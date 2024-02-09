“Sisterhood Of Megastars”: 40 Iconic Women Come Together For History-Making British Vogue Shoot

ADVERTISEMENT

40 legendary women gathered together for a history-making photoshoot for British Vogue’s March 2024 issue.

The monumental cover marks the end of an era, as it is the final edition crafted by Edward Enniful, who was at the helm for six and a half years as British Vogue’s editor-in-chief.

Celebrities from London, New York, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, and other corners of the globe gathered in one studio for the unprecedented move that only British Vogue could pull off. As the shoot unfolded, 40 of the world’s most renowned women were together under one roof, “as if from a dream,” British Vogue said on Instagram.

British Vogue assembled 40 movie stars, models, musicians, and moguls for the farewell shoot of its editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful

Share icon

Image credits: British Vogue

Jane Fonda, Oprah, Salma Hayek, Victoria Beckham, Selma Blair, and Serena Williams are among the famed women who adorned the cover of Enniful’s 76th and final edition of British Vogue. The stellar lineup also included Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Iman, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta, Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, and Karlie Kloss.

Pop sensations Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus were also part of the star-studded cover, alongside mother-daughter duos like Kate Moss with her daughter Lila and Cindy Crawford with her daughter Kaia Gerber.

The stars shared their heartwarming thoughts about the shoot and bid farewell to Enninful as he leaves British Vogue

ADVERTISEMENT

Credits: British Vogue

Calling it a “sisterhood of megastars,” British Vogue described the moment as a true show of unity that was pieced together by the greatest names in “fashion, Hollywood, and beyond.”

“Bonded by magnificence, purpose, and a previous appearance on the cover, a sisterhood of megastars gathered for a once-in-a-lifetime photoshoot,” British Vogue wrote. “When the initial idea for the cover was ignited, there was only one question: Would 40 of the most booked and blessed women on Earth actually make it to one studio in Manhattan, on one day in December, to take one image together? Spoiler alert: They came.”

It was a grand goodbye to Enninful, who has been with the magazine for more than half a decade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

The remarkable achievement serves as a fitting farewell to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful, who has been with the magazine for more than half a decade. For his final edition, Enniful wrote that he wanted to dedicate the cover to women because it is women who shaped British Vogue for more than a century.

“It was clear to all of us on the team that no one woman could or should encapsulate these past few years for the magazine. What we needed was a group to lean into the power of the collective, to bring to life what I hope has been a daring, disruptive, and evolutionary period in Vogue’s history,” Enniful wrote about his final cover story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enniful acknowledged that bringing all 40 of the megastars together on the same day at the same venue was no small feat.

“Everyone was in the highest of spirits, and it was fun to witness even the most worldly of stars’ jaws hit the floor at a never-before-seen gathering. ‘To get one of these women on a cover takes months,’ whistled Miley in that deadpan way of hers. ‘To get 40? Unheard of,’” Enniful wrote.

Netizens praised the historic British Vogue photoshoot for packing all that girl power into one room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

The cover received overwhelming praise from fans and celebrities alike. One social media user commented on a behind-the-scenes video clip, saying, “Looks like heaven.” Another chimed in with their admiration, stating, “All legends and icons and very talented women! We love to see them coming together!”

“That’s a whole lot of power in one room,” read another comment on British Vogue’s social media post.

Many of those who graced the cover also expressed their affection for Enniful. Model Cara Delevingne said: “We love you @edward_enninful,” while tennis legend Serena Williams added: “You are a star love you!”