99 Times People Took Fashion Risks And Absolutely Nailed It
While fashion is totally subjective, some style choices just hit differently—either in the best way possible or in a way that makes you do a double take. And while the internet is flooded with fashion disasters, today, the Bored Panda team is flipping the script with a collection of unexpected, seriously iconic fashion choices. Whether it’s a wild color combo, a daring silhouette, or a styling trick no one saw coming, these weirdly good looks prove that fashion is all about confidence. What seems questionable at first glance can actually turn out to be genius—and we’re here to celebrate those moments. Keep reading to check out some surprisingly stylish outfits we’ve come across. We also got insights from stylist Sakshi Agarwal on why these bold fashion risks work!
Wearing One Of My Favourite Outfits I’ve Made In Fashion School 👼
My Brother Made This Jacket, I'm Biased But I Think It Might Be The Craziest Thing I've Ever Seen
Shades Of Black
Jacket: Ottolinger Hoodie: Vintage Bag: Maison Margiela Pants: JiyongKim Shoes: Our Legacy Hat: CP Company Sunglasses: Jacques Marie Mage
Not all of us have a keen eye for fashion. Some of us might truly believe that neon orange and hot pink are a match made in heaven (and hey, if that’s your vibe—go for it!). But every now and then, you accidentally pair two pieces together, and boom, you’ve got an unexpectedly stylish look.
To understand why certain fashion risks work, we spoke with Sakshi Agarwal, who studied Luxury Brand Management at Regent’s University London. With her experience in fashion and styling, she gave us insight into how unconventional combinations can end up being surprisingly fashion-forward. Whether it’s colors, patterns, or accessories, there are plenty of ways to make a bold look feel intentional and chic.
Some 70’s Flair
My 88-Year Old Grandpa In Rare Comme Des Garcons Shirt And Skirt
My 88-year-old grandpa in Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2018 Rainbow Sequin Shirt and Comme des Garçons Spring/Summer 2021 PVC Layered Skirt. I am doing a series of photos of my grandpa dressed in archive designer clothing from my collection - styled, shot & edited by me. If interested, I'm releasing the shots on my instagram @joeyadachi
Took A Cozy Stroll In This Fit
She began by saying, “While we learn color theory as fashion students, some shades naturally complement each other. For instance, red always works beautifully with deeper tones like navy, emerald green, or even a soft pink—it’s all about balance and contrast.” The key is to experiment but also understand why certain colors create visual harmony.
“The same goes for patterns,” she added. “Stripes and florals? They can look amazing together when done right. Polka dots and animal prints? Surprisingly chic if balanced with neutral elements.” Mixing prints is tricky, but when paired thoughtfully, it can elevate an outfit from basic to runway-ready.
Tough Red To Match But... Loving The Bred Colorway On These Adidas Crazy Infinity's
🟡🌸
Cardigan-Steady hands prismo cardigan Tshirt- Pro club Shorts-thrifted Socks-nike Shoes-chunky dunks Bag-telfar Bracelets-david yurman
🦭
When it comes to accessories, gold and silver aren’t the only players in the game. “Gold generally complements warm tones like reds and browns, while silver pairs beautifully with cool-toned outfits,” Sakshi explained. But fashion is flexible, and combining metallics can actually add depth and personality to an outfit when styled with confidence.
“Now, a lot of this information is easily available online,” she pointed out. “People can experiment more than ever before—whether through Instagram trends, Pinterest boards, or TikTok style hacks.” The digital age has made it easier for anyone to step out of their comfort zone and try daring fashion trends they might have never considered before.
🟤🟢
Sweater- Asos Pants- Vintage vans cargo shorts Socks-nike Rings-studiocult, kuurth Shoes- nike cpfm flea 1
Real Streetwear
Some Pictures At Paris
She pointed out, "Fashion designers experiment all the time, pushing the boundaries of what’s considered stylish." Runways are filled with daring looks that, at first, might seem bizarre but later define new trends. Some of the most iconic fashion moments in history started as risks that paid off in ways no one expected.
No This Is Not A Halloween Costume , No, I Don’t Have Any Problems Walking , Running, Seeing , Or Moving. Yes This Is Practical , And Yes This Is Streetwear
Girlfriend Painted The Back Of My Jacket. Any Watchmen Fans Here?
