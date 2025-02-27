ADVERTISEMENT

While fashion is totally subjective, some style choices just hit differently—either in the best way possible or in a way that makes you do a double take. And while the internet is flooded with fashion disasters, today, the Bored Panda team is flipping the script with a collection of unexpected, seriously iconic fashion choices. Whether it’s a wild color combo, a daring silhouette, or a styling trick no one saw coming, these weirdly good looks prove that fashion is all about confidence. What seems questionable at first glance can actually turn out to be genius—and we’re here to celebrate those moments. Keep reading to check out some surprisingly stylish outfits we’ve come across. We also got insights from stylist Sakshi Agarwal on why these bold fashion risks work!

#1

Wearing One Of My Favourite Outfits I’ve Made In Fashion School 👼

Person in a stylish white outfit and black turtleneck, posing confidently, highlighting bold fashion risks.

XYounes Report

    #2

    My Brother Made This Jacket, I'm Biased But I Think It Might Be The Craziest Thing I've Ever Seen

    Fashion risk nailed with a tapestry-patterned fur-trimmed coat worn by a woman against a stone background.

    MasterSwamii Report

    #3

    Shades Of Black

    Fashion risks: Person in full black outfit with mask, oversized jacket, silver chain, and accessories.

    Jacket: Ottolinger Hoodie: Vintage Bag: Maison Margiela Pants: JiyongKim Shoes: Our Legacy Hat: CP Company Sunglasses: Jacques Marie Mage

    AloofDad Report

    Not all of us have a keen eye for fashion. Some of us might truly believe that neon orange and hot pink are a match made in heaven (and hey, if that’s your vibe—go for it!). But every now and then, you accidentally pair two pieces together, and boom, you’ve got an unexpectedly stylish look

    To understand why certain fashion risks work, we spoke with Sakshi Agarwal, who studied Luxury Brand Management at Regent’s University London. With her experience in fashion and styling, she gave us insight into how unconventional combinations can end up being surprisingly fashion-forward. Whether it’s colors, patterns, or accessories, there are plenty of ways to make a bold look feel intentional and chic.
    #4

    Some 70’s Flair

    Person wearing a leather jacket and wide-leg trousers, taking a fashion risk successfully.

    marcusmili Report

    #5

    My 88-Year Old Grandpa In Rare Comme Des Garcons Shirt And Skirt

    Man showcasing fashion risks with a colorful sequin vest and sheer skirt against a brick wall.

    My 88-year-old grandpa in Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2018 Rainbow Sequin Shirt and Comme des Garçons Spring/Summer 2021 PVC Layered Skirt. I am doing a series of photos of my grandpa dressed in archive designer clothing from my collection - styled, shot & edited by me. If interested, I'm releasing the shots on my instagram @joeyadachi

    joepennyninja Report

    #6

    Took A Cozy Stroll In This Fit

    Fashion risk-taker wearing vintage patchwork jacket and wide-leg pants, confidently posing.

    PHiiitower Report

    She began by saying, “While we learn color theory as fashion students, some shades naturally complement each other. For instance, red always works beautifully with deeper tones like navy, emerald green, or even a soft pink—it’s all about balance and contrast.” The key is to experiment but also understand why certain colors create visual harmony.

    “The same goes for patterns,” she added. “Stripes and florals? They can look amazing together when done right. Polka dots and animal prints? Surprisingly chic if balanced with neutral elements.” Mixing prints is tricky, but when paired thoughtfully, it can elevate an outfit from basic to runway-ready.

    #7

    Tough Red To Match But... Loving The Bred Colorway On These Adidas Crazy Infinity's

    Fashion risk with red suit and unique shoes, confidently styled.

    ShadeTV247 Report

    #8

    🟡🌸

    Man in vibrant outfit with pastel colors, including a yellow sweater and pink shorts, posing confidently with a stylish bag.

