded the video showing it was all in good fun: “I love you, Aquaman.”

“That’s a lovely padded costume you got there, Jason. I prefer a skin suit myself, mate,” Chris quipped

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

Image credits: chrishemsworth

“What’s up, Hemsworth?” Jason filmed himself taunting Chris

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Image credits: prideofgypsies

“You had to work out, I didn’t!” the Aquaman star jokingly said while showing his costume

According to Men’s Journal, Jason and Chris have become synonymous with their superhero roles on the big screen. As a Native Hawaiian, Jason makes a natural fit to play Aquaman, while Chris and his Thor character have become inextricably tied together, the publication stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the summer, Chris shared how he had switched up his approach to fitness since stepping away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After playing the god of thunder with an increasingly buff physique for the last ten years, the actor has been training for greater athleticism and functional fitness, Men’s Health reported.

Image credits: chrishemsworth

Image credits: chrishemsworth

“I love you, Aquaman,” the Thor star said

In an Instagram video, Chris shared a glimpse of what a “solid full body workout routine” looks like these days. “Doing a lot less heavy weight sessions lately and incorporating sprint work and more functional movements,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jason has adopted a consistent diet and workout routine in preparation for Aquaman, Man Of Many stated.

According to the publication, Jason took a traditional route when building mass and then turning that mass into muscle, including cutting all the processed carbs and junk foods out of his diet.

Even DC’s official TikTok account couldn’t resist commenting on the hilarious online war

ADVERTISEMENT