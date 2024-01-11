ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion is all about taking risks. If you don’t think outside the box, you’ll never become an icon! So what if your cabbage-themed dress ripped in half or your balloon shoes flopped at fashion week. In the famous words of Tim Gunn, “Make it work.”

One Instagram page that’s gained massive popularity through sharing unique (and somewhat questionable) fashion choices is AtoC Magazine. This account posts a variety of accessories and looks that will likely make you do a double take.

There’s a fine line between high fashion and hilarity, and this account certainly teeters between both. So enjoy scrolling through some of their best pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that even a runway model might have a hard time pulling off!