    Cardigan-Steady hands prismo cardigan Tshirt- Pro club Shorts-thrifted Socks-nike Shoes-chunky dunks Bag-telfar Bracelets-david yurman

    lbs_guy2019 Report

    #9

    🦭

    A person showcasing bold fashion risks with a colorful outfit and unique accessories, standing outside a building.

    olcolc Report

    When it comes to accessories, gold and silver aren’t the only players in the game. “Gold generally complements warm tones like reds and browns, while silver pairs beautifully with cool-toned outfits,” Sakshi explained. But fashion is flexible, and combining metallics can actually add depth and personality to an outfit when styled with confidence.

    “Now, a lot of this information is easily available online,” she pointed out. “People can experiment more than ever before—whether through Instagram trends, Pinterest boards, or TikTok style hacks.” The digital age has made it easier for anyone to step out of their comfort zone and try daring fashion trends they might have never considered before.
    #10

    🟤🟢

    Person sitting on grass wearing bold green furry shoes, showcasing a unique fashion risk with style.

    Sweater- Asos Pants- Vintage vans cargo shorts Socks-nike Rings-studiocult, kuurth Shoes- nike cpfm flea 1

    lbs_guy2019 Report

    #11

    Real Streetwear

    Person wearing a colorful outfit with a map pattern, showcasing a bold fashion risk.

    fast-turtleCK Report

    #12

    Some Pictures At Paris

    Person wearing edgy fashion in a concrete setting, with bold black clothing and a long scarf, epitomizing fashion risks.

    ghostsamm Report

    She pointed out, "Fashion designers experiment all the time, pushing the boundaries of what’s considered stylish." Runways are filled with daring looks that, at first, might seem bizarre but later define new trends. Some of the most iconic fashion moments in history started as risks that paid off in ways no one expected.
    #13

    No This Is Not A Halloween Costume , No, I Don’t Have Any Problems Walking , Running, Seeing , Or Moving. Yes This Is Practical , And Yes This Is Streetwear 🩶

    Person taking fashion risks in oversized black hoodie and wide-leg pants against a textured wall.

    bkthesavior Report

    #14

    Girlfriend Painted The Back Of My Jacket. Any Watchmen Fans Here?

    Fashion risks: A person wearing a denim jacket with a bold blue graphic design on the back, reading "Totally Indifferent."

    Brentons_sexy_Beard Report

    #15

    I Made This Suit From Vintage Handmade Granny Lace And Italian Cotton

    Person in bold, patterned outfit with face covering and cap, showcasing unique fashion risks outdoors.

    dopamiineonline Report

    One such recent moment was Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 Couture Show, which made headlines for its hyper-realistic animal head designs. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, the collection featured handcrafted lion, wolf, and leopard heads on structured gowns worn by celebrities like Kylie Jenner. While controversial, it was a bold artistic statement that blurred the line between fantasy, fashion, and craftsmanship.
    #16

    Made A Cropped Denim Kimono From Thrifted Jeans

    Person wearing a patchwork denim jacket and jeans, embodying a successful fashion risk.

    dopamiineonline Report

    #17

    Thank God Im A Country Boy

    Person taking fashion risks with a large hat and orange pants, sitting on a chair while reading.

    mayalcaulfield Report

    #18

    Waxed Trench

    Fashion risks: person in layered outfit, long coat, wide pants, and boots in urban settings, showcasing unique style.

    AloofDad Report

    At Paris Fashion Week 2022, Coperni stole the show when they spray-painted a dress onto Bella Hadid in real-time. Using a liquid fabric technology, designers literally created a sleek, off-the-shoulder white dress on stage, leaving the audience in awe. This moment instantly went viral, marking a futuristic step for fashion technology and redefining live runway performances.
    #19

    7 Year Anniversary Fit 🌹

    Fashion risk with layered black dress, chunky shoes, and accessorized bag, creating a bold, stylish look.

