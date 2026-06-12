ADVERTISEMENT

America is, by most accounts, a great country. Big dreams, bigger portions, and a rock-solid set of beliefs. Which is a wonderful attitude right up until you leave the country for the first time, or talk to someone who has. Then you discover that a significant number of things you assumed were just the universal cost of being alive are, in fact, upon closer inspection, completely made up.

Netizens recently asked Americans to call out the things that get presented as normal but are, stripped of context and examined in daylight, textbook scams. This is the kind of reading that will make you want to immediately audit every recurring charge on your bank statement. You have been warned. The tipping system alone is going to take a minute.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Students holding colorful notebooks outside on campus College tuition and textbook prices.

NationalAd2372 , freepik Report

16points
POST
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in college late '60's-early '70's, I thought $30 for one textbook was highway robbery!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman watching TV with popcorn on a leather sofa in a modern living room Paying for streaming services, and still having to watch commercials

    SmplyCmplicated , freepik Report

    13points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People dropped cable because of how ridiculously expensive it was getting. Streaming has become the new cable, with the before free, albeit with commercials, network TV now morphing into paid streaming.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Female doctor consulting with an elderly patient in a medical office Health insurance feels like a scam — you pay premiums for years, and when you actually need help, it only covers a small portion while companies still make record profits.

    DC Studio Report

    11points
    POST

    Shrinkflation is the practice of quietly reducing the size of a product while keeping the price exactly the same, and it is one of the most elegantly dishonest things the consumer goods industry has ever normalized. The Toblerone gets thinner. The crisp packet gets more air. The toilet roll gets narrower, making the roll look like it's been on a diet. Yet, nothing changes on the label. Nothing changes on the shelf.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You just get less for the same money, and the company hopes you won't do the maths. What the thread quickly revealed, however, is that Americans calling this out as uniquely American were in for a humbling realization. Shrinkflation is everywhere. European chocolate bars have been quietly shrinking for years.

    Australian biscuit packets have been getting lighter with the same casual confidence. The Cadbury Freddo in the UK has been the subject of national outrage for the better part of a decade as it slowly became a fraction of its former self, while the price did the opposite. This is not an American scam. This is a global scam that America just happens to be louder about, which is on brand.
    #4

    Customer submitting photo ID and passport at visa application center Making an account on a job portal so the people you're applying for a job with can sell your information

    NickZararis , mediaphotos Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Woman stressed over bills and finances at home desk The cost of living keeps going up drastically, but wages don’t — everything is getting more expensive, and people aren't being paid more to keep up.

    syda_productions Report

    10points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Said everybody, ever, who's living though a period of inflation. It's not really, generally, true though. Specific time periods may show it, like one I found that showed US inflation of 3.8% compared with weekly earning increase of 3.6% in the yer to April 2026, but equally you can find periods where the opposite is true. In the long term it doesn't really hold true though. 'Spending power' estimates show that the average American is probably around 20% better off now than they were in 1999.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man inspecting car engine with flashlight in repair shop modern world audacity Cars being impossible to fix on your own. Most of us grew with a dad or grandpa or a neighbor that could lift the hood up, tinker around a bit, maybe buy a part and fix the car. New cars are impossible to fix without going to the mechanics and getting screwed over hundreds of dollars.

    AchtungNanoBaby , Yunus Tuğ Report

    10points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't disagree, but overall the improvements in reliability vastly outweigh the added complexity of fixing them on the rare occasions they do go wrong. I have one old-school vehicle, a 2002 Land Rover, and have had several more modern, but still quite old (like 2008 ish) over the last few years and while I like the fact that I can fix stuff on the old one I don't like the fact that I have to, and quite frequently.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    The wage gap problem is another one that arrived in the thread as a uniquely American complaint and promptly revealed itself to be a universal condition. In the Eurozone, annual consumer prices climbed to 3% in April, while Indeed's wage tracker shows year-over-year growth in posted wages of just 2.3%.

