Redditors have recently been sharing stories about the kindest celebrities they’ve ever met, so we’ve gathered their most wholesome stories below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Becky and Bri, hosts of the Gossip Break podcast, and be sure to upvote the anecdotes that prove that fame and fortune doesn't have to go to your head!

They say you should never meet your heroes . And for most of us, that’s not a problem, as we’re incredibly unlikely to casually encounter a famous athlete or musician while strolling down the street. But if you do happen to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with someone you admire, you can only hope that you’ll be lucky enough to meet a friendly face!

#1 Heath Ledger. He helped me load sacks of mail into a truck in the pouring rain. He was just walking by, he saw I needed some help and he tossed his umbrella aside and helped me out.



Adam Sandler is also a super super nice dude. I've run into him twice. You can say whatever you want about his movies but the man himself is very kind hearted.

RELATED:

#2 Lady Gaga — by happy coincidence, I was having drinks with a friend at the Dublin hotel she was staying at while touring. I didn’t recognise her initially, as she was dressed in a pretty low key way, until she stood up to leave the bar and her security guys got up too. We said hello, and she talked with us for a solid 5-10 minutes about Dublin and where is good to visit. She was so sweet. When we went to leave the hotel bar later, we went to clear our tab and discovered it had already been paid for.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Paul Rudd. Went out of his way to be super kind to me and my friend, gave us autographs and pictures and chatted for a long time, and even offered to share a cab back down to Times Square (which, of course, we said yes to). 1000/10 amazing human being.

To learn more about celebrities we would all probably love to meet, we reached out to Bri and Becky, hosts of the Gossip Break podcast. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share about one of their own celebrity encounters. "We got to meet Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey at a dive bar in Tampa! She was so sweet and super smiley and FUN! She was even pouring shots in people's mouths," the hosts revealed.

#4 Dolly Parton. But a ton of people can say that, I suppose.

#5 Henry Winkler.



Met him at a movie theater in LA, he was just seeing a movie with his wife and some friends. He was so welcoming and warm when I approached him that my date told me afterwards that initially, she didn't realize who he was and just assumed he was my uncle or something.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Kate Bush. I waited for her outside a radio station in the rain when she came to NY after the Hounds of Love release. I was originally going to get my album signed when she was at Tower Records earlier, but the line was around the block.

She came out with an army of handlers who were desperately trying to rush her along into the car. I said, "Hi Kate! Would you sign my record please?" She said, "Of course love!" She grabs my pen and says, "Who's it for?" I said, "Me!" She said, "Do you want me to write...To me?" We laughed and I told her my name. She asked me how I liked the record and I told her I loved it but The Dreaming was my favorite. She thought that was hilarious.

I have to say that I've never seen a more striking face that close before. I was an absolute stuttering idiot, and she was so nice.

We also asked Becky and Bri what celebrities they'd like to run into next. "I think if we were able to cross paths with Cynthia Erivo or Ariana Grande in person, that would be a dream come true! I feel like they're both so humble and down to earth," they shared. ADVERTISEMENT But they wouldn't be thrilled to encounter every star. "On the other hand, I would not wanna meet LeBron James, surprisingly," they noted. "I've heard he is not as normal and calm as he appears to be..."

#7 Patton Oswalt at O'Hare airport.



I was sitting in a lounge and saw someone walking by, thought it kind of looked like him and as he got closer, realized it was him.



Now, lots of people say that I look like him and my wife is kind of obsessed with it, and I've been a huge fan of his going back to his earliest HBO comedy special.



I didn't want to be that guy, to make a scene in the lounge, so i waited a bit and then decided to slip him a note. Said i was a fan, thanked him for the laughs, told him wife thinks we're doppelgangers.



A few minutes later, he gets up to get a drink and some snacks and as he walks back, he turns and walks straight up to me and says "oh, my god, we are. We should not be seen together like this often."



He was great, we had some laughs about it, took some pictures. I told him of a time when I'd had an intoxicated woman come up to me and insist i was him and there was NOTHING i could do to convince her otherwise. He told me that as long as I was nice to people and didn't get him cancelled, I should totally have fun with it if it happened again and send him pictures.



