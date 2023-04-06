Welcome to the far Nordic country known for its delicious salmon, northern lights and some of the happiest people on Earth. The chances are, as an American, you haven’t heard much about Norway, and we’re about to change that.

This corner of Reddit titled “Norway” is a perfect place to get to know this incredibly beautiful and intriguing country a little bit better. With 286k members, the community is dedicated to sharing pictures of anything Norway-related, from culture to nature, from memes to Nordic jokes.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting pics that shed a light on what life in Norway is like.

#1

Elsker Dere Alle

Elsker Dere Alle

WingsOvSorrow Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they sing about what they don't have

#2

Why Is Norway So Good At Winter Olympics?

Why Is Norway So Good At Winter Olympics?

VariationLost3244 Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha 😂. This is awesome. Go Norway

#3

Narth Dall Yun Juh

Narth Dall Yun Juh

magicwolfdog Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The actual secret is… gas. Norway earns a shitload of money out of natural ressources and this wealth is equally shared (unlike the confiscation that happens in the Gulf countries). Easier to be happy when you’re rich and everything is paid for.

#4

Walking My Dogs This Morning

Walking My Dogs This Morning

PlinketyPlinkaPlink Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks beautiful and very peaceful as well. OP seems to be good at taking photos

#5

Saw This On R/Sweden, Thought It Would Fit Here Too

Saw This On R/Sweden, Thought It Would Fit Here Too

noobcorni Report

#6

Anyway

Anyway

Gypsy-Jesus Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣 brilliant... Upvote for Jezza

#7

Norway Here I Come!!

Norway Here I Come!!

SadFrodo401 Report

Chachacolada
Chachacolada
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The coffee section about USA drinking most coffee is not true. The most coffee is drunk in Finland, about 12 kg/26 lbs per person per year. Norway still comes second though.

#8

The American Dream

The American Dream

SadFrodo401 Report

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeeeah... It's not okay to make fun of poverty.

#9

A Village In Norway

A Village In Norway

JPPT1974 Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like a diorama

#10

No Lies Detected

No Lies Detected

Scandinaaier Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's also in italy...

#11

Highspeed Car Chase Through The Streets Of Norway

Highspeed Car Chase Through The Streets Of Norway

mnatas Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"pull over madam! You realise your vehicle is neither taxed nor insured?"

#12

Ok, Men Hva I Helvete Skjedde Egentlig? (Hej Från Sverige)

Ok, Men Hva I Helvete Skjedde Egentlig? (Hej Från Sverige)

reddit.com Report

#13

18th Century Built, Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway, One Of The Oldest Buildings!

18th Century Built, Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway, One Of The Oldest Buildings!

JPPT1974 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like that house is going to start walking

#14

How Does Norway Get Away With Selling Canned Children?

How Does Norway Get Away With Selling Canned Children?

patbirgan Report

#15

The American Education System Strikes Again!

The American Education System Strikes Again!

ALevel85Jew Report

#16

Norway - Here I Come!

Norway - Here I Come!

Spisepinne Report

The thinker's alt
The thinker's alt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On behalf of the swedish peoples: send her to finland

#17

Happy Winter Solstice!

Happy Winter Solstice!

reddit.com Report

Joanne
Joanne
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not like i ever liked the sun .

#18

bishybishhh Report

#19

This Country Is Safe

This Country Is Safe

FellowOfHorses Report

#20

99%

99%

Stoffen22 Report

#21

Grew Up In Sweden And Didn't Know That Views Like These Existed Right Next Door

Grew Up In Sweden And Didn't Know That Views Like These Existed Right Next Door

neggt Report

#22

Getting Started With Norwegian

Getting Started With Norwegian

paaland Report

#23

Take It From Loen Skylift

Take It From Loen Skylift

UAE_Sniper Report

#24

Norway Number 1

Norway Number 1

steveheadbaker Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sweden wants to have a word with google.

#25

Religiosity At An All Time Low In Norway

Religiosity At An All Time Low In Norway

nilsp123 Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've read countless times Christian claims that a country and its people without religion were doomed. So has Norway descended into Anarchy by now? No? Interesting

#26

Aalesund, Norway

Aalesund, Norway

OreoPredator Report

#27

When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

ahmtslmz Report

#28

Borgund Stav Church, Norway

Borgund Stav Church, Norway

Kanongamla Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A church I would actually visit.

#29

What Ever Makes You Happy Man

What Ever Makes You Happy Man

Gypsy-Jesus Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, the horror of free healthcare and school, low crime rates, religion that doesn't interact with the government in any way, good wealth distribution, and good housing market.

#30

Helt Nøyaktig

Helt Nøyaktig

OptioMkIX Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣 I had to download this one

#31

Odda, Norway

Odda, Norway

AlBalts Report

#32

I Hope Ww3 Does Not Happen

I Hope Ww3 Does Not Happen

Movie_Advance_101 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would cry if we lost Norway to Putin.

#33

Far-Right, Anti-Immigrant, Islamophobic Mp To Sit Next To The First Mp With Hijab For The Next Four Years

Far-Right, Anti-Immigrant, Islamophobic Mp To Sit Next To The First Mp With Hijab For The Next Four Years

Sky_Office Report

Adam Jeff
Adam Jeff
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone call Hallmark, this has 'classic RomCom story arc' written all over it

#34

Every Year Norway Sends A Christmas Tree To The UK To Thank Britain For Its Support During The Second World War. What Did We Do To Anger You Guys This Year?