    Which means that across Europe, workers are also being paid less in real terms than they were the year before, with the gap between what things cost and what people earn quietly widening. The particularly insidious thing about a cost-of-living crisis is how gradually it happens. It's not one dramatic moment where everything becomes unaffordable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It's a slow accumulation of small increases: first the grocery bill, then the rent, the energy, and the insurance. Each is individually manageable, but collectively crushing. By the time most people notice the number, they've already been absorbing it for months. The scam is the sustained, structural gap between what labor is worth and what it's being paid, dressed up as just the way things are.
    #7

    Close-up of iPhone with shattered back glass It feels like companies design things to break — using cheaper materials so parts wear out quickly, and then forcing you to replace the whole product instead of fixing it.

    Joseph Sharp Report

    9points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "right to repair" has made/is making, significant improvements in this area. I know it was pushed into place by the EU, but does it not also apply in the US?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Couple receiving house keys from real estate agent in bright empty apartment Real estate agents taking around 6% of a home sale for what can be just a few days of work feels excessive.

    Faruk Tokluoğlu Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mother holding baby on couch with cozy home setting Baby gear. I had my first baby in the early 200s and my last baby in the early 2020s. You don’t need a wipe warmer. Or baby food maker. Or crazy expensive stroller. Or the owlet. Or a Velcro swaddler. Or video baby monitors. Or a bumbo.

    It’s ridiculous and wasteful.

    carriecrisis , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    9points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure what this has to do with legal or illegal anything, it's just a consumer thing, you can make your choices as you see fit.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    This one is genuinely staggering when you see the numbers side by side. In the United States, real estate agents typically take a commission of 5% to 6% of a home's sale price. In the UK, the average estate agent fee sits at around 1.42%, with a ceiling of about 3.5% at the high end.

    On a $500,000 home, the American model produces a commission of up to $30,000. The UK model produces somewhere around £7,000 on an equivalent property. For the same service. The same phone calls, the same viewings, the same paperwork.

    The American real estate commission structure has been so thoroughly normalized that most sellers hand over tens of thousands of dollars without a second thought, because that's just what you do when you sell a house. It was, until very recently, largely non-negotiable and rarely explained in terms of what it actually costs relative to the rest of the world.

    A landmark legal settlement in 2024 began to challenge the structure, which suggests that even within the US, the penny is finally, slowly, dropping. The rest of the world has been watching this particular line item with considerable bewilderment for years.
    #10

    Close-up of person playing mobile game on smartphone Micro transactions in games. People used to be outraged over it, and now I constantly see "well they have to make money somehow".

    Chazkuangshi , Pandhuya Niking Report

    9points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't mind micro transactions for pure cosmetics - But if they lock progression or more powerful equipment behind a wall it gets very scummy. Or if they pull a Gaijin Entertainment and make their games frustrating on purpose to sell the solution to make them less frustrating

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Police officer writing a ticket while a man signs the document on a patrol car The fact that police are legally allowed to lie to you is honestly terrifying when you really think about it.

    Ahmet Kurt Report

    8points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ID yourself if they ask and then shut up. Pretty simple, yet people rarely do that.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Doctor consulting elderly patient in medical office Healthcare insurance is a scam where you give money to a corporation who decides when, where, or how you receive healthcare & has every interest to not pay out in the 1st place.

    VirgilDuck , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    8points
    POST

    In the United States, police are legally permitted to lie to you during an investigation or interrogation. This is not a grey area or a loophole. It is a long-established, court-sanctioned practice that allows law enforcement to claim they have DNA evidence that doesn't exist, tell you a co-conspirator has already confessed when they haven't, or produce fictional video footage of an alleged crime.

    The courts have repeatedly upheld this as legal, and it remains permitted in almost every state. It is also, not coincidentally, one of the leading causes of false confessions in the American criminal justice system.

    In the European Union, this is explicitly prohibited. Germany, Denmark, and Finland ban deception in interrogations outright, with any confession obtained through trickery rendered inadmissible in court. In England and Wales, the Police and Criminal Evidence Act strictly forbids officers from lying about evidence or misrepresenting what a co-defendant has said.

