The world belongs to Pedro Pascal; we're just living in it. Ok, maybe we've exaggerated just a tiny bit, but the power this man holds is undeniable. With his past roles in Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal was already a popular figure. However, his recent portrayal of Joel in HBO's The Last of Us has skyrocketed his fame to new heights, leaving an indelible mark on the pop culture scene.

But it's not just the post-apocalyptic scenario and intensity of his acting that have gotten all eyes on him. Oh, no. Along with his newfound popularity as both an actor and the father everyone would want in their life, so did his meme potential. Pedro Pascal memes have rapidly swarmed the internet, thanks to his hilarious expressions and unforgettable moments both on- and off-screen, especially if paired with his platonically adopted daughter, Bella Ramsey.

Starting from the Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage meme born from the car scene in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, to the sandwich meme from an episode of Snack Wars, his memes have spread more rapidly than cat pics.

In our Best Of Pedro Pascal memes, we celebrate his greatest moments, the charisma and sweetness of a man who never ceases to amaze. Pedro Pascal may have a stellar career behind and in front of him, but his real triumph lies in his meme legacy and his ability to invade our social media feeds without asking for permission. And honestly? We wouldn't have it any other way. Enjoy our top picks of the very best Pedro Pascal memes for your entertainment and joy.