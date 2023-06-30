Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child At 53
Entertainment4 hours ago

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her second child, a boy, at the age of 53. She shared the joyous news on Instagram Thursday night, June 29th, adding that “It’s never too late to become a mother”, and starting a wave of comments congratulating the family.

The baby boy is the second child that Campbell has welcomed in her fifties. Back in May 2021, she announced she had welcomed a girl, but kept most of the details of her life—including the name—private ever since. The fashion icon did show her daughter to the world as they posed together for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue, photographed by Campbell’s longtime friend Steven Meisel.

Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes baby number two at the age of 53

Image credits: naomi

She announced welcoming a baby boy—a brother to her two-year-old daughter—on Instagram

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: naomi

In May 2021, few days before her 51st birthday, Campbell shared the news about becoming a mother

Image credits: NaomiCampbell

The supermodel posed with her daughter for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue

Image credits: britishvogue

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: naomi

Image credits: vogueindia

People online shared varying opinions regarding the matter

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Mari
Mari
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a reason why women are less fertile after 40. She can be a good mum, but it is in nature the age to be (almost) a grandmother. I hope she stays in good health to see her kids growing up.

Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Less fertile, also because on average their partner is handing her defective sperm... Woman's fertility above 35y old declines drastically with the age of her (donor) partner.

Monday
Monday
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never understand the "poor kid will lose their mom at a young age" argument. People realize that we can die at any time right? Your mother could have you when she's 22 and still die when you're 6. If you want a kid and you can provide for and love that kid then have the kid. Age is one of the least important factors.

Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're technically right but statistics do come to play here. It's much more likely you'll die as you get older. Young people die too (unfortunately) but it's way less common. Edit to add: It's like saying that swimming in a pool and the open ocean is the same thing. You could drown and not get saved in both but statistically, the likelihood is much bigger in the open ocean.

Ponz666 p
Ponz666 p
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Italy we use to say "Sti cazzi" to such news

Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks, I'll add that to my vocabulary!!

