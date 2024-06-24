ADVERTISEMENT

On the morning of this past Tuesday (June 18), Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after running a stop sign in his 2025 BMW and failing to stay in his lane, according to a statement released by Sag Harbor Police in New York.



The Sexy Back singer told the officer that he had drunk “one martini.” Court records allege that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and he had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”



Justin was “unable to divide attention” and “had slowed speech, was unsteady afoot, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” a police officer added.



The officer who stopped the popstar didn’t know who he was, PageSix reported. Justin apparently mumbled, “This is going to ruin the tour.” The policeman replied, “What tour?” and Justin responded, “The world tour,” referring to his Forget Tomorrow Tour, which runs from April to December.



People were quite amused by the singer’s diva-like response and created dozens of hilarious memes with it.



