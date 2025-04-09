Regardless of how it goes, there can be colorful anecdotes from these interactions. These responses to a Reddit thread from a while back are some examples, showing a side of famous figures that the general public does not often see.

Celebrity encounters can have one of two outcomes: they can either be a memorable experience to fondly look back on or a harsh reminder never to meet your heroes.

#1 I met lana del Rey in 2013, she was visiting friends that lived in my town. Could not have been sweeter. Noticed me staring at her and said hello to me, chatted with me for a while, hugged me and kissed me on the cheek, and then insisted we took pictures (my sister took a photo of us, then lana said “we should do a selfie”), I will always love her for that.

#2 Dolly Parton - in a green room of a late night show 2 decades ago. She is sincerely so sweet and genuine. She held my hands and listened to me detail my love of her since tiny and gave me several hugs. Just truly the sweetest energy, so engaged and polite. I spent 5-10 minutes chatting with her and while I was super anxious beforehand, the nerves instantly left as she was so warm and welcoming. She offered me a drink and snack and said I could stay longer, but a show person entered and gave a countdown so I said I’d better go so she could prepare. It felt like I’d talked to an old friend for an hour.



It was also a last minute call from a connection to go so I was a bit frantic to get ready and get to the studio. Then after spending time with her, I got to watch her live performance and interview right behind the cameras. Such a cool experience and she’s such a beautiful human! From how she interacted with me and how she seemed to speak to others and carry herself - absolute gem and so grateful for that experience.

#3 I was shadowing production for a Criss Angel show. He threw a folding chair at me while raging at his poor production team.



He missed me by a few inches, but I still tell this story whenever I get the chance bc f**k Criss Angel.

#4 I met Stevie Nicks in a hotel lobby. She was friendly and took a moment to chat. Hearing her iconic voice, felt like I was dreaming lol.

#5 Daniel Radcliffe. Complete sweetheart that I’ve had good random interactions with.

#6 I met pedro pascal in nyc after a play he was in. he was super patient and took photos with everyone, signed stuff, etc, even though it was pretty late and dark out. this was right after season 4 of game of thrones aired so he had become a very recognizable face quickly and was just super chill. not the most interesting story but i thought it was nice that he took the time to talk to everyone waiting. i didn’t watch thrones then and barely knew who he was, now 9ish years later i’m so glad i stuck around for a picture/autograph lol.

#7 I met Carrie Underwood in 2006 and she was awful and I’ve hated her ever since



I met Taylor Swift in 2007 and she was a total sweetheart



Not a “celeb” but pretty well known in the EDM world, I met San Holo a few years ago. Nicest guy ever. SO nice. Protect him at all costs. I wish I liked his music lol.

#8 Kristen bell. Very normal. Her voice was much less energetic than in movies / interviews.

#9 Met Harry styles when he was still on x factor he was very sweet and tried to interact with as many fans as he could.



Met Jared leto at oxygen festival in Ireland in 2008(?) he kept asking us to retake the picture with him as he didn't like his hair.. But wasn't overly weird.



Met hozier when my fiancé's band were playing at the same festival as him. He was absolutely lovely a real sweetheart we ended up having pints with him.

#10 Pedro Pascal went to my arts high school (way before I was there) and he came back to teach a master class in our acting class, probably my junior year so like 2013ish. I performed a monologue for him & he gave me really insightful feedback and was just a super nice, kind man. He seemed to genuinely care about the students & returning as a pretty successful alumni. Super cool to see how his career has just absolutely taken off since then.

#11 I met Tom Hiddleston "backstage" at the Wheatland Music Festival (its a volunteer staffed event) when he was prepping for the Hank Williams biopic that barely happened. He was on tour with Rodney Crowell, learning about being (real) country. He was very warm (including when I saw him get swarmed walking around the fest) and willing to chat (I'd just watched "Only Lovers Left Alive" and loved it), smelled rich, and was wearing a very expensive looking leather jacket. He was impeccably manicured from head to toe, just posh as s**t, and pretended I didn't look exactly like I'd slept in a tent for three days. He could be a serial killer for all I know, but I found him lovely.

#12 I adore Jessica Chastain! The fact that she’s entirely self-made (first woman not to be a teen mother in her family!) is just the cherry on top for me of what a gorgeous, wonderful person she is. I’ll watch anything she’s in!

