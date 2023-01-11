Have you ever asked yourself: “Why are people so dumb?” Be it because of the way they behave in public, the way they drive, or the way they put themselves, intentionally or not, in harm’s way, some people really possess the ability to make fellow human beings roll their eyes in disbelief or sigh in frustration.   

Of course, someone might say, “Let people do dumb things if they don’t learn from their own mistakes,” but the thing here is that it is often other people who suffer from the consequences. Unfortunately, one stupid action may lead to a whole bunch of disasters, but the person responsible for it won’t even realize the damage. That’s not to say that smart people never make mistakes, but most of the time, they learn not to repeat them.

Users of AskReddit shared their opinions as to what things exist only because of other people’s stupidity — to either prevent its consequences or, sad as it is, to take advantage of dumb people. They voiced a lot of interesting, thought-provoking points of view. Do you agree with this list? Is there anything else that, in your opinion, exists only because people do dumb things? Share in the comments. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Peanut allergy warnings on jars of peanut butter."

UndeadInBed Report

13points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One day the world will be so crazy that people will demand warning information about the risk of allergies even on plants in the meadow.

-1
-1point
reply
#2

"The disclaimer on a microwave that says "you can't dry your cat in this". Some women killed her cat that way."

julianemaria Report

13points
POST
#3

"I know a lot of people say warning labels, but let's be honest... Warning labels have probably never stopped stupid people from doing stupid things. They're just there to protect corporations from getting lawsuits."

DankSorceress Report

12points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My thought as well. "HR approves of warning labels"

0
0points
reply
#4

"The belief that vaccines cause autism."

Brianstein03 Report

12points
POST
#5

"People who genuinely believe 5G is bad and that coronavirus is fake."

yngchpstk Report

11points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you imagine similar people a hundred years ago? Many things appeared back then, but there was no internet where like-minded people would come together and discuss their extreme views.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

"Warning signs on chainsaws that say "do not attempt to stop blades with hands or genitals"."

d3k3d Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

"Warning labels that say to not use the hairdryer in the bathtub."

alwaysmyfault Report

11points
POST
#8

"'Wearing this costume does not enable you to fly.' - tag on a Superman Halloween costume."

supraspinatus Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"you need to buy the upgraded cape to be able to do that."

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

"Labels that say "Allergy Advice: Contains X" on packets/bottles/whatever, where X is the only thing in there. Like "Contains Nuts" on a packet of peanuts."

Zalanor1 Report

10points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, peanuts it not nuts. It's a legume. So not so nuts... to print that on the bag.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

"Religion."

DrLinko Report

10points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Religion, or faith more importantly can be a good thing, some Times i wish i had it ( not even kidding ), having faith can make life a bit better, like beliving that you're in the s**t right now, but God hás a Higher plan for you, is a lot better than knowing you're in the s**t right now, and well... Life's a b***h só f**k you.... Só yea religion and faith can be a good thing sometimes

0
0points
reply
#11

"The word "AMBULANCE" written in reverse on an ambulance.

for those people that don't realize that the huge vehicle behind them, with the flashing lights and siren is, in fact, an ambulance."

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They don't always have lights/siren on? And why not clearly visible?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

Beginnerer wrote:
"The belief of a flat earth."

BATTLEHOOG replied:
"This is by far my favorite conspiracy just to laugh at just cause like.... why? Who would lie about that?! What is there to gain from people thinking the earth is actually a globe?!"

Beginnerer Report

9points
POST
#13

justinwatt wrote:
"'Do not eat contents' on a claymore mine."

tylerchu replied:
"WWII (or maybe Vietnam?) soldiers actually did eat bits of C4 occasionally because it would give them symptoms mimicking that of the flu, which they’d use to get out of combat."

justinwatt Report

9points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually interesting.

0
0points
reply
#14

"Influencers."

popdensity Report

9points
POST
#15

"The lottery."

JJChowning Report

9points
POST
#16

"Expiration date on salt.

It’s been in the ground longer than time itself. Regulations on food have required an expiration date.

That pure salt that was mined out of the earth is not going to go bad sitting in your dry goods pantry."

Blick Report

9points
POST
#17

"‘I am not a Robot’ verification, the Imperial system of measurement and squashy ducks."

shubh03 Report

9points
POST
#18

Commenter No. 1 wrote:
"The Darwin Awards."

alx924 replied:
"My favorite is the gasoline truck driver. When they get back to the yard, they would fill the tanks with water to evacuate the leftover fumes. It was late at night and he wanted to see how full his tanks were, but he didn’t have a flashlight to see into the tank. But he did have a cigarette lighter. You can see where this goes."

