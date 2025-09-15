ADVERTISEMENT

He’s not a traditional style icon, but nobody can deny the power of the famous Adam Sandler fit. His love of oversized clothes, "lack” of style, and enduring dedication to casual outfits, no matter the event, have cemented his place as a favorite among Hollywood’s fashion elite.

“Adam Sandler day outfits”, “Adam Sandler basketball shorts”, and “Adam Sandler outfits sweatpants” are trending searches, with an entire generation dedicated to following his iconic sartorial choices. People love his laid-back approach to fame and wealth so much that they even celebrate “dress like Adam Sandler week” by mimicking his look.

Nothing is off-limits, from legendary track pants on the red carpet to rare Hollywood glam to gym shorts on the street. What Gen Z has dubbed Sandlercore on TikTok has proven that comfort, originality, and staying true to your style win more fans than couture tuxedos.

Below, you’ll find 30 of Adam Sandler’s most outrageous, viral, and meme-ified outfits. It’s your turn to vote on which belong in a hall of fame, and which don’t quite make the mark.