“It's through mistakes that you actually can grow. You have to get bad in order to get good."

Paula Scher, one of the most influential graphic designers of our time, once uttered those words in reference to design. And while I’m sure she was being honest, I think some designers really took those words to heart and somewhere along the way abandoned the “getting good” part of their plans.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most atrocious examples of design that have been shared on this subreddit that’s dedicated to roasting terrible design. From signs that induce headaches just from trying to read them to ovens that melt their own knobs, apparently, there are plenty of bad designers out there who need to grow a bit (or a lot) before they start producing excellent work. 

Be sure to upvote all of the photos that make you want to fire a designer somewhere out there, and let us know in the comments what the worst examples of design you’ve ever seen were. Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from graphic designer, writer and the man behind Identity Designed, David Airey. Then if you’re interested in checking out even more examples of horrific design, you can find some of our previous articles on the same topic here, here and here.

#1

My Local University Has A Number Of Human Sculptures On Roofs Of High Buildings, Often Mistaken For Real People

My Local University Has A Number Of Human Sculptures On Roofs Of High Buildings, Often Mistaken For Real People

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
1 hour ago

Bet you it's an art installation which is supposed to make an Important Statement about suicide or something like that.

When you're used to seeing products, buildings, packaging, websites and more that have actually been designed well, it's easy to take beautiful design for granted. But when you realize just how much terrible design there is out in the world, you start to understand how valuable great designers are. The Bad Design subreddit, which is dedicated to calling out examples of awful design, has over 3 million members who are constantly sharing all of the poorly designed items and spaces they come across in the world. From public bathrooms that have absolutely no privacy to labels on products that look extremely unappealing, it's hard to believe that all of these awful designs were actually signed off on.

But don't let this list make you lose faith in the designers of the world; there are plenty out there making the world a more efficient and aesthetically pleasing place too. Their work just won't be shared on this particular subreddit. To gain some insight from one such designer, we reached out to graphic designer, writer, and brand consultant David Airey. First, we asked David why good design is so important. “Your visual identity should reflect the quality of what you sell, otherwise there’s a disconnect between what people see and the impression you want to give,” he told Bored Panda.
#2

Why Would You Do This?

Why Would You Do This?

Mafia!
Mafia!
45 minutes ago

This is the worst thing I have seen all day.

#3

Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Kept Grabbing The Wrong Size Out Of The Multipack Box… Then Realized All 3 Sizes Come In All 3 Colors!

Couldn't Figure Out Why I Kept Grabbing The Wrong Size Out Of The Multipack Box… Then Realized All 3 Sizes Come In All 3 Colors!

That nerd Zoe ️‍🇺🇦️‍
That nerd Zoe ️‍🇺🇦️‍
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Yes! This! Why do this?

“A thoughtfully designed identity is an investment that, when combined with an excellent product or service, gives a return year after year. It can help change potential buyers into loyal customers,” David explained. “A good identity should be simple enough in appearance to be easily recognizable, yet distinctive enough to separate from the competition. It should also be appropriate, because if it looks out-of-place within the market then people will be less likely to trust what’s being sold.”

In addition to focusing on his own work, David also runs a site called Identity Designed, which he describes as “a small way to showcase respected work from around the world”. “The website led to an approach from Rockport to write an accompanying hardback (a bestseller in Amazon’s branding category),” David shared. “In the words of Adobe’s principal designer, Khoi Vinh, it’s ‘not just a beautifully designed book, but also beautiful in its depth and detail about the identity design process’.” If you’re looking for a palette cleanser after viewing this list of bad design, I highly recommend checking out Identity Designed’s website; it’s full of pure eye candy.
#4

What Was Wrong With Blue Water?

What Was Wrong With Blue Water?

Becklass
Becklass
Community Member
1 hour ago

The sea wee’d (I’ll see myself out)

#5

Are You 25 Feet Tall, Own A Multimillion Dollar Yacht And Want To Hand Wash Your Yacht Fully Clothed While Out To Sea? We Have An Inflatable Dock For You!

Are You 25 Feet Tall, Own A Multimillion Dollar Yacht And Want To Hand Wash Your Yacht Fully Clothed While Out To Sea? We Have An Inflatable Dock For You!

Coleen
Coleen
Community Member
1 hour ago

And it apparently doubles as a helipad!

#6

The Ad Literally Says, "Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright And Spacious!"