    The underlying philosophy is entirely different. EU law treats the presumption of innocence as something that must be actively protected rather than something a suspect has to defend against. The American approach treats an interrogation room as a place where the rules of honesty apply to everyone except the people running it.
    #13

    Smartphone screen showing Amazon Prime 30-day free trial Canceling a subscription is way harder than it should be — you end up spending hours getting transferred or put on hold until you just give up.

    Marques Thomas Report

    7points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The “make them continuously jump through hoops until they give up” strategy. Often used by health insurance companies.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Doctor holding calculator to discuss medical costs Getting charged a 'facility fee' at the doctor on top of your co-pay — sometimes anywhere from $50 to thousands of dollars — makes it impossible to budget for a visit.

    Dragana Stock Report

    7points
    POST
    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In New York. Never heard of this.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Woman reading labels on bottled drinks in a store with frozen food aisles Convenience stores. Nothing convenient about paying $9 for peanuts.

    Gravy Bunker , freepik Report

    7points
    POST
    vandykerevueband avatar
    John Van Dyke
    John Van Dyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are paying for the convenience. They wouldn't charge as much if people didn't pay it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

    Buried under all these entries of righteous indignation, you will find that many of these things are not exclusively American. Shrinkflation is global. Wages failing to keep up with inflation are a Eurozone problem as much as an American one. The scam, in many cases, is not uniquely made in the USA. It is just significantly, unmistakably, characteristically louder there.

    What America does have that most other countries don't is a particular cultural gift for presenting systems, however extractive, however arbitrary, however transparently invented, as natural law. The tipping culture, the real estate commissions, the police interrogation tactics, the healthcare billing system that charges different prices to different people...

    None of these things were inevitable. All of them were choices. And the rest of the world, watching from a distance with varying degrees of bewilderment, has largely figured that out already. It just took an online thread for some Americans to catch up.

    Is there something else that you think is a crazy injustice that shouldn't be accepted as normal? Share your thoughts in the comments!

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man exhausted resting head on laptop at cluttered workspace Having a job. You bring in thousands of dollars of value a day after expenses, and then they pay you like $100 lol

    Boundlessintime , Vitaly Gariev Report

    7points
    POST
    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $100 a day? Where the fùck you working?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Smartphone displaying LinkedIn Premium features for career advancement Free trials. If it's free why do I need to give you my card info?

    Captain_Wolfe117 , Zulfugar Karimov Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Woman lifting barbell in gym focusing on strength training Gym memberships requiring access to your banking info, then making it nearly impossible to cancel. I refuse to give gyms like that my business and stick to municipal pool facilities like YMCAs that will let you pay per visit or use a punch card.

    ashoka_akira Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Cyclist wearing helmet checking phone with yellow delivery bag modern world audacity Meal delivery services. I’m fairly well off financially but refuse to use them. It’s insane how many people do. People will actually pay like $30 for a 10pc McNugget meal that gets to you like 20-30mins after it was made so it’s cold.

    Isurewouldliketo , user28553442 Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Person removing printed paper from office printer machine Printer ink. You can basically buy a whole new printer for cheaper than a set of ink cartridges, and the printers often come with ink. Ink is one of the most expensive liquids on Earth by volume, and manufacturers lock you into their brand with chips or “smart” cartridges that magically stop working even when there’s ink left. It’s a subscription scam disguised as office equipment.

    anonymous , freepik Report

    5points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that's why I bought a very low end HP printer - No fancy exclusivity tech installed and there are off brand catridges available

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Man standing with suitcase outside modern building modern world audacity Anything airlines charge above and beyond the flight ticket - luggage, seat selection, charges for not checking in within a set window in advance of the flight.

    Woodpecker-Forsaken , lookstudio Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Young people socializing at an outdoor crowd event modern world audacity Concert venues charging you $17 for a water AND then asking if you would like to tip 15,20 or 25%. Bro just let me bring my own water in.

