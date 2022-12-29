Earlier this year, we compiled a list of the most popular TV shows that the now-and-then couch potatoes were obsessed with during the midst of the year. However, with 2022 nearing the finish line, now is the best time to wrap up all the year's favorites with an updated list of the best TV shows of 2022. Yet, as with any "best" rankings, assembling a list of the best new TV shows that will fit everyone's preference is nearly impossible. Thus, as always, we leave it up to you, Pandas, to rearrange the list to your liking by upvoting the entries below to compile an ultimate list of the best TV shows 2022 edition.

2022 saw the release of a plethora of new TV shows, both live-action and animated. Yet, quite a handful of beloved TV shows also wrapped up their production with a series finale this year. Either way, 2022 saw the peak of both TV shows that premiered in the same year and older ones, with new seasons set to premiere in 2022. Some of the popular TV shows right now, such as Better Call Saul or Stranger Things, premiered in the mid-2010s yet remain among the best 2022 TV shows, bringing out new episodes to their already established audiences.

Below, we've gathered new TV shows 2022 gave rise to as well as TV shows with earlier releases that brought out and served hot and sizzling new seasons this year. Thus, scroll down to see if your favorites made the cut to our end-of-year list. And remember that the ranking depends solely on the number of upvotes, so if you want to see your favorites higher up on the list, you better start upvoting!