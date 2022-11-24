115 Celebrities’ Real Names You Probably Haven’t Heard
Celebrities - they are all around us, and with the rise of social media and streaming services, it’s hard to ignore them. Hidden behind the mask of a fake name, celebrities' real names have been replaced by more popularized names. Eminem, The Weeknd, and more famous names? A stage name hides the less popular, personal part of the celebrity - real names. But one might wonder, just how unique is a celebrity name and is there a chance that maybe the image we created of them will be shattered by the reality of a real name?
Call it security or just a simple element of intrigue, but when comparing real names with those fake names, real names can sound a bit too boring for fans and the media overall. Every fake name is a way of putting a wall between the audience and the celebrity themself. And with the wide use of fake names in various media branches, the real names of celebrities are safe from the bigger harm that may come from the misuse of their powerful celebrity status.
While everyone might know the name that the celebrity uses most often, it’s rare for them and their fans to use their real names. But as a cool party trick, one can surprise their friends by using celebrity real names. Maybe the people in your friend circle will be surprised by your knowledge. Check out this list of celebrities and their real names below. Upvote the ones which seem the most interesting and leave a comment below if you think that the real name of a celebrity does not match the person it portrays!
Lady Gaga
Current name: Lady Gaga
Birth name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
21 Savage
Current name: 21 Savage
Birth name: Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Joaquin Phoenix
Current name: Joaquin Phoenix
Birth name: Joaquin Rafael Bottom
Sting
Current name: Sting
Birth name: Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner
The Weeknd
Current name: The Weeknd
Birth name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
Snoop Dogg
Current name: Snoop Dogg
Birth name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.
Vin Diesel
Current name: Vin Diesel
Birth name: Mark Sinclair
Tyler, The Creator
Current name: Tyler, the Creator
Birth name: Tyler Gregory Okonma
Post Malone
Current name: Post Malone
Birth name: Austin Richard Post
Doja Cat
Current name: Doja Cat
Birth name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini
Lil Uzi Vert
Current name: Lil Uzi Vert
Birth name: Symere Bysil Woods
Billie Eilish
Current name: Billie Eilish
Birth name: Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell
Lana Del Rey
Current name: Lana Del Rey
Birth name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant
Miley Cyrus
Current name: Miley Cyrus
Birth name: Destiny Hope Cyrus
Future
Current name: Future
Birth name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn
Cardi B
Current name: Cardi B
Birth name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar
Nicki Minaj
Current name: Nicki Minaj
Birth name: Onika Tanya Maraj
Iggy Azalea
Current name: Iggy Azalea
Birth name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly
Lorde
Current name: Lorde
Birth name: Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor
Rihanna
Current name: Rihanna
Birth name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
Gigi Hadid
Current name: Gigi Hadid
Birth name: Jelena Noura Hadid
Bruno Mars
Current name: Bruno Mars
Birth name: Peter Gene Hernandez
Drake
Current name: Drake
Birth name: Aubrey Drake Graham
Eminem
Current name: Eminem
Birth name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III
ASAP Rocky
Current name: ASAP Rocky
Birth name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers
Tinie Tempah
Current name: Tinie Tempah
Birth name: Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu
Lil Nas X
Current name: Lil Nas X
Birth name: Montero Lamar Hill
Nicolas Cage
Current name: Nicolas Cage
Birth name: Nicolas Kim Coppola
Shay Mitchell
Current name: Shay Mitchell
Birth name: Shannon Ashley Garcia Mitchell
Frank Ocean
Current name: Frank Ocean
Birth name: Christopher Edwin Breaux
Megan Thee Stallion
Current name: Megan Thee Stallion
Birth name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete
Elton John
Current name: Elton John
Birth name: Reginald Kenneth Dwight
Travis Scott
Current name: Travis Scott
Birth name: Jacques Bermon Webster II
Logic
Current name: Logic
Birth name: Sir Robert Bryson Hall II
Brad Pitt
Current name: Brad Pitt
Birth name: William Bradley Pitt
Alicia Keys
Current name: Alicia Keys
Birth name: Alicia Augello Cook
Natalie Portman
Current name: Natalie Portman
Birth name: Natalie Hershlag
John Legend
Current name: John Legend
Birth name: John Roger Stephens
Katy Perry
Current name: Katy Perry
Birth name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson
Marilyn Monroe
Current name: Marilyn Monroe
Birth name: Norma Jeane Mortenson
Demi Lovato
Current name: Demi Lovato
Birth name: Demetria Devonne Lovato
Halsey
Current name: Halsey
Birth name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane
So they just rearranged the letters of her first name to come up with another one?
