Celebrities - they are all around us, and with the rise of social media and streaming services, it’s hard to ignore them. Hidden behind the mask of a fake name, celebrities' real names have been replaced by more popularized names. Eminem, The Weeknd, and more famous names? A stage name hides the less popular, personal part of the celebrity - real names. But one might wonder, just how unique is a celebrity name and is there a chance that maybe the image we created of them will be shattered by the reality of a real name?

Call it security or just a simple element of intrigue, but when comparing real names with those fake names, real names can sound a bit too boring for fans and the media overall. Every fake name is a way of putting a wall between the audience and the celebrity themself. And with the wide use of fake names in various media branches, the real names of celebrities are safe from the bigger harm that may come from the misuse of their powerful celebrity status.

While everyone might know the name that the celebrity uses most often, it’s rare for them and their fans to use their real names. But as a cool party trick, one can surprise their friends by using celebrity real names. Maybe the people in your friend circle will be surprised by your knowledge. Check out this list of celebrities and their real names below. Upvote the ones which seem the most interesting and leave a comment below if you think that the real name of a celebrity does not match the person it portrays!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Current name: Lady Gaga
Birth name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

10points
POST
#2

21 Savage

21 Savage

Current name: 21 Savage
Birth name: Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

8points
POST
#3

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix

Current name: Joaquin Phoenix
Birth name: Joaquin Rafael Bottom

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

8points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i too would change my last name if it were “bottom”

1
1point
reply
#4

Sting

Sting

Current name: Sting
Birth name: Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

8points
POST
#5

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Current name: The Weeknd
Birth name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

8points
POST
#6

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

Current name: Snoop Dogg
Birth name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

8points
POST
#7

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel

Current name: Vin Diesel
Birth name: Mark Sinclair

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

8points
POST
#8

Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator

Current name: Tyler, the Creator
Birth name: Tyler Gregory Okonma

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

8points
POST
#9

Post Malone

Post Malone

Current name: Post Malone
Birth name: Austin Richard Post

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#10

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Current name: Doja Cat
Birth name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#11

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert

Current name: Lil Uzi Vert
Birth name: Symere Bysil Woods

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#12

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Current name: Billie Eilish
Birth name: Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

pirate has got to be the coolest middle name ever

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey

Current name: Lana Del Rey
Birth name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#14

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Current name: Miley Cyrus
Birth name: Destiny Hope Cyrus

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#15

Future

Future

Current name: Future
Birth name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#16

Cardi B

Cardi B

Current name: Cardi B
Birth name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#17

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Current name: Nicki Minaj
Birth name: Onika Tanya Maraj

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#18

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea

Current name: Iggy Azalea
Birth name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#19

Lorde

Lorde

Current name: Lorde
Birth name: Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#20

Rihanna

Rihanna

Current name: Rihanna
Birth name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#21

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Current name: Gigi Hadid
Birth name: Jelena Noura Hadid

en.wikipedia.org , instagram.com Report

7points
POST
#22

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars

Current name: Bruno Mars
Birth name: Peter Gene Hernandez

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#23

Drake

Drake

Current name: Drake
Birth name: Aubrey Drake Graham

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#24

Eminem

Eminem

Current name: Eminem
Birth name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#25

ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky

Current name: ASAP Rocky
Birth name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
#26

Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah

Current name: Tinie Tempah
Birth name: Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is unrelated but i thought he had jumbo google eyes on his actual eyes

0
0points
reply
#27

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Current name: Lil Nas X
Birth name: Montero Lamar Hill

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#28

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage

Current name: Nicolas Cage
Birth name: Nicolas Kim Coppola

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

6points
POST
#29

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell

Current name: Shay Mitchell
Birth name: Shannon Ashley Garcia Mitchell

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

6points
POST
#30

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean

Current name: Frank Ocean
Birth name: Christopher Edwin Breaux

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#31

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Current name: Megan Thee Stallion
Birth name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#32

Elton John

Elton John

Current name: Elton John
Birth name: Reginald Kenneth Dwight

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#33

Travis Scott

Travis Scott

Current name: Travis Scott
Birth name: Jacques Bermon Webster II

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#34

Logic

Logic

Current name: Logic
Birth name: Sir Robert Bryson Hall II

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His birth name makes him sound like he is an old money British aristocrat

0
0points
reply
#35

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt

Current name: Brad Pitt
Birth name: William Bradley Pitt

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

6points
POST
#36

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

Current name: Alicia Keys
Birth name: Alicia Augello Cook

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#37

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

Current name: Natalie Portman
Birth name: Natalie Hershlag

britannica.com , https://www.amazon.com/s?k=black+swan&c Report

6points
POST
#38

John Legend

John Legend

Current name: John Legend
Birth name: John Roger Stephens

en.wikipedia.org , Sachyn Mital Report

6points
POST
#39

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Current name: Katy Perry
Birth name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#40

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

Current name: Marilyn Monroe
Birth name: Norma Jeane Mortenson

en.wikipedia.org , en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#41

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Current name: Demi Lovato
Birth name: Demetria Devonne Lovato

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#42

Halsey

Halsey

Current name: Halsey
Birth name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So they just rearranged the letters of her first name to come up with another one?

