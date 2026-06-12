Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Iggy Azalea Sparks Backlash After Revealing The Name Of Her Son In Baffling Post About His Citizenship
Iggy Azalea holding her baby son, sparking backlash over revealing his name and citizenship in a controversial post
Celebrities, Entertainment

Iggy Azalea Sparks Backlash After Revealing The Name Of Her Son In Baffling Post About His Citizenship

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
5

22

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Former rapper, model, and businesswoman Iggy Azalea (Amethyst Amelia Kelly) recently revealed the full name of her only child, a six-year-old boy born on April 27, 2020. She shares him with rapper Playboi Carti (Jordan Terrell Carter).

On June 11, 2026, Azalea, 36, shared a document on X, disclosing that the child’s full name was Onyx Orion Kelly.

Highlights
  • Iggy Azalea recently revealed that her six-year-old son, Onyx Orion Kelly, has received Australian citizenship.
  • The citizenship decision confused many netizens, while some criticized her for naming her son after a “Pokémon.”
  • A few questioned why Onyx didn’t have his father’s last name.

The document confirmed that Onyx was granted Australian citizenship on May 23, 2026. Azalea herself was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, before moving to the US at 16.

Netizens flocked to Azalea’s tweet to call her out over her son’s name and to express confusion about his newly acquired citizenship.

“What kind of a person would name a child like that?” one user said.

RELATED:

    Iggy Azalea’s tweet left users confused about her son’s citizenship

    Iggy Azalea with partner amid backlash over revealing son's name and citizenship post

    Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti dated for about 1.5 years, from late 2018 to mid-2020.

    In 2020, after pregnancy rumors had been circulating for a while, Azalea confirmed in June that she had given birth to a baby boy but wanted to keep further details private. Reports hinted that he was Carti’s son, a claim she later confirmed.

    In July 2020, the ex-rapper posted a clip on her Instagram of her talking to her 3-month-old. In the post, she revealed that her son was named Onyx.

    Iggy Azalea holding her son in a post about his citizenship revelation

    Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

    After Azalea shared Onyx’s citizenship certificate on X with green and yellow hearts, a few people misread the document, assuming it was hers.

    “Wait, weren’t you Australian to begin with?” one user asked. Another mirrored, “Weren’t  you born  in Australia?” Some were surprised that it took Onyx six years to gain Aussie citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Australian citizenship certificate displaying son's name Onyx Orion Kelly and citizenship details

    Image credits: IGGYAZALEA/X

    “It’s for her son, who wasn’t given birth to in the US,” one user explained. “Australian citizenship law doesn’t grant citizenship purely by descent in the same automatic way some countries do for children born overseas.”

    According to Australia’s official Visa portal, a child with at least one Australian parent was eligible for citizenship under the Australian Citizenship Act 2007.

    Tweet defending Iggy Azalea's son in citizenship controversy online backlash

    Image credits: SupaShorty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet celebrating Onyx's Australian citizenship and Iggy Azalea's happiness

    Image credits: Athemuse1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, citizenship is not granted by default. The parent must apply after birth and must have spent at least 2 years lawfully in Australia before the application.

    According to the U.S. Department of State, a child born in a foreign country can obtain U.S. citizenship at birth if at least one parent is a U.S. citizen at the time of birth, even if the birth is out of wedlock.

    Netizens made fun of Azalea for naming her son after a “Pokémon”

    Iggy Azalea holding her baby son in a home setting

    Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

    Those who weren’t aware of Onyx’s name were taken aback reading it on his Australian citizenship certificate.

    Some thought that Azalea had named her son after Onix, a Pokémon from the anime of the same name, known for its rock-hard, snake-like body.

    Animated image of Onyx Pokemon in a sandy environment

    Image credits: The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Really named your kid after a Pokémon, huh? Grow up,” one person said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “Did your parents love Pokémon or what?”

    “Named after a Pokémon, that’s mad,” said a third.

    Iggy Azalea with a man posing for a selfie indoors

    Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

    However, Azalea also drew a fair amount of support. Some pointed out that onyx is originally a gemstone that has historically been used in amulets and talismans.

    A few even said it was “adorable” that her son’s name matched hers, given that amethyst is also a gemstone used in jewelry.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Iggy Azalea naming her son after a Pokemon

    Image credits: TheMMAlien

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about naming son Onyx

    Image credits: Imasloth

    A handful of viewers were also surprised that Onyx had his mother’s last name and not Carti’s.

