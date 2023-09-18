The '90s are making a big comeback! Remember "Friends," cassette players, and those high-waisted mom jeans? Well, they're back in style!

Think about neon jackets, Tamagotchis, Spice Girls, and Backstreet Boys—they were the coolest things in the '90s. It was a time when your mood ring understood you better than anyone!

If you're a '90s kid, this is for you! Buckle up for a wild ride through time as we delve into images and memories collected from the Instagram account 'only90sthings'.

#1

The Pure Joy Of Finding Cookies In These Tins Is Indescribable

The Pure Joy Of Finding Cookies In These Tins Is Indescribable

Yes! Most of us have one

As a kid, the most important things were usually the lunch menu and planning sleepovers with your best friend. But if you were a '90s kid, you had an extra dose of awesome. You grew up with incredible movies and TV shows like The Lion King, Full House, and Rugrats. Plus, you had some seriously cool and weird toys that were all the rage.
#2

Wow, This Really Hit The Nail On The Head For Me

Wow, This Really Hit The Nail On The Head For Me

Ahh bikes, I tried riding one last year and I did not realise how uncomfortable they were to my rear 😅

#3

This Was The Worst!

This Was The Worst!

Who were we sending it to anyway?

Back then, there was no social media or super-fast internet, making the '90s the last era of pure innocence. With all the fantastic pop culture and good vibes, it's tough to argue that it wasn't the best time to be a kid. If you need convincing, here are some reasons to change your mind. And if you already agree, get ready for a nostalgia trip!
#4

You Know You Were Going To Have A Good Time When This Bad Boy Rolled Into Class

You Know You Were Going To Have A Good Time When This Bad Boy Rolled Into Class

Substitute teachers best friend

#5

To Me, This Is The Og Mcdonalds Packaging. They Need To Bring This Back!

To Me, This Is The Og Mcdonalds Packaging. They Need To Bring This Back!

Finishing my McDonald’s fries in the car before I get home is my greatest talent.

#6

I Love Disposable Cameras. Especially The Sound When You Have To Wind It To Use The Next Piece Of Film

I Love Disposable Cameras. Especially The Sound When You Have To Wind It To Use The Next Piece Of Film

Until the tumb got thrown backwards because the last 3-4 grinds were much hardere.

If you thought the best Disney movies were from your childhood, you're absolutely right! The '90s marked a special Disney era known as the Disney Renaissance, starting with The Little Mermaid in 1989 and ending with Tarzan in 1999. During those years, Disney treated us to fantastic animated musicals like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, and Mulan.
#7

Well, This Was Annoying, Wasn’t It?

Well, This Was Annoying, Wasn’t It?

Pulling them out when they get stuck, cutting off the mangled part and delicately taping it back together.

#8

We All Made The Best Pieces Of Art With This Beaut

We All Made The Best Pieces Of Art With This Beaut

I just bought a new computer and it has paint. It LIVES!

#9

Us 90s Kids Would Never Lose In The Honeycomb Game. Am I Right?

Us 90s Kids Would Never Lose In The Honeycomb Game. Am I Right?

I still don't know how to do that darn shape!

But wait, there's more to add to your nostalgia trip! Disney also gifted us with some amazing non-musical movies in the '90s, including The Mighty Ducks, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Cool Runnings, Hocus Pocus, A Goofy Movie, James and the Giant Peach, and The Parent Trap. As if that wasn't enough, the '90s also marked the beginning of Disney's incredible collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios, bringing us Toy Story and A Bug's Life.
#10

Looking Back, The Designs On Vhs Packaging Was Actually Pretty Awesome

Looking Back, The Designs On Vhs Packaging Was Actually Pretty Awesome

What's really cool about these designs is that for most of the 80s and 90s they weren't computer generated. Those sick gradients were done with a manual airbrush. I found a 1993 book in the library once that showed you exactly how to do it

#11

Please Tell Me I Wasn’t The Only One Using These Crayola Stamp Markers On My Hands To Make “Tattoos”? Anyone? 😂

Please Tell Me I Wasn’t The Only One Using These Crayola Stamp Markers On My Hands To Make “Tattoos”? Anyone? 😂

They would be quite elaborate, until my mother accused me of wanting to be a criminal because of my cool hand and palm "tattoos" 😂

#12

Please Let Stick-On Earrings Come Back Into Fashion

Please Let Stick-On Earrings Come Back Into Fashion

What did you do when the month had 31 days?