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#19

"Warnings on hammers saying this object can cause damage if you strike yourself."

Apprehensive-Damage Report

8points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That hás been a known fact. Since the XIII century, when knights would use hammers to bash other knights on the head....

1
1point
reply
#20

"War."

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#21

"The warning label on my scooter. “Caution: object moves when used”."

spikywindowcleanser Report

8points
POST
#22

"TV ads for water."

Sporkazm Report

8points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this product of which you speak?

0
0points
reply
#23

"Nigerian princes who need money."

Smellyjelly12 Report

8points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And who ask random people to help, instead of someone they know...or a bank. You'd think royalty would have connections.

1
1point
reply
#24

"Reality TV!"

turbojens Report

8points
POST
#25

"All of IT jobs. As a programmer who's done some IT work before, I can safely tell you that 90% of the job is googling how other people solved the problem."

rijento Report

8points
POST
#26

"Instructions on the back of shampoo bottles."

pharmtiger Report

8points
POST
#27

"Protests against a deadly virus."

an_loser Report

8points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Protests during a pandemic: "Go to protests when you want to meet the virus, the crowds are really harmless."

0
0points
reply
#28

"Wealthy televangelists."

ramman403 Report

8points
POST
#29

"The ban on Kinder eggs."

crimson_maple Report

8points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an European, Kinder eggs can be dangerous in certain conditions, if you use the hand to Open the toy's cápsule there is no danger at all, but a kid that uses his mouth ( and kids are stupid and they can do that, God knows i did lol when i was 6 or 7 ) cand indeed swollow half of the capsule and choke, there are cases of that happening, granted its only 14 repórted cases all Over the world, but still 14 children died due to a Kinder surprise.

0
0points
reply
#30

"Ctrl z. Perhaps not necessarily because we are dumb, but we make mistakes."

jordzmusic Report

8points
POST
#31

"Measles. In 2000, measles was nearly eradicated, but then anti-vaxxers brought it back to popularity. I should mention it was nearly eradicated in the U.S.A. Measles is still very prevalent in other places around the globe."

Swimminginsarcasm Report

7points
POST
#32

Commenter No. 1 wrote:
"The emoji movie."

VereDiz replied:
"Having watched it, I firmly believe it was the product of Columbia pictures going through Pixar's trash and finding an initial concept for Inside Out."

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#33

Commenter No. 1 wrote:
“This is for external use only”

Commenter No. 2 replied:
"*puts Clorox container down*"

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#34

"Warning signs next to large waterfalls, cliffs, any other potentially lethal terrain."

BigBearSD Report

7points
POST
#35

"Modern Politics. If we were smarter there would be a better collective decision making process."

ezekielsays Report

7points
POST
#36

"School."

Wait-u-r-not-my-mom Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

"Pugs and bulldogs."

boiled_fat_pasta Report

7points
POST
#38

"Password strength checks."

erykos111 Report

7points
POST
#39

"The name X AE A-12."

BlubberNub Report

7points
POST
#40

"The Great Pacific garbage patch."

ScribbleDoge Report

7points
POST
#41

"Laws made to prevent marrying immediate relatives."

dave2118 Report

7points
POST
#42

"The "Do not eat" label on silica packets."

boopie_sui Report

7points
POST
#43

"Stay at home protests."

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#44

"There is a job where people rub dirt on clean potatoes because some people think clean potatoes are sprayed with toxic chemicals. Dirt gives them a more ‘natural look’."

WizardofWeedland Report

7points
POST
#45

"Large scale pollution. A few animal turds here and there aren't so bad. Millions and billions of gallons of human waste, landfills and oceans full of plastic, discharging all types of contaminants into the atmosphere daily in huge quantities, etc. We're the only organism stupid enough to destroy our home for a piece of paper with a number on it. All other organisms live without it. It's dumb how dumb we are."

RealFlyForARyGuy Report

7points
POST
#46

"Lawyers.

Source: Am one."

AmbulanceChaser12 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

purpleflyingcow1 wrote:
"Global warming."

sybrwookie replied:
"I mean, it doesn't exist because humans are dumb. It exists because we didn't know what we were doing in the Industrial Revolution.