10/10 encounter. He was pretty much exactly like anything you've ever seen him in, just a nice and genuine guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Sir Sidney Poitier mistook me for an employee at a wedding we both happened to be attending. He was ridiculously kind and gently asked where we could sit (he was in a wheelchair at the time and there wasn't a lot of space in the back). I said, "_Anywhere you want_, but I heard folks speaking earlier and I believe there's a spot for you up front.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 “Weird” Al Yankovic.

I’ve told this before, but I got the chance to interview him for my little podcast many many years ago.



His manager told me I had 10 minutes. I asked my questions and I wrapped the show. And I said I’ll get out of your hair.

He said it was cool and we just sat around and talked about music, and all kinds of stuff for almost a half hour. It was a very surreal experience talking to someone I had listened to basically my whole life.



He then gave me a backstage pass to come back after the show, which I did! I was last in the after show line as I guess there was a contest or something.



Even after performing a full show, meet and greets for almost an hour, he remembered my name, took a few more photos and said he loved all the questions I asked. And asked for a link to the show and my email address.



Sadly I never heard back from him, but it was amazing experience, and Al is a genuinely nice guy and generous with his time.

11/10 would do again!

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, we asked the hosts why they believe celebrities often have reputations of being entitled. "I do think most celebrities are rude and entitled because, for some reason, they think because we can recognize them that they're better than average humans," Becky and Bri noted. "I totally understand not wanting to take pictures, and that's not what I'm referring to. More like, the celebs who don't tip while they're out, yell at their staff, etc." And if you're interested in hearing even more celebrity gossip, be sure to check out Gossip Break on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!

#10 Coincidentally enough, Kamala Harris. I work in hospitality and she came to visit a guest who was staying at my hotel in early 2020 so it was my job to escort her to the room. It was just me and her (no security) and I let her know I admired her work so she opened up. I’d just moved to DC and she couldn’t have been nicer. Asked how I liked the city, how my family was, and recommended places to visit in DC.

At the end of the night, she called a yellow cab and left without any fanfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Brittany Murphy. I met her by accident outside the today show as a CHILD. I told her my name was Brittany too, spelled like her. She asked my sign and I told her. Later, outside TRL studios, I saw her again waiting to meet the musical guest. She said, “Brittany the Gemini!” And we laughed. We took a photo together on a disposable film camera. She was so sweet and so personable. I think of her so often.

#12 I met Robin Williams a bit more than 20 years ago. He was performing a stand up show. My wife, then she was my girlfriend, was with me and I convinced her to go around back of the theater after the show to see if he came out. After about 10 minutes, Robin appeared. He was still soaked in sweat and looked absolutely and completely tired as hell. Looked like he could barely walk. He was so soft and gentle. Several people just wanted to talk to him and tell him how much he meant to them. He stood and listened to every word and never broke his gaze on them. He was gracious and utterly just kind. I got an autograph and a picture with him. Unfortunately it was before smart phones so no video and it was a film camera. And I even made him laugh quite heartily when I made a joke at the expense of my girlfriend. It was that loud explosive laugh that we all remember and it’s one of the highlights of my life. Just a beautiful, kind, and gentle man.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Tom Hiddleston. Ran into him in a bookstore in London, of all places. I was peeking through some shelves and there he was, just browsing quietly. I hesitated to approach him because you never want to be intrusive, you know? But I noticed he picked up a novel I absolutely loved.



After a bit of an internal battle, I mustered the courage to just say, “That’s an amazing book, hope you enjoy it as much as I did.” He looked up, his eyes brightened and he gave me the warmest smile. “I’ve heard good things. Any other recommendations?” he asked.



We ended up talking about books and theatre for a good half an hour. He was incredibly polite, eloquently spoken and genuinely interested in my thoughts. I walked away with a few book recommendations from him, and he insisted on paying for my book as a thank-you for the chat. Never made me feel like he was in a rush, never seemed anything less than delighted to talk. Absolute gentleman.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Hugh Jackman, it was like talking to someone you’ve known for ages, very friendly.

