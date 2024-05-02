Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Best Parody”: Lance Bass Is Praised For Imitating Justin Timberlake’s “It’s Gonna Be May”
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Best Parody”: Lance Bass Is Praised For Imitating Justin Timberlake’s “It’s Gonna Be May”

Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass embraced the annual “It’s gonna be May” meme-turned-holiday, commemorating the iconic mispronunciation from NSYNC’s 2000 hit song It’s Gonna Be Me. This time around, Lance trolled Justin and his infamous bleached curls.

Taking to his TikTok page on Tuesday (April 30), Lance posted a hilarious video featuring his husband, Michael Turchin. 

Highlights
  • Lance Bass parodied Justin Timberlake's 'It's Gonna Be May' mispronunciation with a viral TikTok video.
  • Justin humorously acknowledged the 'It's Gonna Be May' meme in an Instagram video response.
  • Lance's TikTok parody video featuring noodles as a wig amassed nearly 11 million views.

The video, which has since amassed nearly 11 million views, began with the 44-year-old singer giving a poem and a bowl of ramen noodles to his spouse.

“Roses are red, April is gray, but when you wake up tomorrow…” a confused Michael read as the camera zoomed in on Lance, who was wearing the ramen noodles as a wig, before singing the punchline: “It’s gonna be May!”

Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass humorously embraced the “It’s gonna be May” meme

The pop boy band star captioned the video: “POV (point of view): Your friend mispronounces a word once and now it’s a national holiday. Happy #itsgonnabemay Day!”

“This is by far the best parody of its gonna be may I have seen!” a TikTok user commented.

A person wrote: “I’m convinced that was in fact Justin Timberlake in the end! Time travel.” 

In NSYNC’s 2000 hit song, It’s Gonna Be Me, Justin infamously sang “may” instead of “me”

Someone else penned: “On behalf of all millennials… thank you for this.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Lance!!!! Not the Ramen hair!!!!! The way I just cackled in my office!!!”

Meanwhile, Justin poked fun at himself, as he posted a video on Tuesday on Instagram replying to another clip where a woman asked: “What’s a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?”

Lance playfully trolled Justin’s iconic mispronunciation in a viral TikTok video featuring his husband, Michael Turchin

The SexyBack hitmaker turned the camera to himself before responding: “Um… me.” Justin captioned the video: “It’s gonna be…”

“You say incorrect, I say iconic,” the official Instagram account for iHeartRadio commented.

Another Instagram user wrote: “Happy ‘It’s Gonna Be MAY’ Day to all who celebrate!!!!!!!”

Lance parodied Justin using noodles as a wig

@lancebass POV: your friend mispronounces a word once and now it’s a national holiday. Happy #itsgonnabemay ♬ original sound – run_dmt

A person added: “That wrong pronunciation created the most iconic meme ever.”

“And now you have a WHOLE HOLIDAY to remind you,” the Trolls movie’s official Instagram page penned. 

The singer-actor voiced the troll Branch in Trolls and sang the movie’s Can’t Stop The Feeling soundtrack.

Justin acknowledged the May meme on Instagram, humorously admitting to mispronouncing the word in a video response

In an interview published on Tuesday by People, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone confirmed that its members are well aware of the running joke.

The 47-year-old singer admitted: “There was the one meme that was like Justin looking like he was dressed up in something from the Night’s Watch from Game of Thrones, and I sent him one of those.

“It was really funny. Every once in a while, one of us will find a good one and we’ll send it on the group text.”

NSYNC fans were delighted by Justin and Lance’s videos

The band, including Justin, Lance, Joey, and JC Chasez, officially reunited in September 2023, confirming the recording of their new Better Place song for the Trolls Band Together 2023 movie.

NSYNC performed together for the first time in over ten years at Justin’s One Night Only (ONO) concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 13, 2024. 

“The joke truly never gets old,” a reader commented

Popular on Bored Panda
