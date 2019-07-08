Being in Madrid for several days for a retouching masterclass, I wandered the city and tried to capture its atmosphere while following the places where vegetation led me.

As digital filters are a real trend on social media, I like to explore a more crafty way of using them going old-school with real cuts of glass. With KolariVision, I created the IRChrome filter - a true glass filter that one can screw on a camera lens - that allows, once combined with an infrared-converted camera, to take pictures in the look and feel of the old Kodak Aerochrome film without huge post-processing.

