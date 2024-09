How “Wasei Eigo” Gave Birth to the Iconic Name

Pokémon is an abbreviation for “pocket monster,” which fittingly describes the creatures in the series and the game. According to Sherman Smith (Facts, 2024), the word “Pokémon” is an example of Japanese “wasei-eigo,” which translates as “Japanese-made English” (1).

Wasei eigo or Japlish involves creating new Japanese words by combining syllables from common English words to form unique Japanese-sounding terms.

Megan Taylor Stephens (Bokksu, 2022) (2) argues that Japanese people are familiar with English from a young age because it is taught early in school. Although Japanese kids may not be as proficient in functional, conversational English, they enjoy experimenting with the language and inventing new words.

According to Stephens, the influence of wasei eigo doesn’t rely solely on formal avenues, such as education and geopolitics. Instead, Japanese-English terms usually stem from exposure to pop culture, daily life, and brand marketing within Japan.

Sprinkling English words and phrases into Japanese gives terms a hip, youthful vibe, making Pokémon fit right into that Japlish mode. Other common examples of wasei eigo include “donmai” for “I don’t mind,” “potechi” for “potato chip,” and even “sararimam” for “salaryman” or “office worker.”