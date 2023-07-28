Salma Hayek Shares A Trick To Hide Gray Hairs Despite Her Latest Pics Proving She Looks Ageless

Salma Hayek is at it again, folks. No, we are not talking about taking on destroying an evil streaming company, a task she performed in the latest season of Netflix’s Black Mirror while playing herself and looking as gorgeous as ever. We’re talking about her latest Instagram selfies shared on Thursday in which she embraces gray hair and shares a pretty neat trick for dealing with them.

“Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it,” Hayek’s post caption reads, continuing, “don’t wear your glasses on your hair!!!. Bring on the wisdom.” At the time of writing this, the selfies already have over 400,000 likes with fans showering the actress, who is currently 56 years old, with encouraging comments. “Bring on that wisdom, mama we love you more in this mode,” one of them reads.

Last night, Oscar-nominated actress Salma Hayek, 56, took to Instagram to share a neat trick on how to deal with gray hair

In a couple of photos, she showed how wearing sunglasses on your head can uncover those streaks of gray (although, fans didn’t seem to mind them)

Last month, Hayek posted a photo captioned “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning”

Salma Hayek, who has been pretty open about embracing her middle age, despite being crowned as ‘The Most Beautiful Woman On The Planet’ by many, is brimming with clever strategies to tackle gray hair. During her appearance on Good Morning America in June, she unveiled her nifty trick for camouflaging gray hairs when she’s gone a while without a hair color touch-up.

When questioned about an Instagram post featuring a close-up of her gray hairs and wrinkles, Hayek disclosed her secret, saying, “You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara [on].” Admitting that she prefers a more effortless approach to hair maintenance, the Frida actress playfully demonstrated to the audience her technique for covering up gray hairs. “Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair,” she said, “I go like this and then I go like this,” while mimicking the motion of applying mascara not only to her eyelashes but also to the hairs framing her face.

Earlier this month, the Frida actress surprised her fans with a stunning #NationalBikiniDay celebration pic

Earlier this month, for example, Hayek took to Insta to celebrate National Bikini Day and celebrate she did alright. The Oscar-nominated actress celebrated #NationalBikiniDay by posting a picture of herself relaxing in a stylish patterned bikini, seemingly inside an indoor pool. She humorously remarked in the caption, “Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #NotAThrowback.”

And for those who couldn’t believe how it’s possible to age backwards (see: George Clooney, Halle Berry, Beyoncé) without any injectables, Hayek confirmed her stance on the subject on Kelly Ripa’s podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera.” Radiating with natural beauty, Salma firmly declared that she avoids Botox as she shared her secret to maintaining her glowing and youthful appearance.

Embracing a unique approach, Salma incorporates a “strange” meditation practice that she firmly believes energizes her and enhances her looks. She also swears by frequency machines, which she claims work wonders on her, leaving her looking remarkably youthful. Alongside her meditation routine, Salma relies on non-invasive beauty treatments, like radiofrequency and microfrequency machines, to refine and tighten her skin, further contributing to her timeless allure.

“People are sick of it but I’m going to let them take a break. They’re going to think I’m wearing a bikini every day.”

In 2020, people crowned the actress the ‘Most Beautiful Woman On the Planet’

Despite her age of 56, the mother of one repeatedly claimed she has never touched Botox or any other injectables, favoring meditation instead

After her role in 1995 “Desperado” alongside Antonio Banderas, Hayek was catapulted to stardom, earning her first Oscar nomination for the 2002 movie “Frida”

People, including the likes of Cindy Crawford and Olivia Wilde, showered Hayek with compliments