#13 Juliette Lewis- I was in a thrift shop in Vancouver and I saw her and I said something like "OMG Juliette Lewis, hi! I loved you in Whip It" and she said "I'm not Juliette Lewis." and walked away. My boyfriend was also in that store shopping and came up to me later and was all "OMG Juliette Lewis is here and I got a picture with her." So just goes to show you that Top Privilege is real.

#14 Told this story on this sub before but kimye came into eat at the restaurant I was at, and while I don’t love everything the kardashians stand for she was unbelievably sweet and polite, her kids were also super well behaved and polite. Kanye was a trip, but he wasn’t in his menace phase fully. When you see them interact in person it’s wild how much sense they made as a couple.



Jennifer Lawrence was my personal fav celeb I’ve ever waited on tho. I know people felt like the cool girl down to earth thing was a schtick but she’s like that irl just a little more toned down and really rad.

#15 I waited on Andie MacDowell. Her and her friends were rude and she pulled a "do you know who I am?" When my manager refused to make her something not on our menu.



On the opposite end Danny McBride was an absolute gem. I didn't serve him, a fellow waiter did but he was so nice to everyone he encountered. Cracking jokes and taking pictures with anyone who wanted to. He asked his waiter what he was doing after work and the waiter said that there was a show at a local club he was going to. Danny said cool I'll see you there. Everyone thought he was just joking. Nope, sure enough he showed up and hung out the rest of the night buying everyone shots. About two weeks later I was answering phones and it was someone from his camp wanting to make another reservation for him to eat with us again and asked for his previous waiter by name. He just seemed like a genuinely nice guy who was just happy that he could make other people happy.

#16 Through old jobs I had in NYC:



Blake Lively: pleasant enough, not overly social



Ryan Reynolds: extremely down to earth and nice



Patton Oswald: SO NICE



Laura Linney: the nicest and most “normal”



Calvin Klein: not rude, but not friendly at all



Bette Midler: also not rude, but eh . Hates technology



Nicola Peltz + her mom: the definition of pretentious



Joy Behar: a horrible human being. All the rumors you see are true



Kyrie Irving: thinks he’s the most impressive person ever



Drew Barrymore: down to earth and friendly



Kelly Ripa: friendly



Tara Lipinski: nice-ish , I guess



Impractical Jokers (includingJoe): nice to fans, but murr by far goes out of his way to be friendly.

#17 Katy Perry at her fragrance meet and greet! She had a ton of people waiting for her and each person only had a limited time to speak to her. I was obviously so nervous and had no idea what to say! Even though it was short conversation i nervously said hi and nice to meet you and thank you so much for doing this meet and greet. We shook hands and I apologized to her that I hands were so sweaty she giggled and gave me a little smack on the back and she said “don’t be so nervous next time”. One of the greatest moments of my life.

#18 I have two. I told Willie Nelson I liked his Willie Nelson costume and he gave me a weird look and that’s when I realized it was him. He was nice and in my defense it was Halloween weekend. This was at the Vegoose music festival in like 2008.



The other one is that I stood behind Giovanni Ribisi at the airport few months ago. No one else recognized him so I didn’t blow up his spot but I did make a comment about the line and we chatted briefly. He was very nice. I’m not some hot chick, either.

#19 Mark Ruffalo.



I interned for a late night talk show in 2018-2019 and met a lot of celebrities during my 6 months there. Mark Ruffalo was by far the most amazingly kind person I've ever met.



Thursdays were two-show days (so everyone could have a 3 day weekend) which meant a very quick turnaround between show tapings. We didn't have very much time to flip dressing rooms between guests (maybe 10/15 minutes) so it was already a crunch, but then Mark Ruffalo arrives early and his dressing room is very much not ready.



This guy walked through the hallway shaking everyone's hands or waving and stopping to talk to anyone who didnt seem busy. He made genuine conversation and waited patiently for his dressing room to be ready. He was so soft-spoken and just the absolute epitome of gentle. What an absolutely warm and radiant human being.



I wish I had some big showy example of his kindness, but it was just him, you could feel that he was just a really freaking good person. Of all the crazy, funny, weird, and sometimes unpleasant celebrity encounters I had, that one has stuck with me the most for its just sheer wholesomeness.