#15 I was late for my slot to meet Carl Weathers at comic con because I was stuck in traffic.



Carl not only hung around until I arrived, but gave me a good-humoured lecture on the importance of punctuality, talked about Arrested Development and general acting stuff with me for much longer than he needed to (cons are usually thirty seconds and out) and signed off with the Predator handshake.



What a guy.

#16 Jim Varney. He was a semi-regular at a restaurant I worked at. Super nice, regular guy. He was on a date first time I waited on him and I recognized him immediately. I called him "Mr. Varney" and he immediately said "call me Jim", and kind of shushed me, like don't make it obvious it's me. He would come in occasionally after shopping at a nearby mall and sit in the corner booth at the bar where he couldn't be seen. We'd chat and he'd have a drink. He liked watches and collected them. I remember him being as stoked about a Timex he bought ("it glows in the dark") as he was about a Rolex he had bought on another visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Celine Dion. Just one of the nicest. I was in a wheelchair at the time but wanted to stand to get a picture with her, she made sure I was ok and wouldn’t fall afterwords she helped me back in my chair and told my husband you make sure you take good care of her. I’ve met some of her family on accident they are all just so sweet and nice, all around great people.

#18 Keanu Reeves. Sat next to him at a sushi bar. Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) is also very nice. Ron Howard and Tom Hanks (and Rita Wilson) are also about as down to earth as you might expect.

#19 Brad Paisley. Sweet guy, and he noticed that I wasn’t star struck like the rest of the group he met backstage. He pulled me aside as I was leaving and said “ I know this isn’t your thing but I really hope you have a great time tonight “.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Adam Sandler. I worked at an upscale restaurant. He came in fairly often. He once came off very rude to me and raised his voice over not being able to be seated right away and walked out. A few minutes later I felt a hug from behind and in his signature Adam Sandler soft voice he started to apologize for the way he treated me and that he was having a bad day but that it was no excuse. He’s been nothing but extremely kind ever since.

#21 George Takei. He is the real deal.

#22 Victoria Beckham. Met her at a meet-and-greet in London. She was promoting her clothes. I was there bc of catering. She's really nice, said hello to everybody, thanked us for helping and our time. Was not stuck up at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Muhammed Ali was probably the nicest famous person I've met. I cooked him food and he was very thankful and kind to me for doing so. I still remember his hands engulfing mine when he shook my hands and thanked me so clearly.

#24 Andie macdowell



Met her at LAX. Sweetest woman. I didn't even initiate the conversation. lol.

#25 Mr. T. I made his buddy a cake and he came with to place the order. He was sooo nice and took a pic with me. He also had a little speaker toy that has a bunch of his sayings like I PITY THE FOOL on it and pushed some of the buttons and laughed harder then anyone else. He signed it and gave it to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Pierce Brosnan. Very tall, handsome, friendly and gracious. Came into the spa I worked in with his wife and was very chatty and just overall a nice guy. However, the estheticians who worked on his wife didn’t have as nice things to say about her!

#27 Jason Alexander.

I was working on a movie he was in.

Part of the crew were hanging out back.

He came out and asked if he could join us.

Shot the s**t with the guys for quite a while.

Normal as can be.



Edit to add a little more info:



It was a very informal request along the line of, “Hey guys, mind if I join you?”

Very casual but also very polite as he didn’t know what we were talking about.

Also, he made it clear he just wanted to hang out.

As the talent we might have treated him differently (more formally, perhaps) if he had not have been so friendly and casual.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Fats domino. Was in a plane flying over the Atlantic with him. He serenaded the plane for hours.

#29 David Bowie. So sweet and kind and funny.



Joan Rivers. Remembered the names of every person on a large crew and greeted them by name. Always said "thank you" and "please".



Angelina Jolie. Super down to earth. Easy to talk to.

#30 Matthew Lillard by a long shot.

#31 Mario himself, Charles Martinet. Have met him at a couple conventions and he is always just the sweetest old man. It's obvious he loves what he does and genuinely enjoys every interaction with fans. When I met him first the first time, I was in a sling from shoulder surgery and he asked me about it and after telling him about my injury he gave a perfect Mario voice "oh nooooooo!". It was fantastic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.



