93 Graphic Design Fails So Atrocious That We Wonder How They Were Approved
Like every design appreciator with an obsession for order and balance, we have a soft spot for a beautifully crafted work. It’s always a pleasure to see the creative process unfold and get inspired by how designers approach their work. But as much as one may love well-executed ideas, we admit there’s a special kind of joy that comes from stumbling upon a failed design so terrible that it makes you snort with laughter.
Graphic design is not a simple matter of putting together some pretty pictures and catchy text. Designers know too well that it’s a complex art form that requires skill, creativity, and a keen eye for detail. Unfortunately, not everyone who attempts to create a project is up to the task — that’s where graphic design fails come in!
The internet is littered with them, and we all know what they look like: a poorly-designed logo, an ad with a double — and often very ambiguous — meaning, or just a wrong font choice. But some design fails are so atrocious that they deserve their own category, and we found so many examples of bad design that made us wonder how they were even approved!
Now it’s your turn to join in on the fun. We’ve curated a list of the funniest design fails — genuine examples of what happens when an idea goes wrong in the most spectacular ways imaginable! So, dear reader, if you’re ready for some hilarious, eye-burning, and just plain bad graphic design, you’re in for a wild ride. And in case you find a particularly heinous design, don’t forget to upvote it and let us know why you think it’s the worst — or best, you know, depending on the perspective.
This Map At A Coffee Shop
A Very Easy To Read Graph About Texting While Driving? Found In My High School Yearbook
The overlap must be people who drove right by their destination because they were texting.
Orange Is The New Milk
We Cut Kids
We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled, Say No More
Good Thing My Kid Knows How To Count Already
Love Handles
They Just Don't Go Together
Just Watched A Guy Go Into The Wrong Bathroom At Toronto Pearson Airport. He Was Looking At The Top Sign
Motivational Poster At Work
Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts
NeV York
I Think It’s Trying To Say Dumbo
This Guy Must Be Feeling Pretty Great On This Ad
Imagine Cleaning A Fan So Well That You Uncover 2 New Blades!
A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple
Wow Look At Those Knives
That's Not How Mirrors Work
This Sign
Do Hit The Road, Born In More Let’s Drive Britian
Soup Soup Break Soup
Not The Most Welcoming Door Mat
Live Your Life Without Empowerment Judgement To The Fullest
Don’t Have Hep C? Get Some!
This Emoji With 2 Mouths Looks Like A Depressed Middle Aged Man
Attention
Would You Like Your Chips With Or Without Chips?
Know The Facts I Have Beautiful Teeth Too
When Your Gym Tries Hard To Motivate You But Fails To Make Any Sense
Trying To Watch My Sodium. Unsalted Box Is Blue But Wrapper Is Red, Salted's Box Is Red But Wrapper Is Blue
"You're Gonna Pay For That Free Coffee, Aren't You?"
Because Nothing Says Success Like An Anxious, Vacant Stare
Can Someone Tell Me What This Jacket Is Actually Made Of?
This piece of clothing is constructed of 3 separate layers: (1) 70% polyester and 30% pu; (2) 56% polyester and 44% viscose; and (3) 100% polyester. Frankly, I'm more concerned that one of the layers is 30% pu.