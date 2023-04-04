Art is generally open to interpretation, meaning its exact message is often vague, and various points of view and opinions can be offered. However, in graphic design, especially in marketing and advertising, conveying the right or the intended idea is key. Unless the designer doesn't mind finding their work posted among the many graphic design fails on Reddit.

There is indeed a dedicated hub on Reddit reserved specifically for awful designs and graphic design fails that failed to communicate their idea due to a shabby design. Wittily titled "Comic Sans Galore" (OG graphic designers will get the reference), r/crappydesign offers a bum trip of poorly implemented creative ideas. Chock-full of funny graphic design fails and bad graphic design ideas, it's also a lesson and a list of examples of how NOT to do it. Anyhow (to stop being so snobbish about it), we must appreciate these stupid design fails and the individuals behind them because otherwise, we would have fewer failures of others (rather than our own) to chuckle and facepalm at.

Below, we've compiled a list of the worst graphic design fails we could find online to, hopefully, bring a bit more laughter to your day and remind you that it's perfectly human to err! (Also, to remind you that hiring a professional to do the job is often very much worth it.) If any of the bad graphic designs below make you giggle, let us know by giving them an upvote!