#20 I work in film so I’ve met a handful of people, many in a limited capacity. Most have been somewhere between fine and cool, with a few weenies sprinkled in that I don’t like to talk about in such a public space. I have two favorite stories; one was when I covered for a friend of mine who was working on Greyhound and had to leave for a few days. I was standing slightly off set near a tray of chicken tenders that crafty had just brought out. Tom Hanks walked up and saw them, said “Ooh, chicken tenders!” Grabbed one, took a bite, looked me square in the eye and went “Mmm, tender.” He quickly realized he hadn’t met me before and introduced himself.



The second was when I got to work with Barry Bostwick. I’m a HUGE Rocky Horror nut so this like, my peak. He kept making jokes and picking on me (playfully) during his fitting and I told him, “You know, when we wrap this movie I’m going home to design Rocky Horror at my community theater for the fourth time and I’m gonna have to tell everyone how mean Barry Bostwick was to me.” He replied, “You’re d**n right you will.” He then talked with me a lot about the cast, live shows, etc., and asked to see pictures from the previous productions I had designed. At the end of the project he had gotten these superhero messenger bag gifts for a few people and gave me a Rocky Horror themed one instead. That man has my entire heart. ❤️.

#21 Met Bruce Willis at the resort pool we stayed at last year. He was super low key, there with a few buddies and played pass (like with a football) with a some of the other people staying there.



This was just before it was announced that he has aphasia and when he came up and spoke to me it was really hard to follow along with what he was trying to say. He did compliment me on my sons name though and said he loved the name!

#22 I met Grace Jones a few years ago after a small gig she did in Dublin. I was so afraid of her, her energy was insane but she was perfectly lovely and took time to talk to me about random things while her team fussed about. I was quite drunk so I was definitely showing the nerves lol.

#23 I have mentioned it a million times on this sub. But Steve Buscemi is a genuinely kind man. I used to serve him all the time and he never once was a diva, always had a smile on his face, and I mean I don’t even think he once had a complicated order. He always ordered the most simple thing on the menu, and always tipped %20+. If he wanted to hide or be left alone, he’d bring in a physical copy of the New York Times and kind of hide behind it which I thought was super funny because customers would still catch a glimpse of him somehow and approach him anyway. But even then, he was incredibly kind and appreciative of whatever compliments they offered.

#24 Everyday I see something that makes me love Jessica Chastain more.



For context, "Stage Door" is when Broadway actors do impromptu meet and greets after their shows end, when the actor is leaving the theater.



It is *not* required, and some actors don't do it at all, they just leave. Most actors will sign a few autographs and take a few pictures before getting into their car.



The fact that Jessica is promising to sign *every* playbill that she's given is huge, especially since she's famous and her autograph will be in high demand. And it means she is usually spending more time at stage door than most actors.

#25 My friend was working at the Olivier awards the other night and said Hannah waddingham stepped in to defend a young staff member that some guests were being rude to. She told them to never treat anyone like that and then checked that the girl was okay, before offering to shout at anyone that bothered her again 😂 just a super lovely thing to do, especially when she was hosting the awards and probably had a million other things on her mind.

#26 Not a super famous person by any means, but I ran into Cassie Steele of Degrassi fame at LAX in 2018. I chatted her up and she took a picture with me. She told me she was super hungover lol. I LOVE Degrassi so it was huge for me.



When my boyfriend and I got in our Lyft, he said, "who was that? someone from high school?" lmao.

#27 Met Mary J Blige during her first album tour and she was not nice. Granted she was deep in her a*******n so that explained a lot. Got to meet her again a few years ago (due to my family member's work in media) and she was super nice.



Mariah Carey is down to earth AF. Her diva act isn't necessarily an act but she's a lot funnier and cooler than you might think.



Method Man, Redman and DMX were all super nice. They were in the mall like regular folks ahead of the Hard Knock Life tour (I just dated the s**t of out of myself, but oh well, lol) and they were cool. DMX was especially nice. I randomly found myself on an elevator with him in the mall and asked him how the tour was going and if he liked being in our midwestern city. We chopped it up like old friends. Lol.



Allen Iversen is a d**k.



Lance Gross is a very good looking man in person and he's super sweet. He took pics and signed autographs. He is very respectful of his marriage too, which is dope. I watched him basically stiff arm a girl who was super invasive with him after they took a pic and I wish I had caught it on camera. It was hilarious and she deserved it.