    This was from 2 weeks ago 🌹
    top: thrifted
    skirt: thrifted
    bag: bottega
    shoes: dr martens

    tarachandra_ Report

    #20

    Casablanca

    A person confidently poses in a yellow and pastel patterned outfit, showcasing daring fashion risks.

    volbeastsilludemise Report

    #21

    Urban Ninja

    Person taking bold fashion risk in all-black urban outfit with hood and mask, showcasing edgy street style.

    Goabea Report

    #22

    Mountainwear 🏔

    Person taking fashion risks, wearing vibrant patterns with lake and snowy mountains in background.

    Hiking fit but make it fashion!!
    beanie: isecai.co
    top: lazy oaf X Esther Bunny
    pants: somewhere nowhere
    puffer: kathmandu
    hiking shoes: merrel
    scarf: hairy originals
    sunnies: gentle monster

    tarachandra_ Report

    #23

    Amalfi Fit 🌸

    Person in a pink outfit with a cat bag posing by a scenic seaside, showcasing unique fashion risks.

    top: serpenti apparel
    skirt: variety hour
    bag: lazy oaf
    shoes: asics
    sunnies: gentle monster

    tarachandra_ Report

    And who could forget Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Mud Show? Known for pushing boundaries, Demna transformed the runway into a mud-covered dystopian landscape, with models trudging through in oversized layers, distressed leather, and dramatic silhouettes.

    While unconventional, it was a striking commentary on fashion in a chaotic world—and yet, the pieces became some of the most sought-after streetwear styles of the season.
    #24

    The Ones That Let Their Flowers Bloom Set Apart From The Rest Of The Pack

    Person in a beige jacket and brown pants, showcasing a bold fashion look with a floral, moss-covered bag.

    itsenevitable35 Report

    #25

    Spidey Might’ve Inspired This Fit

    Person taking a fashion risk in a red outfit with white heart patterns and a matching red mask.

    itsenevitable35 Report

    #26

    The Tones 🌷

    Fashion risk with confidence: man in a matching coral outfit and white sneakers beside a rack of similar-toned clothes.

    CO17BABY Report

    These moments prove that fashion isn’t just about clothing—it’s about storytelling, creativity, and the courage to break norms. And these posts celebrate bold choices, unusual combinations, and daring styles.

    Sometimes, it’s about breaking the rules and owning the look with confidence. So, which of these looks caught your eye? Is there one you’d actually try, or do you prefer to admire from afar? Let us know!
    #27

    Tenshi Kaiwai

    Person wearing a unique fashion outfit with oversized blue knee warmers and a matching jacket. Fashion risks showcased.

    icoulddiehappy Report

    #28

    Found A Time Machine At My Grandmas Crib

    Man in pink suit with fur collar, holding a boombox and wearing sunglasses, showcasing bold fashion risk outdoors.

    oolbie Report

    #29

    Ghen, 28

    Fashion risk-taker in a layered, eclectic outfit with a corset and hat, showcasing unique style.

    “I’m donning an athleisure top I found at Nordstrom Rack and a vintage longline corset that I thrifted (such a serendipitous find!). The skirt is thrifted Marithé + François Girbaud and the iridescent purple/yellow/orange garment is a saree from an Indian brand called Chidiyaa. The shoes are Japanese ipponba geta. I am inspired by sartorial adaptations of past and present, East and West, and I interpret them in a way that feels natural to my individual. I am truly grateful to live this era – in a globalized world.”

    nyc_looks Report

    #30

    Koko, 33

    Fashion risk with bright green blazer, pink accessories, and black tights on a city sidewalk.

    “I’m wearing a thrifted blazer and hat, paired with a Telfar bag. Architecture, shapes and playing with different textures inspire my style.”

    nyc_looks Report

    #31

    Shen & Kern

    Two individuals showcasing bold fashion risks with colorful plaid outfits and unique accessories on a city street.

