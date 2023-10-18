ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Grevin Museum in Paris, France, revealed its newest addition to its waxwork figure collection – the one and only, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The wax figure captures an uncanny resemblance to the ex-professional wrestler, actor, and reigning Hollywood superstar, complete with detailed placement of each and every one of Johnson’s many, many muscles.

Image credits: grevin_paris

Despite the figure looking like Mr. Clean, the public voted for the Fast X star to appear in the museum’s already vast collection of A-listers

Image credits: grevin_paris

Last year, the French museum initiated a public competition to determine which celebrity would be featured next in their gallery. The options for A-listers included Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Elon Musk, Selena Gomez, Chris Pratt, and Margot Robbie.

Before the actor who starred in Moana celebrated his 50th birthday, the museum announced that the next sculpture would be of Johnson. This decision came after 48% of social media users voted for The Rock, Grevin Museum revealed.

He currently stands among iconic figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, and Meryl Streep.

The announcement of the brand-new addition to the museum’s wax figure gallery was made right before The Rock celebrated his 50th birthday

Image credits: The Rock

Image credits: The Rock

Meanwhile, people in London and the US can view Johnson’s wax figures at Madame Tussauds museum

Image credits: The Rock

However, fans were certain that the wax figure resembling him lacked a certain element and promptly shared their thoughts on the figure which stands 1.96 meters tall.

“It’s very…. white. The face isn’t very unifying either!” one person wrote on X.

“Will I allow myself to be the first to say… ‘Mr Clean’,” another added.

Prior to the recent addition at the Grevin Museum, visitors could encounter lifelike replicas of Johnson at Madame Tussauds locations in London, New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Orlando.