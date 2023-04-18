Unless you’re a graphic designer or a person with an eye for arts and, well, design, you don’t think too much about it. We mean about the fact that the milk carton you have in your fridge was actually designed by someone or that the writing on your toothpaste tube is actually the product of somebody’s meticulous work. That is, you really don’t think about it until you encounter a case of bad graphic design. Then, the failed designs are glaringly obvious and utterly hilarious, making us think our thoughts sequencing around the key phrase, How on Earth did it pass the inspection? But, since most of us are human here and share the same passion for laughing at incredibly hilarious design fails made by someone else, we invite you to laugh at them together with this awesome list full of graphic design fails from hell.

So, the fact is you’ll find such crazy examples of bad design here, you wouldn’t have thought they were possible in the first place. After all, they are the fruits of somebody’s work; then someone had to approve them, then do the final layouts, and release these poor graphic designs into the wild. Again, How on Earth? Well, sure, some human errors can always slip through the cracks unnoticed, but these are just poor excuses for doing the job you were supposed to be good at. Anyway, more laughing stock for us!

Now, our top picks of the funniest design fails await you just a teensy bit below, so scroll on down and check them out. However, you probably shouldn’t check out this article while working, because once you start soaking in these bad designs, you won’t be able to stop until you’ve finished with the whole bunch - a hundred and five submissions! 

Oh, right, before you start - don’t forget to give your vote for the Bad Graphic Design contest winners and share this article with your graphic designer friends; we’re sure they will appreciate this cringefest.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Feel Like This Is Meant To Be Inclusive But

I Feel Like This Is Meant To Be Inclusive But

Alendite Report

18points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well.... the person on the left is VERY well endowed.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

I Guess My World History Class Skipped Quite A Bit

I Guess My World History Class Skipped Quite A Bit

not2useful Report

17points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what happened to 3-10 😭

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

This Habitat For Humanity Van

This Habitat For Humanity Van

EasterChimp Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#4

Why Are They So Excited By This

Why Are They So Excited By This

mikelabsceo Report

17points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are nine people on the poster. They are celebrating not being number 10 who has just unalived themselves.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

This Woman Turning Into Fish Roll

This Woman Turning Into Fish Roll

Cream77 Report

16points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something fishy is going on.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

Bold Choice Of Layout For This Type Of Magazine Binding

Bold Choice Of Layout For This Type Of Magazine Binding

Andrew0002 Report

16points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

11/10 still think he's handsome in second pic

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Speak No Evil, See No Evil

Speak No Evil, See No Evil

QuincyDental Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#8

The Land Is Blue And The Water Is White. I Am Not Proud To Say That I Spent Multiple Minutes Trying To Figure Out Why All The Cities Were Underwater

The Land Is Blue And The Water Is White. I Am Not Proud To Say That I Spent Multiple Minutes Trying To Figure Out Why All The Cities Were Underwater

meme_planet_13 Report

16points
POST
#9

Who Thought It Was A Good Idea To Put An Image Of 7 Churros For The Sign Of 3 Churros

Who Thought It Was A Good Idea To Put An Image Of 7 Churros For The Sign Of 3 Churros

lloverzo Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#10

The Paper In This Sliced Cheese Makes It Look Like It Has Mold Spots

The Paper In This Sliced Cheese Makes It Look Like It Has Mold Spots

nakisa444 Report

15points
POST
#11

It Almost Seems Intentional

It Almost Seems Intentional

Palifaith Report

15points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You gotta be yanking my chain

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#12

This Map Showing Where A Seller Ships Items To, Where Nothing Is Even Close To Correct. Also, French Is A Country Now

This Map Showing Where A Seller Ships Items To, Where Nothing Is Even Close To Correct. Also, French Is A Country Now

LicoriceSeasalt Report

15points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, a lot to take in, but has India got a brother now? To the right?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

This Bus

This Bus

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's one way to avoid Student Loan debt.

3
3points
reply
#14

Ah Yes, Popular Condiments Salt & Eppe

Ah Yes, Popular Condiments Salt & Eppe

ewan_whiteside Report

14points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Salt and a fencing sword [epee]: Spice and dice!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

Dingwallace Report

14points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No no. This is accurate

6
6points
reply
#16

At A Local Library. Have No Idea What’s Going On

At A Local Library. Have No Idea What’s Going On

thenewyorkgod Report

14points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You put your foot in your mouth once to often.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

No Farting On Pregnant Women

No Farting On Pregnant Women

brhiebner Report

14points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't blast loud music next to people in wheelchairs?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

This Is A Poster By A Design School

This Is A Poster By A Design School

Dofke132 Report

13points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be who yourself choose to be.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Found In A Thrift Shop, You Are What?

Found In A Thrift Shop, You Are What?

XxAdyxX98 Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Can U Read It Properly?

Can U Read It Properly?

Kadberg Report

13points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Home Is Where We Are To Get Her -- CALL 911 GIRL

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#21

I Followed This Bus For 4 Blocks To Wait For It To Pull Over To Share This Beautiful Work Of Art

I Followed This Bus For 4 Blocks To Wait For It To Pull Over To Share This Beautiful Work Of Art

Germantoast33 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#22

This New Wall Art In My Office

This New Wall Art In My Office

Bitemarkz Report

13points
POST
Silvermidnight
Silvermidnight
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No everything, I'm is possible. 🤔

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

I Mean It's Self Explanatory And They Failed

I Mean It's Self Explanatory And They Failed

kianrio Report

13points
POST
#24

Wow! What A Bargain!

Wow! What A Bargain!