    “We are wearing gothic plaid outfits created by myself. I wanted to look like a gothic Victorian queen ready for anything. Currently my style is inspired by 90s punk, 5th Element (the movie), and most anime. I like to look like I am ready for war or a fashion show.”
    “I am inspired by myself. I love to wear color and express my style with my socks.”

    nyc_looks Report

    #32

    By @shu_katerina

    Person wearing a jacket made of cabbage leaves, taking creative fashion risks outdoors.

    atocmagazine Report

    #33

    🍊

    Person nailing fashion risks in layered outfit, beret, red tie, and glasses.

    olcolc Report

    #34

    Too Cold 🧊🧊

    Person showcasing fashion risks in a stylish black and white outfit, standing on snowy ground.

    Thaawizard Report

    #35

    Todays Fit For My Walk Around The City

    Person showcasing bold fashion with oversized jeans, chains, and clogs, nailing a unique street style look.

    PHiiitower Report

    #36

    🥶🥶🥶

    Fashion risk nailed: person in a panda hat and faux fur jacket, posing confidently in snowy mountains.

    annadinh97 Report

    #37

    🖤got Better Pictures In This Outfit💚

    Person in edgy fashion outfit with green accents, knee-high studded boots, and "sinner" bag, confidently nailing their look.

    Jacket, Boots, as well as the top is from Namilia. Bag: Blackcraft Cult

    SaladKueen Report

    #38

    I’ll Eat You Up For Lunch 🦁 (Something Different For Halloween)

    Person posing in bold fashion with a graphic dress against a vibrant geometric backdrop, showcasing fashion risks nailed.

    xxizhen Report

    #39

    Just A Couple Chill Guys 😌✨ A Lil’ Outfit Dump

    Fashion risk-takers in vibrant outfits with cartoon characters, showcasing bold creativity and style.

    Murkle_Man_ Report

    #40

    Saturday’s Outfit: Angelic Pretty Cameo Window

    Person in a pink vintage-inspired dress and hat standing confidently, showcasing bold fashion risks.

    pearlpeony Report

    #41

    Brown Is Better

    Fashion risks with a bold patterned sweater and wide-legged cargo pants, accessorized with rings and a cross necklace.

    slimjaded Report

    #42

    A Little Color Splash For The Day

    Person embracing fashion risks with colorful knit balaclava and graphic shirt, standing on a rooftop with city skyline.

    Danzyway Report

    #43

    Friend Painted These Jeans, Just Thought You’d Like It. Also Butt

    Denim jeans featuring a pocket with a painted wave design as a fashion risk.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    I Copped A Vintage Fireman Jacket Recently

    Man wearing a bright pink hoodie and tan firefighter jacket, stylishly showcasing bold fashion risks on a city street.

    eyegeeohdee Report

    #45

    Tylo, 21

    Fashion risk-taker in colorful outfit with bright accessories, pink hair beads, patterned pants, and playful pink shoes.

    “I’m wearing Ecko track jacket I bought last year, my mom’s Gaultier mesh top from the 90s, and my brother’s pants. The shoes are Jeremy Scott Adidas which mean the world to me, I can’t take them off. I have lots of bracelets and hair accessories that I wear every day. Those are from my childhood or things that people gift me. I love accessories and excess and being too much. I’m super inspired by funk and soul music and party culture. I wear mostly my parents clothes because they were super cool and have amazing pieces and lived amazing lives. I like to give them a new life and carry everybody with me through what I wear.“

    nyc_looks Report

    #46

    Tatum, 32

    Person showcasing a unique fashion ensemble with layered ivory dress, matching hat, and tan lace-up boots, nailing a bold style.

