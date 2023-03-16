Like every design appreciator with an obsession for order and balance, we have a soft spot for a beautifully crafted work. It’s always a pleasure to see the creative process unfold and get inspired by how designers approach their work. But as much as one may love well-executed ideas, we admit there’s a special kind of joy that comes from stumbling upon a failed design so terrible that it makes you snort with laughter.

Graphic design is not a simple matter of putting together some pretty pictures and catchy text. Designers know too well that it’s a complex art form that requires skill, creativity, and a keen eye for detail. Unfortunately, not everyone who attempts to create a project is up to the task — that’s where graphic design fails come in!

The internet is littered with them, and we all know what they look like: a poorly-designed logo, an ad with a double — and often very ambiguous — meaning, or just a wrong font choice. But some design fails are so atrocious that they deserve their own category, and we found so many examples of bad design that made us wonder how they were even approved!

Now it’s your turn to join in on the fun. We’ve curated a list of the funniest design fails — genuine examples of what happens when an idea goes wrong in the most spectacular ways imaginable! So, dear reader, if you’re ready for some hilarious, eye-burning, and just plain bad graphic design, you’re in for a wild ride. And in case you find a particularly heinous design, don’t forget to upvote it and let us know why you think it’s the worst — or best, you know, depending on the perspective.