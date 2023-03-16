Like every design appreciator with an obsession for order and balance, we have a soft spot for a beautifully crafted work. It’s always a pleasure to see the creative process unfold and get inspired by how designers approach their work. But as much as one may love well-executed ideas, we admit there’s a special kind of joy that comes from stumbling upon a failed design so terrible that it makes you snort with laughter.

Graphic design is not a simple matter of putting together some pretty pictures and catchy text. Designers know too well that it’s a complex art form that requires skill, creativity, and a keen eye for detail. Unfortunately, not everyone who attempts to create a project is up to the task — that’s where graphic design fails come in!

The internet is littered with them, and we all know what they look like: a poorly-designed logo, an ad with a double — and often very ambiguous — meaning, or just a wrong font choice. But some design fails are so atrocious that they deserve their own category, and we found so many examples of bad design that made us wonder how they were even approved!

Now it’s your turn to join in on the fun. We’ve curated a list of the funniest design fails — genuine examples of what happens when an idea goes wrong in the most spectacular ways imaginable! So, dear reader, if you’re ready for some hilarious, eye-burning, and just plain bad graphic design, you’re in for a wild ride. And in case you find a particularly heinous design, don’t forget to upvote it and let us know why you think it’s the worst — or best, you know, depending on the perspective.

#1

This Map At A Coffee Shop

Holzweg34 Report

Go_pack_Go
Go_pack_Go
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Ugh my geography brain makes me want to punch a wall

#2

A Very Easy To Read Graph About Texting While Driving? Found In My High School Yearbook

Buddhacream Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
3 minutes ago

The overlap must be people who drove right by their destination because they were texting.

#3

Orange Is The New Milk

Random_Average_Human Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Orange milk comes from orange cows.

#4

We Cut Kids

aTerrariaExpert Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Reminds me of the phrase Snitches get stitches.

#5

We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled, Say No More

WiggelingOversnipe Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Just out of frame is Roy on the floor, being leg disabled.

#6

Happy Father's Day!

KROXON Report

#7

Good Thing My Kid Knows How To Count Already

_polloloko23 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited)

The eighth is a worm with prosthetic legs.

#8

Love Handles

reddit.com Report

#9

They Just Don't Go Together

terbiun Report

#10

Just Watched A Guy Go Into The Wrong Bathroom At Toronto Pearson Airport. He Was Looking At The Top Sign

AdmHornblower Report

#11

Motivational Poster At Work

FriarTuckeredOut Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited)

d X i = e? More like WTF?

#12

Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts

Crowdie_ Report

#13

NeV York

specialvixen Report

#14

I Think It’s Trying To Say Dumbo

comfychair_4444 Report

#15

This Guy Must Be Feeling Pretty Great On This Ad

ErickJail Report

#16

Imagine Cleaning A Fan So Well That You Uncover 2 New Blades!

erkang06 Report

#17

A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple

Red_Rolo09 Report

#18

Wow Look At Those Knives

djengala Report

#19

That's Not How Mirrors Work

SpaceIsTooFarAway Report

#20

This Sign

Aatlatlatla Report

#21

Do Hit The Road, Born In More Let’s Drive Britian

okrafest Report

#22

Soup Soup Break Soup

HereForTheTanks Report

#23

Not The Most Welcoming Door Mat

Kamikapilz Report

#24

Live Your Life Without Empowerment Judgement To The Fullest

bitcoinman3001 Report

#25

Don’t Have Hep C? Get Some!

Dtomnom Report

#26

This Emoji With 2 Mouths Looks Like A Depressed Middle Aged Man

reddit.com Report

#27

Attention

boobooob Report

#28

Would You Like Your Chips With Or Without Chips?

ZodiacWarrior_ Report

#29

Know The Facts I Have Beautiful Teeth Too

mosti_shosho Report

#30

When Your Gym Tries Hard To Motivate You But Fails To Make Any Sense

james_pawned Report

#31

Trying To Watch My Sodium. Unsalted Box Is Blue But Wrapper Is Red, Salted's Box Is Red But Wrapper Is Blue

bkantor15 Report

#32

"You're Gonna Pay For That Free Coffee, Aren't You?"

