The cutting-edge fashion might be a bit too sharp for most of us. Yes, it's in vogue, according to some arcane authority, but the items that sometimes end up out there seem so unusual that they seem like they could be a practical joke. But no, this is “just fashion” and we evidently don’t understand it. 

The “It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty” Facebook group gathers and shares the most bizarre, hilarious, and downright confusing fashion items. So scroll through, prepare your eyes, and be sure to upvote your favorites, however, you choose to define that, and be sure to comment your thoughts below. 

#1

Weird Fashion

Deliah Poore Report

Alexia
Alexia
19 minutes ago

You could wear if you want to rob a bank. Just scream at the security staff and hope they'll all have a heart attack.

#2

Not Sure If I Can Post Memes (Delete If Not Allowed), But Excuse Me?!

Natasha Seila Report

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
26 minutes ago

This is so creepy to me.

#3

I Honestly Don’t Even Know What To Say…

Alexandra Karnuth Report

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
20 minutes ago

They should make a matching brace-let

As head-scratching as many of these items are, we are at least blessed to live in a world where we can pretty freely choose what to wear. In the past, many legal codes set out specific rules for who could wear what and at what times. These “sumptuary laws” set apart the rich and powerful from everyone else. Of course, it seems like an interesting question to know just how aggressively they are actually kept.

For example, in ancient Greece, “A free-born woman may not leave the city during the night unless she is planning to commit adultery and a husband may not wear a gold-studded ring or a cloak of Milesian fashion unless he is bent upon prostitution or adultery.” Both of these indicate that you could actually just break these rules if you were willing to forgo some degree of social acceptability. 
#4

These Seem Entirely Practical

Rachael Blake Report

lilia
lilia
28 minutes ago

well the goal of sunglasses IS to block out the sun… mission accomplished?

#5

I’ll Just Leave This Beauty Right Here

Regeene Ho Report

lilia
lilia
27 minutes ago

denim shorts are one thing, but denim underwear? 😭

#6

Love It

Cyrielle Viany Report

Zzz
Zzz
11 minutes ago

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Ancient China and Japan had similar laws, which also made sure to govern not just what one could wear, but even what sort of gravestone they might be able to have. This allowed rulers to feel special, as if palaces and power weren’t enough and it meant that often wealthy merchants couldn’t as easily flaunt their wealth, which was apparently quite annoying to aristocracy. Because evidently, wealth without the “right” blood was just not enough. 
#7

Sheinsanity

Crystal Collins Report

JJ
JJ
21 minutes ago

Finally pants for that diet-cycle that makes you lose a couple of pounds and then gain twice as much 🤐

#8

I Am Absolutely Crying

Haussy Kira Report

Louie
Louie
18 minutes ago

She’s got a tight… ahem, cat?

#9

What?

Amy Greenwell Report

In Medieval England, some of the sumptuary laws mostly existed to protect local industries. If people could not spend all their money on foreign items, they would spend it on English goods, keeping gold in the country and indirectly benefiting the crown which would get a portion of it as taxes. Certain items were even “mandated” as “English wear,” such as flat caps, in a particularly amusing instance of state-mandated fashion. 
#10

Found Another Interesting One

Christy Wyrtzen Report

PotatoNinja5000
PotatoNinja5000
29 minutes ago

I would buy those (if it was the 90s again).

#11

Weird Fashion

anon Report

JJ
JJ
18 minutes ago

But it has pockets!!!

#12

Shein Your Days Are Numbered

Fresh Trendz Report

Nea
Nea
20 minutes ago

Atleast its more comfortable in second case. Looking at first one hurts.

And those who “escaped” to North America didn’t have it much better, despite the entire Atlantic ocean between them and the crown. The Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1634 prohibited people under a certain level of wealth from wearing lace, silver or gold thread or buttons, cutwork, embroidery, hat bands, belts, ruffles, and capes, among other items. But in an act of early American rebelliousness, these laws were reportedly being defied pretty quickly.  
#13

First Post- Toast Bra. How Many Bras Equal A Loaf?

