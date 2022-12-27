A lot of movies and TV shows have been made based on real life events, probably more than you imagine. Some of them were dedicated to the lives of famous people, others showed big historic events. Filmmakers have also created some great (and some not so great) movies based on tragic events. Exploring real life tragic stories, they give their audience a new perspective on things and food for some thought.

Unfortunately, not every tragedy is left in the past. Events that affect our lives in a grave manner still occur, leaving many people at a loss as to how to process them. And though most of the time we don’t see television as anything more than entertainment, some of the best TV shows went above and beyond to help the viewers cope with trauma when encountering a tragedy in life, or dealing with a loss of a beloved cast member.

For this article, we have collected examples of how shows dealt with public and personal tragic events. Do you think they did the correct thing? If you were the network executive or series creator, how would you have dealt with any of these situations? Share with us in the comments. If you know any similar cases, recommend some shows to watch that dealt with real life tragedies.