0
0points
reply
#43

Cary Grant

Cary Grant

Current name: Cary Grant
Birth name: Archibald Alec Leach

en.wikipedia.org , en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#44

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna

Current name: Blac Chyna
Birth name: Angela Renée White

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thank the gods that’s not her real name

0
0points
reply
#45

Kesha

Kesha

Current name: Kesha
Birth name: Kesha Rose Sebert

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#46

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne

Current name: Lil Wayne
Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

en.wikipedia.org , Chris Allmeid Report

6points
POST
#47

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder

Current name: Stevie Wonder
Birth name: Stevland Hardaway Judkins

en.wikipedia.org , John Mathew Smith Report

6points
POST
#48

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk

Current name: Irina Shayk
Birth name: Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#49

Jay-Z

Jay-Z

Current name: Jay-Z
Birth name: Shawn Corey Carter

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#50

Lizzo

Lizzo

Current name: Lizzo
Birth name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

6points
POST
#51

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton

Current name: Michael Keaton
Birth name: Michael John Douglas

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#52

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver

Current name: Sigourney Weaver
Birth name: Susan Alexandra Weaver

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#53

Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley

Current name: Ben Kingsley
Birth name: Krishna Pandit Bhanji

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#54

Quavo

Quavo

Current name: Quavo
Birth name: Quavious Keyate Marshall

en.wikipedia.org , flickr.com Report

5points
POST
#55

Mel B

Mel B

Current name: Mel B
Birth name: Melanie Janine Brown

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#56

Pink

Pink

Current name: Pink
Birth name: Alecia Beth Moore

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#57

Sean Connery

Sean Connery

Current name: Sean Connery
Birth name: Thomas Connery

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#58

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

Current name: Meryl Streep
Birth name: Mary Louise Streep

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#59

Jack Black

Jack Black

Current name: Jack Black
Birth name: Thomas Jacob Black

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Trey Songz

Trey Songz

Current name: Trey Songz
Birth name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#61

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle

Current name: Nipsey Hussle
Birth name: Airmiess Joseph Asghedom

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#62

Pusha T

Pusha T

Current name: Pusha T
Birth name: Terrence LeVarr Thornton

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#63

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev

Current name: Nina Dobrev
Birth name: Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva

nationaltoday.com , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#64

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis

Current name: Mila Kunis
Birth name: Milena Markovna Kunis

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#65

Kit Harington

Kit Harington

Current name: Kit Harington
Birth name: Christopher Catesby Harington

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#66

Ludacris

Ludacris

Current name: Ludacris
Birth name: Christopher Brian Bridges

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#67

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

Current name: Lucy Hale
Birth name: Karen Lucille Hale

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#68

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

Current name: Olivia Wilde
Birth name: Olivia Jane Cockburn

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#69

George Michael

George Michael

Current name: George Michael
Birth name: Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Cher

Cher

Current name: Cher
Birth name: Cherilyn Sarkisian

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#71

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn

Current name: Audrey Hepburn
Birth name: Audrey Kathleen Ruston

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#72

Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan

Current name: Meg Ryan
Birth name: Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#73

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris

Current name: Calvin Harris
Birth name: Adam Richard Wiles

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#74

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg

Current name: Whoopi Goldberg
Birth name: Caryn Elaine Johnson

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
#75

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Current name: Hulk Hogan
Birth name: Terry Eugene Bollea

en.wikipedia.org , Mike Kalasnik Report

5points
POST
#76

Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas

Current name: Kirk Douglas
Birth name: Issur Danielovitch

John Mathew Smith , John Mathew Smith Report

5points
POST
#77

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali

Current name: Mahershala Ali
Birth name: Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was brilliant in Green Book. I'm watching The 4400 and he is in that

0
0points
reply
#78

Courtney Love

Courtney Love

Current name: Courtney Love
Birth name: Courtney Michelle Harrison

en.wikipedia.org , Manfred Werner Report

5points
POST
#79

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

Current name: Mindy Kaling
Birth name: Vera Mindy Chokalingam

en.wikipedia.org , amazon.com Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

Current name: Camila Cabello
Birth name: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST
#81

Fergie

Fergie

Current name: Fergie
Birth name: Stacy Ann Ferguson

en.wikipedia.org , youtube.com Report

5points
POST