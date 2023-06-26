A talented duo from Turkey continues to surprise us with their creative approach. This mother and daughter recreate the most extravagant red carpet looks with nothing but supplies found at home.

Alya and Stefani's journey to DIY celebrity looks started when then 3-year-old Stefani was "trying on" fruit, vegetable, and flower clothing with the help of perspective. Since then, this talented mother-daughter team has advanced and recreated iconic dresses of celebrities such as Zendaya, Rihanna, Adele, and many more.

Nowadays, Stefani's Instagram page, which is managed by Alya, has over 654K followers. So if you are a fan of these looks, don't forget to support them on their social media pages.

Also, if you would like to see previous posts on Bored Panda, feel free to check out part1 and part2.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Zendaya

Zendaya

seasunstefunny Report

9points
POST

To learn more about this duo, Bored Panda reached out to Alya, who kindly answered our questions. We were wondering how, over time, they have managed to maintain their mother-daughter relationship. Alya shared: “Our mother-daughter bond is very special! We enjoy it to the fullest! We spend a lot of everyday time together talking and sharing a laugh. I will always be my child’s best friend & her safe place.”

It has been 3 years since we shared the last update on their work. Therefore, we were curious to know how the creative process has evolved over this time.

“My recreations became more detailed. I definitely spend much more time on each costume. I love to pay attention to the small details. It’s a fun process that I really enjoy! I use paper, cardboard, and garbage bags the most,” shared Alya.
#2

Rihanna

Rihanna

seasunstefunny Report

8points
POST
#3

Runway Model

Runway Model

seasunstefunny Report

8points
POST

Some of these looks look as good as the original ones, if not better. We were wondering what the most challenging and extravagant celebrity look was that Alya and Stefani have pulled off. Alya shared: “Taylor Swift’s flower dress by Oscar de la Renta was the most challenging dress to recreate. We collected the flowers from outside for a few days, then dried them, then stuck each of the flowers to the dress. It took us 4 days to get the result. There is a short video showing the process.”

The Moschino butterfly dress was totally hand-painted and took me a couple of days to recreate it. Another dress that I enjoyed the process of recreating was this one.”
#4

Zendaya

Zendaya

seasunstefunny Report

7points
POST
#5

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

seasunstefunny Report

7points
POST

As Stefani grows older, we wanted to know how Alya envisions her role evolving in the creative process. Alya shared: “She loves fashion and enjoys our 'look like a celebrity' photoshoots. She loves modeling a lot too. She easily recreates poses, and her facial expressions are always so good. She has model/actress experience here in Turkey. We will continue to recreate looks as long as she would like to. She draws her own designs, and I believe if she wants to she can be a great designer. But also she loves science, reads a lot, is interested in economics & politics and says that she wants to be a president when she grows up.”

“She can be whatever she wants, and I’ll always support her and be there for her.”
#6

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne

seasunstefunny Report

7points
POST
#7

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

seasunstefunny Report

6points
POST

And lastly, Alya told us about their fanbase: “I always say that our followers are the best! They are always very kind and supportive! And we get great feedback that inspires us to continue working on recreations & other content. Many of our followers are with us from BoredPanda’s first post about Stefani.”

“We appreciate our followers! And we are thankful for their support! I’m working on another celebrity look now, and I can’t wait to share it soon!”
#8

Cardi B

Cardi B

seasunstefunny Report

6points
POST
#9

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz

seasunstefunny Report

6points
POST
#10

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

seasunstefunny Report

5points
POST
#11

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

seasunstefunny Report

5points
POST
#12

Adele

Adele

seasunstefunny Report

5points
POST
#13

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

seasunstefunny Report

5points
POST
#14

Zendaya

Zendaya

seasunstefunny Report

5points
POST
#15

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

seasunstefunny Report

4points
POST
#16

Celine Dion

Celine Dion

seasunstefunny Report

4points
POST
#17

Rihanna

Rihanna

seasunstefunny Report

3points
POST
#18

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

seasunstefunny Report

2points
POST
#19

Diana, Princess Of Wales

Diana, Princess Of Wales

seasunstefunny Report

2points
POST
#20

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

seasunstefunny Report

2points
POST
#21

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

seasunstefunny Report

2points
POST
#22

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

seasunstefunny Report

2points
POST
#23

Rihanna

Rihanna

seasunstefunny Report

2points
POST
#24

Hala

Hala

seasunstefunny Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

seasunstefunny Report

2points
POST
#26

Zendaya

Zendaya

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
#27

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
#28

Cardi B

Cardi B

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
#29

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
#30

Diana, Princess Of Wales

Diana, Princess Of Wales

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
#31

Rihanna

Rihanna

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
#32

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
#33

Cardi B

Cardi B

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
#34

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

seasunstefunny Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

seasunstefunny Report

0points
POST
#36

Diana, Princess Of Wales

Diana, Princess Of Wales

seasunstefunny Report

0points
POST
#37

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

seasunstefunny Report

0points
POST
#38

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

seasunstefunny Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!