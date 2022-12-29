It’s A Wrap: Best TV Shows Of 2022
Earlier this year, we compiled a list of the most popular TV shows that the now-and-then couch potatoes were obsessed with during the midst of the year. However, with 2022 nearing the finish line, now is the best time to wrap up all the year's favorites with an updated list of the best TV shows of 2022. Yet, as with any "best" rankings, assembling a list of the best new TV shows that will fit everyone's preference is nearly impossible. Thus, as always, we leave it up to you, Pandas, to rearrange the list to your liking by upvoting the entries below to compile an ultimate list of the best TV shows 2022 edition.
2022 saw the release of a plethora of new TV shows, both live-action and animated. Yet, quite a handful of beloved TV shows also wrapped up their production with a series finale this year. Either way, 2022 saw the peak of both TV shows that premiered in the same year and older ones, with new seasons set to premiere in 2022. Some of the popular TV shows right now, such as Better Call Saul or Stranger Things, premiered in the mid-2010s yet remain among the best 2022 TV shows, bringing out new episodes to their already established audiences.
Below, we've gathered new TV shows 2022 gave rise to as well as TV shows with earlier releases that brought out and served hot and sizzling new seasons this year. Thus, scroll down to see if your favorites made the cut to our end-of-year list. And remember that the ranking depends solely on the number of upvotes, so if you want to see your favorites higher up on the list, you better start upvoting!
This post may include affiliate links.
What We Do In The Shadows
2019– | FX | Seasons: 4
Based on the film What We Do in the Shadows, directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show managed to capture the comedic genius of the movie. And that's a relatively rare phenomenon within the world of adaptations. The show's action happens on Staten Island, New York, in a mansion shared by four vampires and their human helper. And funnily, it appears that vampires also experience domestic problems. This show displays the daily (or rather, nocturnal) activities of four vampires who have lived together for more than a century. The concept itself is very compelling, and the characters are really likable. There are so many funny one-liners that you will keep giggling! If you dig Halloween, vampires, office comedies, and mockumentary-style shots, you should see this show.
Reservation Dogs
2021– | FX on Hulu | Seasons: 2
There are very few shows that represent an often overlooked and stereotyped community. Reservation Dogs does so in an authentic and by no means forced way. It's a coming-of-age tale about four teenagers who reside on an Oklahoma Native American reservation. In the show, we watch them face the standard anguish and challenges of adolescence. We also see them uncover their roots and find their respective roles within their community. The teenagers are not your typical bunch; they engage in petty thievery and grand theft auto with one goal in mind. They need to save money to fulfill the California dream that their late friend had envisioned. A simple tale, yet it's done in a really entertaining style that also represents Native American and Indigenous people. Watching it will definitely be worth your time. Then watch it again because it's so good!
Great show and the cast really connects emotionally, plus it's popularizing the term s**ta**
Players
2022– | Paramount+ | Seasons: 1
A mockumentary series from the creators of one of the funniest television comedies, American Vandal, follows a fictional League of Legends esports team as it navigates the conflict between two players: a cocky veteran who co-founded the group and an up-and-coming superstar who is poised to be the sport's new face. Players, which the showrunners refer to as an "esports love story," is elevated from an amusing parody to one of the top new television series of 2022 by the unexpected emotional resonance at its center. It's like watching a reality program, only much better because the plot, drama, suspense, and humor have been so masterfully blended together!
Yellowjackets
2021– | SHOWTIME | Seasons: 1
Yellowjackets was the show that debuted in late 2021 with arguably the most panache. The show's pilot alternates between a group of teenage girls stranded in the woods in the 1990s after their plane crashed on the way to a soccer tournament and their older counterparts, who are still struggling to deal with the traumatic event while also being mysteriously blackmailed about it. This show effectively chronicles the effects of trauma at a young age which sustain through adulthood. It has heart, humor, and terror and constantly jolts you back and forth between the two timelines to keep you hooked.
The Rehearsal
2022– | HBO Max | Seasons: 1
The premise of Nathan Fielder's stunt comedy series is to give people a chance to rehearse a significant life event. Think re-created studio set of an actual location and paid actors. Sounds crazy? It certainly is, but in the most peculiar, engaging, humorous, and unpredictable manner imaginable. What begins as a silly premise ends up evolving into a reflection on the series' structure that raises ethical concerns about the rehearsal process as a whole. This series invites laughter, encourages audience participation, and frequently pulls the rug out from under its viewers in the most entertaining and unexpected ways possible. Everyone should ride the emotional whirlwind that is The Rehearsal. If you get it, you get it.
