88 Funny Graphic Design Fails Reminding Us That No, Not Anyone Can Do It
Art is generally open to interpretation, meaning its exact message is often vague, and various points of view and opinions can be offered. However, in graphic design, especially in marketing and advertising, conveying the right or the intended idea is key. Unless the designer doesn't mind finding their work posted among the many graphic design fails on Reddit.
There is indeed a dedicated hub on Reddit reserved specifically for awful designs and graphic design fails that failed to communicate their idea due to a shabby design. Wittily titled "Comic Sans Galore" (OG graphic designers will get the reference), r/crappydesign offers a bum trip of poorly implemented creative ideas. Chock-full of funny graphic design fails and bad graphic design ideas, it's also a lesson and a list of examples of how NOT to do it. Anyhow (to stop being so snobbish about it), we must appreciate these stupid design fails and the individuals behind them because otherwise, we would have fewer failures of others (rather than our own) to chuckle and facepalm at.
Below, we've compiled a list of the worst graphic design fails we could find online to, hopefully, bring a bit more laughter to your day and remind you that it's perfectly human to err! (Also, to remind you that hiring a professional to do the job is often very much worth it.) If any of the bad graphic designs below make you giggle, let us know by giving them an upvote!
This Is Not Vitamin D, It's An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium
I’d Like To Eat Here. Unsure When Is Ok
This University's President Is Really Hands On
Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don't Want To Throw It Away Just Because It's Terribly Funny
Proofreading This Book Couldn't Have Been That Hard
The Implication That This Tooth Has Genitals
Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair
The Local Clinic Here, Absolute Gem
I Love Drinking Kids Too!
I Thought The Peep Was Farting. My Wife Corrected Me - It’s Cotton Candy
Worst Doctor Ever
People Wearing Face Masks Looking Like Monsters
Yeah Okay Makes Sense Thank You
Totally Worth The $6.95
Critical Thinking
My grandma used to let me win every time at tic tac toe as a kid. My older cousin beat me once I was really shocked and I did something similar to this to show that I was clearly the superior thinker.
Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top
That just reminded me of the colour changing spoons a certain cereal used to have. I think it was Trix.
Hood On vs. Hood Off
Every 3,000 Sheets Of Paper Costs Us A Ree
A Pen My Teacher Gave Me
The Placement Of This Baby's Head Wasn't Quite Thought Through
Somehow Spiderman Is Able To Keep A Hot Drink In His Cup While Upside Down
The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy!
I don't need hypnotherapy! I got mine for free. #soblessed #loophole #beatthesystem
But It’s A Stop Sign…
Comical Font Selection And Style. The Deeper You Look The Worse You See
Decided To Open My Step Daughters Junior Risk Board Game Tonight And The Compass Is Incorrect…
Happy New Year!
I Saw This On A Box. I Don't Know How To Lift It Like The Picture Said
Dont Mess With Chile 🇨🇱
The Sign On My Husbands Graphic Design Department
The Reduce Volume Button
The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained
This Doormat Belonging To A Couple Living In My Building
Found By The Copier
This Graph In My School's Yearbook
In case anyone else spent way too much time trying to figure out what was wrong with this, the lengths of the bars don't even come close to matching the numbers they're supposed to go with.
I See This At My University Every Day
This Terrible Church Advert
This Pie Chart From TV Time
Was It So Hard To Get A Dog?
But cats are our supreme overlords and clearly deserve to have their pictures placed in as many places as possible so that we can worship them properly!
The Elevator Safety Placard In This Hotel
Don’t Smoke The Propane!
This "Luxurious" German Gin Bottle
This Church Service Invitation That Looks Like I’m About To Be Murdered
Always Wanted A Ntr Lom Aua He Myself
For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa
I Don't Feel Very Beautiful Staring At That Logo
Get TRAIN Everyday
Would You Rather Kill 5 Or 6 People?
I've Never Met Lauren But I Already Know I Don't Like Her
Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest
Wine glasses don't need to be used for wine. I use mine all the time for juice with my daughter.