Matthew Perry’s Passing Investigation Could Lead To "Multiple People" Being Charged

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple people may be charged in connection with the death of Matthew Perry, a source reportedly said.

The tragic death of the beloved Friends star has been under intense scrutiny, and investigators are now nearing the end of their probe into his accidental death.

The investigation is “nearing its conclusion” and “multiple people” are expected to be charged, a law enforcement investigative source told People.

The actor tragically passed away at his Pacific Palisades home, aged 54, on October 28, 2023. His death was ruled an accident, and law enforcement agencies declared at the time that there was no foul play.

You May Also Like:

The investigation into Matthew Perry’s untimely death is “nearing its conclusion” and “multiple people” may be charged, a source told People

Share icon

Image credits: Matthew Perry / Instagram

Found in his hot tub, the initial examination revealed trace amounts of ketamine in his stomach, a substance occasionally prescribed for depression treatment.

The comprehensive autopsy, however, uncovered a more concerning detail: the ketamine levels in his blood were akin to those administered during general anesthesia. Drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine—a drug used to treat opioid addiction—are also believed to have played a role in his untimely death.

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the autopsy report said.

The actor was found dead in a hot tub on October 28, 2023, and law enforcement officials said at the time that there was no foul play

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: FRIENDS / Instagram

Prior to his death, the Serving Sara actor was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, his autopsy revealed.

While his last-known ketamine treatment was a week before his death, “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less,” the medical examiner said.

The deceased actor spoke about his struggles with addiction on multiple occasions before he was found dead.

“I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober,” he told the New York Times in 2023.

The Friends star opened up about his struggles with addiction on multiple occasions before his death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry Foundation (@matthewperryfoundation)

The Hollywood icon founded the Perry House, a men’s sober living facility, and ran it from his old Malibu beach home from 2013 to 2015.

He also chronicled some of his experiences with addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, and he wanted to continue helping people suffering from substance abuse before his sudden death.

“I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker,” he said on a 2022 episode of the Q with Tom Power podcast.

“When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” he said and revealed that he wanted to be remembered for helping people overcome addiction

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Matthew Perry / Instagram

“The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I can say yes and follow up and do it,” he told the podcast host. “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”