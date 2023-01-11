Users of AskReddit shared their opinions as to what things exist only because of other people’s stupidity — to either prevent its consequences or, sad as it is, to take advantage of dumb people. They voiced a lot of interesting, thought-provoking points of view. Do you agree with this list? Is there anything else that, in your opinion, exists only because people do dumb things? Share in the comments.

Of course, someone might say, “Let people do dumb things if they don’t learn from their own mistakes,” but the thing here is that it is often other people who suffer from the consequences. Unfortunately, one stupid action may lead to a whole bunch of disasters, but the person responsible for it won’t even realize the damage. That’s not to say that smart people never make mistakes, but most of the time, they learn not to repeat them.

Have you ever asked yourself: “Why are people so dumb?” Be it because of the way they behave in public, the way they drive, or the way they put themselves, intentionally or not, in harm’s way, some people really possess the ability to make fellow human beings roll their eyes in disbelief or sigh in frustration.

#1 "Peanut allergy warnings on jars of peanut butter."

#2 "The disclaimer on a microwave that says "you can't dry your cat in this". Some women killed her cat that way."

#3 "I know a lot of people say warning labels, but let's be honest... Warning labels have probably never stopped stupid people from doing stupid things. They're just there to protect corporations from getting lawsuits."

#4 "The belief that vaccines cause autism."

#5 "People who genuinely believe 5G is bad and that coronavirus is fake."

#6 "Warning signs on chainsaws that say "do not attempt to stop blades with hands or genitals"."

#7 "Warning labels that say to not use the hairdryer in the bathtub."

#8 "'Wearing this costume does not enable you to fly.' - tag on a Superman Halloween costume."

#9 "Labels that say "Allergy Advice: Contains X" on packets/bottles/whatever, where X is the only thing in there. Like "Contains Nuts" on a packet of peanuts."

#10 "Religion."

#11 "The word "AMBULANCE" written in reverse on an ambulance.



for those people that don't realize that the huge vehicle behind them, with the flashing lights and siren is, in fact, an ambulance."

#12 Beginnerer wrote:

"The belief of a flat earth."



BATTLEHOOG replied:

"This is by far my favorite conspiracy just to laugh at just cause like.... why? Who would lie about that?! What is there to gain from people thinking the earth is actually a globe?!"

#13 justinwatt wrote:

"'Do not eat contents' on a claymore mine."



tylerchu replied:

"WWII (or maybe Vietnam?) soldiers actually did eat bits of C4 occasionally because it would give them symptoms mimicking that of the flu, which they’d use to get out of combat."

#14 "Influencers."

#15 "The lottery."

#16 "Expiration date on salt.



It’s been in the ground longer than time itself. Regulations on food have required an expiration date.



That pure salt that was mined out of the earth is not going to go bad sitting in your dry goods pantry."

#17 "‘I am not a Robot’ verification, the Imperial system of measurement and squashy ducks."

#18 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

"The Darwin Awards."



alx924 replied:

"My favorite is the gasoline truck driver. When they get back to the yard, they would fill the tanks with water to evacuate the leftover fumes. It was late at night and he wanted to see how full his tanks were, but he didn’t have a flashlight to see into the tank. But he did have a cigarette lighter. You can see where this goes."

#19 "Warnings on hammers saying this object can cause damage if you strike yourself."

#20 "War."

#21 "The warning label on my scooter. “Caution: object moves when used”."

#22 "TV ads for water."

#23 "Nigerian princes who need money."

#24 "Reality TV!"

#25 "All of IT jobs. As a programmer who's done some IT work before, I can safely tell you that 90% of the job is googling how other people solved the problem."

#26 "Instructions on the back of shampoo bottles."

#27 "Protests against a deadly virus."

#28 "Wealthy televangelists."

#29 "The ban on Kinder eggs."

#30 "Ctrl z. Perhaps not necessarily because we are dumb, but we make mistakes."

#31 "Measles. In 2000, measles was nearly eradicated, but then anti-vaxxers brought it back to popularity. I should mention it was nearly eradicated in the U.S.A. Measles is still very prevalent in other places around the globe."

#32 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

"The emoji movie."



VereDiz replied:

"Having watched it, I firmly believe it was the product of Columbia pictures going through Pixar's trash and finding an initial concept for Inside Out."

#33 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

“This is for external use only”



Commenter No. 2 replied:

"*puts Clorox container down*"

#34 "Warning signs next to large waterfalls, cliffs, any other potentially lethal terrain."