House Of The Dragon
2022– | HBO | Seasons: 1
House of the Dragon is essentially a prequel to, arguably, one of the best shows ever made, Game of Thrones. In this one, the story is of the House Targaryen set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones took place. Following the phenomenal success and (not-so-good) ending of the GoT series, it's no wonder the filmmakers jumped on the opportunity to revive the franchise. The thrill we experienced and loved from Game of Thrones is exactly what House of The Dragon offers. HBO has remarkable resilience in the face of criticism. Definitely looking forward to further seasons.
Peacemaker
2022– | HBO Max | Seasons: 1
Honestly, we support DC Studios as the anti, not geared toward families, comedically dark alternative to Marvel. While we can assure you that Gunn's raunchy, fanciful take on superheroes won't be to everyone's taste, it's Cena's award-worthy, absurdly humorous, and flawless performance that makes this show so fascinating and addictive to watch. No one else could have pulled this role off as skillfully as he did. This guy is a genuine acting pro, whether it's his action performances or his superb comedic timing and deadpan delivery. We recommend you give this a try because it's amusing, full of action and thrill.
Severance
2022– | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
How many of you would love to return home from work and not have a single memory of it? Probably many. Work attendance would be at an all-time high if that were the case. In the world created by Lumon Industries, employees must choose between their identities at work and home. It's methodical and surreal, like something out of an Escher painting. The only comparable program that comes to mind is Black Mirror. Still, since that is an anthology, Severance is very different from any other TV series you have ever watched. Every aspect of the sci-fi thriller feels like a high-wire act, like a sequence of plates spinning on sticks while remaining perfectly balanced. Ultimately, Severance is a mind-teaser reminiscent of Orwell or Kafka, which takes the viewer on a futuristic psychedelic adventure into an unknown corporate dystopia. If that's something you are into, it's a must-watch.
Better Call Saul
2015 – 2022 | AMC; AMC+ | Seasons: 6
Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are the creators of the American crime and legal drama television series Better Call Saul, a spin-off, prequel, and sequel to Gilligan's prior series, Breaking Bad. The series follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former con artist seeking to become a respectable lawyer, as he develops into the flamboyant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. While other characters from the previous show struggle with their own issues, he engages in all sorts of nefarious conduct. It's a series with cliffhanger-ending episodes, the same as the prior show. There have been criminal dramas and lawyer shows, but they have never been blended so beautifully. The combination of comedy, tragedy, and thriller is immaculate. Basically, it's the type of series you must see to believe. And although the show has officially ended with its 6th season, it deserves the hype it gets.
Andor
2022– | Disney+ | Seasons: 1
Andor is a prequel series to Rogue One. This is Star Wars for fans who grew up with the series and longed for a more sophisticated take on the Universe. Regarding science fiction, it can be contradictory to call a work "realistic." Yet, Andor has a genuinely "real" feel to it. The characters behave logically, and it never seems like their actions are solely intended to forward the plot. This cerebral series' tame, tense, and explosive moments are paced with clear narrative intent. Considering the previous series, Andor brings a new perspective to a genre that essentially does nothing but recycle its own concepts. Arguably the best Star Wars spin-off series in the last 20 years. We said what we said.
The Bear
2022– | FX on Hulu | Seasons: 1
After a tragic family death, Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a talented young chef from the world of fine dining, is forced to relocate to run his family's sandwich store. Carmy must combine his strained family relationships with the soul-crushing reality of leaving the prestigious restaurant world for the small company kitchen. More than that, he must also deal with the effects of his brother's suicide. It would be an understatement to say that this series is intense. It's indeed a series about a former top chef trying to operate a dilapidated sandwich business. Yet, it's so much more than that. It's realistic, and it's about family. It contrasts running a restaurant with the demands of daily living. It's sincere, comforting, and stirring. Additionally, there is a story of redemption and hope for everyone in perseverance. It's heartfelt without resorting to forced dramatization or trite, clichéd soap opera dialogue.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
2022– | Paramount+ | Seasons: 1
In contrast to some recent offerings, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a fantastic Trekverse series. This is a delight to watch for fans of the original Trek because of its retro aesthetic choices in everything from uniforms to technology to noises, as well as its opening titles and episodic stories. Despite several plot holes, this prequel has earned its spot on the list for how it almost aggressively ventures into new genres and topics by imagining a new universe out of one we are already familiar with. Star Trek: Strange New World gives the entire franchise the respect it merits by skillfully incorporating the finer points of contemporary filmmaking into the plot of the original series. A perfect formula that will appeal to both boomer fans and younger generations.
