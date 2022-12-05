25 Celebrities Dropped By Brands For The PR Problems
Now, getting kicked out from an organization or being dropped by a brand is pretty bad for one’s reputation. Dropped from the high school basketball team? Bad. Kicked out from that D&D game group you created? Even worse. While those two might only hit your inner ego and self-respect, celebrities dropped by brands lose a part of their income. It’s not like they will go hungry any day soon, but when a brand agrees that what you are doing is wrong, they are saying you’re not a good representative. With so many bad celebrity endorsements of brands to see and examine, it’s important to understand what pushes a popular brand to drop a fan favorite celebrity.
An endorsement of a brand can be thought of as a well-timed joke. When the joke lands, then laughing ensues. The same goes for the brands. When a celebrity acts correctly, great, more money, but when a celebrity endorsement fails, it feels like a full-on meltdown as the brand tries to contain the massive disaster on its hands. Celebrities who lost endorsements of brands usually did something crazy that they thought was perfectly fine. But hey, can’t handle your words, don’t be a celebrity. The worst celebrity endorsements usually resulted in an instant drop kick off the brand.
With the ongoing disaster that is the Kanye West scandal with Adidas, you might be interested in how other celebrities were able to set a part of their income on fire. Now, not every brand did the right thing by dropping a celebrity, some did it for the pure fact that they wanted to get more money. Drop down below to see many celebrities that were dropped by popular brands for various reasons. Upvote the brands that acted correctly and wisely. Comment below if you think a brand could have handled it differently.
This post may include affiliate links.
Adidas Ended Their Partnership With Kanye West Following His Recent Antisemitic Remarks
Adidas released a statement when they terminated this partnership saying, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
Gap also made a statement saying, "In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why."
Kellogg's Decided To End Their Endorsement Deal With Michael Phelps
Michael Phelps' sponsorship agreement with Kellogg's was terminated in 2009 after pictures of him consuming drugs were revealed.
The sportsman expressed his regret for bad behavior and "poor judgment" when the photographs were leaked.
He did bong hits, BFD. They act like he was shooting heroin in the pool.
Whoopi Goldberg Was Dropped As SlimFast's Spokesperson
When Whoopi Goldberg made sexually explicit jokes about President Bush's name at a fundraiser for Democratic candidate John Kerry in New York in 2004, SlimFast fired her as their spokesman.
According to a SlimFast general manager, several of her jokes offended some of the consumers. In her statement in response, Whoopi said, "While I respect what the SlimFast people must do to preserve their business, I must also do what I need to do as an artist, a writer, and as an American, not to mention as a comic."
Tiger Woods Was Dropped By Gillette
Tiger Woods was dropped by Gillette in 2010 as a result of information about his numerous extramarital affairs becoming public.
Soon after, Tiger Woods and his wife divorced in 2010. This didn't stop him from dominating the golf world and only serious health problems stopped him for a small period.
Health problems caused by him being under the influence and crashing his car!
Disney Dropped Johnny Depp Due To The Washington Post Op-Ed
All eyes were on the Edward Scissorhands actor when Amber Heard, Depp's ex-wife, said in an op-ed for The Washington Post that she was a "public figure symbolizing domestic abuse." The media demanded Depp's response to Heard's charges.
Just four days after the 2018 op-ed was published, Disney fired the actor from its multibillion-dollar Pirates of the Caribbean franchise due to the charges. Naturally, this sparked Depp's widely reported defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress, which he later prevailed in. In spite of this, he continued to work with longtime collaborator Dior throughout the legal dispute.
Rihanna Dropped As The Face Of Skincare Brand Nivea
The singer Rihanna has been ousted as the face of the skincare line Nivea after the new CEO of its parent business deemed her a “no go” due to her raunchy image. Stefan Heidenreich, CEO of Beiersdorf, told German national newspaper Welt, “Rihanna is a no go. I do not understand how to bring the core brand of Nivea in conjunction with Rihanna.”
The brand’s marketing strategy is associated with dependability, family, and trust. Nivea and Rihanna's collaboration was first made public in 2011, when the company said it was "extremely excited" to be working with her.
