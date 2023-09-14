“That’s Not Garbage But Garbagé”: Prankster Crashes New York Fashion Week’s Catwalk Wearing A Trashbag

The time has come for designers and brands to display their latest collections, for models to strut the catwalk, for celebrities to pose for the paps in their most extravagant outfits, and for influencers to… well, influence.

Besides swaying upcoming fashion trends for the current and approaching seasons, fashion weeks are also famous for unintentionally provoking impromptu appearances, especially on the catwalks. Those range from political protests, to imposters posing as models, and even animals crashing the runway.

Now that New York Fashion Week is in full swing, the long-standing tradition of introducing the world to not only new styles, but also intruders, has been fulfilled, with an individual infiltrating the runway wearing an outlandish outfit.

This year’s New York Fashion Week witnessed a daring YouTuber crash a runway

The latest fashion show falling victim to the absurd tradition was overseen by the social media agency Creators Inc., where its runway earlier this week was bustling with models confidently showcasing their attire.

It was during this lively event in New York that a young man made a dramatic entrance, clad in a shower cap, swim shorts, and a plastic cape-like garment, upper body exposed.

As Fashion Week is renowned for showing eccentric outfits, no one paid any attention when the gatecrasher strutted the catwalk in what looked like a festival-goer’s rainproof apparel.

While the individual in question was showered in cheers and applause, all festivities took an abrupt and awkward end when he was forcefully tackled by security personnel and swiftly escorted away from the stage.

Of course, most spectators had no clue that this wasn’t part of the show as the trashy walk was followed by applause

A clip of the incident quickly spread online and became viral, revealing the identity of the culprit, YouTuber Fred Beyer.

The content creator, who is now followed by over 66,000 people on Instagram, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel depicting the events, explaining how he infiltrated New York’s Fashion Week and the show.

Fred could be seen walking past security as he pretended to “look serious”, in a suit, while appearing to look busy on his phone.

“Just like that, you follow a group, and you’re in,” Fred said in the video, as he simply creeped in behind the scenes of the fashion show.

Despite two content creators catching the driven lad, who were filmed saying they had observed him coming in “dressed in a suit and staring at them”, Fred convinced the individuals who were visibly part of the show to “keep it on the down low”.

After interviewing numerous Creators Inc. guests, Fred was then seen taking to the stage, parading in his eccentric attire.

However, the fun was quickly over as the intruder was tackled by security

It is unclear how the YouTuber managed to avoid security and crash the event, but Fred is certainly not the first to brave his way through a fashion show.

Starting strong with acclaimed actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who made unexpected appearances at two runway shows in 2008 while filming his movie “Bruno,” where he played the titular character.

His initial intrusion took place at the Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada spring 2009 show, where he sported a Velcro suit adorned with various garments and shoes. Security personnel promptly removed him from the runway, leading to his subsequent arrest.

In the following week, the actor repeated his crash at Stella McCartney’s show, this time blending into the audience while wearing a leather jacket and jeans, with a visible red thong, as reported by British Vogue.

Animal rights organization PETA has organized multiple demonstrations during fashion week to voice their concerns about the fashion industry’s utilization of fur.

One notable incident occurred at the Dior fall 2003 show when a protester disrupted the event by leaping onto the stage, holding a sign bearing the words “Fur Shame.” Security personnel promptly intervened, removing the protester from the stage.

You can watch the glorious catwalk moment unfold in real time below

During Nina Ricci’s spring 2014 runway event, two women, topless and bearing the messages “models don’t go to brothels” and “fashion dictaterror” painted on their bodies, made an unexpected appearance.

These women were affiliated with the Ukrainian feminist activist group Femen, known for orchestrating topless protests to champion women’s rights.

Prabal Gurung’s fall 2014 fashion show took an unforeseen twist when an individual, clad in an unbuttoned black trench coat, a crown, and a leopard-print thong, sprinted onto the runway.

The streaker, who was later identified as Ukrainian reporter Vitalii Sediuk, was subsequently removed from the runway by security personnel and apprehended for trespassing.

As the clip of the prankster went viral, people soon recognized Fred Beyer, known to film YouTube pranks

Disrupting the Chanel spring 2020 runway show, French comedian Marie S’Infiltre, garbed in a tweed suit reminiscent of Chanel’s style and sporting a flat-topped hat, made an unexpected appearance amidst the models during the concluding walk.

Before security personnel had a chance to intervene, model Gigi Hadid famously assumed responsibility for handling the intruder and escorted her backstage.

Dior’s resort 2020 show in Morocco turned into a true feline runway spectacle, courtesy of an unexpected stray cat that found its way onto the catwalk.

As models made their final walk, this adventurous cat joined the procession, confidently strutting in the opposite direction against the fiery backdrop of candles and flaming braziers.

You can watch Fred’s full journey all the way to the catwalk in the video below

During Dior’s spring 2021 ready-to-wear showcase, an unexpected runway interruption occurred as a woman carrying a yellow banner emblazoned with the message “We Are All Fashion Victims” confidently stepped onto the catwalk.

This incident left attendees and even high-ranking executives from LVMH pondering whether the protest had been deliberately orchestrated, especially considering the design house’s women’s wear creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, had a history of using her runways to convey messages.

However, the disruption was reportedly orchestrated by the climate action organization Extinction Rebellion.

Bored Panda has contacted Fred Beyer and Creators Inc. for comment.