In the '90s, many popular shoes were designed for a younger crowd, like jelly shoes, light-up sneakers, platform sandals, Floaties, and Heelys, just to mention a few. While most of these styles might seem a bit outlandish today, back then, your shoes turned school hallways into fashion runways.
#13

It's Not The 90s Without Having At Least One Nokia Phone To Be In Your Life. Which One Did You Have?⠀⁣

It's Not The 90s Without Having At Least One Nokia Phone To Be In Your Life. Which One Did You Have?⠀⁣

Definitely 21st century models. I still have 2 and 8 though. No, I’m not a hoarder, *you* are!

#14

I First Got My Polly Pocket When I Was 8 Years Old And I Loved Playing With It Every Single Day

I First Got My Polly Pocket When I Was 8 Years Old And I Loved Playing With It Every Single Day

#15

Msn Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger And Aim Emoticons. Which Was One Was Your Go-To?

Msn Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger And Aim Emoticons. Which Was One Was Your Go-To?

Mine was ICQ! and its still around

Pop music had a blast in the late '90s and early 2000s, thanks to an avalanche of boy bands and girl groups who caused utter chaos with their good looks and catchy songs. Were most of them carefully put together to make you swoon? You bet. And did it work like a charm? Absolutely! Their songs stood the test of time, their dance moves were flawless, and their fashion choices became iconic.
#16

The Viewmaster Would Take You Places Where You’d Never Been Before Without Leaving Your Home. Did You Have One? I Kind Of Miss Mine 🙂

The Viewmaster Would Take You Places Where You’d Never Been Before Without Leaving Your Home. Did You Have One? I Kind Of Miss Mine 🙂

I found one in the attic, but the mice likes going places too.

#17

We Blew Into These When They Weren’t Working. Don’t You Think This Is Our First Musical Instrument?

We Blew Into These When They Weren’t Working. Don’t You Think This Is Our First Musical Instrument?

Pokémon Stadium! I loved that game, Pokémon spin offs are the best!

#18

Who Had Fun Putting Together Their Cd Wallet? ⠀

Who Had Fun Putting Together Their Cd Wallet? ⠀

Did a double take at this photo, it could very well be one I still own! The car has a 6 CD changer & I pull it out for road trips still.

It wasn't just groups like *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls, and Destiny's Child that adorned your bedroom walls—the '90s also introduced us to Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
#19

Out Of All The Slang Terms Here, Which One Did You Use The Most? Mine Was Hella Lol

Out Of All The Slang Terms Here, Which One Did You Use The Most? Mine Was Hella Lol

#20

Huge Shoutout To Microsoft Encarta For Helping Us All With Our Assignments

Huge Shoutout To Microsoft Encarta For Helping Us All With Our Assignments

#21

The. Long. Hair

The. Long. Hair

Brad Pitt should have been Lestat!

In the '90s, if you rocked bright colors and loud patterns, you were totally on point. But if you were a kid or preteen sporting Limited Too or dELiA*s fashion, you were a certified fashion guru. It always felt like these stores had the inside scoop, leading the way with trends like the tee-under-the-tank combo and those nifty convertible pants that could magically become capris or shorts.
#22

I Wish A Pop Up Blocker Was Created In The 90s To Stop The Influx Of Pop Up Ads When You Went On Any Website

I Wish A Pop Up Blocker Was Created In The 90s To Stop The Influx Of Pop Up Ads When You Went On Any Website

#23

Windows Xp Had The Best Choice Of Avatars. My One Was Always The Pink Flower. Which One Was Yours?

Windows Xp Had The Best Choice Of Avatars. My One Was Always The Pink Flower. Which One Was Yours?

#24

Remember The Gameboy Camera And Printer? I Totally Forgot About This! Did You Have One?

Remember The Gameboy Camera And Printer? I Totally Forgot About This! Did You Have One?

Rich kid stuff 😅 we only had 4 game boy games in the house, a copy of pokemon each and then Tetris and Super Mario Land. When I got older I realised how expensive the games really were.

Champion also dished out some seriously cool athletic wear back in the day, and Tommy Hilfiger jeans were all the rage. And if you just wanted to blend in, there were plenty of windbreakers and baggy jeans to go around.
#25

Is Anyone Low Key Missing Their Boxy 90s Desktop PC Right Now? Because I Am. Ah, The Simpler Times

Is Anyone Low Key Missing Their Boxy 90s Desktop PC Right Now? Because I Am. Ah, The Simpler Times

A computer you could turn on with your toe. What's not to love.

#26

There Was A Time Where Kit Kat’s Had Foil Packaging. I’d Run My Finger Through Each Gap Just Like What They Did In The Commercials

There Was A Time Where Kit Kat’s Had Foil Packaging. I’d Run My Finger Through Each Gap Just Like What They Did In The Commercials

They don't anymore?!

