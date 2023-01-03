It is said that in the face of death, we are all equal, meaning that everyone will face the same fate, whether rich or poor. Many envy celebrities because of their often luxurious lifestyles and, at first glance, quickly amassed wealth. However, fame isn’t exactly a gift that keeps on giving. Fame makes it easy to go down the rabbit hole of addiction, poor money management, and mental health issues, to which many celebrities who died poor became victims.

There aren't many stories about famous deceased people who were left with nothing or very little to their name. In fact, there's just a handful of famous people who were poor by the end of their lives. However, substance abuse and terminal health conditions are no surprise in the world of the famous. In fact, a 2015 study found that the entertainment industry had higher rates of substance abuse when compared to several others. Thus, while not exclusively, alcohol or illegal substance abuse is a viable factor in the passing of some famous people who died poor.

While often a factor, it's not always the primary cause. Unfortunately, the many unresolved questions of deceased celebrities are now taken to the grave. What is left are reports and allegations. Below, we've compiled a list of famous people that passed away, reportedly with very little, nothing, or huge debts to their names. Do you know of any more such cases of celebrities who died broke? Perhaps you know something more regarding a deceased famous person? Share your thoughts in the comments!