Miley Cyrus Arrives At 2024 Grammys In See-Through Dress Made Of Safety Pins, Wins First Grammy

ADVERTISEMENT

The higher the hair, the closer to… winning a Grammy? Miley Cyrus proved her creativity “Can’t Be Tamed” as she showed up with a mesmerizing hairdo and a show-stopping dress at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4). The event, which honored the best recordings, compositions, and artists from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, saw SZA receive the most nominations, with a total of nine. Meanwhile, Victoria Monét’s two-year-old daughter, Hazel, became the youngest nominee in Grammy Awards history.

Highlights Miley won her first Grammy with her smash hit Flowers, a song expressing an ex-lover’s acceptance of being independent

Miley's show-stopping dress at the Grammys made entirely from gold safety pins.

Miley credits her mesmerizing hairdo as an ode to her godmother, Dolly Parton. Open book

Phoebe Bridgers was the Grammys’ biggest winner, receiving four awards, and Taylor made history as the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times.

Miley Cyrus showed up with a mesmerizing hairdo and a show-stopping dress at the 66th Grammy Awards

Share icon

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Hannah Montana star also had her moment as she won her first Grammy with her smash hit Flowers, a song expressing an ex-lover’s acceptance of being independent after no longer feeling the need to be complete by relying on someone else.

Both her talents and her sense of fashion stole the show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the 31-year-old songstress showed up to the red carpet wearing a bold gold dress and sky-high hair.

Miley appeared to have taken inspiration from Madonna’s iconic 1990s Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, with a custom Maison Margiela look, which appeared to be made entirely from gold safety pins.

Miley won her first Grammy with her smash hit Flowers, a song expressing an ex-lover’s acceptance of being independent

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JC Olivera / Getty Images

The Pop Chameleon is notable for having a way of turning ordinary moments into ‘We Can’t Stop’ parties, and her Grammy outfit embodied exactly that, as nearly all of her skin was showing in the mesh gown, which covered just her breasts and formed a metal panty around her waist.

Miley’s teased hair was an inevitable reminder of her godmother, Dolly Parton, who famously sports gravity-defying hairstyles.

The impressive hairdo might’ve brought some luck. Dolly has earned 11 Grammy Awards and a total of 54 Grammy Award nominations, the second most nominations of any female artist in the history of the prestigious awards, following behind Beyoncé.

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer / Getty Images

And now, Dolly’s goddaughter appears to be following in her footsteps, not just because of the hair, but because of her achievements in the music industry, earning her first Grammy.

Mariah Carey presented the award for Best Pop Solo Performance to a very excited Miley, who said: “This M.C. is gonna stand by this M.C. for this because this is just too iconic.”

You can watch the moment Miley was handed her Grammy by Mariah Carey

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer picked up her second Grammy later in the evening, winning record of the year, also for Flowers, CBS News reported.

The Tennessee native scored six Grammy nominations this year, including album of the year for Endless Summer Vacation, the American broadcaster reported.

Miley was previously nominated for Best Pop Vocal for her 2013 album Bangerz and Album of the Year for Lil Nas X’s 2021 album Montero, on which she was featured.

“I’m happy beyond words for her,” a Miley fan commented

ADVERTISEMENT