Liz DUlisse Report

Abigail Snyder
Abigail Snyder
19 minutes ago

You know what is the worst though? Getting toast crumbs in your bra on accident *shudders in itchy*

#14

Shein Does Not Disappoint

Christy Wyrtzen Report

#15

Honestly Might Grab Myself One For When I Lose All My Hair

Coral Lemon Report

Snap panda
Snap panda
12 minutes ago

Hahha that orange one is just amazing

When it comes to the considerably more contemporary items here and to fashion in general, it’s important to note that not everyone dresses for comfort or even to look good. Sociologists believe that, particularly among teenagers, people will dress to “signal” to others what group they are in. It’s not surprising that most subcultures, regions, and economic classes all have fashion “markers” that set them apart. Of course, generally, it’s nowhere near as ridiculous as anything here. 
#16

Why ?!

Katie Violet Muggridge Report

Kosh1k
Kosh1k
32 minutes ago

This one is normal. Girls wear mesh outfits for parties/raves/fastivals, so why not have one for the guys?

#17

While I Was Looking At Suit Combinations For A Friend’s Wedding

Liz DUlisse Report

Space Yeti
Space Yeti
31 minutes ago

For when your nips are sweaty but the restaurant has a “no shirt, no service” sign

#18

Just: No

Pietra Py Albers Report

lilia
lilia
26 minutes ago

imagine if that popped 💀

One influencing factor may be that in 2023, fashion is a mish-mash of previous decades and modern innovations, all thrown together without a specific guiding philosophy. While this freedom may seem liberating and full of possibilities, the result tends to be design choices that confuse and amuse more than anything else. Similarly, some items try to quickly grab people's attention, on, say, TikTok to drive sales before it becomes clear that an item is downright terrible. 
#19

Who Tf Can Even Wear These?? Someone With Hooves For Feet?? My Lord

Stephanie Martin Report

#20

For Only $47! What A Steal

Tammy Russell Report

Earthquake903
Earthquake903
18 minutes ago

For when your shoestring breaks?

#21

Diaper Thong 10/10

Candice Dawkins Report

Snap panda
Snap panda
10 minutes ago

That looks like a period pad with strings hahha

Some point to a rising trend in anti-fashion, where people attempt to circumvent fashion norms on purpose. Add in the part of the population that has basically no fashion sense and the result is a lot of outfits that appear to resemble a workplace disaster in a textile mill. As trends now shift so quickly, it’s meaningless to try and keep up, so people just do what they like and, presumably, end up creating a demand for some of the monstrosities seen here. 
#22

I Was Just Looking For Pink Boots

Savannah Paytash Report

#23

Help

Shauna Knight Report

#24

Not Sure What To Say About This One Lol

Jeanine Wilson Report

Space Yeti
Space Yeti
30 minutes ago

This looks like an old lady turned a curtain into a lamp shade, gave it to goodwill, and another old lady turned it into a skirt.

#25

Moo

Christy Wyrtzen Report

#26

I Would Wear These Every Day

Finn Rollins Report

Space Yeti
Space Yeti
30 minutes ago

Bro got that crunchy breakfast drip.

#27

Comes In Pink Now!

Christy Wyrtzen Report

Space Yeti
Space Yeti
29 minutes ago

For when you want to look like you’ve been skinned.

#28

Someone Posted These In Another Group And I Immediately Thought Of Here, Cos What?

Molly Ford Report

BatPhace
BatPhace
17 minutes ago

No monstera were hurt during the making of this whatever it is

#29

I Found This Amusing Because It's Listed As Festival Ware, I Wouldn't Be Going With My Anxiety

Christy Wyrtzen Report

#30

Where’s The Back Half Of This?

Stephanie Lebow Report

Snap panda
Snap panda
9 minutes ago

Business in the front party in the back

#31

For When You Can’t Decide Where You’re Going Today!

Heidi Aden Report

Space Yeti
Space Yeti
28 minutes ago

Clothes.exe stopped working.

#32

What The

Phoebe Joan Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
6 minutes ago

I’m supposed to swim in that? Ps totally not retouched photography

#33

What?

Amy Greenwell Report

Abigail Snyder
Abigail Snyder
15 minutes ago

Me being me, I started trying to look for some sort of pattern. The only thing I can find is all of the blue letters spell out "LOVE"

#34

The Rest Of The World Is Cringing

Ava Townsley Report

#35

It's Swimwear Season

Christy Wyrtzen Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
3 minutes ago

👀👄⚠️⚠️⚠️ (best emoji match I could find)

#36

(First Post, Be Kind) The Shark Is Kinda Cute, But When Is This Supposed To Be Worn?😅

Rita Virág Hegedűs Report

Louie
Louie
8 minutes ago

Shark week, obviously!

#37

I Genuinely Had To Do A Double Take. Why Tell Everyone You And/Or Your Partner Is A Player?

anon Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
1 minute ago

It does not say players… it says prayers. Some people have a hard time conceiving. This is a sweet onesie. They need to teach cursive in schools still…

#38

Is It Me Or Do Those Look Like Curtains

Danielle Hartshorn Report

lilia
lilia
24 minutes ago

upcycled cupcake wrappers

#39

Weird Fashion

Amy Greenwell Report

AJay
AJay
1 minute ago (edited)

What are these?? Jeels? Joots? Juspenders? We need answers!!

#40

Casual Tights For Daily Life

Cristiana Banda Report

Louie
Louie
6 minutes ago

I can think of a couple situations where these might come in handy

#41

On Sale For $1369

Chantelle Chantelle Report

Space Yeti
Space Yeti
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like Yoda finally started that Etsy shop.

#42

That’s Um…

Stephanie Lebow Report

Partime lobster🦞
Partime lobster🦞
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She has more faith in that top than i have in humanity.

#43

The Legging Boots…

Fernanda Terrones Report

#44

I Hope The Rings Don't Break

Lisa-Marie Clarkson Report

#45

Wtf Are These. And Wouldn’t They Hurt

Jade India Report

#46

Not Shein But Belongs Here

Christy Wyrtzen Report

Space Yeti
Space Yeti
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now THIS is the peak of fashion!

#47

Ummmm What?? Who Could Wear This And Not Show Everyone Their 😺??

Stephanie Martin Report

#48

I Have No Words

Meghan Weston Report

#49

Weird Fashion

Eleanor Webb Report

Abigail Snyder
Abigail Snyder
10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, I can't be the only one who thinks this is kinda cute! Edit: went back and looked at the price. Cute, but not $500 cute.

#50

Slay... I Think?

Dana Seute Report

#51

Weird Fashion

Noah Henry Report

#52

Bruh 😅 I Would Wear It But Only Because I Am Extremely Funny And Hilarious

Nina Harding-Bellis Report

#53

Weird Fashion

Amy Greenwell Report

#54

Think About All The Possibilities…

Romy de Ridder Report

#55

Not Shein, But ????? Okay Balenciaga

Kayde Ferguson Report

#56

Weird Fashion

Mikayla Smilgius Report

#57

Chicken Claw Stockings

Lauren Evlyn Report

#58

Weird Fashion

Gabie Bee Report

#59

Uhhhh..it’s A No For Me

Emily Roneker Report

#60

I Usually Like Funky Top Designs But Uhh.... No Thank U

Yvonne McLeod Report

#61

What Is This?

Christy Wyrtzen Report

#62

Weird Fashion

Amy Greenwell Report

#63

Oh No No No Noooo 😅😅

Charlotte Davies Report

#64

Here's Another For You Fine Folks. Fish Pants

Christy Wyrtzen Report

#65

The Look On The Models Face

Christy Wyrtzen Report

LALALand
LALALand
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She seems thrilled....

#66

Weird Fashion