The Ad Literally Says, "Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright And Spacious!"

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can feel the hip jabs AARRGH

We also asked David what the most important factors to consider are when choosing a designer to work with. “There’s nothing more important than the portfolio,” he told Bored Panda. “But in addition, you get a sense of what people are like when you talk to them — whether they seem trustworthy, easy to communicate with, genuinely interested in doing the work. Talking to a few designers before choosing one is always worth the time.”

We then asked David if he could share any examples of particularly bad design that he’s seen over the years. “The Tropicana packaging redesign from some years ago is a good example of design having a negative impact,” he noted. “When the new cartons were put on shelves, customers couldn’t recognize them and sales were hit hard. So the company reverted to the previous design. That would’ve wasted a ton of money, not just in sales, but in meetings, and tooling, and production time.”
#7

Feel Like This Airline Overestimates The Danger Of Rogue Origami Birds

Feel Like This Airline Overestimates The Danger Of Rogue Origami Birds

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Use window to laser-eye any passing birds or ice clouds.

#8

This Playground Is Built In A Hole And Fills With Water When It Rains

This Playground Is Built In A Hole And Fills With Water When It Rains

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awesome, free paddling pool!

#9

1 Person Is Ok, 2 People Is Ok But In Red

1 Person Is Ok, 2 People Is Ok But In Red

C L
C L
Community Member
1 hour ago

What is this even referencing? 1 is OK, 2 is not -for what?

“Most people choose what they’re familiar with, so any design change needs to be respectful of brand equity,” David explained. “The old PriceWaterhouseCoopers logo always seemed a bit of a car crash, with the letters bunched together at different heights, fresh from colliding,” he added.

“I love a good logo, and some of my favorites include Paula Scher’s H monogram for the Highline, Paul Belford’s forward-pointing book for New Chapter, Magpie’s playful mark for Bandido, and the late 300million’s symbol for The Guild of Food Writers,” David says. He also noted that he’s shared these, among other examples of great logos, in a series on Logo Design Love that you can find right here

And if you’re looking for even more examples of satisfying design, be sure to check out David’s portfolio right here.
#10

The Shadows Of The Numbers Are In A Different Font Than The Numbers Themselves

The Shadows Of The Numbers Are In A Different Font Than The Numbers Themselves

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
34 minutes ago

1: "Deep down I wish I was serif."

#11

Not Sure The Cover Artist Read The Book?

Not Sure The Cover Artist Read The Book?

Jennifer Johnson
Jennifer Johnson
Community Member
59 minutes ago

What I'm having trouble with is trying to figure out if the author is a dude or a lady.

#12

Oven Vents Directly Onto The Knobs, Making Them Discolored And Burning Hot To The Touch.

Oven Vents Directly Onto The Knobs, Making Them Discolored And Burning Hot To The Touch.

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Time for a new oven.

It’s easy for us to hate on terrible design that we see out in the world, but would we actually be capable of creating anything better? Clearly, being a designer is not the simplest job in the world, so we consulted this article from Rasmussen University to hear from real graphic designers what they think the most challenging aspects of the job are. For one thing, designers apparently often have to deal with feedback that is not very conducive to their process. “You're going to have clients who have feedback— sometimes that feedback will go against rules of design and may make a design worse,” says designer Levi Olmstead. But if a client is paying for you to make a sign in Comic Sans and they won’t listen to your advice as a professional, you might sometimes need to compromise. Just make sure the design doesn't get so bad that it can end up on a list like this.
#13

Chilled Juice & Kids

Chilled Juice & Kids

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

My favorite!

#14

The Almost Never Ending Airport Directional Sign.

The Almost Never Ending Airport Directional Sign.

Kanzi
Kanzi
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I don't get paid enough for this nonsense, it says what it says & what it says & what it says & what it says

#15

Terrible Sign Color Choices

Terrible Sign Color Choices

chimmels
chimmels
Community Member
1 hour ago

iggy pop had a stroke I think now I wanna be the my dog I am doesn’t hit the same

Another struggle graphic designers often face is creative burnout. “I don’t care how long you’ve been designing, the burnout stage will happen at some point,” says graphic designer Nick Avola. “New designers need to be prepared. Your creativity has limits. You need to care for and replenish it—otherwise, your process will become mechanical and emotionless, and the final products will suffer.” Avola says that sometimes designers need to pass on work to give their brains a break, but it will be worth it in the long run. Burning out can be detrimental to your creative process and your mental health.
#16

Uh... Fearsome? Roarsome? Rfarsome?

