Celebrities - they are all around us, and with the rise of social media and streaming services, it’s hard to ignore them. Hidden behind the mask of a fake name, celebrities' real names have been replaced by more popularized names. Eminem, The Weeknd, and more famous names? A stage name hides the less popular, personal part of the celebrity - real names. But one might wonder, just how unique is a celebrity name and is there a chance that maybe the image we created of them will be shattered by the reality of a real name?

Call it security or just a simple element of intrigue, but when comparing real names with those fake names, real names can sound a bit too boring for fans and the media overall. Every fake name is a way of putting a wall between the audience and the celebrity themself. And with the wide use of fake names in various media branches, the real names of celebrities are safe from the bigger harm that may come from the misuse of their powerful celebrity status.

While everyone might know the name that the celebrity uses most often, it’s rare for them and their fans to use their real names. But as a cool party trick, one can surprise their friends by using celebrity real names. Maybe the people in your friend circle will be surprised by your knowledge. Check out this list of celebrities and their real names below. Upvote the ones which seem the most interesting and leave a comment below if you think that the real name of a celebrity does not match the person it portrays!