Others:



Good - Jerome Bettis, Chad Johnson (OchoCinco), TI and T-Pain



Not good: Amanda Seales, The Wknd (not my personal experience but my family member had to interview him a few times and he was always a d**k to her and the entire staff where she worked).

#28 Met Usher at the mall in middle school. He was friendly to the pretty girls and even told me he liked my Grateful Dead belt, but refused to take pictures or talk to any of the boys.



CeeLo Green is a d**k, doesn’t even tip 10% on a sub $100 bill and ignores the hostess to sit wherever he wants.



T.I. was actually pretty generous to restaurant staff and fans. He took pictures with everyone and tipped well. The people with him were a bit demanding, and his kids were running all over the restaurant, but he was friendly enough.



Jerome Bettis is super nice. Met him at a bar in Pittsburgh and he let everyone know that on his way out he will make time to take pictures and say hello to everyone. My SO also met him at the airport and he was very friendly and offered to take pictures with fans.



Was on a plane with Jimmy Carter and he shook everyone’s hand.



Hung out with Kate Winslet for 30 minutes without realizing. She was very quiet and nice. I think she was just relieved we didn’t recognize her.

#29 I met kaitlin olson and rob mcelhenney at an always sunny premiere. both were sweet, nice, and very attractive people (lol). they're one of my favorite celeb couples so i was pretty happy i have to say.

#30 I also once ran into the actors that played Andy, Lucy, and Audrey in Twin Peaks. They were in town for a comicon, which I had tickets to the next day. I was eating lunch in the mall food court, which is next to the convention center, and this group of very cool looking people walked past my table and sat down a few tables ahead of me. Since I was sitting down I was at like waist-height as they walked past, so I had no idea who it was, I just sort of idly watched them take their seats as I admired their cool vintage-looking coats. I went back to eating and then glanced up a minute later and saw their faces, and was like HOLY S**T THAT'S THEM! I did not say anything bc I didn't want to interrupt their lunch, but I tried to take a very surreptitious phone pic to send to my husband.



The next day at the convention, we walked up to their table & Kimmy Robertson (who played Lucy) goes "you're the girl from the mall!!" Omg I was so embarrassed. I told her I didn't want to be weird or interrupt their meal so I didn't say anything to them at the time. I told her (honestly) that I was just looking at their coats thinking they were cool, and she told me she had just bought hers (big furry leopard print) that day.... at Charlotte Russe. She was so nice and we talked about vintage clothing for a good 5 minutes. I had big glass ear weights on and she asked where I got them, and I said Hot Topic. She said I should lie and tell people I bought them from an artisan in Italy.



We had a photo op with the 3 of them later in the day too, and when we walked into the booth, Harry Goaz (Andy) who is like 6 feet tall and was wearing a fringed leather jacket, lunged towards me and did double finger guns and went "YEEHAW!!!!" I stood next to Kimmy in the picture and as we got posed she was gently cradling my "fancy Italian ear weights" and oohing and aahing over them.



So basically, Kimmy Robertson and Harry Goaz are just as delightful as their Twin Peaks characters are. Sherilyn Fenn is lovely too but a little more reserved.

#31 My mom met a few because of her line of work:







Julian Casablancas was clearly extremely high at an event she attended and he seemed very arrogant and over it but he did give her an autograph without requesting one when she mentioned I was a fan







John Malkovich is apparently very dry in person, although very polite. She tried to throw in some jokes while chatting and he just stared blankly at her lol









Matt Damon is super nice and humble but also **very** protective of his privacy, especially when his kids are involved. He went for lunch at someone's place with his family and asked that no one send any pictures taken to anyone basically







She also had a verbal discussion with Anya TJ's dad because of a parking spot before she was famous, does that count lol?

#32 My ex was a huge Mac Miller fan so years ago we went to a concert and got meet and greet passes. I walked up to Mac and he was kind but there was definitely a sadness about him and he didn’t seem “all there”. In the photo I have with him he’s hardly even smiling… this unfortunately was right before he passed away. RIP Mac Miller :(.

#33 Met Tom Hiddleston while he was filming Crimson Peak and he was absolutely lovely, totally nice dude.



Other people I know ran into Jessica Chastain at the same time, said she was great, but Charlie Hunnam basically ran away.



"Met" James Franco as in he sat down next to me and holy moly weird vibes.



And for the old school Canadians - Pat Mastroianni (Joey Jeremiah) is a super nice dude.

