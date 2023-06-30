Legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child At 53

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her second child, a boy, at the age of 53. She shared the joyous news on Instagram Thursday night, June 29th, adding that “It’s never too late to become a mother”, and starting a wave of comments congratulating the family.

The baby boy is the second child that Campbell has welcomed in her fifties. Back in May 2021, she announced she had welcomed a girl, but kept most of the details of her life—including the name—private ever since. The fashion icon did show her daughter to the world as they posed together for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue, photographed by Campbell’s longtime friend Steven Meisel.

Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes baby number two at the age of 53

She announced welcoming a baby boy—a brother to her two-year-old daughter—on Instagram

In May 2021, few days before her 51st birthday, Campbell shared the news about becoming a mother

The supermodel posed with her daughter for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue

