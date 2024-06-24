21submissions
1week left
21 Hilarious Memes Inspired By Justin Timberlake’s Drunken “World Tour” Response
On the morning of this past Tuesday (June 18), Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after running a stop sign in his 2025 BMW and failing to stay in his lane, according to a statement released by Sag Harbor Police in New York.
The Sexy Back singer told the officer that he had drunk “one martini.” Court records allege that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and he had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”
Justin was “unable to divide attention” and “had slowed speech, was unsteady afoot, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” a police officer added.
The officer who stopped the popstar didn’t know who he was, PageSix reported. Justin apparently mumbled, “This is going to ruin the tour.” The policeman replied, “What tour?” and Justin responded, “The world tour,” referring to his Forget Tomorrow Tour, which runs from April to December.
People were quite amused by the singer’s diva-like response and created dozens of hilarious memes with it.
Here, Bored Panda lists some of the best ones:
This post may include affiliate links.
Childhood Trauma
When Your Partner Isn't Chronically Online Like You
A Modern Version Of The Bible
American Horror Story
Someone Didn't Learn From Justin's Case
That Shrek Scene
A Succession Of Memes
Travis Kelce's Meltdown
The Darkest Day In Pop Music History
"Tell Cersei..."
Bridgerton Spoiler Ahead
A Driving While Intoxicated Story
Run, You Fools!
Anakin Skywalker And Obi Wan Kenobi
Seinfeld Fans Also Joined In On The Fun
You're Laughing?
Dune
The Victory Tour
A Few Good Men
Mia Goth Said It First
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish
This is probably too heavy for BP, but my SO has devolved into constantly drinking. Friday started at 6am with bourbon, announced was going over to mother's house. I said you better not be driving because you're drunk. Tells me Dad is picking up. 2 minutes later I hear the garage open and see car leaving. I immediately sent a text saying, "you're too drunk to drive. And why the f did you lie to me?" I called a couple friends trying to figure out what to do, like call the police? Get a text back, SO says it's okay because it's a Tesla on self-drive mode. I'm living with SO because I haven't had a job in over a year, finally got a job and start July 1, but there's a month of training I might not pass, but idk. I really don't know how to handle this. My friends all said to just get through the training and then scorch earth, but I really don't know. Anyone have helpful advice? (Like if I call and get SO arrested is SO going to know it was me?)
This is probably too heavy for BP, but my SO has devolved into constantly drinking. Friday started at 6am with bourbon, announced was going over to mother's house. I said you better not be driving because you're drunk. Tells me Dad is picking up. 2 minutes later I hear the garage open and see car leaving. I immediately sent a text saying, "you're too drunk to drive. And why the f did you lie to me?" I called a couple friends trying to figure out what to do, like call the police? Get a text back, SO says it's okay because it's a Tesla on self-drive mode. I'm living with SO because I haven't had a job in over a year, finally got a job and start July 1, but there's a month of training I might not pass, but idk. I really don't know how to handle this. My friends all said to just get through the training and then scorch earth, but I really don't know. Anyone have helpful advice? (Like if I call and get SO arrested is SO going to know it was me?)