#27

Did Anyone Own Hypercolour Shirts?! The Colour On Your Shirt Would Change Due To Heat

Did Anyone Own Hypercolour Shirts?! The Colour On Your Shirt Would Change Due To Heat

Had one. Was an ugly baby-sick green that always turned an ugly baby-sick yellow under the arm pits. What a great product. Wonder why they never made a comeback.

Before the era of one-click streaming, family movie nights required some serious planning. You'd hop into your mom's minivan, head to Blockbuster, and wander through the aisles until something caught your eye. But renting a movie back then wasn't a chore—it was an adventure. For many, a visit to Blockbuster was a treat, and the excitement of discovering if they had your desired movie was a thrill. And if they didn't, choosing an alternative meant taking a chance based on a plot description rather than watching a trailer.
#28

The Time I Spent Fiddling With The Hair On These Troll Doll Toppers While I Was In Listening To The Teacher In Class

The Time I Spent Fiddling With The Hair On These Troll Doll Toppers While I Was In Listening To The Teacher In Class

#29

Who Misses The Heck Out Of Mall Tours?! I Love Seeing My Fave Singer Or Group Perform At My Mall And Line Up For The Signing After. It Was Always So Thrilling 🥰. Who Was Your Favourite Mall Tour That You’ve Seen?⠀

Who Misses The Heck Out Of Mall Tours?! I Love Seeing My Fave Singer Or Group Perform At My Mall And Line Up For The Signing After. It Was Always So Thrilling 🥰. Who Was Your Favourite Mall Tour That You’ve Seen?⠀

*NSYNC!!! I still have an *NSYNC aol email logged in somewhere

#30

I Will Always Love Ring Pops. What Was Your Favourite Flavour?⠀⁣

I Will Always Love Ring Pops. What Was Your Favourite Flavour?⠀⁣

I was scared I'd break a tooth on one of these

Keep scrolling and let the nostalgia be alive with our favorite posts from the vibrant Instagram account 'only90sthings.' Upvote the ones that make you wish you could hop in a time machine!
#31

This Is What The Official Backstreet Boys Website Looked Like In 1996. Make Sure You Get A Copy Of Their Debut Cd

This Is What The Official Backstreet Boys Website Looked Like In 1996. Make Sure You Get A Copy Of Their Debut Cd

#32

The Greatest Art Set Of All Time!!! Did You Have One Of These Growing Up?

The Greatest Art Set Of All Time!!! Did You Have One Of These Growing Up?

The pencils were so bad

#33

You Know If It Got Serious In The Classroom Whenever They Brought Out The Overhead Projector

You Know If It Got Serious In The Classroom Whenever They Brought Out The Overhead Projector

#34

Remember Realplayer? I Played All My Audio, Video And Any .rm Files On This Thing! It Was My Number One Software Back In The Day

Remember Realplayer? I Played All My Audio, Video And Any .rm Files On This Thing! It Was My Number One Software Back In The Day

#35

There's One Friend I Wish I Could Reach Out To Virtually Right Now - Clippy

There's One Friend I Wish I Could Reach Out To Virtually Right Now - Clippy

#36

Movies On Vhs! Which One Would You Watch From This Collection?

Movies On Vhs! Which One Would You Watch From This Collection?

I had a stack of these well into my teenaged years. The stack was *almost* as tall as I was

#37

Does Anyone Remember Getting Ice Cream Cups And Eating It With A Wooden Spoon? One Of My Absolute Faves Growing Up

Does Anyone Remember Getting Ice Cream Cups And Eating It With A Wooden Spoon? One Of My Absolute Faves Growing Up

#38

For Some Post Xmas Viewings, Space Jam Was On TV. I Couldn’t Resist To Post My Love For It. Mj + Looney Tunes? Perfection

For Some Post Xmas Viewings, Space Jam Was On TV. I Couldn’t Resist To Post My Love For It. Mj + Looney Tunes? Perfection

#39

Remember The Duracell Power Check Batteries? The War Wounds We Had From Pressing Either Ends Until Our Fingers Were Red Just To Check How Much Power Was Left

Remember The Duracell Power Check Batteries? The War Wounds We Had From Pressing Either Ends Until Our Fingers Were Red Just To Check How Much Power Was Left

#40

Remember Doing Math In Primary School With These Blocks?

Remember Doing Math In Primary School With These Blocks?

#41

Remember The 'Got Milk' Ads? They Were In Every Magazine Out There Back In The Day

Remember The 'Got Milk' Ads? They Were In Every Magazine Out There Back In The Day

Always made me think of Elmer's glue.

#42

Who Had These Og Spice Girls Dolls? I Still Have My Emma Doll!

Who Had These Og Spice Girls Dolls? I Still Have My Emma Doll!