Nike Dropped Lance Armstrong For Using Doping
When Lance Armstrong acknowledged using performance-enhancing drugs during his several Tour de France victories, Nike terminated his contract in 2012. In addition to Nike, other companies such as Anheuser-Busch, Trek Bicycle Corp, FRS, and Honey Stinger also dropped Armstrong. Following his admission, the athlete lost $150 million in sponsorship deals.
Lindsay Lohan Dropped By Odaingerous
Following her run-ins with the authorities, troubled actress Lindsay Lohan was fired from her endorsement arrangement with clothes and lifestyle company Odaingerous. The 26-year-old was set to make a staggering 500,000 dollars from the huge transaction.
Odaingerous' creative director and CEO, Odain Watson, announced that the clothing and lifestyle company had formally withdrawn its offer for an endorsement deal with actress Lindsay Lohan as the face of the brand in light of her conviction.
Watson said, "We wish her well as she recovers and pursues her goals in the future. The uncertainty surrounding Ms. Lohan caused us to postpone our next promotional campaign."
Britney Spears Dropped By Pepsi
Beyonce Knowles, the star of Destiny's Child, has taken over as Pepsi's leading spokesperson in lieu of Britney Spears, who was fired.
The $10 million contract with the blond hitmaker, which expired in 2018, was not renewed in order to reach a broader audience, according to the beverage giant.
Chrissy Teigen Dropped By Target, Bloomingdale’s, And Macy’s For Cyberbullying
The entrepreneur and model has a reputation for being frank and opinionated on Twitter. However, after it was discovered that she had harassed a 16-year-old girl in 2011, she lost several brand deals.
Courtney Stodden, a fellow model, came forward with DMs and tweets from Teigen, including "I hate you" and "my Friday fantasy: you. Dirt nap," and "Go. To sleep. Forever." — in reference to Stodden's union with Doug Hutchison, 51.
In May 2021, Teigen apologized to the public on Twitter, writing, "And I'm so sorry I let you guys down. I'll always strive to improve upon where I was 10, 1, or 6 months ago.”
Nick Cannon Fired From Wild’n’Out For Anti-Semitic Comments
After making antisemitic remarks on his podcast Cannon's Class, the television host was dismissed from his popular comedy series Wild'N'Out. Richard Griffin, who was expelled from Public Enemy after saying that Jews were to blame for "the preponderance of depravity that goes on over the globe," was interviewed by Cannon.
Cannon questioned why "we give so much power to the 'theys,' and 'theys' turn into illuminati, the Zionists, and the Rothschilds" on the podcast, using the wealthy Jewish family as a code word for antisemitism.
Youtube Creator Jeffree Star Dropped By Makeup Retailer Morphe
The contentious beauty YouTuber has been fired from Morphe, a makeup company with which he has worked on multiple projects and owned his own cosmetics line. This choice was made in response to the influencer's racially insensitive remarks resurfacing and allegations that he coerced YouTuber Tati Westbrook.
In a YouTube video from 2019, Tati Westbrook made the claim that James Charles had attempted to seduce a straight man. Westbrook later admitted that Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson had gaslighted and coerced her into shooting the video that exposed her ex-friend.
Maria Sharapova's Relationships With Porsche, Nike, And Tag Heuer Were Suspended
Following a failed drug test in 2016, Maria Sharapova's affiliations with Porsche, Nike, and Tag Heuer were terminated. She identified the medication and claimed that she had taken it for ten years after a doctor had prescribed it. Apparently, Maria Sharapova was unaware the drug had another name and was banned.
In 2007, Nike Cut Ties With Michael Vick
Michael Vick was found guilty of involvement in an unlawful dog fighting ring. Michael issued a declaration of regret after entering a guilty plea in court: "I accept full accountability for my choices. I won't sit here for a single second, not for a single second, and accuse anyone else of being responsible for what I did or how I behaved." Nike re-signed the athlete in 2011.
The Hallmark Channel Cut Ties With Lori Loughlin And Daughter Olivia Jade
Actress Lori Loughlin and her daughter have been cut off from The Hallmark Channel due to allegations of a college admissions scam.
Loughlin, her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and fellow actress Felicity Huffman are among 50 people who face federal charges in connection with what investigators call "Operation Varsity Blues." It’s a scheme in which affluent parents allegedly used deception to help their children get into elite universities.