Cary Grant
Current name: Cary Grant
Birth name: Archibald Alec Leach
Blac Chyna
Current name: Blac Chyna
Birth name: Angela Renée White
Kesha
Current name: Kesha
Birth name: Kesha Rose Sebert
Lil Wayne
Current name: Lil Wayne
Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
Stevie Wonder
Current name: Stevie Wonder
Birth name: Stevland Hardaway Judkins
Irina Shayk
Current name: Irina Shayk
Birth name: Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova
Jay-Z
Current name: Jay-Z
Birth name: Shawn Corey Carter
Lizzo
Current name: Lizzo
Birth name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson
Michael Keaton
Current name: Michael Keaton
Birth name: Michael John Douglas
Sigourney Weaver
Current name: Sigourney Weaver
Birth name: Susan Alexandra Weaver
Ben Kingsley
Current name: Ben Kingsley
Birth name: Krishna Pandit Bhanji
Quavo
Current name: Quavo
Birth name: Quavious Keyate Marshall
Mel B
Current name: Mel B
Birth name: Melanie Janine Brown
Pink
Current name: Pink
Birth name: Alecia Beth Moore
Sean Connery
Current name: Sean Connery
Birth name: Thomas Connery
Meryl Streep
Current name: Meryl Streep
Birth name: Mary Louise Streep
Jack Black
Current name: Jack Black
Birth name: Thomas Jacob Black
Trey Songz
Current name: Trey Songz
Birth name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson
Nipsey Hussle
Current name: Nipsey Hussle
Birth name: Airmiess Joseph Asghedom
Pusha T
Current name: Pusha T
Birth name: Terrence LeVarr Thornton
Nina Dobrev
Current name: Nina Dobrev
Birth name: Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva
Mila Kunis
Current name: Mila Kunis
Birth name: Milena Markovna Kunis
Kit Harington
Current name: Kit Harington
Birth name: Christopher Catesby Harington
Ludacris
Current name: Ludacris
Birth name: Christopher Brian Bridges
Lucy Hale
Current name: Lucy Hale
Birth name: Karen Lucille Hale
Olivia Wilde
Current name: Olivia Wilde
Birth name: Olivia Jane Cockburn
George Michael
Current name: George Michael
Birth name: Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou
Cher
Current name: Cher
Birth name: Cherilyn Sarkisian
Audrey Hepburn
Current name: Audrey Hepburn
Birth name: Audrey Kathleen Ruston
Meg Ryan
Current name: Meg Ryan
Birth name: Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra
Calvin Harris
Current name: Calvin Harris
Birth name: Adam Richard Wiles
Whoopi Goldberg
Current name: Whoopi Goldberg
Birth name: Caryn Elaine Johnson
Hulk Hogan
Current name: Hulk Hogan
Birth name: Terry Eugene Bollea
Kirk Douglas
Current name: Kirk Douglas
Birth name: Issur Danielovitch
Mahershala Ali
Current name: Mahershala Ali
Birth name: Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore
Courtney Love
Current name: Courtney Love
Birth name: Courtney Michelle Harrison
Mindy Kaling
Current name: Mindy Kaling
Birth name: Vera Mindy Chokalingam
Camila Cabello
Current name: Camila Cabello
Birth name: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao
Fergie
Current name: Fergie
Birth name: Stacy Ann Ferguson