#34 Ben schwartz - super nice, he took my “turtle racing” suggestion at an improv show of his years ago. He invited me for drinks after the show with some people and I was so hungover/nervous I had 1 sip of a drink and ran to the bathroom immediately to puke, then shame ran out the door. Yes, I regret it every day.

#35 Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain. Both were super lovely. Everyone lined up to meet Tom, but Jessica went through the whole line and spoke with everyone and took photos. And Tom waited until he had been through everyone.

#36 I've met a few at mostly in elevators at comic cons and others I've went out of my way to meet. These range from A to C list celebs.



Carrie Fisher was incredible she hugged me and my friend so tight and told my friend she loved her hair. I miss her, she was an inspiration to me.



Josh McDermott (TWD) is one of the sweetest people I've ever met. We talked for 30 minutes and took some goofy pictures together. When ever I would walk by he would yell my name and say hello. I was furious when fans sent him so much hate that he ended up leaving social media.



Henry Winkler again a super sweet guy treated everyone with a lot of kindness



Mark Paul Gosselaar I held the elevator for him we chatted for a bit, he was really very nice. This was around the time Funny or Die was doing Zach Morris is trash and l talked about it. He said he loved it and it made him laugh.



Creed and Oscar from the Office I was in the lobby of the hotel waiting for my food and they sit down in front of me. We talked some about the show and I thanked them for giving my brother something to make him smile when he was homesick in the Navy. They were meeting the rest of the cast for dinner.



Arthur Darvill he actually cut in front of us when we were meeting Carrie Fisher he apologized later. But a girl started crying over him and he awkwardly hugged her and patted her on the back.



Kevin Sorbo is 🗑 but you knew that already, he was in the same elevator as me. Absolute d****e.

#37 I met Evan Peters during the height of his AHS fame and he was aggressively normal. It was like talking with a new coworker- kinda awkward but super nice/polite.



Also met Maisie Williams (prob 2015ish)- very nice as well and so funny. I was with my friend and she mentioned how I misquoted that famous GoT line, “stick em with the pointy end” (accidentally said “point em with the sticky end”), and it became a running joke between us. She got a kick out of that and signed it on a piece of paper for me lol.

#38 Cole Sprouse is rude, and shorter than his listed height (I'd guess 5'8ish)



Lana del Rey is super sweet, not as glam as her public image lets on.



Andrew Garfield was a total gem (I never saw the appeal until I met him IRL) very tall and very nice. I was smitten.



Quentin Tarantino is a giant, and pretty nice. Talked super fast and wanted to see niche pulp paperbacks. Exactly as expected lol



Josh Groban & Joe Kerry were both friendly, and chatty. Otherwise nothing to note.



Source: I worked at a small book & record store in Hollywood.



ETA another: My friend became close friends with Bill Pullman and by all accounts he's absolutely lovely.

#39 Mick Jagger - he came to the museum I worked at for a private tour with our curator (my boss). I organized the tour directly with Mick’s bodyguard. I greeted Mick and his small entourage and then stayed with the group for the duration of the tour. Honestly he was insanely kind, and so gracious that we remained open late for him to enjoy the museum privately. He also knows quite a bit about art history, and the Italian renaissance specifically.

#40 Pamela Anderson is such a sweetheart. Met her on a movie set in like 2018, she is so tiny in person and has the voice of an angel 💕



James Franco is not very nice (to people “beneath” him at least). The year or two long period of time I knew him was when he was overworking himself to the bone so I can attribute his unfriendliness to basically never sleeping & flying back & forth across th US twice a week for teaching, directing and acting.

-His dedication to film is something that is rare & admirable imo but he took it way too far.



Scott Caan is so sweet, genuinely good guy who is passionate about acting! He was a teacher of mine for a few months & I really respect him.💗



And James Caan (RIP 🙏) was super sweet, I knew him around 2018 & got to spend time with him on a few occasions during which he mostly talked about The Godfather lol.

#41 Megan Thee Stallion! I know someone who met her like a year ago and said she was so sweet and complimented her outfit.

#42 Emilia Clarke seems like a wonderful person.

#43 Keanu Reeves - the inevitable comment.

#44 I know people like to drag his dating life on this sub but Pete Davidson was one of the nicest celebs I’ve ever met (and I’ve met a few).



