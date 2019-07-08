Being in Madrid for several days for a retouching masterclass, I wandered the city and tried to capture its atmosphere while following the places where vegetation led me.

As digital filters are a real trend on social media, I like to explore a more crafty way of using them going old-school with real cuts of glass. With KolariVision, I created the IRChrome filter - a true glass filter that one can screw on a camera lens - that allows, once combined with an infrared-converted camera, to take pictures in the look and feel of the old Kodak Aerochrome film without huge post-processing.

Check out the pictures I took in Norway here!

Cheryl Milliner
Cheryl Milliner
Love the image. Especially the detail of the glass building. Just had one of my cameras converted infrared.

DIVAKA
DIVAKA
Looks like a scene from The handmaid´s tale

Dani
Dani
This is so gorgeous! Where this is?

Edan Min
Edan Min
It's like the utopian world in The Giver :)

Alberto Monteagudo
Alberto Monteagudo
Hey there ;) this is a very cool shot, did you use a tilt shift? or panoramic shots? was it in camera? Feels like anamorphic!

Bluebell Rizzi
Bluebell Rizzi
who wants to bet that it's on selfie mode?