I tell this story every now and again, but a buddy of mine is a friend of his. We met him for lunch once, and at this point, he was maybe 1 or 2 seasons into Kim’s Convenience, so he was in town doing some press where we were working.



I ordered over $30 worth of food at this place because I was going to bring some home. He insisted that he pay for everything, and I was mortified because I truly (maybe somewhat naively now) did not think a stranger would offer to buy my lunch.



As I protested, he simply said, “I’m at a place in my career where I can be this generous, so that’s what I’m going to do.”



Never forgotten his kindness, and now he’s in Star Wars and Avatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Julianne Moore was delightful. Could not have been sweeter or more engaging, even at the end of a long stressful day.

#34 Steph Curry was a very chill down to earth dude. Not that “larger than life” vibe many pro athlete give off.



I did work at his house a few times years ago.

#35 Chris Evans. Met him around the FF time at a birthday party for his nephew at my gymnastics gym. We chatted for about 20 mins over the course of two hours. He was very friendly and "average guy vibes." He was incredibly humble and grateful for the current opportunities that were coming his way. Just seemed a really "regular guy wins the lottery and I can't believe this just happened to me" vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Tom DeLonge. Went up to him and said "ya know, you kinda look like a guy from Blink 182?" He said "yeah, I think I was in that band?" Told him Take Off Your Pants.. was the first album I bought with my own money and he lit up and we had a fun conversation. He was out with his kid, trying to lay low, I did not blow his cover. We shook hands and off he went.

#37 Pauly Shore.





He told me I was handsome and invited me to share a tiramisu with him.

#38 Billy Corgan. I met him at an autograph signing. He saw the calendar I wanted him to sign and he got excited at the guitar he was holding in the picture. He showed it to the rest of the band and kept talking about how he hadn’t seen the guitar in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Jemaine Clement from Flight of the Concords. I was working at a coffee shop and they had a show that night. He was unbelievably polite and funny and then sat in the corner by the window reading a book and drinking tea for an hour. This was over a decade ago when they were HUGE and I think he just wanted a little peace and quiet.

#40 Diamond Dallas Page. Chatted about his DDP Yoga and the help he’s given people that have given up. Both ended up slightly in tears, was a great experience with a heartfelt human connection. Really cool guy, down to earth and humble.

#41 Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins. I know the guy has a bad reputation on the ice but IRL he's one of the nicest people I've ever met. Awhile ago I helped run some valet operations at some upscale spots in Boston. One of them was right by where he lived.



I'm from LA so when I started I didn't recognize him. People kept telling me he was one of the monthly parkers and he had a Range Rover but that didn't really narrow it down since we had so many Rovers and it took awhile to figure them all out. When I finally put 2 and 2 together I was surprised since he was such a down to earth guy and never seemed in a rush. He was ALWAYS super friendly.



I switched companies awhile later and he would park at my new place fairly frequently. Whenever he would see me there he'd stop what he was doing and come over to chat. He was always asking how I was doing, how I liked the new job , how my GF was (who he'd never met), etc. He was always really positive and engaged with the convo. Like he'd ask what I'd been up to since the last time and if I was like 'It was a nice day last weekend so I went to the lake with my GF" and he'd be pumped and then we'd chat for awhile about how spending some time outdoors is always relaxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Alexis Ohanian. Not super famous, but famous enough. Former ceo and co-founder of reddit.



I hear a lot of executives say the same thing, you can be rich and successful you just work hard enough. I went to one of his talks and he said something that I have never heard anyone fairly wealthy say that was the total opposite and very unexcepted. He credited that a lot of his success came from the fact that he was a white male in America. His race and gender provided him a lot of opportunities and advantages that helped form his path that otherwise would have been very difficult or even unavailable were he born a woman and/or of color.



He's also extremely nice and sweet. Talked to him about WoW for a very short bit since he said it was his primary distractor during the founding of reddit. He also invited this random street musician he found on to his talk and said something like, "This is (name). I just met him 2 hours ago on my way to the venue. His music is really good and so I invited him over here. Check him out and support".

ADVERTISEMENT