Sherwood
2022– | BBC One | Seasons: 1
In a former mining town where what happened 30 years ago is still simmering beneath the surface, the story introduces us to a colorful cast of characters. The supposedly peaceful and harmonious façade masks anger and unsolved issues. When a homicide occurs, this leads to a very intriguing inquiry that includes multiple side stories that provide light on the different people. Sherwood is the very best of BBC drama: a cast of top-notch actors and a plot line with some genuinely jaw-dropping moments that just keep you guessing. Definitely up there with the best of British drama.
Hacks
2021– | HBO Max | Seasons: 1
Hacks is an uncommonly witty and amusing modern TV comedy. The plot centers around the prosperous comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), who is at risk of losing her Las Vegas residency because the casino's owner wants to book someone more "relevant" to a younger audience. She is teamed (against her will) with a young, bright, yet haughty and entitled Gen Z comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), to freshen up her act and make it more relevant. The sauce that makes this program is the clever writing that highlights the interplay of a grizzled baby boomer comedy veteran with a strong work ethic clashing with a brilliant but spoiled Gen Z'er. If you're into comedy, this is a gem.
Big Boys
2022– | Channel 4 | Seasons: 1
With this autobiographical series about the best friend he had while grieving his father, the creator Jack Rooke shattered millions of hearts. Thankfully, he kept making us laugh in between crying. As Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and Danny (John Pointing) make their way through college together, Jack grows more at ease with his sexual orientation and sense of who he is. However, Danny himself suffers from deteriorating mental health while disguising it behind broad smiles and snarky remarks. What follows is a touching, perceptive, and sincere tale of male brotherhood. It depicts the different problems young adults face as they attempt to discover who they are while having both funny and bitterly heartbreaking moments. It's a series definitely deserving of a renewal. And it's getting one!
Industry
2020– | BBC One, HBO | Seasons: 2
Not only is this series watchable, but it also has the potential to become an addiction. It is centered on the intricacies, ideals, and fundamental human desires. Even if you know nothing about finance, you are bound to find it interesting. Industry, one of the most unsettling TV shows to have graced our screens in recent years, provides a glimpse inside the rapacious, tumultuous, and intimacy-filled world of finance. The appeal of this story lies in the fact that not a single character is wholly morally upright. Yet, this show aims to portray people as they are, not to save them from their flaws. We recommend seeing this if you're in the mood for a well-done office drama, if not a soap opera.
Pachinko
2022– | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
Pachinko is such an exquisitely produced series that using a laptop to watch it should be illegal. The dramatic adaptation of the New York Times bestseller, which follows the strong-willed Sunja and the following generation of her family, is filled with drama across multiple timelines. There are many romances, identity and cultural questions, and intensely emotional moments after fleeing Korea and beginning a new life in not-so-welcoming Japan. And the contrast between the traditional Korean fishing town and the modern sprawl is startling. Rarely does a beloved book receive justice in a TV show or film adaptation. Pachinko, though, does so gleefully.
The White Lotus
2021– | HBO | Seasons: 2
The White Lotus is an HBO anthology dark comedy-drama television series that centers on the fictional White Lotus resort chain's visitors and staff, whose various psychosocial disorders impact their ability to enjoy their stay. But the struggles of following one's heart and looking for joy and happiness — much less fulfillment — are at the core of the entire series. Somehow, The White Lotus is more reminiscent of one of those productions from ten or fifteen years ago. The fact that White wrote the whole script for the show, thwarting too many other writers from interfering or muddying the waters, definitely worked out to the show's benefit. Seeing something so intelligent, fulfilling, and all-encompassing in its goals is a treat.