    “Why did he get your last name?” one said. A second chimed in, “ONYX does not have his father’s last name?”

    Iggy Azalea previously revealed she was a “single mother” to Onyx

    Iggy Azalea posing at stadium wearing purple crop top and black skirt with tattoos visible

    Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

    In October 2020, Azalea shared a cryptic post on Instagram, prompting her fans to bash Playboi Carti for being an “absentee” father.

    “You lost a real one,” she wrote. “People take loyalty for granted, and that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves.”

    “What I [meant] last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she later followed up.

    Male artist performing on stage in basketball jersey and leather pants

    Image credits: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

    However, after the backlash against Carti went viral, Azalea clarified her former partner’s involvement in their child’s life.

    “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life, but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” she explained. “Onyx is so so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one.”

    Social media post about loyalty expressing preference to be alone

    Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

    Things changed again in four years when Azalea admitted she was “very much a single mother” during a July 2024 appearance on Sony Music Entertainment’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

    “I’m very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that’s just the reality of it,” she said. “It’s one, it’s 24/7.”

    Iggy Azalea dressed in black evening gown posing outdoors at night

    Image credits: thenewclassic/Instagram

    Earlier in 2024, Azalea had officially stepped away from music and focused more on her business ventures, a move she attributed to her motherhood:

    “I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time.”

    “How did it take 6 years?” Netizens were surprised to learn about Iggy Azalea’s son’s citizenship status

    Tweet questioning why Iggy Azalea's son has her last name

    Image credits: PINK_INTERIOR

    Fan hopes for Iggy Azalea's Australian tour after revealing son's citizenship

    Image credits: mad15onbeer

    Follower congratulates Iggy Azalea on son's new Aussie citizenship

    Image credits: Ughoefromda12

    Tweet links Iggy Azalea's son citizenship to World Cup and Australia Day

    Image credits: BiteSizedMediaX

    User comments on dual citizenship benefits in Iggy Azalea's son's case

    Image credits: SpunkyyBruiser

    Fan congratulates Iggy Azalea on son's citizenship and wishes fun times

    Image credits: jermswithburns

    Iggy Azalea son name sparks backlash over citizenship post on social media

    Image credits: punch_in_god

    Fans express happiness for Iggy Azalea and her son Onyx on social media

    Image credits: ___Alexa_B

    Social media comments question Iggy Azalea's son's name referencing Pokemon

    Image credits: calmoechucro69

    Comment requests Iggy Azalea's son's father to do a tour amid citizenship post

    Image credits: souljaeo

    Social media user jokes about Iggy Azalea son's initials being O.O.K

    Image credits: frogfishmonkey

    Tweet about son's citizenship linked to Onyx

    Image credits: Eydo0o

    Tweet referencing son's name after a Pokémon

    Image credits: RorzOnX

    Tweet welcoming Onyx in South West Sydney

    Image credits: wouyim

    Tweet questioning child's name and citizenship timing

    Image credits: zlS0VIETlz

    Tweet asking why citizenship took six years

    Image credits: _ryan160

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    22

    5

    22

    5

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I missing something? There are people who first think of some comics when they hear "Onyx" rather than a really beautiful mineral??? I don't want to live on this planet anymore... 😐

    4
    4points
    reply
    cmb-fb-76 avatar
    Catastrophisticate
    Catastrophisticate
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And her name is Amethyst. It's perfect. People are farkin stoopid.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cmb-fb-76 avatar
    Catastrophisticate
    Catastrophisticate
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC people are stupid. Onyx, a gemstone, is a perfect name chosen by his mother, AMETHYST. 🙄

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I missing something? There are people who first think of some comics when they hear "Onyx" rather than a really beautiful mineral??? I don't want to live on this planet anymore... 😐

    4
    4points
    reply
    cmb-fb-76 avatar
    Catastrophisticate
    Catastrophisticate
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And her name is Amethyst. It's perfect. People are farkin stoopid.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cmb-fb-76 avatar
    Catastrophisticate
    Catastrophisticate
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC people are stupid. Onyx, a gemstone, is a perfect name chosen by his mother, AMETHYST. 🙄

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT