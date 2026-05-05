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“Can You Outsmart A Real Aussie?”: Take The Challenge With These 25 Citizenship Questions
Steve Irwin, an Aussie icon, poses with a small alligator, flexing his arm, inviting you to outsmart a real Aussie in this citizenship challenge.
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“Can You Outsmart A Real Aussie?”: Take The Challenge With These 25 Citizenship Questions

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Think you know Australia inside out? 🌏 It’s one thing to enjoy the beaches and barbecues – but could you actually pass the country’s official citizenship test?

This quiz is packed with 25 questions inspired by the real deal, covering everything from history and government to values and national traditions. Some are easy. Others? Not so much.

Whether you’re just curious or feeling confident, this is your chance to prove how Aussie you really are.

Ready to take the challenge and see if you can get your citizenship?

Let’s jump in! 🐨

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge at sunset. Test your Aussie knowledge with these citizenship questions.

    Image credits: Ben Mack

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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