A talented duo from Turkey continues to surprise us with their creative approach. This mother and daughter recreate the most extravagant red carpet looks with nothing but supplies found at home.

Alya and Stefani's journey to DIY celebrity looks started when then 3-year-old Stefani was "trying on" fruit, vegetable, and flower clothing with the help of perspective. Since then, this talented mother-daughter team has advanced and recreated iconic dresses of celebrities such as Zendaya, Rihanna, Adele, and many more.

Nowadays, Stefani's Instagram page, which is managed by Alya, has over 654K followers. So if you are a fan of these looks, don't forget to support them on their social media pages.

