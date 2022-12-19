The day has finally come when gray hair is no longer associated with being old and unattractive, which truly is a hateful message to be associated with such a natural process as getting silver strands in your hair. Especially so when an average person starts going gray in their 30s! We beg to differ that your 30s are far from being ‘old’ and ‘unattractive!’ Of course, this healthy normalization of gray hair wouldn’t be possible without famous people endorsing it, so we found the pioneer celebrities with gray hair who are making society rethink their beauty standards and embrace natural looks. Ready to take a look?

What’s even cooler is that it isn’t only the guys who are rocking their natural hair color - it’s also the dames and even young female celebrities with gray hair who choose to flaunt their beautiful silver strands. And good for them and good for us! The more influential people normalize being and looking yourself, the sooner unattainable beauty standards shift to positivity and inclusivity. Feels. So. Good! And if you’re wondering who these people are, you’ll, of course, have to check the list, but here’s a sneak peek - it’s Tia Mowry, Salma Hayek, Chris Pine, and Ellis Ross, just to name a few.

Now, ready to take a look at who else is wearing their silver hair proudly? Well then, scroll on down below until you reach the submissions! Give these people your love by ranking the pictures and share this article with anyone who still thinks that silver hair is reserved for grannies only.