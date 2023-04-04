Art is generally open to interpretation, meaning its exact message is often vague, and various points of view and opinions can be offered. However, in graphic design, especially in marketing and advertising, conveying the right or the intended idea is key. Unless the designer doesn't mind finding their work posted among the many graphic design fails on Reddit.

There is indeed a dedicated hub on Reddit reserved specifically for awful designs and graphic design fails that failed to communicate their idea due to a shabby design. Wittily titled "Comic Sans Galore" (OG graphic designers will get the reference), r/crappydesign offers a bum trip of poorly implemented creative ideas. Chock-full of funny graphic design fails and bad graphic design ideas, it's also a lesson and a list of examples of how NOT to do it. Anyhow (to stop being so snobbish about it), we must appreciate these stupid design fails and the individuals behind them because otherwise, we would have fewer failures of others (rather than our own) to chuckle and facepalm at.

Below, we've compiled a list of the worst graphic design fails we could find online to, hopefully, bring a bit more laughter to your day and remind you that it's perfectly human to err! (Also, to remind you that hiring a professional to do the job is often very much worth it.) If any of the bad graphic designs below make you giggle, let us know by giving them an upvote!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is Not Vitamin D, It's An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium

This Is Not Vitamin D, It's An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium

archfapper Report

14points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like magnesium got The D

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

I’d Like To Eat Here. Unsure When Is Ok

I’d Like To Eat Here. Unsure When Is Ok

HEROnymous_Rex Report

13points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ow. My eyes. Can't... focus

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

This University's President Is Really Hands On

This University's President Is Really Hands On

tbonetaylor Report

11points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta hand it to him. W O R D

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don't Want To Throw It Away Just Because It's Terribly Funny

Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don't Want To Throw It Away Just Because It's Terribly Funny

AmberedVal Report

10points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a Pisa cr@p

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

Proofreading This Book Couldn't Have Been That Hard

Proofreading This Book Couldn't Have Been That Hard

UltraLaser23 Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 6th banana does not count, it is only there to provide scale.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

The Implication That This Tooth Has Genitals

The Implication That This Tooth Has Genitals

Dylflon Report

10points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you imagine having a fig leaf stuck between your teeth?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair

Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair

wvWvvvWvw Report

10points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The other chair is meant to be admired from afar only

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

The Local Clinic Here, Absolute Gem

The Local Clinic Here, Absolute Gem

HentaiNep Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That poor lad does not have a forehead, he has a fivehead.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

I Love Drinking Kids Too!

I Love Drinking Kids Too!

RosenRanAway Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

I Thought The Peep Was Farting. My Wife Corrected Me - It’s Cotton Candy

I Thought The Peep Was Farting. My Wife Corrected Me - It’s Cotton Candy

mmcalli Report

9points
POST
TOM HOLLAND
TOM HOLLAND
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it better as a fart cloud XD

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Worst Doctor Ever

Worst Doctor Ever

CosmoInColour Report

9points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a fun way to deliver horrible news!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

People Wearing Face Masks Looking Like Monsters

People Wearing Face Masks Looking Like Monsters

A_Random_Guy_Here Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#13

Yeah Okay Makes Sense Thank You

Yeah Okay Makes Sense Thank You

Vexced Report

9points
POST
TOM HOLLAND
TOM HOLLAND
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, talk about mixed messages.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Totally Worth The $6.95

Totally Worth The $6.95

CalvinSchoolidge Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to see her wearing that shirt.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Critical Thinking

Critical Thinking

lol62056 Report

8points
POST
TOM HOLLAND
TOM HOLLAND
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandma used to let me win every time at tic tac toe as a kid. My older cousin beat me once I was really shocked and I did something similar to this to show that I was clearly the superior thinker.

4
4points
reply
#16

Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top

Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top

beerguy_etcetera Report

8points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That just reminded me of the colour changing spoons a certain cereal used to have. I think it was Trix.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Hood On vs. Hood Off

Hood On vs. Hood Off

m_delacour Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#18

Every 3,000 Sheets Of Paper Costs Us A Ree

Every 3,000 Sheets Of Paper Costs Us A Ree

trevorssm Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

A Pen My Teacher Gave Me

A Pen My Teacher Gave Me

Veyron730 Report

8points
POST
Seamus Crumley
Seamus Crumley
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The new age teacher's way of reducing class sizes.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

The Placement Of This Baby's Head Wasn't Quite Thought Through

The Placement Of This Baby's Head Wasn't Quite Thought Through

ninimalini Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#21

Somehow Spiderman Is Able To Keep A Hot Drink In His Cup While Upside Down

Somehow Spiderman Is Able To Keep A Hot Drink In His Cup While Upside Down

Speeider Report

8points
POST
TOM HOLLAND
TOM HOLLAND
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶Spider cup, spider cup, defies the laws of gravity🎶

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy!

The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy!

goobzilla91 Report

8points
POST
TOM HOLLAND
TOM HOLLAND
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't need hypnotherapy! I got mine for free. #soblessed #loophole #beatthesystem

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

But It’s A Stop Sign…

But It’s A Stop Sign…

theGinjaWarrior Report

8points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would mistakenly stop kindness and start violence when I had the right of way

2
2points
reply
#24

Comical Font Selection And Style. The Deeper You Look The Worse You See

Comical Font Selection And Style. The Deeper You Look The Worse You See

ryanidsteel Report

8points
POST
TOM HOLLAND
TOM HOLLAND
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can I get this on a shirt? Or as a tattoo? Anyone?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

Decided To Open My Step Daughters Junior Risk Board Game Tonight And The Compass Is Incorrect…

Decided To Open My Step Daughters Junior Risk Board Game Tonight And The Compass Is Incorrect…

glenthesboy Report

8points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is how it feels reading manga for the first time.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Happy New Year!