    Armadillo_lifestyle , Hồng Quang Official Report

    5points
    POST
    vandykerevueband avatar
    John Van Dyke
    John Van Dyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree that tipping has gotten out of control.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Person paying with credit card on payment terminal Being charged extra for using a debit or credit card is ridiculous — it's already your money, or you're already paying interest to use it.

    rawpixel.com Report

    4points
    POST
    vandykerevueband avatar
    John Van Dyke
    John Van Dyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not that ridiculous. It costs the vendors money to process credit transactions.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Happy woman drinking water outside during workout with towel on shoulder bottled water. Do people realize if you do the math Bottled water casts more per gallon than gasoline

    Ken_Devliam , lookstudio Report

    4points
    POST
    deborah_1 avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The tap water around here sometimes tastes really bad.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Smartphone showing fast internet speed test results Data limits. There is nothing that requires anyone to have data limits. It's just an arbitrary system designed to get more money out of you.

    WholeInternet , Đức Trịnh Report

    4points
    POST
    trinkle2337 avatar
    Augustus
    Augustus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s why I left Spectrum. The data was unlimited, but they slowed the speed after 50 gigs

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Elderly man holding an orange cat indoors modern world audacity Pet rent.

    A lot of apartments now charge "pet rent" and it's ridiculous. $20/ month per pet sounds cute, but when you have two well behaved cats, that's $480/ year in pet rent.

    I live there three years, so that's $1440 in pet rent, non refundable, on top of the $400 per pet deposits I paid.

    It's absolutely ludacris. If anyone should pay additional rent it's kids. They're destructive AF.

    MrLizardBusiness , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't go giving landlords ideas.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #27

    Women using mobile payment to pay in cafe with coffee and croissant Restaurants make us pay hefty amounts for food which has become so sub par. We're forcibly charged for those renovations we never asked for. Why are chips/fries not included.

    EOllse , freepik Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    The fact that you can't own anything anymore. 20 years ago you could buy Adobe, Word, etc., and it was yours to keep; now everything is on subscription. You rent Word for five years, and now it's $500. Everything is designed for rent now and not ownership, from home prices being out of reach to these basic software programs.

    Zealousideal_Job5986 Report

    3points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You will own nothing and be happy" - Ida Auken, 2016 essay published by the World Economic Forum

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    Parking enforcement officer giving a ticket to a car in a parking lot Paying 150 dollars to put a different color sticker on my car every year

    RandyLahey81 , Caspar Rae Report

    3points
    POST
    petermagnell avatar
    Magnell
    Magnell
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    interesting choice of image for that text...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Lastly, "Gun show loopholes. You can pay $10 to get in, and a lot of sales happen with basically just a handshake. Someone I know was able to buy a rifle at 10 years old after a quick conversation and no real oversight. How is that allowed?

    source Report

    2points
    User avatar
    Denis Krotovas
    POST
    jj_26 avatar
    J J
    J J
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You do understand it's not just gun shows? I can sell to anyone in Georgia without a background check. I've purchased from private sellers and you can't even take it and have it checked if it's not a dirty gun.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    Woman removing folded laundry from a dryer in laundromat Laundry cards. They’re tied to a specific laundromat, the amounts that you’re forced to deposit are intentionally misaligned with the price of the machines. You will never get the full amount back without hassle

    zacmaster78 , ASphotofamily Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Wireless companies charge 'upgrade fees' even when you're re-signing with them and committing to pay them more every month.

    Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    Businesspeople shaking hands and exchanging documents during meeting Any interest-bearing loan whatsoever, but especially mortgages and car loans.
    Probably easier to just say the entire economic system we operate under though.

    EIEIOhMyGod , jcomp Report

    1point
    POST
    #34

    Credit card transaction fees are a 1-3% tax on the entire economy, and it costs like $10 to execute a million of those transactions for those companies. I'm a software engineer. I know what kind of effort goes into this on an ongoing basis, and it blows my mind away the kind of margins that these guys get away with

    linear_algebra7 Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow