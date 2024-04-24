Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode
Movies & tv, News

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Larry the Barfly, a long-standing minor character on The Simpsons. He was killed off during the series’ 765th episode, shaking up many fans.

Appearing on the popular animated sitcom’s 1989 Christmas special Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire for the first time, Larry was one of the two barflies usually seen at Moe’s Tavern, along with his best friend Sam, as per The Simpsons fandom Wiki page.

Highlights
  • Larry the Barfly, a minor character from The Simpsons, died in the series' 765th episode, shocking fans.
  • Larry the Barfly, a minor character on The Simpsons, died in the series' 765th episode.
  • Larry the Barfly, a minor character on The Simpsons, died in the series' 765th episode.
  • Larry first appeared in 1989's Christmas special, and was known for being at Moe's Tavern with his friend Sam.
  • First appearing in the 1989 Christmas special, Larry was a staple character at Moe's Tavern.
  • Larry first appeared on the show during the 1989 Christmas special.
  • Larry was voiced by Harry Shearer, and his full name was revealed as Lawrence Dalrymple in his final episode.
  • Voiced by Harry Shearer, Larry's full name was revealed as Lawrence Dalrymple posthumously.
  • Voiced by Harry Shearer, Larry was known for being 'stupid, glum, weird, and quiet.'

Larry the Barfly had a balding head, was 42 years old, and was talked about as being stupid, glum, weird, and quiet.

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

Image credits: TheSimpsons

He was voiced by Harry Shearer, who also provides the voices for several major Simpsons characters, including Mr Burns, Ned Flanders, and Waylon Smithers.

In The Simpsons’ latest episode, which aired on Monday (April 22), entitled Cremains of the Day, characters were confronted with the death of Larry, whose full name was revealed as Lawrence Dalrymple. 

The episode explored the aftermath of Larry’s death as Homer Simpson and the gang at Moe’s came to terms with the mysteries of their late friend’s life, The Independent reported.

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

Image credits: toddlambert

Viewers gathered on social media to mourn the character, as a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “The Simpsons killed off a fan favorite character after nearly 35 years on the show. 

“Last weekend’s episode, titled Cremains Of The Day, viewers saw the death of Larry the barfly, a regular at Moe’s Tavern, where he eventually dropped dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Raise your glasses to Larry the Barfly.”

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

Image credits: toddlambert

Someone else penned: “Really enjoyed last night’s Simpsons episode. 

“But I couldn’t stop wondering why there was no mention of Larry’s best friend, Sam.”

Another fan commented: “Holy sh*t Larry from the Simpsons died rest in peace, my drunken king.”

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

Image credits: toddlambert

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

Image credits: toddlambert

An additional individual chimed in: “Likely the most meaningful episode The Simpsons have done in 25 years. 

“One that makes you pause for thought about [how] much you really know the people we interact with.”

Larry’s cause of death wasn’t revealed in this episode, which showed him simply at Moe’s, drinking a beer, and, moments later, when Moe kicks everyone out of the bar, he’s still at the bar but no longer breathing, 7 News reported.

Larry’s death continued to ignite heartbreak among viewers

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

ADVERTISEMENT

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

ADVERTISEMENT

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast!

Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
Add photo comments
POST
acsdp86 avatar
Amy Smith
Amy Smith
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blimey - Spoiler alert!! It's not up in the UK yet. Ta for that

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
acsdp86 avatar
Amy Smith
Amy Smith
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blimey - Spoiler alert!! It's not up in the UK yet. Ta for that

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda