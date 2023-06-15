“It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty”: 69 Fashion Monstrosities That Totally Deserve To Be Shamed Online (New Pics)
The cutting-edge fashion might be a bit too sharp for most of us. Yes, it's in vogue, according to some arcane authority, but the items that sometimes end up out there seem so unusual that they seem like they could be a practical joke. But no, this is “just fashion” and we evidently don’t understand it.
The “It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty” Facebook group gathers and shares the most bizarre, hilarious, and downright confusing fashion items. So scroll through, prepare your eyes, and be sure to upvote your favorites, however, you choose to define that, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
Not Sure If I Can Post Memes (Delete If Not Allowed), But Excuse Me?!
I Honestly Don’t Even Know What To Say…
As head-scratching as many of these items are, we are at least blessed to live in a world where we can pretty freely choose what to wear. In the past, many legal codes set out specific rules for who could wear what and at what times. These “sumptuary laws” set apart the rich and powerful from everyone else. Of course, it seems like an interesting question to know just how aggressively they are actually kept.
For example, in ancient Greece, “A free-born woman may not leave the city during the night unless she is planning to commit adultery and a husband may not wear a gold-studded ring or a cloak of Milesian fashion unless he is bent upon prostitution or adultery.” Both of these indicate that you could actually just break these rules if you were willing to forgo some degree of social acceptability.
These Seem Entirely Practical
I’ll Just Leave This Beauty Right Here
Love It
Ancient China and Japan had similar laws, which also made sure to govern not just what one could wear, but even what sort of gravestone they might be able to have. This allowed rulers to feel special, as if palaces and power weren’t enough and it meant that often wealthy merchants couldn’t as easily flaunt their wealth, which was apparently quite annoying to aristocracy. Because evidently, wealth without the “right” blood was just not enough.
Sheinsanity
I Am Absolutely Crying
What?
In Medieval England, some of the sumptuary laws mostly existed to protect local industries. If people could not spend all their money on foreign items, they would spend it on English goods, keeping gold in the country and indirectly benefiting the crown which would get a portion of it as taxes. Certain items were even “mandated” as “English wear,” such as flat caps, in a particularly amusing instance of state-mandated fashion.
Found Another Interesting One
Shein Your Days Are Numbered
And those who “escaped” to North America didn’t have it much better, despite the entire Atlantic ocean between them and the crown. The Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1634 prohibited people under a certain level of wealth from wearing lace, silver or gold thread or buttons, cutwork, embroidery, hat bands, belts, ruffles, and capes, among other items. But in an act of early American rebelliousness, these laws were reportedly being defied pretty quickly.
First Post- Toast Bra. How Many Bras Equal A Loaf?
You know what is the worst though? Getting toast crumbs in your bra on accident *shudders in itchy*
Shein Does Not Disappoint
Honestly Might Grab Myself One For When I Lose All My Hair
When it comes to the considerably more contemporary items here and to fashion in general, it’s important to note that not everyone dresses for comfort or even to look good. Sociologists believe that, particularly among teenagers, people will dress to “signal” to others what group they are in. It’s not surprising that most subcultures, regions, and economic classes all have fashion “markers” that set them apart. Of course, generally, it’s nowhere near as ridiculous as anything here.
Why ?!
While I Was Looking At Suit Combinations For A Friend’s Wedding
For when your nips are sweaty but the restaurant has a “no shirt, no service” sign
One influencing factor may be that in 2023, fashion is a mish-mash of previous decades and modern innovations, all thrown together without a specific guiding philosophy. While this freedom may seem liberating and full of possibilities, the result tends to be design choices that confuse and amuse more than anything else. Similarly, some items try to quickly grab people's attention, on, say, TikTok to drive sales before it becomes clear that an item is downright terrible.
Who Tf Can Even Wear These?? Someone With Hooves For Feet?? My Lord
For Only $47! What A Steal
Diaper Thong 10/10
Some point to a rising trend in anti-fashion, where people attempt to circumvent fashion norms on purpose. Add in the part of the population that has basically no fashion sense and the result is a lot of outfits that appear to resemble a workplace disaster in a textile mill. As trends now shift so quickly, it’s meaningless to try and keep up, so people just do what they like and, presumably, end up creating a demand for some of the monstrosities seen here.
I Was Just Looking For Pink Boots
Help
Not Sure What To Say About This One Lol
This looks like an old lady turned a curtain into a lamp shade, gave it to goodwill, and another old lady turned it into a skirt.
Moo
I Would Wear These Every Day
Comes In Pink Now!
Someone Posted These In Another Group And I Immediately Thought Of Here, Cos What?
I Found This Amusing Because It's Listed As Festival Ware, I Wouldn't Be Going With My Anxiety
Where’s The Back Half Of This?
For When You Can’t Decide Where You’re Going Today!
What The
What?
Me being me, I started trying to look for some sort of pattern. The only thing I can find is all of the blue letters spell out "LOVE"
The Rest Of The World Is Cringing
It's Swimwear Season
(First Post, Be Kind) The Shark Is Kinda Cute, But When Is This Supposed To Be Worn?😅
I Genuinely Had To Do A Double Take. Why Tell Everyone You And/Or Your Partner Is A Player?
Is It Me Or Do Those Look Like Curtains
Casual Tights For Daily Life
On Sale For $1369
That’s Um…
She has more faith in that top than i have in humanity.
The Legging Boots…
I Hope The Rings Don't Break
Wtf Are These. And Wouldn’t They Hurt
Not Shein But Belongs Here
Ummmm What?? Who Could Wear This And Not Show Everyone Their 😺??
I Have No Words
Ok, I can't be the only one who thinks this is kinda cute! Edit: went back and looked at the price. Cute, but not $500 cute.