GallowPlaceholder Report

tom qwerty
tom qwerty
Community Member
15 minutes ago

u gonna pay for that free coffee

#33

Because Nothing Says Success Like An Anxious, Vacant Stare

reddit.com Report

#34

Can Someone Tell Me What This Jacket Is Actually Made Of?

txm_butch23 Report

Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
1 minute ago

This piece of clothing is constructed of 3 separate layers: (1) 70% polyester and 30% pu; (2) 56% polyester and 44% viscose; and (3) 100% polyester. Frankly, I'm more concerned that one of the layers is 30% pu.

#35

Sock Model Wearing No Socks

Darth_Jellyfish Report

#36

Shape Of The Bowl Kind Of Makes It Look Like “Puke”

zektuuk138 Report

#37

Just Noticed My Watercolor Set Is Named Fine Fart

Cocaine_Kitty Report

#38

If Only There Was A Letter In That Word That Resembled A Football

iMaelstrom Report

#39

My Baby Brother’s Play Mat Isn’t Correct, Or Is It?

Ray96598 Report

#40

I Think You Missed Some Letters

reddit.com Report

#41

Souvenir Notepad, Designer Failed Geography Class

DucksToo22 Report

#42

Terrible Sign Color Choices

bobwithlobsters Report

#43

Welcome Back Highcrest Middle Schoolers!

koolkat888 Report

#44

We're Glad You're Here, But Go Over There

Allcooldude97 Report

#45

No Need To Measure, There’s Plenty Of Space For All The Letters

darwinpatrick Report

#46

Fast Lane Which Way?

herrfrosteus Report

#47

1 Person Is Ok, 2 People Is Ok But In Red

Luis008_ Report

#48

Who Wants To Go Eat At The Pube Grill?

hhoburg Report

#49

The Tim Hoe Use - Supposed To Read 'The Time House'

Big_ElMo Report

#50

Pretty Sure He's Using It Wrong

AdamBarnhouse Report

#51

Fox News' Graphic Design Department May Have A Mole

nater255 Report

#52

This Trashcan At Frankfurt Main Station

zukluk Report

#53

At First Glance, I Didn’t Recognize This Restaurant Mural As The Sun…

SunBlue Report

#54

Client: Can You Design This Soup To Look Like Feminine Hygiene Packaging?

jacobreed Report

#55

Ah Yes, China, My Favorite Food

TheJemcins Report

#56

Dont Save A Life. Be Afraid To Give Blood

aratherlargetree Report

#57

Someone's Marketing Team Should Have Thought This Through

zippy_jr Report

#58

He’s Taking Two Steps

Cambrony Report

#59

Found This T-Shirt At A Grocery Store

vinciblanco Report

#60

Think I'll Pass On This Graphic Design Course

_dapper_dan Report

#61

There Is An Extra "R", Normal Name Is Chuck Burger

quusky Report

#62

The Local Taco Shop Has An Interesting Interpretation Of Readability. Let's Play "Find Where The Tacos Are Listed"!

RunawayDanish Report

#63

This "Zero Taste" Soda Sirup

Lefkes Report

#64

Come In, We’re Closed

Due_Young_1204 Report

#65

If Only There Was An Easier Solution

law_jik Report

#66

Letters Are Not Aligned Well. But The Water Is Fart Free!

Thatgothchickyouhate Report

#67

This Sign In Front Of My House

Andypanas03 Report

#68

Come On, You Must Know The Order Of The First Five Letters Of The Alphabet!

Serg1o2Think Report

#69

I Don't Think You Are Supposed To Eat It Like That

IchmitZ Report

#70

If Only Louisiana Looked Like A Letter Of The Alphabet

ydnarim Report

#71

I'd Better Get That Ticket Before It's Too Late

Mr4NAs Report

#72

This Clock Store In Benghazi, Libya

whysofew Report

#73

So I Just Hide The Scratch With The Bottle?

yma789 Report

#74

Seen At The Local Post Office

Fox_On_The_Run_ Report

#75

My Local Magazine's Editor Might Need To Double Check Some Stuff

herohippo Report

#76

I'm Impressed That This Thai Menu Has Text Cropping Both Over And Under The Image

HELLO_I_AM_THE_BEAR Report

#77

This Menu That Seems To Be Upside Down At First Look

IkerPinneaple Report

#78

This Is Just Terrifying

Pillagerkillager Report

#79

Worst Out Of Order Sign To Date?

