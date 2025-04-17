According to Alberti, diving is extremely safe today due to technology, yet it remains radical. "It takes you to a different world — silent, weightless, full of visual and sensory stimuli. For beginners, it can be intimidating; for veterans, conditions like currents and visibility still generate tension.

People react in different ways to this pre-dive anxiety — some get talkative, others go quiet, some freeze. But the one constant after a good dive is pleasure and relief. That’s the adrenaline talking — your body enters high alert underwater, and then deeply relaxes when you’re back on the surface."

While Alberti anticipated visible emotional shifts— the foundation of all his projects— he was still amazed. "I placed my photo set at the back of the boat to capture people seconds before and seconds after diving. The contrast is stunning. The post-dive euphoria is contagious. Everyone wants to share what they saw, what they felt, and what surprised them.

And what I love most: it doesn’t matter if it’s your first or thousandth dive — you always come back smiling."