On the morning of this past Tuesday (June 18), Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after running a stop sign in his 2025 BMW and failing to stay in his lane, according to a statement released by Sag Harbor Police in New York.

The Sexy Back singer told the officer that he had drunk “one martini.” Court records allege that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and he had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Justin was “unable to divide attention” and “had slowed speech, was unsteady afoot, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” a police officer added.

The officer who stopped the popstar didn’t know who he was, PageSix reported. Justin apparently mumbled, “This is going to ruin the tour.” The policeman replied, “What tour?” and Justin responded, “The world tour,” referring to his Forget Tomorrow Tour, which runs from April to December.

People were quite amused by the singer’s diva-like response and created dozens of hilarious memes with it.

Here, Bored Panda lists some of the best ones:

#1

Childhood Trauma

Childhood Trauma

#2

When Your Partner Isn't Chronically Online Like You

When Your Partner Isn't Chronically Online Like You

#3

A Modern Version Of The Bible

A Modern Version Of The Bible

#4

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

#5

Someone Didn't Learn From Justin's Case

Someone Didn't Learn From Justin's Case

#6

That Shrek Scene

That Shrek Scene

#7

A Succession Of Memes

A Succession Of Memes

#8

Travis Kelce's Meltdown

Travis Kelce's Meltdown

#9

The Darkest Day In Pop Music History

The Darkest Day In Pop Music History

#10

"Tell Cersei..."

"Tell Cersei..."

#11

Bridgerton Spoiler Ahead

Bridgerton Spoiler Ahead

#12

A Driving While Intoxicated Story

A Driving While Intoxicated Story

#13

Run, You Fools!

Run, You Fools!

#14

Anakin Skywalker And Obi Wan Kenobi

Anakin Skywalker And Obi Wan Kenobi

#15

Seinfeld Fans Also Joined In On The Fun

Seinfeld Fans Also Joined In On The Fun

#16

You're Laughing?

You're Laughing?

#17

Dune

Dune

#18

The Victory Tour

The Victory Tour

#19

A Few Good Men

A Few Good Men

#20

Mia Goth Said It First

Mia Goth Said It First

#21

When Your Boss Denies Your Paid Time Off Request

When Your Boss Denies Your Paid Time Off Request

