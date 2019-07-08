8Kviews
I Used Infrared Photography To Show The Beauty Of Madrid (22 Pics)
Being in Madrid for several days for a retouching masterclass, I wandered the city and tried to capture its atmosphere while following the places where vegetation led me.
As digital filters are a real trend on social media, I like to explore a more crafty way of using them going old-school with real cuts of glass. With KolariVision, I created the IRChrome filter - a true glass filter that one can screw on a camera lens - that allows, once combined with an infrared-converted camera, to take pictures in the look and feel of the old Kodak Aerochrome film without huge post-processing.
Love the image. Especially the detail of the glass building. Just had one of my cameras converted infrared.
Hey there ;) this is a very cool shot, did you use a tilt shift? or panoramic shots? was it in camera? Feels like anamorphic!
It's so cool to see my city like this! Feels as if it was Autumn
Amazing and super cool. I went right for the Kolari web shop to get filters. Then I realised that I need to modify my camera, so... not an option. Still: Way cool!
Madrid is such a cool place one of my top 5 cities in the world
