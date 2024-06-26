"I’m Sad. But I Love You": Christina Applegate Talks About Daughter’s Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Applegate shared a tender mother-daughter moment with her 13-year-old teenager, Sadie Grace LeNoble, as they spoke about their health battles.

The 52-year-old star introduced her daughter as her “favorite guest that [they] could possibly ever have” on an episode of her MeSsy podcast, during which the teenager revealed that she has found common ground with her famous mother since her POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) diagnosis. The condition can trigger an increased heart rate while standing up from a sitting or lying down position.

The teen also spoke about what it’s like living with a mother who has multiple sclerosis (MS) in the touching Tuesday, June 26, episode.

Christina Applegate and her husband, Martyn LeNoble, welcomed their daughter Sadie in 2011

Image credits: John Shearer / Getty Images for ABA

Sadie opened up about how it’s been difficult watching the Dead to Me star lose “a lot of the abilities she used to have” since she was diagnosed in 2021 with MS—a disease affecting the central nervous system that can hamper one’s ability to see clearly, write, speak, or walk over time.

“It’s been really hard watching my mom going from this person who could get up and dance,” the teen said. “Every night, I remember when I was a kid, we would dance and everything in her room for, like, hours at a time when I was, like, I don’t know, seven.”

The teenager was described as the “favorite guest that [they] could possibly ever have” on her mother’s MeSsy podcast

Today is a very special ep of MeSsy because we talk to my kid. We thought we needed the perspective from what it’s like being the child of a person with a chronic illness. And I also learned so much. Sadie, I’m still going to be nosy haha. It’s my job. Get wherever you find… pic.twitter.com/IwCDETMGqF — christina applegate (@1capplegate) June 25, 2024

Sadie, whom the TV star shares with her husband Martyn LeNoble, also spoke about her own diagnosis of POTS.

“I have something called POTS,” she shared. “I have no clue what it actually is, but it’s something to do with the autonomic nervous system, and it affects my heart. When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak and I feel like I’m going to pass out.”

“I’m sad. But I love you, and I know you’re going to be OK. And I’m here for you, and I believe you. And thank you for bringing this to light and awareness,” the Dead to Me star said after her daughter spoke about her experience with POTS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

The Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy actress said she hates that her daughter has to live with the chronic disorder.

“I hate it for you, my darling. I really hate it for you,” she said on the podcast. “I’m sad. But I love you, and I know you’re going to be OK. And I’m here for you, and I believe you. And thank you for bringing this to light and awareness.”