Legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child At 53
British supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her second child, a boy, at the age of 53. She shared the joyous news on Instagram Thursday night, June 29th, adding that “It’s never too late to become a mother”, and starting a wave of comments congratulating the family.
The baby boy is the second child that Campbell has welcomed in her fifties. Back in May 2021, she announced she had welcomed a girl, but kept most of the details of her life—including the name—private ever since. The fashion icon did show her daughter to the world as they posed together for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue, photographed by Campbell’s longtime friend Steven Meisel.
Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes baby number two at the age of 53
Image credits: naomi
She announced welcoming a baby boy—a brother to her two-year-old daughter—on Instagram
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: naomi
In May 2021, few days before her 51st birthday, Campbell shared the news about becoming a mother
Image credits: NaomiCampbell
The supermodel posed with her daughter for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue
Image credits: britishvogue
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: naomi
Image credits: vogueindia
There is a reason why women are less fertile after 40. She can be a good mum, but it is in nature the age to be (almost) a grandmother. I hope she stays in good health to see her kids growing up.
Less fertile, also because on average their partner is handing her defective sperm... Woman's fertility above 35y old declines drastically with the age of her (donor) partner.
Not in nature, in society’s expectations. Also, we never know at what age we lose health.
I think it's for nobody to judge someone for becoming a mother later in life, particularly given society as it is today but equally, I don't think Mari is wrong. It's a fact that women get less fertile with age and the risk of complications for both mother and baby are clearly higher. Those risks are for the mother to weigh up (and nobody else) but they do exist.
I never understand the "poor kid will lose their mom at a young age" argument. People realize that we can die at any time right? Your mother could have you when she's 22 and still die when you're 6. If you want a kid and you can provide for and love that kid then have the kid. Age is one of the least important factors.
You're technically right but statistics do come to play here. It's much more likely you'll die as you get older. Young people die too (unfortunately) but it's way less common. Edit to add: It's like saying that swimming in a pool and the open ocean is the same thing. You could drown and not get saved in both but statistically, the likelihood is much bigger in the open ocean.
Sure but statistically most people live to be over 75, so the kids would be adults anyway.
In Italy we use to say "Sti cazzi" to such news
Thanks, I'll add that to my vocabulary!!
There is a reason why women are less fertile after 40. She can be a good mum, but it is in nature the age to be (almost) a grandmother. I hope she stays in good health to see her kids growing up.
Less fertile, also because on average their partner is handing her defective sperm... Woman's fertility above 35y old declines drastically with the age of her (donor) partner.
Not in nature, in society’s expectations. Also, we never know at what age we lose health.
I think it's for nobody to judge someone for becoming a mother later in life, particularly given society as it is today but equally, I don't think Mari is wrong. It's a fact that women get less fertile with age and the risk of complications for both mother and baby are clearly higher. Those risks are for the mother to weigh up (and nobody else) but they do exist.
I never understand the "poor kid will lose their mom at a young age" argument. People realize that we can die at any time right? Your mother could have you when she's 22 and still die when you're 6. If you want a kid and you can provide for and love that kid then have the kid. Age is one of the least important factors.
You're technically right but statistics do come to play here. It's much more likely you'll die as you get older. Young people die too (unfortunately) but it's way less common. Edit to add: It's like saying that swimming in a pool and the open ocean is the same thing. You could drown and not get saved in both but statistically, the likelihood is much bigger in the open ocean.
Sure but statistically most people live to be over 75, so the kids would be adults anyway.
In Italy we use to say "Sti cazzi" to such news
Thanks, I'll add that to my vocabulary!!