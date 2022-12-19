The day has finally come when gray hair is no longer associated with being old and unattractive, which truly is a hateful message to be associated with such a natural process as getting silver strands in your hair. Especially so when an average person starts going gray in their 30s! We beg to differ that your 30s are far from being ‘old’ and ‘unattractive!’ Of course, this healthy normalization of gray hair wouldn’t be possible without famous people endorsing it, so we found the pioneer celebrities with gray hair who are making society rethink their beauty standards and embrace natural looks. Ready to take a look?

What’s even cooler is that it isn’t only the guys who are rocking their natural hair color - it’s also the dames and even young female celebrities with gray hair who choose to flaunt their beautiful silver strands. And good for them and good for us! The more influential people normalize being and looking yourself, the sooner unattainable beauty standards shift to positivity and inclusivity. Feels. So. Good! And if you’re wondering who these people are, you’ll, of course, have to check the list, but here’s a sneak peek - it’s Tia Mowry, Salma Hayek, Chris Pine, and Ellis Ross, just to name a few.

Now, ready to take a look at who else is wearing their silver hair proudly? Well then, scroll on down below until you reach the submissions! Give these people your love by ranking the pictures and share this article with anyone who still thinks that silver hair is reserved for grannies only.

#1

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt

bradpittofflcial Report

#2

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks

John Bauld Report

#3

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

salmahayek Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
51 minutes ago

She is always gorgeous. So beautiful!

#4

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis

jamieleecurtis Report

#5

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton

diane_keaton Report

#6

Tan France

Tan France

tanfrance Report

#7

Teri Hatcher

Tai Hatcher

officialterihatcher Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
51 minutes ago

Teri Hatcher not Tai Hatcher.

#8

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

evalongoria Report

#9

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell

andiemacdowell Report

#10

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc

mleblanc Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
50 minutes ago

Ha ha, he has Ross on his mug.

#11

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry

tiamowry Report

#12

Mara Brock Akil

Mara Brock Akil

maraakil Report

#13

Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton

hilarieburton Report

#14

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum

jeffgoldblum Report

#15

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

sarahjessicaparker Report

#16

Tamera Mowry Housley

Tamera Mowry Housley

tameramowrytwo Report

#17

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan

piercebrosnanofficial Report

#18

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren

helenmirren Report

#19

Stacy London

Stacy London

stacylondonreal Report

James016
James016
38 minutes ago

Is she about to sneeze?

#20

Idris Elba

Idris Elba

Harald Krichel Report

#21

Adriana Lavat

Adriana Lavat

adrianalavat Report

#22

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

jeffreydeanmorgan Report

#23

Ian Mckellen

Ian Mckellen

ianmckellen Report

#24

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

gwynethpaltrow Report

#25

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled

djkhaled Report

#26

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda

janefonda Report

#27

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges

thejeffbridges Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
46 minutes ago

"I'm The Dude. So, that's what you call me. You know, that or, uh, His Dudeness, or, uh, Duder, or El Duderino, if you're not into the whole brevity thing.”

#28

Ellis Ross

Ellis Ross

traceeellisross Report

#29

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

Governo do Estado de São Paulo Report

#30

Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols

nichellenicholsofficial Report

#31

Ted Danson

Ted Danson

teddanson Report

#32

George Clooney

George Clooney

Georges Biard Report

#33

Glenn Close

Glenn Close

glennclose Report

#34

Sean Penn

Sean Penn

seher sikandar Report

#35

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds

Gage Skidmore Report

#36

Barack Obama

Barack Obama

barackobama Report

#37

Steve Martin

Steve Martin

Joella Marano Report

#38

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey

patrickdempsey Report

#39

Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern

elizabeth.mcgov Report

#40

Carole King

Carole King

carole_king Report

#41

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel

Daniel Benavides Report

#42

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo

markruffalo Report

#43

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

Report

#44

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas

michaelkirkdouglas Report

#45

George Takei

George Takei

georgehtakei Report

#46

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey

____jim_carrey Report

#47

Eric Dane

Eric Dane

realericdane Report

#48

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro

Joella Marano Report

#49

Richard Gere

Richard Gere

richardtgere Report

#50

Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt

bonnieraittofficial Report

#51

Allison Janney

Allison Janney

allisonbjanney , allisonbjanney Report

#52

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

morganfreeman Report

#53

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

merylstreep Report

#54

Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris

Eric Frommer Report

#55

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart

DoD News Report

#56

Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan

kyle_maclachlan Report

#57

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant

Kurt Kulac Report

#58

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi

jonbonjovi Report

#59

Dawn French

Dawn French

dawnrfrench Report

Curly potato
Curly potato
40 minutes ago

I love Dawn French! Has anyone read her books???

#60

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller

Jiyang Chen Report

#61

Chris Noth

Chris Noth

chrisnothofficial Report

#62

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott

John Bauld Report

#63

Victor Garber

Victor Garber

therealvictorgarber Report

#64

Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant

Peabody Awards Report

#65

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

kevinhart4real Report

#66

Hilarie Burton Morgan

Hilarie Burton Morgan

rachaelrayshow Report

#67

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Gage Skidmore Report

#68

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe

russellcrowe Report

#69

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper

andersoncooper Report

#70

Chris Pine

Chris Pine

youtube.com Report

#71

Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman

youtube.com Report

#72

Will Smith

Will Smith

willsmith Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
48 minutes ago

Mate, you've got a little something on your face.

#73

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno

theritamoreno Report

#74

James Pickens Jr.

James Pickens Jr.

therealjamespickens Report

#75

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson

Elena Ternovaja Report

#76

Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney

taylorkinney111 Report

#77

Dave Annable

Dave Annable

dave_annable Report

#78

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton

Blair-39 Report

#79

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford

Gage Skidmore Report

#80

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

bravoandy Report

#81

Steve Carell

Steve Carell

youtube.com Report

#82

James May

James May

@MrJamesMay Report