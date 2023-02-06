47 Logo Design Fails That Raise A Lot Of Questions
How many times, looking, for example, at the logos of Nike, Adidas or Apple, have we asked ourselves just one question: “Well, couldn’t we have drawn such a simple logo ourselves?” If yes, then let's move on reading. If not, we still move on. How many times have we read the news that some famous design studio redesigned the next big corporate logo for a check with an obscene number of zeros, and in the end just made the font thinner or simply reduced the distance between some details?
And so, every time we read such news, we come across dozens, if not hundreds of comments that the designers simply scammed their clients for money, but actually nothing in the logo has changed. In fact, as is often the case, things are not so clear cut.
Firstly, the famous swoosh was most likely a manifestation of spontaneous genius insight (for which, however, they paid only 35 bucks), and the original version of the Apple logo was complex, artsy and as old-school as possible. Secondly, any change in the logo in a large company is preceded by a long and thorough marketing analysis. Yes, sometimes it turns out a complete fail, as was the case with the 2012 Summer Olympics logo, but more often than not, the idea of saving on logo design doesn't justify itself at all.
Do you want proof? Voila! As many as 47 examples collected by Bored Panda, when the designer just drew something, the marketing manager was either absent or did not think at all, and the boss approved the logo without looking. And the result is what we have - this incredible selection of logos from around the world, on the one hand, beautiful and stylish - but completely inappropriate, you just have to look at it from a different angle. So please feel free to think different, as Steve Jobs once urged us, scroll this selection to the very end, and just enjoy these absolute masterpieces of human short-sightedness.
This Medical Centre’s Logo Is A Flat Line
The Logo For This Spicy Apple Jelly
My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”
Hello? Is this John Constantine? Yea. So I got a Hell Baby? We might need to perform an exorcism..
Now That's Just A Bad Logo. Period
It Really Feels Like The Packers Logo Could Have Replaced A Different Letter Here…
A "Cheerleading" Logo In A Town Close To Me
This Catholic School Logo
Design Of The Bottle And Logo Looks Way To Close To A Sunny D Like Drink. If A Kid Couldn't Read This Would Go Bad
Oh, don't worry. I'll keep it in the garage, not the refrigerator.
This Restaurant’s Logo That Looks Like A Health Grade
Girls' Water Polo Team Logo
This Yogurt Using Biohazards Symbol As Its Logo
I Love Drinking Kids Too!
Whoever Designed This Logo Made A Terrible Mistake
We’re Going To Contact Them With A New Logo Hopefully
Welcome To Devil’s… Alvoole? Elvccle? (Advocate). I Like The Idea, But The Execution Is Not The Best
A Clothing Tag With Unfortunate Logo Design
Found At The Austin Airport - It's Texas Like!
This Company's Logo Looks Like Somebody Got Pulled Into A Lathe
This is the logo that should probably have red paint on it.
Not The Greatest Logo
Prizes On Offer At The Clinic
This Pub Is Supposed To Be Called “Bunch Of Grapes” And I Saw This Unreadable Logo And Asked My Mate “How Far Is The Pub Then?”
Designer: Can You Describe The Logo You'd Like? Client: It Should Have A Leaky Pipe. But Instead Of Fixing It, Our Plumber Just Puts His Finger In There. And Btw, It Should Still Leak After He Does That
The Flip Zone Has A Rule Of "No Backflips" When There Is Literally A Guy Backflipping In The Logo
Just Another Restaraunt Logo That Was Edgy And Cool In Someone's Head. Spotted Near My Gym, Midtown Manhattan
The Second Line Of This Logo Did Not Age Well
Was Stuck Behind This Unfortunate Logo Today
Unfortunate Door/Logo Placement On This Plane
This Logo Of A Turkish Water Brand
They Didn't Think Their Logo Design Through Too Well
This Horrific Cafe Logo
This Sign In The Office Building Where I'm Attending Training
Saw This At My Local Heb. It's Supposed To Say "Frescura" (Freshness)
Ride On Spac Eship
🎶 We’re going on a trip in our favorite Spac Eship! Zooming through the sky! Lil Einsteins!
This Logo For "Old Town North"
The Actual Logo Of A School Near Me
Jingleheimer Junction, Cartridges For Kids Logo
An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center
This Logo Of A Company In My City
They Really Need A New Logo
Ole Let Y, No Matter How I Read This I Will Always Have Questions
Ke Lebab. Restaurant In Stockholm
Magicd Nuts For Sale
Chonoo Zendle Noodle Bar
3lje Or Blue?
I could maybe see bue, but how do you get blue from this?
The Tim H*e Use - Supposed To Read 'The Time House'
Such A Unique And Original Logo Design
HMMM..that B looks familiar! Where have I seen it before!? The M looks original but that B…HMMM…HMMmMmmMmMmm
People attend art school to major in graphics, mainly to master concepts and technology. For four years they create logos and layouts, then rip each other to shreds for errors much much lesser than these.
Lol
