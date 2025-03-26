ADVERTISEMENT

When people wanted to have a laugh back in the day, they'd have to either turn on the telly and watch a sitcom, pop in a VHS of a stand-up special, or look up the funnies from the Sunday newspaper. Nowadays, memes are the primary source of quickly-sourced humor.

And they come in all shapes and sizes to suit almost every taste: animal memes, history memes, Spiderman memes, and even weird as heck memes that make absolutely no sense whatsoever. This list comes to you from a page that's all about making people laugh, the Daily Humor Memes. So, pick up your favorite snack and have a chuckle at these pics, Pandas!