They don't look anything like the real people

#43

Let’s Face It, All Of Us Went Fishing For The First Time Because Of This Toy. Am I Right? 😋

Let’s Face It, All Of Us Went Fishing For The First Time Because Of This Toy. Am I Right? 😋

#44

That Thing You Do! Was One Of The Best Things To Ever Happened To Fictional Bands And Music Movies Ever. Thank You Tom Hanks For Directing This Masterpiece

That Thing You Do! Was One Of The Best Things To Ever Happened To Fictional Bands And Music Movies Ever. Thank You Tom Hanks For Directing This Masterpiece

#45

Remember When Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Ruled The World? I Always Wanted Anything From That Brand In My Closet

Remember When Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Ruled The World? I Always Wanted Anything From That Brand In My Closet

#46

Ngl, I Would Love To Have This Set In My House Right Now. Would You?⠀⁣

Ngl, I Would Love To Have This Set In My House Right Now. Would You?⠀⁣

F**k yeah! Just not in that pattern.

#47

During The Yo-Yo Craze, Yomega Was The Brand Of Yo-Yo To Have. My Parents Bought It For $20 😮. Can You Still Hear The Sound It Used To Make?⠀⁣

During The Yo-Yo Craze, Yomega Was The Brand Of Yo-Yo To Have. My Parents Bought It For $20 😮. Can You Still Hear The Sound It Used To Make?⠀⁣

#48

I Could Use The Pizza Hut Dine-In Restaurant And Buffet Right About Now

I Could Use The Pizza Hut Dine-In Restaurant And Buffet Right About Now

Me too! Pizza is just better with salad and the crunchy bacon croutons

#49

Missing The Og Microsoft Word

Missing The Og Microsoft Word

#50

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis And Wilmer Valderrama Having A Dance Off At The That 70s Show Set

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis And Wilmer Valderrama Having A Dance Off At The That 70s Show Set

#51

I Actually Loved The Frosted Tips Trend On All Of My Boy Crushes Back In The Day. No Hate To The Frosted Tips!⠀

I Actually Loved The Frosted Tips Trend On All Of My Boy Crushes Back In The Day. No Hate To The Frosted Tips!⠀

#52

Remember Whistle Pops?⠀

Remember Whistle Pops?⠀

#53

The Only Baby Boom Of The 90s

The Only Baby Boom Of The 90s

#54

Yo, Wassup. A/S/L?⁣

Yo, Wassup. A/S/L?⁣

#55

Britney Spears’ Website From Back In 1999!

Britney Spears’ Website From Back In 1999!

#56

Does Anyone Remember Sky Dancers? You’d Pull The String And The Dancers Would Fly In The Air And Hopefully You Don’t Get Hit By It? Did You Own One?

Does Anyone Remember Sky Dancers? You’d Pull The String And The Dancers Would Fly In The Air And Hopefully You Don’t Get Hit By It? Did You Own One?

I missed out on this one

#57

It’s Morhpin’ Time! I Loooooved The Power Rangers So Much As A Kid. I Still Want To Become The Pink Ranger. Who Was Your Fave?

It’s Morhpin’ Time! I Loooooved The Power Rangers So Much As A Kid. I Still Want To Become The Pink Ranger. Who Was Your Fave?

#58

Remember The Golden Sound Story Books? You’d Press The Buttons During The Story And Sounds Come Out. Which One Did You Have Growing Up?

Remember The Golden Sound Story Books? You’d Press The Buttons During The Story And Sounds Come Out. Which One Did You Have Growing Up?

#59

Aside For My Love Of Frosted Tips On This Ig, Curtain Hair Will Also Take The Reigns As One Of Best Haircuts Of The 90s. Who’s With Me?!⠀

Aside For My Love Of Frosted Tips On This Ig, Curtain Hair Will Also Take The Reigns As One Of Best Haircuts Of The 90s. Who’s With Me?!⠀

#60

My Exact Reaction Of When Our Family Got Our First Computer

My Exact Reaction Of When Our Family Got Our First Computer

#61

The Only Thing I Need To Write My Feelings In

The Only Thing I Need To Write My Feelings In

#62

If This Was Your Floppy Disk Collection, What Would The First Disk Be Labelled? Mine Would Be A Smiley Face

If This Was Your Floppy Disk Collection, What Would The First Disk Be Labelled? Mine Would Be A Smiley Face

Does anyone remember being told to wrap these in foil when you had to take them on the subway, because they would supposedly get demagnetised or whatever?

#63

When Spice Girls Merch Ruled The World. I Had That Pencil Case And Wish I Still Had It. Which One Did You Have?

When Spice Girls Merch Ruled The World. I Had That Pencil Case And Wish I Still Had It. Which One Did You Have?

#64

The Nickelodeon Orange Tapes Were The Best!⠀

The Nickelodeon Orange Tapes Were The Best!⠀