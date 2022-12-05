Now, getting kicked out from an organization or being dropped by a brand is pretty bad for one’s reputation. Dropped from the high school basketball team? Bad. Kicked out from that D&D game group you created? Even worse. While those two might only hit your inner ego and self-respect, celebrities dropped by brands lose a part of their income. It’s not like they will go hungry any day soon, but when a brand agrees that what you are doing is wrong, they are saying you’re not a good representative. With so many bad celebrity endorsements of brands to see and examine, it’s important to understand what pushes a popular brand to drop a fan favorite celebrity.

An endorsement of a brand can be thought of as a well-timed joke. When the joke lands, then laughing ensues. The same goes for the brands. When a celebrity acts correctly, great, more money, but when a celebrity endorsement fails, it feels like a full-on meltdown as the brand tries to contain the massive disaster on its hands. Celebrities who lost endorsements of brands usually did something crazy that they thought was perfectly fine. But hey, can’t handle your words, don’t be a celebrity. The worst celebrity endorsements usually resulted in an instant drop kick off the brand.

With the ongoing disaster that is the Kanye West scandal with Adidas, you might be interested in how other celebrities were able to set a part of their income on fire. Now, not every brand did the right thing by dropping a celebrity, some did it for the pure fact that they wanted to get more money.