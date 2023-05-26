36 Best HBO Shows Of All Time That Ooze With Quality And Consistency (For The Most Part)
Kings of TV content — no one can deny the fact that the best HBO shows of all time have left quite an impression on the world of television entertainment. HBO has dominated the screens of televisions for decades now and set the bar for every other network to at least try and reach. The combination of quality scripts and high budgets has allowed HBO shows to secure a place at the top of many lists of the greatest shows of all time.
The script is the first element that HBO is known for. The stories are original, the characters are deep, and the flow seems natural enough to entrap us. All of these elements are usually (looking at you, Game of Thrones) found in all of the HBO series. After all, the story usually stays with us longer than the visuals themselves. The best example would be the beloved The Sopranos. A series about an anti-hero mobster, HBO and David Chase created a series that, at the end of its run, had changed the landscape of television for all time. Also, some of the best HBO series have a high budget behind their productions. A-tier actors, beautiful set designs, and consistency in quality — HBO doesn’t hold back in the spending money department. The best example is Succession, one of the newest series in their catalog, which has already taken the world by storm. Starring Brian Cox and produced by people like Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, it has already become one of the best TV shows of all time, even though the pilot only came out in 2018.
Even among HBO shows, some series are better than others. Luckily, some people on AskReddit decided to pick the best ones. User spidey-sense asked an interesting question to the group — “Which is the best HBO TV show of all time?” and people rushed with their answers. We’ve compiled the best in the list below, so be sure to upvote the ones you liked the most. If you have anything to share about the series, you can do so in the comments below.
Band Of Brothers
"Band of Brothers for me personally is one of the best television shows I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes. So it’s probably that for me. But HBO does so well with their productions that I wouldn’t argue with anyone if they thought another was better."
Okay, serious talk here from me, guys. I first watched this series over 20 years ago, in 2001 when it first came out. It is one of the BEST shows I've ever watched in my entire 41 years of television addiction. You will laugh. You will cry. You will love characters, and you will hate others, and you will ENJOY hating them. Each episode has mini-interviews with the ACTUAL WWII survivors of Easy Company, and you will hang on every single word they say in utter enrapturement. We already know the ending - the Allies won WWII - but this series, based on the actual, real men of Easy Company of the 101st Airborne Division of the Army, will make you truly, personally appreciate the sacrifices these soldiers actually made, no matter what country you are from. I cannot recommend this show enough. I recently re-watched it just a few weeks ago, and I wept with absolute soul-scalding and heart-healing tears all over again. Please, please watch it, if you haven't seen it before. It is life-changing.
True Detective
"True Detective season one for me is peak HBO."
DullboyJack237 replied: "That Harrelson and McConaughey duo was undeniably one of the best I’ve ever seen."
Y E S. Season Two is good as well, but Season One is peak. The cinematography is also excellent!
Chernobyl
spidey-sense- replied:
"Chernobyl was great."
JirensAgent replied:
"I watched Chernobyl this morning. It cost me any sleep I would have gotten but after the first couple episodes, I'm pretty sure I wasn't going to get a good night's rest anyways so I just kept watching and it was a pretty good show."
Okay, more Real Talk from Lakota. This is another absolutely brilliant fictionalization-depiction of actual historical events. If you've ever wanted to get even more righteously píssed-off at the Russian government, this show is a must-see. Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgård are phenomenal (as usual). You actually wish you could know their characters IRL, they are THAT compelling and well-portrayed. This is another story where we know the ending - thousands of people died because a couple of people fúcked up and the government covered it up and lied - but this series shows you in agonizing (yet glorious) detail HOW and WHY everything happened, and shows us the stories of the heroes who refused to let the cover-up stay a secret - and they sacrificed their lives for the truth and for what was right. I cannot recommend this show enough. You WILL weep - but it will be scourging, cleansing tears, as our collective anger as human beings at the travesty of lies is justified by the truth.
The Last Of Us
schmeelybug replied: "I don't care that it's new and that it's only been one season. This is going to go down as one of HBO's best. And season 1, episode 3 is one of the most brilliant, perfect pieces of filmmaking ever. That's a hill I will die on."
Didn’t play the game(s), haven’t watched the show yet, am thoroughly sick of the “hUrR dUrR ZOMBIE FUNGUS” memes already… yet I know this show is top notch, just because Pedro Pascal is in it XD
Game Of Thrones
"Everybody hates on it now, but Game Of Thrones seasons 1-5 were amazing. It cannot be overstated how much of a cultural phenomenon it was."
Ever notice how whenever interest in the show flagged, they killed off a beloved character and suddenly everyone was talking about it again? It was all shock value, that's why as soon as it was over it vanished.
Rome
"Rome. It’s a tragedy that there were only 2 seasons."
Jockobutters replied: "Felt like it was released a bit ahead of its time. If this came out after GoT, it would have been huge."
DBCOOPER888 replied: "HBO learned a lot from the budgeting and set production of Rome that transferred over to GoT. Essentially, without Rome GoT would have either looked very different or would not be cost-effective."
The White Lotus
"Every episode is perfection."