Happy New Year!

crudolph0828 Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did my time travelling machine work?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

I Saw This On A Box. I Don't Know How To Lift It Like The Picture Said

I Saw This On A Box. I Don't Know How To Lift It Like The Picture Said

HelloImWeirdo Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop checking out his butt!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

I My Bike

I My Bike

Ja90n Report

7points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am one with my bike. I am bike

1
1point
reply
#29

Dont Mess With Chile 🇨🇱

Dont Mess With Chile 🇨🇱

wotwud Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

The Sign On My Husbands Graphic Design Department

The Sign On My Husbands Graphic Design Department

meltee Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#31

The Reduce Volume Button

The Reduce Volume Button

Bames_Jond_007 Report

7points
POST
RaptorNXT
RaptorNXT
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laptop transceiver. Over and out.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

FuzzboarEKKO Report

7points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a DO NOT BUY or DO NOT LISTEN.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

This Doormat Belonging To A Couple Living In My Building

This Doormat Belonging To A Couple Living In My Building

maxington26 Report

7points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They mostly come at night... mostly.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Found By The Copier

Found By The Copier

TakeOnlyFootprints Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bored Panda ladies. Will lyouve marryou me?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

This Graph In My School's Yearbook

This Graph In My School's Yearbook

jazmine_carroll Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In case anyone else spent way too much time trying to figure out what was wrong with this, the lengths of the bars don't even come close to matching the numbers they're supposed to go with.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

I See This At My University Every Day

I See This At My University Every Day

0ystersauc3 Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is causing me physical pain.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

This Terrible Church Advert

This Terrible Church Advert

dead_grandma_ Report

7points
POST
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apology accepted Captain Backdar

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

This Pie Chart From TV Time

This Pie Chart From TV Time

RegularBubble2637 Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sport Mystery does not seem very popular.

0
0points
reply
#39

Was It So Hard To Get A Dog?

Was It So Hard To Get A Dog?

fplanellas Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But cats are our supreme overlords and clearly deserve to have their pictures placed in as many places as possible so that we can worship them properly!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#40

The Elevator Safety Placard In This Hotel

The Elevator Safety Placard In This Hotel

LegalHelpNeeded3 Report

7points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All warning signs should be Magic Eye posters. Makes it fun!

1
1point
reply
#41

Don’t Smoke The Propane!

Don’t Smoke The Propane!

Adorable-Display-676 Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will not let society tell me what to do!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

This "Luxurious" German Gin Bottle

This "Luxurious" German Gin Bottle

M_Forestvalley Report

7points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another Magic Eye poster

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

This Church Service Invitation That Looks Like I’m About To Be Murdered

This Church Service Invitation That Looks Like I’m About To Be Murdered

ma582 Report

7points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bring your children, leave all hope

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Always Wanted A Ntr Lom Aua He Myself

Always Wanted A Ntr Lom Aua He Myself

OldTownRoadSequel Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#45

For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

logstain Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now the swallows have to fly even further to provide coconuts for the Knights of Camelot.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#46

I Don't Feel Very Beautiful Staring At That Logo

I Don't Feel Very Beautiful Staring At That Logo

Albafika Report

6points
POST
#47

Get TRAIN Everyday

Get TRAIN Everyday

tetePT Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they are on strike a lot these days.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#48

Would You Rather Kill 5 Or 6 People?

Would You Rather Kill 5 Or 6 People?

JonahAragon Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously the first option to get the bonus kill.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

I've Never Met Lauren But I Already Know I Don't Like Her

I've Never Met Lauren But I Already Know I Don't Like Her

Norskiing Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#50

Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest

Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest

pochama55 Report

6points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wine glasses don't need to be used for wine. I use mine all the time for juice with my daughter.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

The Design School I Graduated From Sent This Postcard Out

The Design School I Graduated From Sent This Postcard Out

edrini Report

6points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You we'll know show you how to how to design lead

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

He's Calling Her To Ask Her For Her Number?

He's Calling Her To Ask Her For Her Number?

PomPlosion Report

6points
POST
RaptorNXT
RaptorNXT
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Operator, please connect me to the girl with orange overshirt."

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

Scale Is A Social Construct, And Therefore Can Be Ignored

Scale Is A Social Construct, And Therefore Can Be Ignored

Shuihoppy Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Super skinny snake, also the man seems to be oddly proportioned? Obviously those measurements mean nothing, they are not in bananas.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

What Planet Are They Living On

What Planet Are They Living On

justin213333 Report

6points
POST
#55

Pregnancy Test Early Five Result Day Sooner Pregmate

Pregnancy Test Early Five Result Day Sooner Pregmate

WhatinTardnation Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, I have seen the title, but what is it meant to say?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

Antioxidents, Electrolytes, And Deli Organ Flavor?

Antioxidents, Electrolytes, And Deli Organ Flavor?

ye_roustabouts Report

6points
POST
#57

Bought This Geometry Set For My Son. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelt Incorrectly

Bought This Geometry Set For My Son. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelt Incorrectly