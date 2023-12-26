ADVERTISEMENT

The Rock says… It’s electrifying! Dwayne Johnson, who was once known as The Rock while professionally wrestling for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), brought back some serious nostalgia for this Christmas season.

Dressing as a meme of himself, the 51-year-old actor commemorated a picture that went viral a few years back of him wearing a particularly nifty 1990s outfit, complete with silver chain worn over his black polo neck and a chic fanny bag.

Taking to his Instagram page, Dwayne posted a clip of himself reviving the iconic picture, as he wrote: “Merry Christmas, from your keepin’ it [100 emoji] friend. ’90s Rock.”

Dwayne Johnson dressed as a meme of himself wearing an iconic 1990s look for Christmas Day

The former WWE star also included the hashtag #TappinFannys, a reference which was funnily highlighted on British news outlets, as in the UK, it means a very different naughty thing.

In the clip, the Baywatch actor showed off the retro outfit in full while singing the festive hit The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole.

The video was very popular amongst his 395 million followers on Instagram, as it was viewed 39 million times. Naturally, fans rushed to the comment section as a person wrote: “The Rock cosplaying The Rock.”

Watch the hilarious video below

“Can’t believe your PR team approved this,” another individual quipped.

A separate Instagram user penned: “How massive of a star do you have to be to successfully wear a costume of yourself?”

In October, the Grevin Museum in Paris, France, revealed a figure of Dwayne as its newest addition to its waxwork collection.

The former WWE star recreated his infamous 1994 look, consisting of a black turtleneck, silver chain, and jeans styled with a fanny pack

The wax figure captures an uncanny resemblance to the ex-professional wrestler, actor, and reigning Hollywood superstar, complete with detailed placement of each and every one of Johnson’s many, many muscles.

However, fans were certain that the wax figure resembling him lacked a certain element and promptly shared their thoughts on the figure, which stands 1.96 meters tall.



Dwayne also included the hashtag #TappinFannys

“It’s very…. white. The face isn’t very unifying either!” one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Will I allow myself to be the first to say… ‘Mr Clean’,” another added.

Prior to the recent addition at the Grevin Museum, visitors could encounter lifelike replicas of The Rock at Madame Tussauds locations in London, New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

The Grevin Museum later admitted that the actor’s figure wasn’t one of its best.

The museum explained to Deadline: “Dwayne Johnson is right and we noticed it and will obviously remedy it as quickly as possible and send him new photos once completed.”

Dwayne’s funny revival of the 1990s meme-able look sparked hilarious reactions from fans