The Wire
Aluroon replied:
"The right answer.
People can enjoy other shows more, but The Wire is an absolute masterpiece.
The character work, the character flaws, the attention to motivations and background is incredible. Though temporal in its plot, the themes and ideas of this show are timeless.
Cedrics's attempt to climb a broken organization, Mcnulty's organizational conflict, Bubble's arc, Stringer's divide from Barksdale, Omar's code, and Tommy's desire to reach just a little higher, the willingness to sacrifice his current principles to do more good later, are all so compelling.
And that's before the issues they deal with: the war on drugs, street crime, police corruption, educational dysfunction, the decline of the media, the fall of blue-collar work and way of life, and the rat hole that is politics.
The Wire is a masterpiece. The Great American novel."
Succession
"If someone told me I’d be hooked, tuning in every week, to a show about corporate dealings, I’d have said they didn’t know me at all. And yet here we are."
Deadwood
Thomanonymous replied:
"My favorite as well I think, Swearengen might be my favorite anti hero.
Swedgen knows, Swedgen f*ckin' gets it!"
Wenger2112 replied:
"Can’t believe this was not higher. The writing, set design and performances are all top notch."
Jockobutters replied:
"Yep - obvious answer is the sopranos or the wire, but for me it will always be Deadwood. Just an incredible tv show."
The Leftovers
spidey-sense- replied: "Beautiful show. The only thing with Leftovers is that... Please watch it if you are in a good place in life."
dayvie182 replied: "A lot of people fell off The Leftovers after the bleak-fest that was S1. But they really missed out on an astonishing tale of faith and hope. It was true a work of art in every sense of the word."
Mare Of Easttown
Lennymud replied: "Amazing series with incredible performances from everyone including Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, and Jean Smart. Just loved it."
SlackjawJimmy replied: "Yes! Evan Peters is heartbreaking."
quintessential1985 replied: "Never have I ever seen a show this good with so many red herrings. At the end when all was revealed I just threw my hands up! Brilliant."
Westworld
"Season 1 of Westworld is some of the greatest sci-fi I’ve ever seen. The later seasons don’t hold a candle to it but I don’t think they’re bad enough to tarnish the first season in retrospect. Taken as a limited series I’d go so far as to say that it’s the best televised sci-fi since Deep Space Nine."
This is probably one of my absolute favorite series. I cannot express my combined fury and utter depression that HBO cancelled the final season. This show is so exquisitely-written, and the actors are so talented, that I fell in love with so many of them - Teddy, Lee, Lutz, Hector, and Caleb, just to name a few. It is a míndfuck - in a GOOD way. The moral and ethical twists and turns this show takes you on will blow your normal mental paradigm wide open (again, in a GOOD way, lol.) Don't let the bad press about the later seasons fool you - the story is fabulous all the way through. I recommend it highly, especially if you're a science fiction fan, or a fan of robots, or the ethical ramifications of AI/robots, etc. Seriously, give Westworld a chance - if nothing else, for the gorgeous visuals and excellent cinematography - AND the clever integration of modern music/songs into the "Old West" era! (Slight spoilers: it doesn't stay in the "Old West" era the entire show, if you're not a fan of that era/genre.)
Euphoria
minimalwhale replied:
"Incredible cast. Euphoria is the fever dream Riverdale wishes it could be."
Insecure_Egomaniac replied:
"I can tell this is a high quality show, but I try to stay away from content about devolving into chaos via drugs or other self sabotage."
Sopranos
"Whenever I see and hear the HBO intro I just zone into Sopranos. Best show ever."
Curb Your Enthusiasm
TnL17 replied: "It's prettyyyy prettyyyyyy pretty good."
Step-Father_of_Lies replied: "Whenever I hear the HBO opening, this is the show theme that just feels like it should follow. I also feel like it's the most consistently good show for the longest period of time."
Six Feet Under
Zmb7elwa replied: "Just finished watching this show again since it first aired (22 years ago!)... It was incredibly therapeutic after recently experiencing loss and grief myself. But it was definitely better the second time around oddly because now I relate more with the adult characters whereas back then I was closer to Claire’s age group. Regardless of relating to any characters it’s still an amazing show and holds up today because it was way ahead of it’s time when it came out."
Generation Kill
"Generation Kill was a one and done miniseries but it was SO good!"
Ninnux replied: "Generation Kill is considered among vets to be the closest thing in film to what really goes on down-range. It is that accurate."
Carnivàle
cheez0r replied: "One of my biggest regrets in any media ever is not knowing how the story being spun in Carnivale concludes- what the resolution of Scudder vs. Management, of Ben vs. Justin actually was. Did they just perpetuate another generation of good vs. evil, or did things resolve differently? I just loved the slightly-supernatural story being told and felt just robbed that it just ENDED without any resolution."
The Rehearsal
"For me, it's the Rehearsal but only because it's completely different than anything else HBO typically does. It's one of the strangest television shows I've ever seen, and it made me feel things that no other television show has been able to do.
