This Online Group Is Dedicated To Sharing Anything Related To Norway And Here Are 73 Of The Funniest Pics
Welcome to the far Nordic country known for its delicious salmon, northern lights and some of the happiest people on Earth. The chances are, as an American, you haven’t heard much about Norway, and we’re about to change that.
This corner of Reddit titled “Norway” is a perfect place to get to know this incredibly beautiful and intriguing country a little bit better. With 286k members, the community is dedicated to sharing pictures of anything Norway-related, from culture to nature, from memes to Nordic jokes.
Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting pics that shed a light on what life in Norway is like.
Elsker Dere Alle
Why Is Norway So Good At Winter Olympics?
Narth Dall Yun Juh
The actual secret is… gas. Norway earns a shitload of money out of natural ressources and this wealth is equally shared (unlike the confiscation that happens in the Gulf countries). Easier to be happy when you’re rich and everything is paid for.
Walking My Dogs This Morning
It looks beautiful and very peaceful as well. OP seems to be good at taking photos
Saw This On R/Sweden, Thought It Would Fit Here Too
Anyway
Norway Here I Come!!
The coffee section about USA drinking most coffee is not true. The most coffee is drunk in Finland, about 12 kg/26 lbs per person per year. Norway still comes second though.
The American Dream
A Village In Norway
No Lies Detected
Highspeed Car Chase Through The Streets Of Norway
"pull over madam! You realise your vehicle is neither taxed nor insured?"
Ok, Men Hva I Helvete Skjedde Egentlig? (Hej Från Sverige)
18th Century Built, Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway, One Of The Oldest Buildings!
How Does Norway Get Away With Selling Canned Children?
The American Education System Strikes Again!
Norway - Here I Come!
Happy Winter Solstice!
This Country Is Safe
99%
Grew Up In Sweden And Didn't Know That Views Like These Existed Right Next Door
Getting Started With Norwegian
Take It From Loen Skylift
Norway Number 1
Religiosity At An All Time Low In Norway
I've read countless times Christian claims that a country and its people without religion were doomed. So has Norway descended into Anarchy by now? No? Interesting
Aalesund, Norway
When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office
Borgund Stav Church, Norway
What Ever Makes You Happy Man
Helt Nøyaktig
Odda, Norway
I Hope Ww3 Does Not Happen
Far-Right, Anti-Immigrant, Islamophobic Mp To Sit Next To The First Mp With Hijab For The Next Four Years
Every Year Norway Sends A Christmas Tree To The UK To Thank Britain For Its Support During The Second World War. What Did We Do To Anger You Guys This Year?
World's Largest Ginger Bread Town, Bergen, Norway
I am ashamed to admit that I thought this was an actual town for a second... it's a miniature display 😂
Me Going Through This Sub Because I Want To Learn Norwegian And Live In Norway Someday
"How are things going, fellow Norwegians?" Basically "Whaz up, my dudes!"
People In Bergen Celebrating That It's Not Raining For One Day
Finally Finished 4 Months After Moving Here
Its All Norway
Many Foreigners Don’t Know That Tap Water In Norway Is Great. Most Places It’s Better Than Bottle Water. It’s Literally Spring Water Many Places. It’s Not Something We Talk About, We Take It For Granted. Just Want To Inform About That Amazing Thing In Norway
Mythical Beasts Of Scandinavia
Look Out For Us
He’s right but he deliberately forgot something: unlimited money from gas to finance anything and everything. The country has so much money that it’s debt free and loading up a fat fund for later. Free money, small population, controlled immigration, good for them but that’s definitely not relevant for any other country.
A Large Acrylic Painting I Made Of Lille Øvregaten In Bergen During The Pandemic Lockdowns
Looks amazing! Kind of reminds me of a dream I had a few years ago
It’s Facts
I'm From The U.s, Can You Guys Verify This?
During Our Army Patrol We Came Across This Mf
The Ratio Don't Lie
I met a Dane, and the he said the saying in Scandinavian countries are "The Danes laugh at the Norwegians, The Norwegians laugh at the Swedes, and the Swedes do not laugh"
This Is What It Feels Like As An American Who Has Spent Time In Norway
Only In Italy
Når UK Er Ut Etter Leiren Din
I’m On A Road Trip, Loving It, But The Speed Limits Make Absolutely No Sense To Me
Norwegian Letters
wait till pepys attacks elon musk who used another scandinavian letter in his child's name: æ
Very Important Advice For Visitors
Parents Went To The States And Saw This Advertisement For Hurtigruten. I Suspect No Norwegians Were Consulted In The Creation Process…
Pertains To The Language
nah, exaggerating. It is the same more or less as icelandic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKl1orAWIao ...sounds quite normal.