This was like eight-ish years ago and I went to a taping of the season premier of SNL with a friend who was writing for it. Pete and his girlfriend at the time (I think she was on Girl Code?) could not have been kinder, included me the whole night (despite me being super anxious and not knowing anyone), smoked me up, invited me out with the group after, drove me around, and paid for my dinner (meanwhile I was having a panic attack at the cost so thank god). Just a really humble and genuinely nice dude in my experience.



Anytime someone makes jokes in person I always have to say something cause dude really was the nicest.

#45 My dad met Alan Rickman and said he was lovely.

#46 I know she’s problematic in other ways, but I’ve never heard anyone who has worked with her/fan that has met her say a bad word about Taylor Swift. She’s had the same back up band since her first tour and they adore her, and almost every fan encounter is positive. Not to mention the number of times she’s donated to help pay tuitions or medical bills for fans.

#47 I’ve heard only good things about Saoirse Ronan and Olivia Colman, especially from fans who’ve met them.

#48 When I drove for Uber in LA, I drove Leslie Nicol (the cook from Downton Abbey) home from a wine shop, and she was lovely. I noticed her accent but didn't know who she was before our conversation, so I asked what brought her to the US, and she was completely humble; at the height of Downton Abbey's popularity she asked me if I knew what the show was (my parents loved it), and said repeatedly over the course of our conversation that she'd gotten lucky with the show and work opportunities had popped up for her in the US so she and her husband moved.

#49 I met Amanda Bynes at an autograph signing in 2007. She was really sweet and she told me I was pretty.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I stood waiting to cross the street in Gramercy Park once next to Richard Gere. He was dressed in absolute shambles, ragged clothes, hair unkempt, 5 o'clock shadow. I didn't realize it was him at first until I turned to check traffic and we made eye contact. We stared at each other for several seconds, me like :O and him like :| , then crossed the street and went our separate ways. He seemed to not want to be bothered, and also I was 18 and painfully awkward, so I didn't say anything to him.

#51 TJ Miller: so strange, waited on him and he was in a rush. Tipped 45% and then wrote a yelp review saying how amazing the place and me the server were. Crazy.



Frank Ocean: won’t take pics but will chat and is very chill and quiet. Love him.



Asap Rocky: will ask for and then remember your name.



Lisa Lampenelli: Super polite and even when she sent food back she was like…I’m so sorry is it ok?



Cody Simpson doesn’t tip



Adam Rippon is nice and remembers your name



Jeremy O Harris is a real one. Lovely.



María Shriver screamed at a fellow server cuz her salad was taking too long.



Alex Newell is very fun and down to party with anyone



Mary Louise Parker is very difficult. But she also had very sweet moments. Def has a wall up with co workers.



Meryl Streeps daughter sucks, can’t remember which. The one who went to Yale.



Once had a former NBA player (like in his 50s) come in and a ton of other guests freaked out and asked for pictures. He seemed so annoyed. Wife was really nice. He was grumpy and tipped 10 percent. He’s a huge deal but I don’t follow sports so don’t remember him lol.



Cuba Gooding JR was fall down drunk every time I saw him. Friendly to men, too friendly to women



Miles Teller sucks



Olivia Wilde sucked way before DWD. Huge diva. Blacklisted by several studios.



I could tell u about a lot of smaller theatre actors who suck but you wouldn’t know them.



Source: actor / waiter in nyc



Edit:



maybe extremely niche, but Rick Owens and Michelle Lamy are great. Very down to earth. Weird fashion people but not stuck up at all.



Cousin Greg is so Cousin Greg. Polite, a little strange. Had a weird moment when he thought I was hooking him up cuz I knew who he was, had to explain that everyone gets that…and therefore had to acknowledge that I did in fact know who he was.



I have found (in general) the least nice people are the ones who are barely famous and want to be. I had lots of YouTubers for example pull the “don’t u know who I am, and I’d be like…I don’t. Sorry”.

#52 I was walking into a liquor store and John Cena was walking out one handing a pony keg. He smiled & held the door open for me. This was probably 2008ish, so before he really hit the mainstream, but I knew who he was.

#53 My friend used to run a celebrity lounge during a film festival and would invite me for one of the days, since I did some work for her for said lounge. Mind you I’d hide in the corner and be snacking the whole time:



- Stellan Skarsgard is amazingly nice. He took notice of everyone (including myself), shook their hands and introduced himself.