I Made This Suit From Vintage Handmade Granny Lace And Italian Cotton
One such recent moment was Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 Couture Show, which made headlines for its hyper-realistic animal head designs. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, the collection featured handcrafted lion, wolf, and leopard heads on structured gowns worn by celebrities like Kylie Jenner. While controversial, it was a bold artistic statement that blurred the line between fantasy, fashion, and craftsmanship.
Made A Cropped Denim Kimono From Thrifted Jeans
Thank God Im A Country Boy
Waxed Trench
At Paris Fashion Week 2022, Coperni stole the show when they spray-painted a dress onto Bella Hadid in real-time. Using a liquid fabric technology, designers literally created a sleek, off-the-shoulder white dress on stage, leaving the audience in awe. This moment instantly went viral, marking a futuristic step for fashion technology and redefining live runway performances.
7 Year Anniversary Fit 🌹
This was from 2 weeks ago 🌹
top: thrifted
skirt: thrifted
bag: bottega
shoes: dr martens
Casablanca
Urban Ninja
Mountainwear 🏔
Hiking fit but make it fashion!!
beanie: isecai.co
top: lazy oaf X Esther Bunny
pants: somewhere nowhere
puffer: kathmandu
hiking shoes: merrel
scarf: hairy originals
sunnies: gentle monster
Amalfi Fit 🌸
top: serpenti apparel
skirt: variety hour
bag: lazy oaf
shoes: asics
sunnies: gentle monster
And who could forget Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Mud Show? Known for pushing boundaries, Demna transformed the runway into a mud-covered dystopian landscape, with models trudging through in oversized layers, distressed leather, and dramatic silhouettes.
While unconventional, it was a striking commentary on fashion in a chaotic world—and yet, the pieces became some of the most sought-after streetwear styles of the season.
The Ones That Let Their Flowers Bloom Set Apart From The Rest Of The Pack
Spidey Might’ve Inspired This Fit
The Tones 🌷
These moments prove that fashion isn’t just about clothing—it’s about storytelling, creativity, and the courage to break norms. And these posts celebrate bold choices, unusual combinations, and daring styles.
Sometimes, it’s about breaking the rules and owning the look with confidence. So, which of these looks caught your eye? Is there one you’d actually try, or do you prefer to admire from afar? Let us know!
Tenshi Kaiwai
Found A Time Machine At My Grandmas Crib
Ghen, 28
“I’m donning an athleisure top I found at Nordstrom Rack and a vintage longline corset that I thrifted (such a serendipitous find!). The skirt is thrifted Marithé + François Girbaud and the iridescent purple/yellow/orange garment is a saree from an Indian brand called Chidiyaa. The shoes are Japanese ipponba geta. I am inspired by sartorial adaptations of past and present, East and West, and I interpret them in a way that feels natural to my individual. I am truly grateful to live this era – in a globalized world.”
Koko, 33
“I’m wearing a thrifted blazer and hat, paired with a Telfar bag. Architecture, shapes and playing with different textures inspire my style.”
Shen & Kern
“We are wearing gothic plaid outfits created by myself. I wanted to look like a gothic Victorian queen ready for anything. Currently my style is inspired by 90s punk, 5th Element (the movie), and most anime. I like to look like I am ready for war or a fashion show.”
“I am inspired by myself. I love to wear color and express my style with my socks.”