    “I’m wearing a hat I made for Elena Velez, Elena Velez bodysuit, vintage corset and layered skirts, vintage Diesel boots, and Jaded hairbow and hair bag. Elena’s last show EVSALON001 inspired this look. I always want to incorporate clothes that have lived a long life that make a big reaction. I hold off for special occasions so they can really shine. My style usually borders on disheveled, Victorian rebel.”

    nyc_looks Report

    #47

    🩸

    Fashion risk taker in red leather jacket and black mask, confidently posing outdoors.

    shinseka1 Report

    #48

    Sokoyam

    Person wearing oversized jeans and jacket, paired with a camo cap, showcasing bold fashion risks on a tiled pavement.

    sonyunko Report

    #49

    I Was A Grape Yesterday And Now Today I’m A Lemon Smh

    Person showcasing bold fashion in a yellow shirt and green pants, accessorized with colorful pieces, embodying fashion risks.

    connorxel Report

    #50

    Feeling Rather Blue

    Man wearing splatter-patterned sweater and white pants, embodying bold fashion risks against a matching artistic backdrop.

    marcusmili Report

    #51

    Art Is Anything You Can Get Away With

    Person taking a fashion risk with a stylish lace-up corset, long sheer coat, and boots in a hallway.

    mayalcaulfield Report

    #52

    Umbrella Hat + Mythical Creatures

    Fashion risks: Person wears eclectic outfit with a patterned umbrella hat and whimsical bag, showcasing unique style.

    AloofDad Report

    #53

    Wear Your Greens 🥬

    Woman taking fashion risks with lettuce earrings, wearing a denim shirt.

    unosusanto Report

    #54

    I Used Casper Snoozewear As An Overcoat

    A person showcases bold fashion risks with an oversized quilted coat and leopard print pants.

    eyegeeohdee Report

    #55

    Denim On Denim

    Person posing in eclectic fashion with long shaggy coat, denim corset, and knit dress in graffiti-covered urban setting.

    g33g3 Report

    #56

    My Cozy Fit For My First Time In Shibuya

    Fashion risks: A person wearing colorful patchwork pants, a graphic jacket, and a bucket hat in a vibrant street style look.

    kobiemajorthesecond Report

    #57

    Is It Spring Yet? Let’s Go!🌼🍃

    Person in colorful knit sweater and hat, showcasing bold fashion choices with abstract art background and sunglasses.

    slimjaded Report

    #58

    J1 Black Toe Is Back

    Fashion risk taking: person wears eclectic red and white outfit with sneakers, blending various styles boldly.

    olcolc Report

    #59

    The Character Customization In This Game Is Crazyy

    Person showcasing a bold fashion look with a black outfit, including a fur-collared jacket and wide-legged pants, in a park setting.

    LunarProximity Report

    #60

    It’s Way Too Cold To Not Wear Baggywear

    Person taking fashion risks, wearing colorful attire with tie-dye shirt, pink jacket, and vibrant shoes, sitting on steps outdoors.

    YuunaLuna Report

    #61

    (Belated) Birthday Fit 💐

    Fashion risk featuring a unique outfit with a lace top, pink skirt, platform shoes, and bouquet of flowers in a garden setting.

    HNY!! it was my birthday earlier this week but I always forget to post in here 🙂‍↕️🧚🏻‍♀️
    white corset: dyspnea
    black corset: iamgia
    skirt: coach
    shoes: Simone rocha X crocs
    bag: Stine goya

    tarachandra_ Report

    #62

    Last Fit Of The Year

    Person wearing a bold fashion outfit with a pink cardigan, printed shirt, orange trousers, and green cap.

    kindatrendy Report

    #63

    Black & Green Never Fails

    Person embracing fashion risks with a puffer jacket and baggy pants, posing confidently indoors and outdoors.

    Hat - Vintage
    Gillet- Kapital
    Bomber - Dries Van Noten
    Trousers - Sage Nation
    Shoes - Rick Owens x Moncler
    IG : @jordzbai
    Tik Tok : @jordzbai

    slimjaded Report

    #64

    Blue And Beige

    Fashion risks nailed: People in oversized outfits with bold accessories in urban setting.