- Robert Pattinson. Deer in the headlights. Super awkward and quiet. We made really awkward eye contact while I was stuffing my face with yucca fries.



- Alfie Allen. Fun dude, wanted to dance with everyone in the room.



- Isla Fisher. The only way I can describe her is pixie-like? Incredibly bubbly and skipped all over the venue. Came in with Willem Dafoe who was super quiet.



- Priyanka Chopra. The way she walked through the room was so… over the top? Very deliberate steps, hip sway exaggerated. She made a point to stop at a table, pluck a fry from a tray and plop it delicately in her mouth. It was all so theatrical.



- Viola Davis. All business, walked in to get her portrait done and walked out.



- Laura Dern. Complimented the work I did for the event. Super nice.

#54 I met Justin Trudeau the Prime Minister of Canada once on a school trip to the Parliament years before he became Prime Minister. I didn’t know much about him then other than the fact that he was the son of Pierre Trudeau, one of Canada’s most beloved Prime Ministers.



Our tour guide was walking my group to the Parliament’s library and we stopped in the hall when a man stopped us and talked to the tour guide to ask about us and then he looked at us and said “do you guys know who I am?” and there were seconds of silence before somebody said Justin Trudeau and he said yes.



By the time we knew who he was we became obsessed with him and all people could talk about by the end of the day was how handsome he was. I thought I was the only one starting at him in the Parliament library but when we got asked in our bus how many of us only stared at him the whole time, *everybody* raised up their hands.

#55 Anna Kendrick - Rude AF and not at all quirky and awkward like she wants to appear.

#56 I have some good ones but my life’s favorite is prob when I was 12, and I was visiting my aunt on the set of some movie. This tall lanky guy in a suit and fedora was play fighting with her in a really flirty way, and my adolescent self was like 🙄 this guy. It was pouring rain, and he walked us to our car with an umbrella holding my arm - he opened my car door and guided me in, and then handed me the umbrella like a perfect gentleman. At the time, I could not have given less of a f**k about this guy standing in the rain waving at me with a huge smile, but if Jeff Goldblum did that for me today I’d pee my f*****g pants.

#57 Hugh Jackman- very gracious and takes time to meet people, makes eye contact and genuine conversation



Lori Petty- 🥴 that’s all I’ll say



Bonnie Wright (Ginny from HP) - very sweet, shy



Peyton List- really talkative and sweet, comes across as very genuin, the entire cobra Kai cast is like this tbh



Taryn Manning- kind and kinda flirty with everyone 😭



Mara Wilson (Matilda) really shy but sweet



Matthew Lillard & Skeet Ulrich both really sweet laid back.

#58 I work around famouses so I’ll list the most notable (keeping in mind these are professional settings):



Morgan Freeman - Very polite and very flirty



Jennifer Garner - As nice as she seems



Charlize Theron - Hilarious, self-aware, commands the room



Sarah Hyland - Spicy but in an endearing way. Strongly opinionated but usually right.



Patrick Dempsey - Very attractive (obviously), a little neurotic, funny



Robert Pattinson - Quiet, neurotic, shy, funny, candid, quirky, pale



Nina Dobrev - Sweet, super professional.

#59 All positive: zendaya; timothée chalamet; florence pugh; sterling k brown; amy adams; christian bale; jessica chastain;.

#60 Danny Devito is a gem.

#61 Bit of a random one, but Siobhán McSweeney (Sister Michael in Derry Girls, The Great Pottery Throw Down). One of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, celebrity or otherwise, she was so friendly and keen to get to know everyone on the shoot we were doing, sat and chatted with crew on her breaks, and was so good at her job too. She’s such an angel, I hope she gets everything she wants in life!

#62 Salma Hayek! I used to walk my dog around soho/tribeca and she saw my dog on the street and was gushing over him and we chatted for a bit. Around 2 weeks later she saw my dog from a car and she got out to say hello and pet him again.



Very funny lady, totally cool and chill to talk to. She just had a natural charisma to her.

#63 D’Arcy Carden is the single nicest person I think I’ve ever met. Genuinely caring and very sweet.

#64 My sister has met many celebs and one of the nicest she ever met was Gemma Chan. I’ve also never ever heard anything other then her being a literal sweetheart when people have met her or even work with her.

#65 I know he is not really liked in this sub, but people have only good things to say about Harry Styles. And not just other celebs or fans, but crew workers, models/extras from his music videos or other staff.