By @shu_katerina
🍊
Too Cold 🧊🧊
Todays Fit For My Walk Around The City
🥶🥶🥶
🖤got Better Pictures In This Outfit💚
Jacket, Boots, as well as the top is from Namilia. Bag: Blackcraft Cult
I’ll Eat You Up For Lunch 🦁 (Something Different For Halloween)
Just A Couple Chill Guys 😌✨ A Lil’ Outfit Dump
Saturday’s Outfit: Angelic Pretty Cameo Window
Brown Is Better
A Little Color Splash For The Day
Friend Painted These Jeans, Just Thought You’d Like It. Also Butt
I Copped A Vintage Fireman Jacket Recently
Tylo, 21
“I’m wearing Ecko track jacket I bought last year, my mom’s Gaultier mesh top from the 90s, and my brother’s pants. The shoes are Jeremy Scott Adidas which mean the world to me, I can’t take them off. I have lots of bracelets and hair accessories that I wear every day. Those are from my childhood or things that people gift me. I love accessories and excess and being too much. I’m super inspired by funk and soul music and party culture. I wear mostly my parents clothes because they were super cool and have amazing pieces and lived amazing lives. I like to give them a new life and carry everybody with me through what I wear.“
Tatum, 32
“I’m wearing a hat I made for Elena Velez, Elena Velez bodysuit, vintage corset and layered skirts, vintage Diesel boots, and Jaded hairbow and hair bag. Elena’s last show EVSALON001 inspired this look. I always want to incorporate clothes that have lived a long life that make a big reaction. I hold off for special occasions so they can really shine. My style usually borders on disheveled, Victorian rebel.”
🩸
Sokoyam
I Was A Grape Yesterday And Now Today I’m A Lemon Smh
Feeling Rather Blue
Art Is Anything You Can Get Away With
Umbrella Hat + Mythical Creatures
Wear Your Greens 🥬
I Used Casper Snoozewear As An Overcoat
Denim On Denim
My Cozy Fit For My First Time In Shibuya
Is It Spring Yet? Let’s Go!🌼🍃
J1 Black Toe Is Back
The Character Customization In This Game Is Crazyy
It’s Way Too Cold To Not Wear Baggywear
(Belated) Birthday Fit 💐
HNY!! it was my birthday earlier this week but I always forget to post in here 🙂↕️🧚🏻♀️
white corset: dyspnea
black corset: iamgia
skirt: coach
shoes: Simone rocha X crocs
bag: Stine goya
Last Fit Of The Year
Black & Green Never Fails
Hat - Vintage
Gillet- Kapital
Bomber - Dries Van Noten
Trousers - Sage Nation
Shoes - Rick Owens x Moncler
Blue And Beige
Xoxo - Gossip Girl
Calm Fit, Nothing Crazy
Full Rick Owens
New Outfit In Marseille ☀️
Outfit Yesterday 🔥
If It Wasn’t Obvious I Have A New Favorite Accessory 🤣 🛂
First Day Of Nyfw
Michelangelo Gorpcore Type Fit
Spy Kids But They’re 26
Hiatus Kaiyote Concert Fit
Hat & Belt - Trash & Vaudeville Hat Band, Choker - Me Shirt - Nike Bellbottom Jeans - Amazon 🤣 Cane & Fan - Ghana Handmade Piccolo Keychain - DBZ Store
For Us By Us
Hey Siri, Activate Freak Settings
Grey Summer
Character Design
My Mri Results Arrived... It’s A Gown! They Actually Gave Me The Gown, Guys!!
Full Outfit With My Hand Painted Igor Pants
Day Out
This Is My Quarantine Outfit
Girls Night 💓
S’yte X Junji Ito
I Made This Hoodie From A 40 Year Old Blanket And I Want To Wear It 24/7
I’m Literally Both The Colour Of Grapes
Kiss Boots Fit. Been Feeling Self Conscious About The Face Lately So That’s Why I’m Masked Up LOL. Not Sure If It Makes The Fit Or Misses
Favourite Fit From My Last London Trip 🌟
Upcycling (Nike) Uptempos ♻️
G: aniatyyy Sneakers: Nike Uptempos Materials: watch faces, jewelry I already owned, vintage charms
Attached using jewelry pliers and jump rings - no sewing or gluing needed !
First Time Wearing A Skirt. Which Fit Do You Like The Best?
One Last Fit In Case Reddit Goes Down
Bunny Hat Man
Ready To Layer, Forced To Sweat 😓 Is It Fall Yet?
Stussy neon green button down dress.
Headgear Classic Nostalgia 808&Heartbreak Jersey I got from Kobey’s Swap Meet.
GoGo Outside satchel in Cher
Tidytyedye custom dyed crew socks
Off White x Converse Vulzanized Chuck 70’s I swapped the laces for some other OW pairs.
Daiso x Disney Monster’s Inc bandana for a blue color pop & because I just want it to be fall already. 👻