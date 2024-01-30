ADVERTISEMENT

Not every employee can be the sharpest tool in the toolbox. In fact, it seems that some of them probably shouldn't be in the toolbox at all...

Below, you'll find some of our favorite posts from the Idiots at Work Instagram page, which features facepalm worthy moments from a wide variety of industries that might make you wonder how these employees haven’t been fired yet. So enjoy scrolling through this list of stupidity, and be sure to upvote the choices that made you lose a bit of faith in humanity!

#1

#2

#3

We’re all capable of doing some stupid things in our personal lives. We might leave the house wearing a shirt inside out by accident or drive away while our coffee was sitting on the top of our car. But if there’s anywhere that we should be professional and on our game at all times, it’s in the workplace. While on the job, we’re getting paid to not be stupid, so to ensure that we don’t lose our jobs, most of us try to hold it together.

We don’t discuss inappropriate topics, we avoid scrolling on our phones or dressing too casually, and we get through the day by being productive, professional and safe. Well, most of us do. For those individuals who make reckless and questionable decisions while on the job, the Idiots at Work Instagram page is waiting in the wings to feature a photo of your masterpieces. 
#4

#5

Banana Vic
Banana Vic
Community Member
54 minutes ago

When you know you should stay home and rest but you gotta get your a*s to your job so you can make enough money to survive....

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Candace
Candace
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I had to look a few times. But a squirrel was lying down on the line, and the person painting just.. painted over the squirrel...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

As hilarious as the photos on this list may be, there’s no question that some of them are actually quite dangerous. From bricks flying down the highway without being properly secured to the back of a truck to people balancing on Frankenstein’s monster-esque combinations of ladders, it’s likely that some accidents occured due to what’s going on in these photos.

According to Zippia, about 2.6 million nonfatal workplace accidents and injuries occur each year in the United States. Sprains, strains and tares are the most common injuries to sustain, while overexertion, slips, trips, falls and contact with objects and equipment account for the vast majority of these injuries.  

#7

#8

#9

All of these workplace accidents cost the American people a pretty penny each year, coming in at a whopping $250 billion annually. And in 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, had a budget of $591,787,000. But of course, not every workplace has an equal level of risk. 15% of injuries that occur while on the job in the US happen in manufacturing jobs, and construction has some of the highest on the job fatality rates. However, line cooks have been found to be at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 while at work.   

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

#11

#12

Not all stupidity in the workplace leads to accidents and fatalities, however. Sometimes, it simply leads to less than brilliant employees losing their jobs. Liz Ryan wrote a piece for Forbes detailing the stupidest things she’s had to fire employees for, and she first notes that someone lost their job for stealing other workers’ lunches. Apparently, when the lunch thief got caught, he told Liz, “I didn’t like this job anyway.”   
#13

#14

#15

donaldcrockerjr_ avatar
Donald Crocker, Jr.
Donald Crocker, Jr.
Community Member
1 hour ago

There was a vid once with something similar, the truck with bricks hit a bump or something and a brick flew off and went through the windshield of a car going the opposite way on the highway killing a passenger.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Liz went on to note that she’s fired “about a dozen people for having sex in the electrical closet or the security room or someplace else.” Another employee even invited two “call girls” to his room while on a business trip and charged the expense to a company credit card. There’s nothing wrong with having fun on your own time in your own home (and with your own money), but it is quite idiotic to mix work and play like that.  

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

#17

#18

Another infraction Liz says she’s had to fire employees for is selling drugs at work. One of them defended himself by noting that he never sold anything in the building, as he always used the alley instead. But unfortunately, this wasn’t enough to be able to keep his job. Another employee apparently made up his entire career history, lying about his education as well. “Never hurts to try,” he told Liz in defense.    
#19

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
56 minutes ago

That's how superman takes his payment for saving the world

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

#21

One more creative, yet still idiotic, way that an employee got fired by Liz was hiring a market research firm and paying the firm thousands of dollars before Liz realized there was no firm at all. The money was simply going to the employee’s boyfriend who was sitting at home and crafting invoices to provide to the company. The employee did all of the market research herself and handed it in under the guise of the fake firm she created. An elaborate plan, but not good enough to keep her from getting fired.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

#23

#24

Another stupid (and cruel) activity that Liz caught an employee committing was selling fellow employees a service that guaranteed their undocumented relatives green cards. This service did not in fact exist, and the employee was simply taking innocent people’s money. Liz acknowledges that people who behave stupidly in the workplace obviously have other issues they need to confront, but they’ll need to do so while not working for her.   
#25

#26

#27

Are you feeling smarter after seeing all of these pictures of idiots at work, pandas? We can only hope that no one was harmed in the making of these photos, and please remember not to try any of these ideas at home. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly stupid, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring idiotic things people have done at work, look no further than right here!  

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

#29

tinman0659 avatar
Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Easy just cut a slice in the pillar to allow the fan to spin properly. Problem solved. You're welcome.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

#31

fullofhope99 avatar
Banana Vic
Banana Vic
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I love that someone tried to do a bathtub beer....hello, my best friend!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

#33

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
10 minutes ago

So why are they all inside it? Are they all going to start spinning it like a hamster wheel?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
30 minutes ago

The pirates have become builders, and the plank just isn’t the same

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Look building, we all need a shoulder to cry on occasionally but we have a biiit of s situation here!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

normeo127 avatar
Norm Gilmore
Norm Gilmore
Community Member
43 minutes ago

We have standards in the electrical industry for distances around switch boards to be kept clear for emergencies. So many times boxes get stacked in front...🙄

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Finally! A use for that cardboard bit in the middle of the toilet roll

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
12 minutes ago

This is actually pretty common. Planning is turning into a lost art, it seems.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

donaldcrockerjr_ avatar
Donald Crocker, Jr.
Donald Crocker, Jr.
Community Member
50 minutes ago

At least she was able to find work after that magic trick accident...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#78

ajshipway23 avatar
AJay
AJay
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Could you just stab it really hard with the plug?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#79

#80

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
11 minutes ago

The Clue by Four company going for a mass test of their products?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#81

#82

#83

#84

#85

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited)

I'm not really seeing the problem here. Maybe rotate the picture on the wall 90 degrees anticlockwise and it would look perfectly normal. What am I missing?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#86

#87

#88

ajshipway23 avatar
AJay
AJay
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Is this the same image as above but from a different angle?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#89

#90

#91

#92

#93

#94

#95

#96

ajshipway23 avatar
AJay
AJay
Community Member
54 minutes ago

It does need physics to work though so I don't see a problem

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#97

goes-bart84 avatar
Bart
Bart
Community Member
47 minutes ago

99 ac's on the wall, take one down and pass it around...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#98

#99

#100

#101

#102

#103

#104

frank-clarijs avatar
Frank
Frank
Community Member
41 minutes ago

that's not stupidity. These condiment companies often have only a limited number of types of packages and some products are put in a pot created for something else. Also happens for vanilla and cinnamon, nutmeg and some other condiments that are sold whole instead of ground.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#105