#35 "Modern Politics. If we were smarter there would be a better collective decision making process."

#36 "School."

#37 "Pugs and bulldogs."

#38 "Password strength checks."

#39 "The name X AE A-12."

#40 "The Great Pacific garbage patch."

#41 "Laws made to prevent marrying immediate relatives."

#42 "The "Do not eat" label on silica packets."

#43 "Stay at home protests."

#44 "There is a job where people rub dirt on clean potatoes because some people think clean potatoes are sprayed with toxic chemicals. Dirt gives them a more ‘natural look’."

#45 "Large scale pollution. A few animal turds here and there aren't so bad. Millions and billions of gallons of human waste, landfills and oceans full of plastic, discharging all types of contaminants into the atmosphere daily in huge quantities, etc. We're the only organism stupid enough to destroy our home for a piece of paper with a number on it. All other organisms live without it. It's dumb how dumb we are."

#46 "Lawyers.



Source: Am one."

#47 purpleflyingcow1 wrote:

"Global warming."



sybrwookie replied:

"I mean, it doesn't exist because humans are dumb. It exists because we didn't know what we were doing in the Industrial Revolution.



It thrives because humans are dumb."

#48 "I used to love working on Health & Safety, it's almost a nature documentary on how little people think before something messes up."

#49 "Low fat food. The reason low fat food became popular was because people wanted to get slim and decided to believe the lies that fat makes you fat instead of the truth being that sugar has a major impact on your weight. So when you buy low fat food with extra sugar to add the taste lost by the fat, then you are actually eating food that is worse for you than the regular stuff."

#50 "When you can’t enter famous tourist attractions because people vandalized the site with their names."

#51 "Cults."

#52 "The companies that get you out of timeshares."

#53 "Flammable tags on underwear."

#54 Stahlflittchen wrote:

"The warning on my dad's old motorcycle saying "This is a motorcycle and only to be used as such.""



Philip_De_Bowl replied:

"I used mine as a ram once and it was pretty ineffective. It only left a small bump on the guys cars, but it totaled me and my bike."

#55 "About half of what a hospital does. Of course the side that deals with sickness isn’t there because we’re dumb, but the part that deals with glass bottles being stuck inside anuses is there because we’re dumb."

#56 ""Gluten Free" on bottled water."

#57 "Pyramid schemes, spam email, and pool gates."

#58 "You know those labels on buckets with an upside down drowning baby? Yeah, probably had to start using those for a reason."

#59 "Apostrophes in plural words."

#60 "Noisy AC/Vacuum Cleaners/other devices. Its possible, easy actually, to design most of the noisy things you find in an average household in such a way that its not noisy. However, studies found that people are idiots and will return perfectly functioning devices because they're not making any sound."

#61 "Government, specifically Monarchs."

#62 "Debt consolidation companies.



First hand experience:



I was desperate due to my own stupidly and got myself into too much credit card debt when I was in my early 20’s. Looking for an out I called a debt consolidation company. They told me to not pay my credit cards that I wanted to compile for months until they got sold to a lawyer. Well once I ruined my credit. They took all those loans and tried to settle payments. After they denied. I had to go to court for each card and settle with a one time payment thusly putting a judgement on my credit report. It wasn’t until I was 33 or so that I actually fully recovered from it.



TL;DR:



Pay your bills and never try to exceed what you can’t pay out of pocket, that way when you do have an emergency you can afford it easier by using credit."

#63 "Let's not get on a tangent about the topic of TV ads for prescription medication, but recently (last couple years) they started adding a sentence in the commercials:



"Do not take trivexica if you are allergic to trivexica."



What happened to make that a thing that they need to mention now? Why the hell would anyone knowingly continue to put a drug in their body if they knew or realized they were allergic to it? Answer: people are stupid.



I get that it's to protect them legally, but it's mind blowing to me that it needs to be said even to do that."

#64 "Lets see: "dont stop on the tracks", "contents are hot", "straw paper can go in your eye". The list goes on and on!"

#65 "Do not inject Lysol"

#66 Commenter No. 1 wrote:

"Daylight saving time."



GosutoOkami replied:

"The idea of Daylight Savings Time itself was not stupid when it was created. However, since the many advancements in technology and crop growth/yield since it was implemented, it has become unnecessary."

#67 "The meat and dairy industry."

#68 "Don’t know what it’s called but at the gas pumps the mechanism connected from the pump to the hose unlocks when people forget to place the nozzle back and drive off."

#69 "Safety lids on medication."