It thrives because humans are dumb."

purpleflyingcow1 Report

7points
POST
#48

"I used to love working on Health & Safety, it's almost a nature documentary on how little people think before something messes up."

WarriorDerp Report

7points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For sure. I took a course in health and safety.... It f*****g left me paranoid, EVERY F*****G THING IS A HAZZARD deppending of how stupid the user is.

0
0points
reply
#49

"Low fat food. The reason low fat food became popular was because people wanted to get slim and decided to believe the lies that fat makes you fat instead of the truth being that sugar has a major impact on your weight. So when you buy low fat food with extra sugar to add the taste lost by the fat, then you are actually eating food that is worse for you than the regular stuff."

Arratay14 Report

7points
POST
#50

"When you can’t enter famous tourist attractions because people vandalized the site with their names."

linjaes Report

7points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking at you Chinese 13 year old kid at the Egiptian 3000 year old ruins...

0
0points
reply
#51

"Cults."

Akoustyk Report

7points
POST
#52

"The companies that get you out of timeshares."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#53

"Flammable tags on underwear."

Lord_Destros Report

6points
POST
#54

Stahlflittchen wrote:
"The warning on my dad's old motorcycle saying "This is a motorcycle and only to be used as such.""

Philip_De_Bowl replied:
"I used mine as a ram once and it was pretty ineffective. It only left a small bump on the guys cars, but it totaled me and my bike."

Stahlflittchen Report

6points
POST
#55

"About half of what a hospital does. Of course the side that deals with sickness isn’t there because we’re dumb, but the part that deals with glass bottles being stuck inside anuses is there because we’re dumb."

Takusuno Report

6points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait...the hospital can help with that sort of thing? I thought I'd be with buttweiser forever!

0
0points
reply
#56

""Gluten Free" on bottled water."

Good_Cry_In_The_Lot Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

"Pyramid schemes, spam email, and pool gates."

Knuckles316 Report

6points
POST
#58

"You know those labels on buckets with an upside down drowning baby? Yeah, probably had to start using those for a reason."

ImTheGodOfAdvice Report

6points
POST
#59

"Apostrophes in plural words."

kielchaos Report

6points
POST
#60

"Noisy AC/Vacuum Cleaners/other devices. Its possible, easy actually, to design most of the noisy things you find in an average household in such a way that its not noisy. However, studies found that people are idiots and will return perfectly functioning devices because they're not making any sound."

chrischi3 Report

6points
POST
#61

"Government, specifically Monarchs."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#62

"Debt consolidation companies.

First hand experience:

I was desperate due to my own stupidly and got myself into too much credit card debt when I was in my early 20’s. Looking for an out I called a debt consolidation company. They told me to not pay my credit cards that I wanted to compile for months until they got sold to a lawyer. Well once I ruined my credit. They took all those loans and tried to settle payments. After they denied. I had to go to court for each card and settle with a one time payment thusly putting a judgement on my credit report. It wasn’t until I was 33 or so that I actually fully recovered from it.

TL;DR:

Pay your bills and never try to exceed what you can’t pay out of pocket, that way when you do have an emergency you can afford it easier by using credit."

MiseryMissy Report

6points
POST
#63

"Let's not get on a tangent about the topic of TV ads for prescription medication, but recently (last couple years) they started adding a sentence in the commercials:

"Do not take trivexica if you are allergic to trivexica."

What happened to make that a thing that they need to mention now? Why the hell would anyone knowingly continue to put a drug in their body if they knew or realized they were allergic to it? Answer: people are stupid.

I get that it's to protect them legally, but it's mind blowing to me that it needs to be said even to do that."

evilpotato1121 Report

5points
POST
#64

"Lets see: "dont stop on the tracks", "contents are hot", "straw paper can go in your eye". The list goes on and on!"

cavegoatlove Report

5points
POST
#65

"Do not inject Lysol"

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#66

Commenter No. 1 wrote:
"Daylight saving time."

GosutoOkami replied:
"The idea of Daylight Savings Time itself was not stupid when it was created. However, since the many advancements in technology and crop growth/yield since it was implemented, it has become unnecessary."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

"The meat and dairy industry."

moonboot777 Report

5points
POST
#68

"Don’t know what it’s called but at the gas pumps the mechanism connected from the pump to the hose unlocks when people forget to place the nozzle back and drive off."

AXXII_wreckless Report

5points
POST
#69

"Safety lids on medication."

Malakoji Report

5points
POST
#70

"Fake internet points?"

Severate Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!