#66 I was at an event with LeVar Burton once. Beautiful energy. He walked in late, and as soon as he arrived, it’s like the entire room let out a big sigh and went “Ahhh, LeVar is here.”.

#67 Drew barrymore is as kind and lovely as you’d expect.

#68 Hozier usually meets fans after shows for free. He's very kind and genuinely cares about his fans. He even wears the handmade scarves and beanies they make for him 🥹.

#69 Melanie Lynskey and her husband Jason Ritter are known for being genuinely nice people.

#70 Kelly Clarkson has a beautiful heart. I remember her trying to sign stuff for people but she accidentally passed her Sharpie back to someone and saw I had one and was like, “I’m sorry, baby, could I borrow that real quick please? I’ll give it back, I promise. Don’t go anywhere until I’ve given it back!”.

#71 Ann Dowd is the most kind hearted woman I’ve ever met. No one on the set of Handmaids Tale was rude by any means (in my short time on set) but Ann Dowd made them seem it by comparison. She would stop at every lowly department and make sure everyone was okay and being treated well. She was genuinely interested in how the extras were being treated and what they had to say. God I love her so much. An absolute gem.

#72 I served a lot of people in the 2000s. The sweetest people:



- Pamela Anderson. Kooky in a sweet way, made eye contact with everyone, didn’t act like she was any different than anyone else. Vegetarian but wasn’t preachy about food mods, just made pleasant inquiries.

- Ben Affleck was super friendly with everyone and seemed quite humble. Thanked the chef himself on the way out. Ordered takeout one night and picked it up himself! He was super A list at the time so we were really surprised by how low key he was.

- Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest / Metta World Peace) is LOVELY. An absolute gentleman. Took photos with everyone and answered so many questions. He seemed….gentle. Really sweet dude.

- I saw Robin Williams at a tiny comedy club in the early 2000s and he was extremely warm and friendly to the crowd, and hung out after. I also served him and he tipped 100% and gave the busser $100. A nice man.

- Halle Berry is quiet but very pleasant and warm. Stupefyingly beautiful in real life.

- Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds are from my hometown and have a glowing reputation in these parts.

- Harrison Ford is a grump but was also sweet…I feel like he doesn’t suffer fools and hates being famous, but is secretly nice underneath it all. One of the smarmy managers at the restaurant I worked at kept on trying to kiss his a*s and you could tell he hated it. It was absolutely hilarious.

- Ice Cube is really chill and SMART. The dude is an insane conversationalist….he was filming in town so he came into the restaurant a lot, especially on quieter week nights. Has just a ton of knowledge about really esoteric stuff. Loves cigars.

- I was on the same flight as John Cho a few years ago, and he was unbelievably kind to the flight attendants. He is also VERY HOT in real life…tall and a beautiful face.

#73 Apparently Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are genuinely kind.



Andrew Garfield seems delightful.



Marina of the Diamonds is lovely, from personal experience.

#74 I was a featured extra in a movie with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The makeup dept LOVED him, and he was making the crew crack up at lunch. I had a scene with him and the other male lead, and afterwards he looked me dead in the eye and told me “you’re a f*****g badass, don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise.” Pretty solid guy.

#75 Jessica Chastain came from extremely humble beginnings so I can totally see her being the absolute gem that I envision her to be 😭❤️.

#76 David Attenborough. I met him on a street in London once coming the opposite way on a narrow pavement. He refused to let me step into the road and insisted that he walk in the road. He gave a lengthy explanation of his rationale. The road behind me was straight so he could see cars coming whereas the road behind him was on a bend so I would be unable to see cars coming. Absolute gent and a legend.



Most celebs would be “I’m Timmy effing Mallet, get out of my way pleb!”.

#77 George A. Romero: horrible experience. Met him at a comic con and went to have a poster signed. he didn’t believe that a young girl (i was 14 att) liked horror so much. made me feel insignificant and i haven’t watched one of his movies since.



Misha Collins: good experience. met him at a Supernatural con and he was super flirty



Mark Shepperd/Jensen Ackles/: same con as Misha. Both were super nice.

#78 I met Hannah Waddingham this week! She was absolutely amazing, stopped to chat with myself and a mate for a few minutes like we were old friends and she was genuinely so lovely and when I told her I was excited for her to host Eurovision she said she's so honoured to have been chosen. Such a humble lady.