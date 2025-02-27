Not all of us have a keen eye for fashion. Some of us might truly believe that neon orange and hot pink are a match made in heaven (and hey, if that’s your vibe—go for it!). But every now and then, you accidentally pair two pieces together, and boom, you’ve got an unexpectedly stylish look.

To understand why certain fashion risks work, we spoke with Sakshi Agarwal, who studied Luxury Brand Management at Regent’s University London. With her experience in fashion and styling, she gave us insight into how unconventional combinations can end up being surprisingly fashion-forward. Whether it’s colors, patterns, or accessories, there are plenty of ways to make a bold look feel intentional and chic.