DjFizz Report

13points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also the entrance is next doo

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Dusty House? Why Not Breathe In Chlorine!

Dusty House? Why Not Breathe In Chlorine!

RunGoldenRun717 Report

13points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that your house is clean, go rake the forest.

1
1point
reply
#26

I Dont Think I've Been To A Mcoads Before

I Dont Think I've Been To A Mcoads Before

literalld Report

13points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what happens when you pis*-off Ronald.

3
3points
reply
#27

Happy Birthday Ha

Happy Birthday Ha

fliberdy Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#28

Be… What?

Be… What?

DownByTheRivr Report

12points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be Una Polo Geti Cally You = Be unapologetically you and cringe hard

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#29

This Is In Our Hotel Room. Sunshine?

This Is In Our Hotel Room. Sunshine?

pankookis Report

12points
POST
rat
rat
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I'm dyslexic now.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

I See Your "Use Before: Made In China" And Raise You "Warning - Made In China"

I See Your "Use Before: Made In China" And Raise You "Warning - Made In China"

baklavainabalaclava Report

12points
POST
#31

My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly I Don't Blame Him

My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly I Don't Blame Him

ToryFirstOfHisName Report

12points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Face it: this is scary

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#32

Rip Troy

Rip Troy

macadamiamin Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you put Troy's meat in your mouth?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

This Paper Towel Sign

This Paper Towel Sign

dargombres Report

12points
POST
Saxophone
Saxophone
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is it supposed to mean?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

So Are You Open Or Nope?

So Are You Open Or Nope?

GUMMIESANDGIANTS Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

This Bag That You Don't Want A Child To Come Across

This Bag That You Don't Want A Child To Come Across

0sht Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#36

This Entirely Nonsensical Airline Safety Warning

This Entirely Nonsensical Airline Safety Warning

saengdomi Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is Superman being an a**e with his powers again?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#37

It's Pretty Good Advice

It's Pretty Good Advice

Orange-Crocs Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have eaten maybe ten. Twelve at the most. I'm fine.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

Everyone In Wyoming Has Aids Now. Sorry, I Don’t Make The Rules

Everyone In Wyoming Has Aids Now. Sorry, I Don’t Make The Rules

pixeldoes Report

11points
POST
#39

Herpes!

Herpes!

staylovelys Report

11points
POST
#40

Someone Chose The Wrong Colors On My Boardroom Doors At Work

Someone Chose The Wrong Colors On My Boardroom Doors At Work

patchy_22 Report

11points
POST
rat
rat
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OH C**P I JUST REALIZED-

1
1point
reply
#41

My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”

My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”

Hopeful_Relative_494 Report

11points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mother Goose's Big Picture Book of Four Letter Words.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

This Horribly Photoshopped Portable Cooler

This Horribly Photoshopped Portable Cooler

xBlueberryy Report

11points
POST
rat
rat
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Photoshopped? Everything looks normal to me.🤷🏻‍♀

1
1point
reply
#43

I Texted Two Zeros Multiple Times Before I Realized That Was An O

I Texted Two Zeros Multiple Times Before I Realized That Was An O

coconutgoat Report

10points
POST
#44

But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods

But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods

howaboutthatgod Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#45

I Am Lived

I Am Lived

iAdjunct Report

10points
POST
#46

I Don't Think Someone Thought This Through

I Don't Think Someone Thought This Through

ThatDamnC Report

10points
POST
rat
rat
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone explain.🥲

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

My Mom Showed Me This Cause She Didn’t Get It… And I Don’t Really Either??

My Mom Showed Me This Cause She Didn’t Get It… And I Don’t Really Either??

Dreamer1926 Report

10points
POST
#48

"Arial" May Be Simple, But It Has One Significant Flaw

"Arial" May Be Simple, But It Has One Significant Flaw

rafioo Report

9points
POST
Tiramisu 🇵🇸
Tiramisu 🇵🇸
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So I’m not the only one who noticed.

1
1point
reply
#49

It's A Trap!

It's A Trap!

RiffRaff161 Report

9points
POST
#50

Do The Children Lay On The Road?

Do The Children Lay On The Road?

thebob619 Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I Had To Create An Account Just To Share This Here!

I Had To Create An Account Just To Share This Here!

Fluchos Report

9points
POST
#52

Home Where Heart

Home Where Heart

Pete_Sahat_69 Report

9points
POST
#53

The Color Coding For This Graphic

The Color Coding For This Graphic

tobyarch Report

9points
POST
#54

Taking Bad Graphs Into A New Dimension

Taking Bad Graphs Into A New Dimension

FakeBenson Report

9points
POST
#55

I’m Having A Hard Time Figuring Out What I Should Remember And What I Should Forget…

I’m Having A Hard Time Figuring Out What I Should Remember And What I Should Forget…

short_womans Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#56

Ride On Spac Eship

Ride On Spac Eship

pruaga Report

9points
POST
#57

There's No Place Like Hame

There's No Place Like Hame

Blumbu Report

8points
POST
#58

New Paint On The Wall At My Gym

New Paint On The Wall At My Gym

krbdy_1 Report

8points
POST
#59

Disney Font Puts The Fun In Funeral

Disney Font Puts The Fun In Funeral

rageagainsthevagene Report

8points
POST
#60

All Ye Shall Come To Me For The Healing Of Burgers

All Ye Shall Come To Me For The Healing Of Burgers

deadpoolyes Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

I Can't Even Figure Out What They're Trying To Say

I Can't Even Figure Out What They're Trying To Say

ToastyBooty Report