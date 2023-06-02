Lights, camera, logout — no, it's not the tagline of a new movie, but a trend that's taking the showbiz world by storm. The stars seem to be disappearing from our screens faster than avocado toast sells out on a Sunday brunch, bringing on a modern-day revolution towards a simpler, digital-free life. But why are the celebrities, the high-profile, the verified ones, deciding to disconnect?

It's no secret that mental health and social media share a turbulent relationship. Famous people who left social media include Selena Gomez and Tom Holland, who've been vocal about the mental health toll that social media can take. The alluring red hearts and thumbs-up icons might suggest instant gratification, but scratch the surface and you'll find all the pressure to maintain a perfect facade.

Sure, it's not a mass exodus, but the number of celebrities leaving Twitter and other social media platforms, even temporarily, is turning heads. For some, leaving social media is a welcome break from the harsh glare of online scrutiny. Being constantly in the spotlight, 280 characters at a time, can take a toll. Notably, the reasons to quit social media vary — from wishing to get their privacy back, avoiding the trolls, or simply longing for a world less digital and more authentic.

Only a few departures, though, are permanent. Many find themselves on a social media hiatus, a digital detox, a breather from the endless parade of filtered realities. We often see them returning rejuvenated, carrying stories and lessons learned from their time away. And yet, for others, quitting social media is a one-way trip — a permanent separation from an online world that has become toxic, addictive, and sometimes even dangerous. Today, we'll take a look at an ensemble cast of celebrities who quit social media (some forever, some temporarily) — as always, we invite you to upvote your favorite stories so they can rank higher on the list!