Uh... Fearsome? Roarsome? Rfarsome?

Javier loh
Javier loh
Community Member
1 hour ago

No, it's Rsarsome!

#17

Photoshop vs. Reality?

Photoshop vs. Reality?

Becklass
Becklass
Community Member
1 hour ago

He’s seen things

#18

7ft Pool Holds An Entire Family. (Legs Not Included)

7ft Pool Holds An Entire Family. (Legs Not Included)

Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited)

Seems like the only one real here is the kid on the right. He has legs

Contrary to what some of the posts on this list may lead you to believe, breaking into the field of graphic design can be quite challenging. There may be plenty of graphic design jobs out there, but very few of them are entry-level. (And we all know that companies nowadays often advertise positions as “entry-level” then slip in the fact that 5+ years of experience are needed.) According to Flat Icons, there are a few things upcoming designers can do to help land jobs (and possibly prevent terrible designers from snagging those same positions). The first tip they recommend is making your portfolio shine. It should only showcase a designer’s best work, and it should be tweaked when applying for jobs to feature what is most relevant. 
#19

Not Sure Who's Allowed To Park Here

Not Sure Who's Allowed To Park Here

The Redhead
The Redhead
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Isn't it obvious?! Picasso of course.

#20

The Best People Are Who People To Eat

The Best People Are Who People To Eat

Emily M
Emily M
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can't figure out what order to read this in to make it not sound like they recommend cannibalism????

#21

Insane Menu At An Insane Sandwich Shop

Insane Menu At An Insane Sandwich Shop

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
22 minutes ago

It's like 1992 and you got that pack of 500 fonts.

Graphic designers should also be promoting their work everywhere. “Getting your work seen on the web is a great place to start,” Flat Icons notes. “You can share your projects on specialized networks like Behance and Dribbble, or with your friends and followers on social media. Many potential clients visit these websites when looking for graphic designers, so learning how to build a strong online presence is very important.” It’s also recommended for designers to take freelancing jobs when possible, especially when trying to build their portfolios and gain confidence in their work. 
#22

If Only There Was A Letter In Flame That Could Resemble A Flame

If Only There Was A Letter In Flame That Could Resemble A Flame

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

t🔥ats pretty funny.

#23

We Have To Decode What The Shirt Says

We Have To Decode What The Shirt Says

Michael Sanders
Michael Sanders
Community Member
1 hour ago

🤔

#24

Stanley Measurement Tape With Size Of The Roll Described In Inches And Tape In Centimeters

Stanley Measurement Tape With Size Of The Roll Described In Inches And Tape In Centimeters

Kanzi
Kanzi
Community Member
58 minutes ago

There's always a banana 🍌

Graphic designers can also work on building a strong peer network to help one another get jobs. Not everyone is perfect for every opportunity, so it can be very useful to have others looking out for jobs that they can pass your way when you would be the perfect fit. Unfortunately, bad design can sometimes come down to a designer just not being right for the project. But if you have a community of skilled designers around you, you can all help one another grow and gain feedback from individuals that you trust in the field. 
#25

Investing Ad Shows A Picture Of A Negative Return Rate

Investing Ad Shows A Picture Of A Negative Return Rate

Khavrinen
Khavrinen
Community Member
29 minutes ago

"I don't need your help, I can lose money all by myself."

#26

Supposed To Be Finally 21 But Spacing Makes It Looks Like A 12

Supposed To Be Finally 21 But Spacing Makes It Looks Like A 12

Little Lion
Little Lion
Community Member
1 hour ago

WhoOOOOOO hOOOOOOO I'm TwELvE!!!!

#27

Slip And You’ll Break Your Neck Going To The Basement To Do Laundry At My Apartment Building

Slip And You’ll Break Your Neck Going To The Basement To Do Laundry At My Apartment Building

C L
C L
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Holy moly you carry clothes down that? And still have your head?

