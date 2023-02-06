How many times, looking, for example, at the logos of Nike, Adidas or Apple, have we asked ourselves just one question: “Well, couldn’t we have drawn such a simple logo ourselves?” If yes, then let's move on reading. If not, we still move on. How many times have we read the news that some famous design studio redesigned the next big corporate logo for a check with an obscene number of zeros, and in the end just made the font thinner or simply reduced the distance between some details?

And so, every time we read such news, we come across dozens, if not hundreds of comments that the designers simply scammed their clients for money, but actually nothing in the logo has changed. In fact, as is often the case, things are not so clear cut.

Firstly, the famous swoosh was most likely a manifestation of spontaneous genius insight (for which, however, they paid only 35 bucks), and the original version of the Apple logo was complex, artsy and as old-school as possible. Secondly, any change in the logo in a large company is preceded by a long and thorough marketing analysis. Yes, sometimes it turns out a complete fail, as was the case with the 2012 Summer Olympics logo, but more often than not, the idea of saving on logo design doesn't justify itself at all.

Do you want proof? Voila! As many as 47 examples collected by Bored Panda, when the designer just drew something, the marketing manager was either absent or did not think at all, and the boss approved the logo without looking. And the result is what we have - this incredible selection of logos from around the world, on the one hand, beautiful and stylish - but completely inappropriate, you just have to look at it from a different angle. So please feel free to think different, as Steve Jobs once urged us, scroll this selection to the very end, and just enjoy these absolute masterpieces of human short-sightedness.

#1

This Medical Centre’s Logo Is A Flat Line

This Medical Centre's Logo Is A Flat Line

u/izyzacov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
For all your flatlining needs.

#2

The Logo For This Spicy Apple Jelly

The Logo For This Spicy Apple Jelly

u/KyleColby Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Ever try to ignite your farts as a kid?

#3

My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”

My Son Who Just Started To Read, "Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!"

u/Hopeful_Relative_494 Report

DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
Hello? Is this John Constantine? Yea. So I got a Hell Baby? We might need to perform an exorcism..

#4

Now That's Just A Bad Logo. Period

Now That's Just A Bad Logo. Period

u/ZuesAndHisBeard Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Upvoted for the title. Period.

#5

It Really Feels Like The Packers Logo Could Have Replaced A Different Letter Here…

It Really Feels Like The Packers Logo Could Have Replaced A Different Letter Here…

u/J_Mart29 Report

#6

A "Cheerleading" Logo In A Town Close To Me

A "Cheerleading" Logo In A Town Close To Me

u/Pmray23 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Well, if she gets into that position I'd say it was a victory for you.

#7

This Catholic School Logo

This Catholic School Logo

u/Jaggyjags Report

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Ahhh, subliminal honesty at its finest

#8

Design Of The Bottle And Logo Looks Way To Close To A Sunny D Like Drink. If A Kid Couldn't Read This Would Go Bad

Design Of The Bottle And Logo Looks Way To Close To A Sunny D Like Drink. If A Kid Couldn't Read This Would Go Bad

u/TheElegiast Report

Serenity Now!
Serenity Now!
Oh, don't worry. I'll keep it in the garage, not the refrigerator.

#9

This Restaurant’s Logo That Looks Like A Health Grade

This Restaurant's Logo That Looks Like A Health Grade

u/drobinow Report

JoJoB
JoJoB
Why yes, yes it does.

#10

Girls' Water Polo Team Logo

Girls' Water Polo Team Logo

u/Bacicot Report

#11

This Yogurt Using Biohazards Symbol As Its Logo

This Yogurt Using Biohazards Symbol As Its Logo

u/ShermanLiu Report

Jake B
Jake B
We will sell no yogurt before it’s time is up.

#12

I Love Drinking Kids Too!

I Love Drinking Kids Too!

u/RosenRanAway Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Only half a child please, I'll be driving later.

#13

Whoever Designed This Logo Made A Terrible Mistake

Whoever Designed This Logo Made A Terrible Mistake

u/j1002s Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Expert in adults only specialist films?

#14

We’re Going To Contact Them With A New Logo Hopefully

We're Going To Contact Them With A New Logo Hopefully

u/lefuturtle Report

#15

Welcome To Devil’s… Alvoole? Elvccle? (Advocate). I Like The Idea, But The Execution Is Not The Best

Welcome To Devil's… Alvoole? Elvccle? (Advocate). I Like The Idea, But The Execution Is Not The Best

u/mantiseses Report

#16

A Clothing Tag With Unfortunate Logo Design

A Clothing Tag With Unfortunate Logo Design

u/Samheim Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Team America anyone? The Film Actors Guild?

#17

Found At The Austin Airport - It's Texas Like!

Found At The Austin Airport - It's Texas Like!

u/Sophie_e_m Report

Jake B
Jake B
Don’t worry. They probably stole this from Portland OR too. Remember when they stole keep Portland weird?

#18

This Company's Logo Looks Like Somebody Got Pulled Into A Lathe

This Company's Logo Looks Like Somebody Got Pulled Into A Lathe

u/Marc815 Report

Serenity Now!
Serenity Now!
This is the logo that should probably have red paint on it.

#19

Not The Greatest Logo

Not The Greatest Logo

u/1aappyy Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
How do you know he did not ask for a penis for his logo?

