A Netflix documentary dealing with David Beckham’s life from his childhood through to his most recent role as the co-owner of Inter Miami was released today (October 4).

Beckham also features David’s love life with Victoria Beckham, and with it, sheds light on an uncomfortable incident that occurred in the early years of the iconic couple’s marriage.

In 2004, claims of the at-the-time Real Madrid football player and a certain Rebecca Loos having an affair erupted.

Victoria and David Beckham addressed the hardships of their marriage while living in Madrid in a new Netflix docuseries

Image credits: davidbeckham

Back then, David had been married to the former Spice Girls member for five years already.

Rebecca was a TV star and a glamour model who was born in Spain but gained Dutch citizenship through her father, a Dutch diplomat.

The now mom-of-two rose to fame after rumors spread she was having an affair with the world-famous footballer after working as his personal assistant.

In previous interviews, Rebecca had even alleged that David was an “amazing lover” and that they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other”.

David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999

Image credits: davidbeckham

She also claimed that they were “just connected” and shared a “strong chemistry”.

Rebecca reportedly now lives a very different life in Norway alongside her husband, Sven Christjar Skaiaa, whom she married in 2012.

But talks of the cheating scandal have now resurfaced as a result of the new documentary, as it is addressed in the four-part series.

Despite their 24 years of marriage, Victoria acknowledged that their time in Madrid was “the hardest time of her life”

Image credits: davidbeckham

In fact, it is Victoria who is seen opening up about the incident in a candid interview in the Netflix docuseries’ fourth and final episode.

The 49-year-old fashion designer was filmed fighting back tears as she was asked if her time living in Spain while David played football there had been the hardest time in their marriage.

“100 percent,” Victoria admitted. “It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.”

Victoria fought back tears as she was interviewed about the cheating scandal emerging in 2004

Image credits: Netflix

The mom-of-four explained: “Here’s the thing, we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad.

Victoria candidly revealed that it felt like the “world was against them” at the time of the scandal

Image credits: victoriabeckham

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me.”

As the couple bought a £3 million home in the Spanish capital, Mrs. Beckham relocated to Madrid, where she went on to have their third son, Cruz, in 2005.

Even though she had decorated their house and the pair had created a base for the entire family in Spain, Victoria revealed that she was unhappy to leave their native UK.

Victoria gave birth to Cruz while she built a life in Madrid with David

Image credits: Netflix

“As soon as I could get the kids in school, we then moved full-time,” Victoria said.

She continued: “Did I resent David? If I am being totally honest, yes, I did.

“It was probably, if I’m being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my life.

“It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of a focus that he needed.”

Rebecca Loos gave multiple interviews about her alleged affair with David

Image credits: Wikipedia

The former Posh Spice admitted that their time in Madrid was a “nightmare” and “an absolute circus” as school runs were broadcasted “live on Spanish TV”.

David was also interviewed in Beckham, as he acknowledged that he didn’t understand how his marriage had survived the cheating scandal.

However, the former England captain said he and Victoria knew they had to “fight for their family”.

Rebecca was a TV star and a glamour model

Image credits: Daily Mail

David also admitted that the couple felt like they were “drowning” when their high-profile marriage appeared in the media’s headlines for many months.

The 48-year-old football star recalled that he “felt physically sick every day” during his marriage crisis.

Amidst the scandals and hardships of their marriage exposed to the public eye, Victoria and David have pushed through, staying married to each other for 24 years now.

Beckham was released on October 4

Image credits: Netflix

On Monday (October 2), the famous couple attended the London premiere of the documentary.

David and Victoria were accompanied by their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as well as Brooklyn’s wife, actress Nicola Peltz, and Romeo’s girlfriend, model Mia Regan.