Are you suddenly feeling like you have what it takes to be a designer? We hope you’re getting a kick out of these examples of terrible design and that you’re not cringing too hard. Keep upvoting the pics that you find most amusing, and feel free to let us know in the comments what the worst examples of design you’ve ever witnessed were. Then if you’re interested in checking out even more design fails, you can find some of our previous articles featuring the same subreddit  here, here and here.
#28

Missed Opportunity For Using The Jesus Statue As "T" Rather Than "I", Which Would Be More Readable And Intuitive

Missed Opportunity For Using The Jesus Statue As "T" Rather Than "I", Which Would Be More Readable And Intuitive

#29

A Catalog For A Clothing Company I Once Worked At. How Was This Cover Ever Approved?

A Catalog For A Clothing Company I Once Worked At. How Was This Cover Ever Approved?

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
59 minutes ago

“celebrate diversity” meanwhile the models don’t even have pores to begin with

#30

You've Seen Crappy Elevator Button Designs Before. Get Ready For The Crappiest Elevator Button Design You've Ever Seen

You've Seen Crappy Elevator Button Designs Before. Get Ready For The Crappiest Elevator Button Design You've Ever Seen

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I'll take the stairs.

#31

Cross Post From R/Design, Asking For The Font Name. They Were Roasted In The Comments

Cross Post From R/Design, Asking For The Font Name. They Were Roasted In The Comments

Lucía Sosa
Lucía Sosa
Community Member
23 minutes ago

The art of doing nothing!

#32

Who Wants A Nice Cold Formaldehyde Beverage? Someone Didn’t Think That Chemical Formula Through…

Who Wants A Nice Cold Formaldehyde Beverage? Someone Didn’t Think That Chemical Formula Through…

#33

From A Baseball Stadium That Took 1.2 Billion Nt Dollars To Build, This Sure Exceeds The Expectations

From A Baseball Stadium That Took 1.2 Billion Nt Dollars To Build, This Sure Exceeds The Expectations

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Isn’t this a crime!? probably not but UGH

#34

It Just Looks Depressed

It Just Looks Depressed

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought it was a turd.

#35

A Bench That Doesn't Drain

A Bench That Doesn't Drain

Robin DJW
Robin DJW
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Is this at the Playground-in-a-bowl that fills with water when it rains?

#36

I Spent Half My Meal Trying To Decipher This

I Spent Half My Meal Trying To Decipher This

Sara K
Sara K
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well what does it say‽

#37

God Is Goo.

God Is Goo.

Kanzi
Kanzi
Community Member
54 minutes ago

"God is What? Let's say it one more time. Now say it like you mean it".

#38

Was Hit In The Ass Taking A Leak

Was Hit In The Ass Taking A Leak

#39

This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker

This Ad In My Print Copy Of The New Yorker

Kanzi
Kanzi
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Click

#40

Happy Birthday Ha

Happy Birthday Ha

Michael Sanders
Michael Sanders
Community Member
1 hour ago

If your name is Ha it’s the find of the century!

#41

Dont Mess With Chile 🇨🇱

Dont Mess With Chile 🇨🇱

#42

Parcours For Wheelchairs…

Parcours For Wheelchairs…

#43

I Think It’s Trying To Say Dumbo

I Think It’s Trying To Say Dumbo

Khavrinen
Khavrinen
Community Member
24 minutes ago

If they really were psychic, you'd think they would know what a bad idea it is to mess with Disney's copyright lawyers.

#44

Absolutely Beautiful Architecture Of The Place I Had To Piss In

Absolutely Beautiful Architecture Of The Place I Had To Piss In

#45

Don’t Smoke The Propane!

Don’t Smoke The Propane!

Octavia Hansen
Octavia Hansen
Community Member
47 minutes ago

REALLY? After all these years people still have to be told this? Let 'em smoke and decrease the surplus population.

#46

Stair Blocks My Cabinet

Stair Blocks My Cabinet

#47

Very Confused Messaging. Why Strike Out The Part That Leaves It Meaning The Same?

Very Confused Messaging. Why Strike Out The Part That Leaves It Meaning The Same?

#48

At First Glance I Thought The Can Was Badly Rusted. Turns Out It's Part Of The Graphic

At First Glance I Thought The Can Was Badly Rusted. Turns Out It's Part Of The Graphic

#49

Terrible Font On This Musical Festival Announcement

Terrible Font On This Musical Festival Announcement

chimmels
chimmels
Community Member
1 hour ago

My favorite band blung

#50

Interior Design Of This Bus

Interior Design Of This Bus

#51

R Is For ?

