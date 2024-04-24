The Simpsons Breaks Fans’ Hearts After Icon Larry The Barfly Passes Away In Recent Episode

ADVERTISEMENT

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Larry the Barfly, a long-standing minor character on The Simpsons. He was killed off during the series’ 765th episode, shaking up many fans.

Appearing on the popular animated sitcom’s 1989 Christmas special Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire for the first time, Larry was one of the two barflies usually seen at Moe’s Tavern, along with his best friend Sam, as per The Simpsons fandom Wiki page.

Image credits: TheSimpsons

He was voiced by Harry Shearer, who also provides the voices for several major Simpsons characters, including Mr Burns, Ned Flanders, and Waylon Smithers.

In The Simpsons’ latest episode, which aired on Monday (April 22), entitled Cremains of the Day, characters were confronted with the death of Larry, whose full name was revealed as Lawrence Dalrymple.

The episode explored the aftermath of Larry’s death as Homer Simpson and the gang at Moe’s came to terms with the mysteries of their late friend’s life, The Independent reported.

Image credits: toddlambert

Viewers gathered on social media to mourn the character, as a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “The Simpsons killed off a fan favorite character after nearly 35 years on the show.

“Last weekend’s episode, titled Cremains Of The Day, viewers saw the death of Larry the barfly, a regular at Moe’s Tavern, where he eventually dropped dead.

“Raise your glasses to Larry the Barfly.”

Image credits: toddlambert

Someone else penned: “Really enjoyed last night’s Simpsons episode.

“But I couldn’t stop wondering why there was no mention of Larry’s best friend, Sam.”

Another fan commented: “Holy sh*t Larry from the Simpsons died rest in peace, my drunken king.”

Image credits: toddlambert

Image credits: toddlambert

An additional individual chimed in: “Likely the most meaningful episode The Simpsons have done in 25 years.

“One that makes you pause for thought about [how] much you really know the people we interact with.”

Larry’s cause of death wasn’t revealed in this episode, which showed him simply at Moe’s, drinking a beer, and, moments later, when Moe kicks everyone out of the bar, he’s still at the bar but no longer breathing, 7 News reported.

Larry’s death continued to ignite heartbreak among viewers

