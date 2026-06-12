Iggy Azalea Sparks Backlash After Revealing The Name Of Her Son In Baffling Post About His Citizenship

ADVERTISEMENT

Former rapper, model, and businesswoman Iggy Azalea (Amethyst Amelia Kelly) recently revealed the full name of her only child, a six-year-old boy born on April 27, 2020. She shares him with rapper Playboi Carti (Jordan Terrell Carter).

On June 11, 2026, Azalea, 36, shared a document on X, disclosing that the child’s full name was Onyx Orion Kelly.

Highlights Iggy Azalea recently revealed that her six-year-old son, Onyx Orion Kelly, has received Australian citizenship.

The citizenship decision confused many netizens, while some criticized her for naming her son after a “Pokémon.”

A few questioned why Onyx didn’t have his father’s last name.

The document confirmed that Onyx was granted Australian citizenship on May 23, 2026. Azalea herself was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, before moving to the US at 16.

Netizens flocked to Azalea’s tweet to call her out over her son’s name and to express confusion about his newly acquired citizenship.

“What kind of a person would name a child like that?” one user said.

RELATED:

Iggy Azalea’s tweet left users confused about her son’s citizenship

Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti dated for about 1.5 years, from late 2018 to mid-2020.

In 2020, after pregnancy rumors had been circulating for a while, Azalea confirmed in June that she had given birth to a baby boy but wanted to keep further details private. Reports hinted that he was Carti’s son, a claim she later confirmed.

In July 2020, the ex-rapper posted a clip on her Instagram of her talking to her 3-month-old. In the post, she revealed that her son was named Onyx.

Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

After Azalea shared Onyx’s citizenship certificate on X with green and yellow hearts, a few people misread the document, assuming it was hers.

“Wait, weren’t you Australian to begin with?” one user asked. Another mirrored, “Weren’t you born in Australia?” Some were surprised that it took Onyx six years to gain Aussie citizenship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IGGYAZALEA/X

“It’s for her son, who wasn’t given birth to in the US,” one user explained. “Australian citizenship law doesn’t grant citizenship purely by descent in the same automatic way some countries do for children born overseas.”

According to Australia’s official Visa portal, a child with at least one Australian parent was eligible for citizenship under the Australian Citizenship Act 2007.

Image credits: SupaShorty

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Athemuse1

ADVERTISEMENT

However, citizenship is not granted by default. The parent must apply after birth and must have spent at least 2 years lawfully in Australia before the application.

According to the U.S. Department of State, a child born in a foreign country can obtain U.S. citizenship at birth if at least one parent is a U.S. citizen at the time of birth, even if the birth is out of wedlock.

Netizens made fun of Azalea for naming her son after a “Pokémon”

Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

Those who weren’t aware of Onyx’s name were taken aback reading it on his Australian citizenship certificate.

Some thought that Azalea had named her son after Onix, a Pokémon from the anime of the same name, known for its rock-hard, snake-like body.

Image credits: The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

ADVERTISEMENT

“Really named your kid after a Pokémon, huh? Grow up,” one person said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “Did your parents love Pokémon or what?”

“Named after a Pokémon, that’s mad,” said a third.

Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

However, Azalea also drew a fair amount of support. Some pointed out that onyx is originally a gemstone that has historically been used in amulets and talismans.

A few even said it was “adorable” that her son’s name matched hers, given that amethyst is also a gemstone used in jewelry.

Image credits: TheMMAlien

Image credits: Imasloth

A handful of viewers were also surprised that Onyx had his mother’s last name and not Carti’s.

“Why did he get your last name?” one said. A second chimed in, “ONYX does not have his father’s last name?”

Iggy Azalea previously revealed she was a “single mother” to Onyx

Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

In October 2020, Azalea shared a cryptic post on Instagram, prompting her fans to bash Playboi Carti for being an “absentee” father.

“You lost a real one,” she wrote. “People take loyalty for granted, and that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves.”

“What I [meant] last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she later followed up.

Image credits: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

However, after the backlash against Carti went viral, Azalea clarified her former partner’s involvement in their child’s life.

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life, but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” she explained. “Onyx is so so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one.”

Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

Things changed again in four years when Azalea admitted she was “very much a single mother” during a July 2024 appearance on Sony Music Entertainment’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“I’m very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that’s just the reality of it,” she said. “It’s one, it’s 24/7.”

Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

Earlier in 2024, Azalea had officially stepped away from music and focused more on her business ventures, a move she attributed to her motherhood:

“I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time.”

“How did it take 6 years?” Netizens were surprised to learn about Iggy Azalea’s son’s citizenship status

Image credits: PINK_INTERIOR

Image credits: mad15onbeer

Image credits: Ughoefromda12

Image credits: BiteSizedMediaX

Image credits: SpunkyyBruiser

Image credits: jermswithburns

Image credits: punch_in_god

Image credits: ___Alexa_B

Image credits: calmoechucro69

Image credits: souljaeo

Image credits: frogfishmonkey

Image credits: Eydo0o

Image credits: RorzOnX

Image credits: wouyim

Image credits: zlS0VIETlz

Image credits: _ryan160