    Vine-fits Report

    #65

    Xoxo - Gossip Girl

    Person taking a fashion risk, wearing a denim jacket, casual tie, ripped shorts, and boots, stylishly leaning on a stone wall.

    Chasitydacers Report

    #66

    Calm Fit, Nothing Crazy

    Fashion risks paying off with layered outfit and platform boots in a modern setting.

    Full Rick Owens

    SilentPr0tag0nist2 Report

    #67

    New Outfit In Marseille ☀️

    Person taking fashion risks in a black leather jacket and cap, styled with unique accessories.

    all my outfits on instagram : @saam.ben

    ghostsamm Report

    #68

    Outfit Yesterday 🔥

    Fashion risk taker wearing leopard coat and bold boots, confidently walking down an escalator and standing beside a luxury car.

    SaladKueen Report

    #69

    If It Wasn’t Obvious I Have A New Favorite Accessory 🤣 🛂

    Person in distressed black clothing and cap, holding a book, taking fashion risks in front of a stone building with arched doors.

    bkthesavior Report

    #70

    First Day Of Nyfw

    Person taking fashion risks with a bold street style, featuring oversized denim and layered accessories.

    PHiiitower Report

    #71

    Michelangelo Gorpcore Type Fit

    Person showcasing fashion risks with orange accessories, green coat, futuristic sunglasses, and headphones.

    connorxel Report

    #72

    Spy Kids But They’re 26

    Fashion risk taker in bold outfit with wide-leg pants, large padded bag, and statement accessories.

    connorxel Report

    #73

    Hiatus Kaiyote Concert Fit

    Person in unique fashion with a top hat, holding a staff, showcasing a fashion risk at Brooklyn Paramount.

    Hat & Belt - Trash & Vaudeville Hat Band, Choker - Me Shirt - Nike Bellbottom Jeans - Amazon 🤣 Cane & Fan - Ghana Handmade Piccolo Keychain - DBZ Store

    TonyBennett3 Report

    #74

    For Us By Us

    Person showcasing unique fashion style with a leather jacket, patterned skirt, and boots against an industrial backdrop.

    Ilyholiday Report

    #75

    Hey Siri, Activate Freak Settings

    Individual in a bold fashion ensemble, showcasing streetwear style in a parking garage setting.

    Ok_Consideration9845 Report

    #76

    Grey Summer

    Fashion risks taken by three people near a stream, wearing eclectic outfits and sunglasses, showcasing unique style choices.

    ddaaxxffiittss Report

    #77

    Character Design

    Fashion risk: Person in white shirt, necktie, and patched cargo pants, wearing rings, showcasing unique style.

    LunarProximity Report

    #78

    My Mri Results Arrived... It’s A Gown! They Actually Gave Me The Gown, Guys!!

    Fashion risk taken with a stylish monochromatic outfit, featuring a tan dress, gloves, and high-top sneakers in an urban setting.

    geometrieva Report

    #79

    Full Outfit With My Hand Painted Igor Pants

    Fashion risk with pink pants featuring bold artwork, matched with stylish pink sneakers.

    currie_goat Report

    #80

    Day Out

    Fashion risk with yellow beret, mustard sweater, black suspender skirt, and knee-high socks in front of a garage door.

    sarahfreia Report

    #81

    This Is My Quarantine Outfit

    Person creatively wearing a pillow as a dress, taking a fashion risk with confidence and style.

    iamHaremi Report

    #82

    Girls Night 💓

    Fashion risk with colorful top and brown skirt, paired with an orange handbag and patterned boots, in a chic wardrobe setting.

    Ok_Mastodon_8706 Report

    #83

    S’yte X Junji Ito

    Person taking a fashion risk wearing a long dark coat, graphic hoodie, cargo pants, and boots, holding a textured bag.

    commanderleen Report

    #84

    I Made This Hoodie From A 40 Year Old Blanket And I Want To Wear It 24/7

    Person embracing fashion risks in a cozy animal print sweater, confidently posing outdoors and snapping a selfie indoors.