R Is For ?

Shawn Grogan
Shawn Grogan
Community Member
1 hour ago

R is for sailboat

#52

The Photoshopped Beer Is Worse Than The Actual Product (Being Poured Into Coca Cola Cups)

The Photoshopped Beer Is Worse Than The Actual Product (Being Poured Into Coca Cola Cups)

#53

This Chicken Cookbook Has An Index Entry For Chicken

This Chicken Cookbook Has An Index Entry For Chicken

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Complain to the redundancy department of redundancy

#54

The Sign On This Coffee Shop Is Terrible. I Can't Even Read The First Word. I Can't Imagine They Thought This Through

The Sign On This Coffee Shop Is Terrible. I Can't Even Read The First Word. I Can't Imagine They Thought This Through

Jacey Lea
Jacey Lea
Community Member
1 hour ago

Unravel?

#55

Not Sure Why They Flipped The Second M But I Guess “Masters Of Woisture” Works Too

Not Sure Why They Flipped The Second M But I Guess “Masters Of Woisture” Works Too

Bob La Capra
Bob La Capra
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Woistureshire sauce

#56

The Emoji Is Just Crying Red Tears Don’t Worry…

The Emoji Is Just Crying Red Tears Don’t Worry…

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

🎶And blood tears I cryyyyy... 🎶

#57

A Beautiful Hardwood Bridge We Built At Work. Wheelchair Accessible. Comes With A Nice Steel Pole Almost Smack Bang In The Middle. This Is What Happens When Architects Refuse To Change Their Plan Even When Common Sense Says Let’s Move The Bridge

A Beautiful Hardwood Bridge We Built At Work. Wheelchair Accessible. Comes With A Nice Steel Pole Almost Smack Bang In The Middle. This Is What Happens When Architects Refuse To Change Their Plan Even When Common Sense Says Let’s Move The Bridge

#58

Most Dos And Don'ts Are In The Wrong Columns

Most Dos And Don'ts Are In The Wrong Columns

#59

“No Farting On Pregnant Women”

“No Farting On Pregnant Women”

Little Lion
Little Lion
Community Member
1 hour ago

In what setting is this needed??

#60

This Awful Photoshop For A Slide I Saw An Ad For. Why Are They Wearing Normal Clothes In The Water? What The Heck Is Going On In The Background? So Many Questions!

This Awful Photoshop For A Slide I Saw An Ad For. Why Are They Wearing Normal Clothes In The Water? What The Heck Is Going On In The Background? So Many Questions!

Little Lion
Little Lion
Community Member
1 hour ago

O_o

#61

The Cup That Nibbles Your Lip With Its Little Teethies

The Cup That Nibbles Your Lip With Its Little Teethies

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

n-no thanks-

#62

Face Cutouts At An Aviary

Face Cutouts At An Aviary

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Weird, and the owl has both a beak and a separate mouth...

#63

This Is Death Waiting To Happen

This Is Death Waiting To Happen

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

There are so many things wrong with this picture, I think my eyes are going to start bleeding-

#64

This Carpet In A Hotel Elevator. It's Not Damaged, All The Hallways Are Like This Too

This Carpet In A Hotel Elevator. It's Not Damaged, All The Hallways Are Like This Too

#65

Who Thought It Was A Good Idea To Put An Image Of 7 Churros For The Sign Of 3 Churros

Who Thought It Was A Good Idea To Put An Image Of 7 Churros For The Sign Of 3 Churros

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Stop complaining and take the extra churros

#66

My Baby Brother’s Play Mat Isn’t Correct ,or Is It?

My Baby Brother’s Play Mat Isn’t Correct ,or Is It?

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
26 minutes ago

It must be the rabbit's name.

#67

A Chair With Closed Holes. So The Dust And Dirt That Enters It Stays !

A Chair With Closed Holes. So The Dust And Dirt That Enters It Stays !

#68

Super Thin Spoon That Turns To Spaghetti When Hot

Super Thin Spoon That Turns To Spaghetti When Hot

Javier loh
Javier loh
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nom nom

#69

The Amount Of People Who've Fallen Down These Is Continuing To Grow

The Amount Of People Who've Fallen Down These Is Continuing To Grow

#70

I Don't Feel Very Beautiful Staring At That Logo

I Don't Feel Very Beautiful Staring At That Logo