After Accidentally Eating Feces, Christina Applegate Gets Sapovirus And Has To Wear Diapers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: fecal matter discussions

TMI! Christina Applegate got a little too real about her stinky experience when she recounted the time she contracted a severe diarrhea-inducing virus from eating an infected salad, resulting in her needing to wear diapers.

In a recent episode of her MeSsy podcast entitled Can I Be Honest, which she co-hosts with The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christina explained that her dungy ordeal began after she contracted COVID-19 from a close friend who “dropped the ball and went to a bowling alley, and came home with the stuff.”

Highlights Christina Applegate contracted sapovirus from eating contaminated salad, resulting in severe diarrhea.

Christina humorously discussed needing to wear diapers due to sapovirus on her MeSsy podcast.

Sapovirus transmission is linked to fecal-oral route, including contaminated food and surfaces.

The 52-year-old actress said the infection turned into long-term COVID, causing her to develop a chest infection, and her heart began to do “weird stuff where it speeds up all of a sudden,” as per People.

She recalled “pissing out of [her] a– for a few days to the point where [she] was so dizzy,” adding: “I was so sick, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t [do] anything.”

Christina Applegate humorously said on her MeSsy podcast that she contracted sapovirus, resulting in her needing to wear diapers

Share icon

Image credits: Getty

A stool test revealed that Christina had also been infected with sapovirus. According to the Australian medical laboratory Sonic Healthcare, sapovirus is a common cause of viral gastroenteritis, predominantly affecting children less than five years of age.

Symptoms typically include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or cramps, malaise/fatigue, low-grade fever, and muscle aches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, sapovirus can spread to others by having direct contact with an infected person (fecal-oral contact), eating food or drink prepared by infected food handlers, sharing cups or utensils with infected people, and touching contaminated objects and then putting fingers to mouth (e.g., surfaces contaminated with sapovirus particles from feces).

But Christina had a more candid way of explaining the virus: “It is when you ingest the fecal matter of someone else from your food.

“Someone else’s poop went into my mouth and I ate it.”

Share icon

Image credits: DreamWorks Pictures

The Dead to Me star believes she caught the grimy virus from a takeout salad at a restaurant she’s frequented for 15 years before one day waking up “at three o’clock in the morning in a pool of s—.”

The mom-of-one said: “Didn’t know it happened, and having MS at three o’clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it’s not fun.”

Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, a condition, thought to be an autoimmune disease, that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation, or balance.

Since her diagnosis, a condition her podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn also has, Christina has been using a cane to help her walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I’m wearing diapers,” the actress continued during her podcast episode.

Christina believed she caught the virus from a takeout salad before waking up “at three o’clock in the morning in a pool of s—“

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News

She noted that they are not “pretty” or “accessible,” to which Jamie-Lynn agreed. The 42-year-old actress revealed her MS diagnosis in January 2016.

The mom-of-two admitted: “So adult diapers are a blush pink usually.

“And they usually have some sort of bow or floral design along the pelvic area.

“And to be honest, Christina and I have talked about this, putting on an adult diaper, you’re not gonna feel sexy.

“You’re never gonna slip one on and be like, ‘I’m ready for my day.’

“It’s something you gotta wear because your body is malfunctioning.”

Share icon

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

A handful of celebrities have come out with MS diagnoses in recent years, including Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, and Clay Walker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeSsy (@messypodcast)

Although there are currently no cures for the disease, a new study conducted by the University of California – San Francisco found that in about 10% of cases of MS, the body begins producing a distinctive set of antibodies against its own proteins years before symptoms emerge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discovery comes as a breakthrough in MS research, as it could hasten treatment for patients, EurkAlert! reported.

“Make you realize you are not alone,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT