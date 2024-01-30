We’re all capable of doing some stupid things in our personal lives. We might leave the house wearing a shirt inside out by accident or drive away while our coffee was sitting on the top of our car. But if there’s anywhere that we should be professional and on our game at all times, it’s in the workplace. While on the job, we’re getting paid to not be stupid, so to ensure that we don’t lose our jobs, most of us try to hold it together.

We don’t discuss inappropriate topics, we avoid scrolling on our phones or dressing too casually, and we get through the day by being productive, professional and safe. Well, most of us do. For those individuals who make reckless and questionable decisions while on the job, the Idiots at Work Instagram page is waiting in the wings to feature a photo of your masterpieces.