I cannot wait for season 2."
mediocreguitarist604 replied:
"Definitely an altogether unique show with a whole new variant of cringe-humour. The way Nathan just tumbles down the rabbit-hole with all the character acting lends itself to a very special kind of comedy. Sacha Baron Cohen lead the charge for this type of cringe-comedy on HBO, absolutely toying with regular everyday people... but even he would never be able to unravel things the way Nathan Fielder did."
The Night Of
"Only one season so tough to say it was the best show. But that was the best season of TV I’ve ever seen."
Bopshidowywopbop replied:
"My second favourite. Amazing characters and acting. Truly a masterpiece."
Sharp Objects
badapple1989 replied:
"Sharp Objects is my pick. I know there are longer running series with more cultural impact but as far as perfection in performances, atmosphere, and storytelling goes, this is it for me."
craubapple replied:
"Sharp Objects tends to get lost in the shuffle, but my GOD was it good. I read the book beforehand, but that last few minutes of the last episode still packed a gut-punch."
Veep
sysaphiswaits replied: "The insults on that show were brilliant."
dare2smile replied: "Armando Iannucci is incredible. Check out The Thick Of It, I try to sneak in some of the insults and quips from there whenever I can lol."
Oz
"Oz. And I will die on this hill. So many people from that show have gone on to do other things (notably the Law & Order franchises: Chris Meloni as Stabler, Dean Winters who did SVU and is now Mayhem on the commercials, Ernie Hudson, JK Simmons known as the L&O psychiatrist and now J. Jonah Jameson in MCU or DC Universe, etc.). Plus you never knew who was going to die in that show."
Fraggle Rock
ThePactIsSealed7 replied:
"Didn’t know is was an HBO creation. Thank you, Jim Henson! What a cool guy."
usethe4th replied:
"It’s strange to think about now, but Jim Henson hustled for almost every project. If there was a new way to get a project on the air, he went after it, so it makes perfect sense that he was in on the ground floor with HBO.
The end of that hustle was within sight, thanks to a deal he was working to close with Disney, but he passed away before it was finalized. It’s heartbreaking to think about what could have come next. I don’t think his creativity had peaked."
The Newsroom
TeePeeBee3 replied:
"Still mourning its cancellation."
erolalia replied:
"It changed how I watched/responded to the news in general. Such a great series."
BunniesnBroomsticks replied:
"One of my favorite shows of all time. It's in my constant rewatch rotation. I really wish it was around for the 2016 election, that would've been brilliant."
True Blood
TeePeeBee3 replied: "Just rewatched the entire series. Holds UP 100%"
pmd815 replied: "YES. I literally forgot about it for almost a decade and was randomly reminded and watched the entire series all over again. It was just as entertaining the second time around. Corny sometimes yes but just good tv man."
Barry
"Personal favorite is Barry."
alexxmurphy_ replied: "Noho Hank is an excellent character."
spidey-sense- replied: "I think Barry is the best show HBO has made in the last 5-6 years."
Flight Of The Conchords
spidey-sense- replied: "It's business time."
barrbubblegum replied: "When I'm down to just my socks, you know what time it is."
Superd3n replied: "Dad was a women’s rights activist. Your dad was, not your mom? Yeah, he was, mom no, dad would never allow it."
Silicon Valley
"Best comedy Silicon Valley, I loved that show."
stuckonpost replied: "The soundtrack was amazing!"
Watchmen
Lincoln624 replied:
"Correct."
rightasra1n replied:
"Definitely deserves a mention."
KingRilian replied:
"Super super super underrated."
Eastbound & Down
Cosbysnitenitejuice replied: "On rewatch atm 'it’s all about the fixins.'"
skaomatic replied: "One of the greatest comedy series ever, Stevie ruled hard !"
The Righteous Gemstones
"Righteous Gemstones is up there for me."
cheesemongrel938491 replied:
"I constantly quote this show. It's so freaking funny. The first scene literally hooked me in the wave pool. I was screaming."
mirageatwo replied:
"I can't wait for the next season. I love the characters."
Big Love
"Big Love, such an underrated series for the early days of the HBO developed content. Entourage was still in its infancy but was a fan favorite, but Bill Paxton and the rest of the actors did an amazing job with the script writing and plot development. Everyone should give it a watch it’s truly awesome tv."
Dizzy_Bus4028 replied:
"I’ve just started this and am blown away, never seen a show tell a story like this like that. Having 'God Only Knows' as the theme is also great."
The Larry Sanders Show
Wookiees_get_Cookies replied: "I loved this show as kid even though I couldn’t follow most of the adult storylines, but I still remember it all these years later."
MistakeMaker1234 replied: "Probably the most groundbreaking sitcom of all time, and maybe the most influential show ever made. It was the first half-hour single-camera comedy, pioneered the idea of celebrities playing 'themselves' on TV, and it’s success led directly to HBO being a major player in the advancement of the medium. The Sopranos and The Wire really were given a chance because of the successful proof of concept that the Larry Sanders show provided."
Sex And The City
stitchlover replied: "Late 90s/early 2000s best series. It was the reason why you paid for HBO!"
The only series I have watched on this list is Fraggle Rock.