Multiple Brands Dropped Seo Ye-Ji, "It’s Okay Not To Be Okay" K-Drama Actress
The 32-year-old It's Okay Not to be Okay K-drama actress became involved in controversy last year when it was said that she forbade her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun of Crash Landing on You from acting in romance scenes with Girls' Generation's Seohyun in Time.
Eugenie Bouchard Dropped By Multiple Companies
Bouchard failed to live up to the early promise she displayed after debuting in 2014. She entered the top 10 that year and advanced to the Wimbledon final. At that time, prestigious brands like Nike and Babolat were frantically trying to sign her. Four years later, though, she started to lose brands. Usana (nutrition), Colgate (dental care), and Aviva (insurance) have all chosen not to extend their contracts with Bouchard.
Since 2017, Eugenie Bouchard has been dropped by several sports brands. Bouchard’s longtime sponsorship with Babolat rackets was not extended and ended in 2017. In 2021, her Nike partnership was not renewed either. Bouchard’s and Nike’s contract was performance-based and her fall from the top 100 meant that that connection was no longer profitable for the brand.
Sharon Stone Was Dropped As The Face Of Christian Dior's Advertisements
After making the implication that China's earthquake was retribution for the nation's treatment of Tibet in 2008, Sharon Stone lost her position as the face of Christian Dior's commercials.
Gilbert Gottfried, Dropped As The Voice Of The Aflac Duck
Gilbert Gottfried was fired as the voice of the Aflac Duck in 2011 after he made several comments on Twitter that alluded to a devastating tsunami that had struck Japan.
Gilbert expressed regret at being dropped by Aflac the day after. He extended his heartfelt apologies to anyone who was offended by his attempt at humor in reference to the tragedy in Japan. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families, and I meant no disrespect," the speaker said.
Chanel And Burberry Severed Ties With Kate Moss
After Kate Moss acknowledged that the tabloid accusations about her drug use were accurate, Chanel and Burberry ended their relationship with her in 2005.
Dannon Dropped Cam Newton As Their Spokesperson
Cam Newton was fired by Dannon as their spokesperson in 2017 after he faced criticism for remarking that it was "interesting to hear a female talk about routes" in response to a query from a female reporter at a press conference.
Dannon gave an explanation for breaking off contact in a statement. "We find Cam Newton's actions and remarks toward Jourdan Rodrigue shocking and demoralizing because we see them as sexist and demeaning to all women. It is completely at odds with our dedication to encouraging inclusiveness and equality in every workplace. Simply put, disparaging someone based on their gender is not acceptable. Cam has been informed of our concerns, and we will no longer be working with him."
Cam expressed regret and said, "What I did was completely inappropriate."
Abby Lee Miller Dropped By Lifetime For Long History Of Racist Comments
Dance Moms' dance instructor is no longer associated with the television show or anything regarding the television network.
Abby's Virtual Dance-Off, her planned series, was canceled in 2020 when former cast members spoke out about their horrible experiences working with her.
According to Yahoo News, Camille Bridges claimed that when they were on the show, Abby frequently treated her daughter Camryn in a racist manner.
Squatty Potty, A Toilet Stool Company, Pulled Kathy Griffin's Commercial
A toilet stool manufacturer called Squatty Potty canceled a commercial featuring Kathy Griffin in 2017 after it was revealed that she was shown carrying a dummy head of President Trump that had been severed.
Kathy apologized shortly after the pictures were posted. “I took it too far,” she said, "I was wrong and I made a mistake."
Ryan Lochte Dropped By Ralph Lauren, Speedo, Airweave And Gentle Hair Removal
In 2016, American professional swimmer Ryan Lochte stated he was robbed at a gas station in Rio along with fellow Olympians Jimmy Feigen, Gunnar Bentz, and Jack Conger. However, after an investigation, it was determined that no actual robbery had taken place and Lochte’s claims were fabricated.
After admitting to "exaggerating" a claim that he and three of his teammates were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station, Ryan Lochte lost his endorsements from Ralph Lauren, Speedo, Airweave, and Gentle Hair Removal in 2016.
Paula Deen Was Dropped By Food Network, Smithfield Foods, And Caesars Palace
After she acknowledged using an offensive racist word and making racial comments in the past, Paula Deen was fired from the Food Network, Smithfield Foods, and Caesars Palace in 2013.
But without celebrity endorsements, how will we know what to buy?
But without celebrity endorsements, how will we know what to buy?