Every Year Norway Sends A Christmas Tree To The UK To Thank Britain For Its Support During The Second World War. What Did We Do To Anger You Guys This Year?

danbarker Report

#35

World's Largest Ginger Bread Town, Bergen, Norway

World's Largest Ginger Bread Town, Bergen, Norway

Veumargardr Report

Emily Jones
Emily Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am ashamed to admit that I thought this was an actual town for a second... it's a miniature display 😂

#36

Me Going Through This Sub Because I Want To Learn Norwegian And Live In Norway Someday

Me Going Through This Sub Because I Want To Learn Norwegian And Live In Norway Someday

TheUndeadPumpkin Report

Vernice Aure
Vernice Aure
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"How are things going, fellow Norwegians?" Basically "Whaz up, my dudes!"

#37

People In Bergen Celebrating That It's Not Raining For One Day

People In Bergen Celebrating That It's Not Raining For One Day

Mrtenz Report

#38

Finally Finished 4 Months After Moving Here

Finally Finished 4 Months After Moving Here

nicoletaleta Report

#39

Its All Norway

Its All Norway

Mitrax27 Report

#40

Many Foreigners Don’t Know That Tap Water In Norway Is Great. Most Places It’s Better Than Bottle Water. It’s Literally Spring Water Many Places. It’s Not Something We Talk About, We Take It For Granted. Just Want To Inform About That Amazing Thing In Norway

Many Foreigners Don’t Know That Tap Water In Norway Is Great. Most Places It’s Better Than Bottle Water. It’s Literally Spring Water Many Places. It’s Not Something We Talk About, We Take It For Granted. Just Want To Inform About That Amazing Thing In Norway

per167 Report

Bart
Bart
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, same in Nendaz, Switzerland, our tap water is straight out of a spring and there's even a company selling it (eau d'aproz)

#41

Mythical Beasts Of Scandinavia

Mythical Beasts Of Scandinavia

NeilParkinsonMakes Report

#42

Look Out For Us

Look Out For Us

sillychillly Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s right but he deliberately forgot something: unlimited money from gas to finance anything and everything. The country has so much money that it’s debt free and loading up a fat fund for later. Free money, small population, controlled immigration, good for them but that’s definitely not relevant for any other country.

#43

A Large Acrylic Painting I Made Of Lille Øvregaten In Bergen During The Pandemic Lockdowns

A Large Acrylic Painting I Made Of Lille Øvregaten In Bergen During The Pandemic Lockdowns

sequoiakelley Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks amazing! Kind of reminds me of a dream I had a few years ago

#44

It’s Facts

It’s Facts

kingpr1ck Report

#45

I'm From The U.s, Can You Guys Verify This?

I'm From The U.s, Can You Guys Verify This?

reddit.com Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True. But not used that much.

#46

During Our Army Patrol We Came Across This Mf

During Our Army Patrol We Came Across This Mf

TheEmpireLifts Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

cool, is that a troll or an ent?

#47

The Ratio Don't Lie

The Ratio Don't Lie

Tobbi1108 Report

Korrie Broos
Korrie Broos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I met a Dane, and the he said the saying in Scandinavian countries are "The Danes laugh at the Norwegians, The Norwegians laugh at the Swedes, and the Swedes do not laugh"

#48

This Is What It Feels Like As An American Who Has Spent Time In Norway

This Is What It Feels Like As An American Who Has Spent Time In Norway

RomneysBainer Report

#49

Only In Italy

Only In Italy

TheGuySwag Report

#50

Når UK Er Ut Etter Leiren Din

Når UK Er Ut Etter Leiren Din

steveheadbaker Report

#51

I’m On A Road Trip, Loving It, But The Speed Limits Make Absolutely No Sense To Me

I’m On A Road Trip, Loving It, But The Speed Limits Make Absolutely No Sense To Me

LRAbbade Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jail for 18 days sounds nice. Also that's 50 mph for users of the imperial system.

#52

Norwegian Letters

Norwegian Letters

xTrollhunter Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait till pepys attacks elon musk who used another scandinavian letter in his child's name: æ

#53

Very Important Advice For Visitors

Very Important Advice For Visitors

jonasali Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an American introvert, please do not do that to me. It'd be a miracle if I even decided to go out.

#54

Parents Went To The States And Saw This Advertisement For Hurtigruten. I Suspect No Norwegians Were Consulted In The Creation Process…

Parents Went To The States And Saw This Advertisement For Hurtigruten. I Suspect No Norwegians Were Consulted In The Creation Process…

soltheawesome Report

Emily Jones
Emily Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's supposed to be huh-tee-gruh-tn apparently.

#55

Pertains To The Language

Pertains To The Language

bishybishhh Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nah, exaggerating. It is the same more or less as icelandic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKl1orAWIao ...sounds quite normal.

#56

Small Norwegian Villages Are Always So Eerie. (Skånevik)

Small Norwegian Villages Are Always So Eerie. (Skånevik)

Dj_Lil_PastaYT Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like something from a horror movie or game, maybe Outlast.

#57

Norwegian Sweets Have...[breasts]

Norwegian Sweets Have...[breasts]

th4tus3rn4m3ist4k3n1 Report

#58

Cruise Tourists

Cruise Tourists

<