We Own This City
2022 | Sky Atlantic, HBO | Seasons: 1
Given their experience on The Wire, David Simon and George Pelecanos were familiar with producing dramas about policing in Baltimore. However, this limited series reached new levels of jaw-dropping nefariousness by recounting the true story of drug cops who turned criminals. A gripping, compelling viewing was made possible by the excellent performances of Jon Bernthal as a corrupt officer and Wunmi Mosaku as an idealistic civil rights attorney. The writing is powerful and thankfully steers clear of the various clichés and other traps typical of television "cop shows." Additionally, the level of acting talent matches the writing and directing excellence. Hopefully, viewers will enjoy the show for what it is without politicizing it or picking sides. This show is worth seeing, let alone because it approaches a specific topic in a way that hasn't been done before. Your interest in the plot and what will happen next will keep you riveted to this series.
Interview With The Vampire
2022– | AMC | Seasons: 1
This adaptation of Anne Rice's classic novel follows Louis de Pointe's epic tale of love, blood, and the dangers of immortality as narrated to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Obviously, most people will compare it with the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst, which is hands down one of the greatest vampire movies of all time. However, this adaptation holds up and stands on its own. One has to acknowledge that it makes essential deviations from the original material because a 50-year-old novel with the main character who owns slaves needs to be updated. The creators executed it in a really crafty, realistic, and heartfelt manner. It's an excellent adaptation that changed enough to keep it compelling and relevant.
The Sandman
2022– | Netflix | Seasons: 1
The epic series of comic books by Neil Gaiman that followed Morpheus, The Lord of Dreams, and his family of Death, Desire, Destruction, Delirium, Destiny, and Despair is the inspiration for Netflix's new show The Sandman. So far, it has stayed relatively faithful to the comic books. Perhaps not a 100% accurate, yet proper adaptation. The way the tale develops is interesting, and it's enjoyable to see how various realms are portrayed differently. The acting is good, the usage of camera angles and visual effects is top-notch, and the series works really well with the dark concept. It has a strong feeling of history and mythology that draws you in right away. The Sandman is for you if you desire a dark and entertaining voyage.
Moon Knight
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
2022– | Marvel Studios | Seasons: 1
The show's plot follows the challenging existence of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green, 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk navigated by Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). One season into the show so far, well... The reviews are not very much in favor of the show. Yet, the fandom is divided into two: those who absolutely hate this adaptation of Marvel's She-Hulk comic book and those who, well, don't mind it.
Station Eleven
Ms. Marvel
A League Of Their Own
2022– | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 1
A League of Their Own is a comedy show centered on the All-American professional women's baseball league during World War II. As you might have guessed, this series focuses on the women and the problems they encounter outside of baseball. And that, in our humble opinion, makes for a much, much more enjoyable and fascinating series. This program pays homage to the film while elaborating on historical details that the film could not cover. You can tell it was made with much thought, talent, and love. It's amusing, well-written, has excellent casting, and most importantly, has a lot of heart. Honestly, what more could you ask from it? Also, the cup is brimming with gratitude for the queer stories presented in this program. Deserves all the praise.
Bad Sisters
2022– | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters, who are connected by their shared pledge to always look out for one another after their parents have passed away. The brilliance of this series is how the sisters get along and bounce ideas off one another in believable banter. Their bond feels entirely genuine. There are some clichéd situations in the series, but there are also some exhilarating moments and gorgeous or inventive shots. Psst, it's shot in the beautiful country of Ireland, so get ready for some stunning scenery! This UK remake of the Belgian drama by Malin-Sarah Gozin, The Out-Laws, looks like it will stand on its own.
Stranger Things
The Great
Better Things
Just finished this last night...lots of laughs, a few tears, and some unusually good cooking. Excited to see whatever Adlon does next.
Black Bird
2022 | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
A criminal drama hasn't been this compelling, intriguing, or gripping since True Detective's first season. The miniseries Black Bird is centered on Jimmy Keene, given a minimum security jail sentence of 10 years. However, he strikes a deal with the FBI to become friends with a possible serial killer. The bodies of up to 18 women may be found if Keene can get Larry Hall to confess. But the issue is that he might not genuinely be a serial murderer... Because it is based on a true story, the suspenseful thriller is all the more riveting. Each episode of Black Bird keeps you interested from start to finish. It's beautifully shot, has an outstanding cast, great music, and an engaging story. Its biggest drawback is that it only has six episodes. Okay, and Taron Egerton, with his ripped physique, is hot.