#20

Prizes On Offer At The Clinic

Prizes On Offer At The Clinic

u/BaronVonStretchmark Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
If I already have it, and win, can I swap it for another similar condition?

#21

This Pub Is Supposed To Be Called “Bunch Of Grapes” And I Saw This Unreadable Logo And Asked My Mate “How Far Is The Pub Then?”

This Pub Is Supposed To Be Called "Bunch Of Grapes" And I Saw This Unreadable Logo And Asked My Mate "How Far Is The Pub Then?"

u/isaac-jones Report

#22

Designer: Can You Describe The Logo You'd Like? Client: It Should Have A Leaky Pipe. But Instead Of Fixing It, Our Plumber Just Puts His Finger In There. And Btw, It Should Still Leak After He Does That

Designer: Can You Describe The Logo You'd Like? Client: It Should Have A Leaky Pipe. But Instead Of Fixing It, Our Plumber Just Puts His Finger In There. And Btw, It Should Still Leak After He Does That

u/nickrosener Report

DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
👉🏼👌🏼💦 this is what they really wanted.

#23

The Flip Zone Has A Rule Of "No Backflips" When There Is Literally A Guy Backflipping In The Logo

The Flip Zone Has A Rule Of "No Backflips" When There Is Literally A Guy Backflipping In The Logo

u/Xx_BaconPlays_xX Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
How about flipping the bird?

#24

Just Another Restaraunt Logo That Was Edgy And Cool In Someone's Head. Spotted Near My Gym, Midtown Manhattan

Just Another Restaraunt Logo That Was Edgy And Cool In Someone's Head. Spotted Near My Gym, Midtown Manhattan

u/m13131313 Report

#25

The Second Line Of This Logo Did Not Age Well

The Second Line Of This Logo Did Not Age Well

u/HellaGayAli Report

#26

Was Stuck Behind This Unfortunate Logo Today

Was Stuck Behind This Unfortunate Logo Today

u/Jackarewb Report

#27

Unfortunate Door/Logo Placement On This Plane

Unfortunate Door/Logo Placement On This Plane

u/nthensome Report

#28

This Logo Of A Turkish Water Brand

This Logo Of A Turkish Water Brand

u/sercan35 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
I know what it looks like but, what is it supposed to be?

#29

They Didn't Think Their Logo Design Through Too Well

They Didn't Think Their Logo Design Through Too Well

u/cthulhuscock Report

#30

This Horrific Cafe Logo

This Horrific Cafe Logo

u/Andrew_Reynolds Report

#31

This Sign In The Office Building Where I'm Attending Training

This Sign In The Office Building Where I'm Attending Training

u/Autiosaaren_lautturi Report

#32

Saw This At My Local Heb. It's Supposed To Say "Frescura" (Freshness)

Saw This At My Local Heb. It's Supposed To Say "Frescura" (Freshness)

u/setfna Report

#33

Ride On Spac Eship

Ride On Spac Eship

u/pruaga Report

DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
🎶 We’re going on a trip in our favorite Spac Eship! Zooming through the sky! Lil Einsteins!

#34

This Logo For "Old Town North"

This Logo For "Old Town North"

u/KittyLikesTuna Report

#35

The Actual Logo Of A School Near Me

The Actual Logo Of A School Near Me

u/MagL33To Report

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
What is happening out of frame that has her so surprised?

#36

Jingleheimer Junction, Cartridges For Kids Logo

Jingleheimer Junction, Cartridges For Kids Logo

u/maldehyde Report

#37

An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

u/Dingwallace Report

#38

This Logo Of A Company In My City

This Logo Of A Company In My City

u/Fulla_good_stuff Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Did he absorb a conjoined twin in the womb?

#39

They Really Need A New Logo

They Really Need A New Logo

u/ForeverInaDaze Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
That is disturbing. Especially as two of them are high fiving their achievement.

#40

Ole Let Y, No Matter How I Read This I Will Always Have Questions

Ole Let Y, No Matter How I Read This I Will Always Have Questions

u/Tall_Technician_6834 Report

#41

Ke Lebab. Restaurant In Stockholm

Ke Lebab. Restaurant In Stockholm

u/Kalle__Kula Report

#42

Magicd Nuts For Sale

Magicd Nuts For Sale

u/FineCuisine Report

#43

Chonoo Zendle Noodle Bar

Chonoo Zendle Noodle Bar

u/Kchind Report

#44

3lje Or Blue?

3lje Or Blue?

u/FedUpFrog Report

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
I could maybe see bue, but how do you get blue from this?

#45

The Tim H*e Use - Supposed To Read 'The Time House'

The Tim H*e Use - Supposed To Read 'The Time House'

u/Big_ElMo Report

#46

Such A Unique And Original Logo Design

Such A Unique And Original Logo Design

u/yetiospaghettio Report

DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
HMMM..that B looks familiar! Where have I seen it before!? The M looks original but that B…HMMM…HMMmMmmMmMmm

#47

The Logo On My Jacket's Tag... How Am I Supposed To Read This?

The Logo On My Jacket's Tag... How Am I Supposed To Read This?

u/leverine36 Report

Shifty McFlea
Shifty McFlea
That’s the fun part, you don’t

#48

There Is An Extra "R", Normal Name Is Chuck Burger

There Is An Extra "R", Normal Name Is Chuck Burger

u/quusky Report

Jake B
Jake B
Chick yur burger, ya’ll