    SenmoSenmo Report

    #85

    I’m Literally Both The Colour Of Grapes

    Person in a bold green blazer and purple pants with matching shoes, showcasing fashion risks with a bright green handbag.

    connorxel Report

    #86

    Kiss Boots Fit. Been Feeling Self Conscious About The Face Lately So That’s Why I’m Masked Up LOL. Not Sure If It Makes The Fit Or Misses

    Person taking fashion risks in a unique all-black outfit with high boots and face covering.

    bkthesavior Report

    #87

    Favourite Fit From My Last London Trip 🌟

    Fashion risks: A woman confidently wears a bold outfit with fur boots and a camo jacket on the street.

    mel_sl Report

    #88

    Upcycling (Nike) Uptempos ♻️

    Unique fashion risk with sneakers adorned with various watches, showcasing creativity.

    G: aniatyyy Sneakers: Nike Uptempos Materials: watch faces, jewelry I already owned, vintage charms
    Attached using jewelry pliers and jump rings - no sewing or gluing needed !

    morenxlife Report

    #89

    First Time Wearing A Skirt. Which Fit Do You Like The Best?

    Person showcasing fashion risks with a neon green skirt and different tops for a bold style statement.

    fudgeitsjim Report

    #90

    One Last Fit In Case Reddit Goes Down

    Person wearing oversized jeans, platform shoes, a blazer, and tie, showcasing bold fashion risk.

    mayalcaulfield Report

    #91

    Bunny Hat Man

    Person taking a fashion risk with oversized jeans and layered jackets, showcasing creativity and confidence.

    PHiiitower Report

    #92

    Ready To Layer, Forced To Sweat 😓 Is It Fall Yet?

    Person confidently showcasing unique fashion with neon green outfit and graphic shirt, embodying fashion risks.

    Stussy neon green button down dress.
    Headgear Classic Nostalgia 808&Heartbreak Jersey I got from Kobey’s Swap Meet.
    GoGo Outside satchel in Cher
    Tidytyedye custom dyed crew socks
    Off White x Converse Vulzanized Chuck 70’s I swapped the laces for some other OW pairs.
    Daiso x Disney Monster’s Inc bandana for a blue color pop & because I just want it to be fall already. 👻

    soflylikearaven Report

    #93

    Made These Jeans In Memory Of A Friend And To Try Spread A Good Message - Wanted To Share With All Of You And See What You Thought

    A person wearing jeans with "Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay" text, standing next to vibrant red flowers. Fashion risks.

    lewwiswells Report

    #94

    Photo I Took Of My Friend. She Doesn’t Have A Reddit Account

    Fashion risk-taker in stylish monochrome outfit at a traditional Asian structure, showcasing a bold look.

    AllOverShoe Report

    #95

    One Of My Favorite Pictures Ever :)

    Person in a bold pink demon-print shirt, black trousers, and white sneakers, showcasing a fashion risk success on urban stairs.

    thecozykid123 Report

    #96

    When I Went To Japan During Corona Virus LOL

    Person wearing a skeleton print jacket, fashion risk, near a parked scooter on a city street.

    killdangerrr Report

    #97

    A Little Pink

    Person showcasing bold fashion style with a pink sweater and matching sneakers, demonstrating a successful fashion risk.

    Thaawizard Report

    #98

    D(Ist)ressed Up; (Di)stressed Out

    Person wearing a distressed sweater and innovative black slit pants, showcasing a bold fashion risk nailed.

    zoru_ge Report

    #99

    Ags-15 Mixed A B C’s / Bunny Stacked Sweats🍬🧬🐇

    Fashion risks with patterned blanket pants and matching toy on wooden floor.

    antoniogiuseppinyc Report

