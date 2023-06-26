Mother And Daughter Continue To Recreate Extravagant Red-Carpet Looks With Simple Household Items, And They Totally Nail It (38 New Pics) Interview With Artist
A talented duo from Turkey continues to surprise us with their creative approach. This mother and daughter recreate the most extravagant red carpet looks with nothing but supplies found at home.
Alya and Stefani's journey to DIY celebrity looks started when then 3-year-old Stefani was "trying on" fruit, vegetable, and flower clothing with the help of perspective. Since then, this talented mother-daughter team has advanced and recreated iconic dresses of celebrities such as Zendaya, Rihanna, Adele, and many more.
Nowadays, Stefani's Instagram page, which is managed by Alya, has over 654K followers. So if you are a fan of these looks, don't forget to support them on their social media pages.
Zendaya
To learn more about this duo, Bored Panda reached out to Alya, who kindly answered our questions. We were wondering how, over time, they have managed to maintain their mother-daughter relationship. Alya shared: “Our mother-daughter bond is very special! We enjoy it to the fullest! We spend a lot of everyday time together talking and sharing a laugh. I will always be my child’s best friend & her safe place.”
It has been 3 years since we shared the last update on their work. Therefore, we were curious to know how the creative process has evolved over this time.
“My recreations became more detailed. I definitely spend much more time on each costume. I love to pay attention to the small details. It’s a fun process that I really enjoy! I use paper, cardboard, and garbage bags the most,” shared Alya.
Rihanna
Runway Model
Some of these looks look as good as the original ones, if not better. We were wondering what the most challenging and extravagant celebrity look was that Alya and Stefani have pulled off. Alya shared: “Taylor Swift’s flower dress by Oscar de la Renta was the most challenging dress to recreate. We collected the flowers from outside for a few days, then dried them, then stuck each of the flowers to the dress. It took us 4 days to get the result. There is a short video showing the process.”
“The Moschino butterfly dress was totally hand-painted and took me a couple of days to recreate it. Another dress that I enjoyed the process of recreating was this one.”
Zendaya
Cate Blanchett
As Stefani grows older, we wanted to know how Alya envisions her role evolving in the creative process. Alya shared: “She loves fashion and enjoys our 'look like a celebrity' photoshoots. She loves modeling a lot too. She easily recreates poses, and her facial expressions are always so good. She has model/actress experience here in Turkey. We will continue to recreate looks as long as she would like to. She draws her own designs, and I believe if she wants to she can be a great designer. But also she loves science, reads a lot, is interested in economics & politics and says that she wants to be a president when she grows up.”
“She can be whatever she wants, and I’ll always support her and be there for her.”
Leonie Hanne
Priyanka Chopra
And lastly, Alya told us about their fanbase: “I always say that our followers are the best! They are always very kind and supportive! And we get great feedback that inspires us to continue working on recreations & other content. Many of our followers are with us from BoredPanda’s first post about Stefani.”
“We appreciate our followers! And we are thankful for their support! I’m working on another celebrity look now, and I can’t wait to share it soon!”
I think this is really creative and really well-done.
